Hilton is one of the largest hospitality companies in the world. With over 24 different brands of hotels and more than 8,000 properties around the globe, travelers can choose from top-of-the-line luxury resorts or roadside motels under the Hilton umbrella. Many choose Hilton because of the excellent Hilton Honors loyalty program .

While you can earn Hilton Honors points by paying for stays at any Hilton property worldwide, many Hilton loyalists pick up a co-branded hotel credit card they can use for travel and everyday spending. Hilton credit cards help you earn more points on Hilton stays than you would earn otherwise, and every card comes with some level of automatic elite status and other benefits to enhance Hilton hotel and resort stays.

Comparing the best Hilton credit cards

To find the right Hilton credit card for your travel needs, compare our picks to see what card offers you the most value.

Card name Best for Highlights Annual fee Bankrate Score Hilton Honors American Express Card No annual fee Limited-time offer: Earn 100,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after spending $2,000 in the first six months (offer ends Jan. 8, 2025)

7X points on eligible Hilton hotel and resort purchases

5X points at U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations

3X points on all other eligible purchases

Complimentary Hilton Honors Silver elite status $0 4.3 Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card Everyday spending Limited time offer: Earn 165,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first six months (offer ends Jan. 8, 2025)

12X points on eligible Hilton hotel and resort purchases

6X points at U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations

4X points on U.S. online retail purchases

3X points on all other eligible purchases

Complimentary Hilton Honors Gold elite status

Free night certificate after spending $15,000 in a calendar year

$200 annual Hilton credit (up to $50 in statement credits each quarter) $150 4.7 Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card * Elite status benefits Limited-time offer: Earn 175,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after spending $6,000 in the first six months (offer ends Jan. 8, 2025)

14X points on eligible Hilton hotel and resort purchases

7X points at U.S. restaurants, flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com and car rentals booked directly from select companies

3X points on all other eligible purchases

Complimentary Hilton Honors Diamond elite status

Free night certificate on account anniversary plus another free night after spending $30,000 and an additional free night after spending $60,000 in a calendar year

$400 annual Hilton resort credit (up to $200 in statement credits semi-annually)

$200 annual flight credit (up to $50 in statement credits each quarter) $550 4.2 The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card Business owners Limited-time offer: Earn 175,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after spending $8,000 in the first six months (offer ends Jan. 8, 2025)

12X points on eligible Hilton hotel and resort purchases

5X points on all other eligible purchases on the first $100,000 spent in a calendar year, 3X points after that

$240 annual Hilton credit (up to $60 in statement credits each quarter)

Complimentary Hilton Honors Gold elite status $195 4.1

Top Hilton credit cards

Best for no annual fee Hilton Honors American Express Card Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5 4.3 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros The card has excellent everyday earning rates for a no-annual-fee card. With automatic Silver status, you can more quickly earn your way to the same elite status offered on premium Hilton cards. Cons You’ll get lower earning rates on Hilton purchases than on other Hilton cards. Complimentary Silver elite status provides minimal on-property benefits.



Best for everyday spending Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5 4.7 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros The card is an excellent choice for a standalone card, covering a wide variety of categories. You can earn an uncapped free night for an average of just $1,250 in monthly spending. Cons Unless you travel frequently, you might find the quarterly Hilton credit difficult to utilize. According to Bankrate’s valuations, Hilton points are less valuable than some other hotel points.



Best for elite status benefits Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5 4.2 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros Using the free night certificates at luxury properties and Diamond benefits can significantly enhance your travel experience. Frequent travelers can take advantage of almost $800 in statement credits annually, which more than offsets the annual fee. Cons The high annual fee can be difficult for less-frequent travelers to justify. The card lacks everyday spending value.



Best for business owners The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5 4.1 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros Business travelers can easily offset the annual fee using the Hilton credit. The card offers a high welcome bonus for a reasonable annual fee. Cons The card doesn’t offer the premium loyalty benefits found on the Aspire card. You won’t be able to earn any free night certificates with this card.



How to choose the best Hilton credit cards

To decide between Hilton credit cards, assess how often you travel and what categories you spend the most in. Here are some questions to consider when choosing between Hilton co-branded credit cards.

What categories do you spend more in? Hilton cards offer different rates for different categories. Examine your spending habits in categories like U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations and U.S. online retail shopping to determine which card gives you the best return on your spending.

Hilton cards offer different rates for different categories. Examine your spending habits in categories like U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations and U.S. online retail shopping to determine which card gives you the best return on your spending. Will you take advantage of travel perks? Some Hilton credit cards come with travel-related credits for Hilton resorts, airlines or CLEAR. You can also earn free night certificates to use at high-end properties to save significant money. Make sure you travel often enough to take advantage of these benefits before paying a premium.

Some Hilton credit cards come with travel-related credits for Hilton resorts, airlines or CLEAR. You can also earn free night certificates to use at high-end properties to save significant money. Make sure you travel often enough to take advantage of these benefits before paying a premium. Do you mind paying an annual fee? Three of the four Hilton credit cards come with annual fees. Ensure​​ you’ll use all the cardholder perks before you commit to paying a pricey annual fee for the year. If not, you’ll still want to determine if you’ll stay at Hilton properties enough for the no-annual-fee version to be worth a space in your wallet.

Three of the four Hilton credit cards come with annual fees. Ensure​​ you’ll use all the cardholder perks before you commit to paying a pricey annual fee for the year. If not, you’ll still want to determine if you’ll stay at Hilton properties enough for the no-annual-fee version to be worth a space in your wallet. Are you interested in elite status? All Hilton credit cards offer some level of elite status, but you’ll get a higher status with cards with higher annual fees. It can help to compare elite status benefits with Hilton to see which status level offers the perks you want most.

All Hilton credit cards offer some level of elite status, but you’ll get a higher status with cards with higher annual fees. It can help to compare elite status benefits with Hilton to see which status level offers the perks you want most. Do you want to focus on Hilton points or have more flexibility with your rewards? Decide whether you want to focus on earning Hilton Honors points or whether flexible rewards may serve you better in the long run. If you want the ability to cash in your rewards for airfare and hotel stays with other brands, check out travel credit cards instead.

Dig deeper: Hilton Amex vs. Hilton Surpass

Alternative credit cards that earn Hilton Honors points

If you’re unsure about picking up a travel credit card that earns points for Hilton properties specifically, consider a flexible travel credit card instead to give yourself more options. If you aren’t loyal to the Hilton brand, you’ll likely get better value this way.

American Express credit cards that earn Membership Rewards points are another option since you can transfer points to the Hilton Honors program at the ratio of 1,000 Amex points: 2,000 Hilton Honors points. However, this isn’t often an ideal use of Amex points . Here’s a list of cards to choose from:

Membership Rewards credit cards Caret Down Icon

Another option with Hilton as a transfer partner is the Bilt Mastercard® , which only transfers points at a 1:1 ratio. Like Amex, Bilt has much more valuable transfer partners that might be a better use of your points.

Frequently asked questions

How much are Hilton Honors points worth? Caret Down Icon According to Bankrate’s valuations Hilton Honors points are worth around 0.6 cents each