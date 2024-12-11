Best Hilton credit cards

We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our
goal is to help you make smarter financial decisions by providing you
with interactive tools and financial calculators, publishing original
and objective content, by enabling you to conduct research and compare
information for free - so that you can make financial decisions with
confidence.
Bankrate has partnerships with issuers including, but not limited to,
American Express, Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, Citi and
Discover.
Bankrate is always editorially independent.
While we adhere to strict
,
this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an
explanation for
.
The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of
the offers mentioned may have expired.
Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews
or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone,
and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.
Our
is to ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one
you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly,
people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit
card industry year-round to:
Meet you wherever you are in your credit card journey to guide your information search and help you understand your options.
Consistently provide up-to-date, reliable market information so you're well-equipped to make confident decisions.
Reduce industry jargon so you get the clearest form of information possible, so you can make the right decision for you.
At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience.
Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way,
we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.
Editorial integrity
Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first.
Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right
financial decisions.
Key Principles
We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have
editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial
content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and
our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.
Editorial Independence
Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you
make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced
by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked
to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and
dependable information.
How we make money
You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master
your money for over four decades.
We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to
succeed throughout life’s financial journey.
Bankrate follows a strict
editorial policy,
so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and
reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial
decisions. The content created by our editorial
staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.
We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and
useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.
Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison
service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and
services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore,
this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within
listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity
and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary
website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your
self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear
on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not
include information about every financial or credit product or service.
Hilton is one of the largest hospitality companies in the world. With over 24 different brands of hotels and more than 8,000 properties around the globe, travelers can choose from top-of-the-line luxury resorts or roadside motels under the Hilton umbrella. Many choose Hilton because of the excellent Hilton Honors loyalty program.
While you can earn Hilton Honors points by paying for stays at any Hilton property worldwide, many Hilton loyalists pick up a co-branded hotel credit card they can use for travel and everyday spending. Hilton credit cards help you earn more points on Hilton stays than you would earn otherwise, and every card comes with some level of automatic elite status and other benefits to enhance Hilton hotel and resort stays.
Comparing the best Hilton credit cards
To find the right Hilton credit card for your travel needs, compare our picks to see what card offers you the most value.
Limited-time offer: Earn 175,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after spending $8,000 in the first six months (offer ends Jan. 8, 2025)
12X points on eligible Hilton hotel and resort purchases
5X points on all other eligible purchases on the first $100,000 spent in a calendar year, 3X points after that
$240 annual Hilton credit (up to $60 in statement credits each quarter)
Complimentary Hilton Honors Gold elite status
$195
4.1
Top Hilton credit cards
Best for no annual fee
Hilton Honors American Express Card
Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3
The Hilton Honors American Express Card is the only Hilton card without an annual fee, making it ideal for people who stay at Hilton properties infrequently. You’ll earn a decent welcome bonus and get automatic Silver elite status. It’s also a solid choice for everyday spending, earning 5X points on eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations and 3X points on other eligible purchases.
Pros
The card has excellent everyday earning rates for a no-annual-fee card.
With automatic Silver status, you can more quickly earn your way to the same elite status offered on premium Hilton cards.
Cons
You’ll get lower earning rates on Hilton purchases than on other Hilton cards.
Complimentary Silver elite status provides minimal on-property benefits.
Best for everyday spending
Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card
Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5
4.7
The mid-tier Hilton Honors Surpass Card may be the best value if you travel enough to take advantage of its perks. You’ll earn a higher welcome offer and better rates than the Hilton Honors Express Card plus you can earn 4X points on U.S. online retail shopping (3X points on other eligible purchases). On top of that, you can take advantage of automatic Hilton Honors Gold status, quarterly statement credits at Hilton properties and a free night award good at almost any Hilton property when you spend at least $15,000 within a calendar year.
Pros
The card is an excellent choice for a standalone card, covering a wide variety of categories.
You can earn an uncapped free night for an average of just $1,250 in monthly spending.
Cons
Unless you travel frequently, you might find the quarterly Hilton credit difficult to utilize.
According to Bankrate’s valuations, Hilton points are less valuable than some other hotel points.
Best for elite status benefits
Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card
Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5
4.2
The Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card targets Hilton loyalists who travel often and can take advantage of its premium travel perks. Although it has a high annual fee, you’ll get top-level Hilton Diamond status and other attractive perks like expedited security statement credits, a free night certificate every year (with the ability to earn two more through spending), a sizeable resort statement credit and more. However, while you’ll get the highest rewards rate on Hilton stays, the everyday category rates don’t measure up to the Surpass, except for U.S. restaurants.
Pros
Using the free night certificates at luxury properties and Diamond benefits can significantly enhance your travel experience.
Frequent travelers can take advantage of almost $800 in statement credits annually, which more than offsets the annual fee.
Cons
The high annual fee can be difficult for less-frequent travelers to justify.
The card lacks everyday spending value.
Best for business owners
The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card
Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5
4.1
The Hilton Honors Business Card is ideal for business owners with travel needs. You can earn a sizable welcome bonus, a high rate on eligible Hilton stays and 5X points on eligible purchases for your first $100,000 in spending each year. While it doesn’t have the elevated bonus categories of the Surpass, it has a higher rate on non-bonused purchases than all of the personal cards and a higher quarterly Hilton credit.
Pros
Business travelers can easily offset the annual fee using the Hilton credit.
The card offers a high welcome bonus for a reasonable annual fee.
Cons
The card doesn’t offer the premium loyalty benefits found on the Aspire card.
You won’t be able to earn any free night certificates with this card.
How to choose the best Hilton credit cards
To decide between Hilton credit cards, assess how often you travel and what categories you spend the most in. Here are some questions to consider when choosing between Hilton co-branded credit cards.
What categories do you spend more in? Hilton cards offer different rates for different categories. Examine your spending habits in categories like U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations and U.S. online retail shopping to determine which card gives you the best return on your spending.
Will you take advantage of travel perks? Some Hilton credit cards come with travel-related credits for Hilton resorts, airlines or CLEAR. You can also earn free night certificates to use at high-end properties to save significant money. Make sure you travel often enough to take advantage of these benefits before paying a premium.
Do you mind paying an annual fee? Three of the four Hilton credit cards come with annual fees. Ensure you’ll use all the cardholder perks before you commit to paying a pricey annual fee for the year. If not, you’ll still want to determine if you’ll stay at Hilton properties enough for the no-annual-fee version to be worth a space in your wallet.
Are you interested in elite status? All Hilton credit cards offer some level of elite status, but you’ll get a higher status with cards with higher annual fees. It can help to compare elite status benefits with Hilton to see which status level offers the perks you want most.
Do you want to focus on Hilton points or have more flexibility with your rewards? Decide whether you want to focus on earning Hilton Honors points or whether flexible rewards may serve you better in the long run. If you want the ability to cash in your rewards for airfare and hotel stays with other brands, check out travel credit cards instead.
Alternative credit cards that earn Hilton Honors points
If you’re unsure about picking up a travel credit card that earns points for Hilton properties specifically, consider a flexible travel credit card instead to give yourself more options. If you aren’t loyal to the Hilton brand, you’ll likely get better value this way.
Another option with Hilton as a transfer partner is the Bilt Mastercard®, which only transfers points at a 1:1 ratio. Like Amex, Bilt has much more valuable transfer partners that might be a better use of your points.
Yes, you can have one of each version of Hilton co-branded card. Your only limitation would be Amex’s application rules, which limit you to five personal credit cards. You can also only apply for one card in five days and two cards in 90 days.
You can redeem Hilton Honors points for experiences, Lyft rides, rental cars and shopping on Amazon.com and Hilton’s online shopping mall. You can also convert points to airline miles with Delta and United. However, these options usually offer significantly less value than using your points for hotel stays.
What’s next?
Check out these Bankrate tools to match your next card.
Hilton Honors offers several solid co-branded card options to meet varying goals and needs whether personal or business. Consider each card’s perks, annual fees and earning categories and how they match your travel and spending habits to determine which will provide you the best value.
*The information about the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card and the American Express Green Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
Quick citation guide
Select a citation to automatically copy to clipboard.
APA:
Flanigan, R. (2024, December 11). Best Hilton credit cards. Bankrate. Retrieved December 11, 2024, from https://www.bankrate.com/credit-cards/travel/best-hilton-credit-cards/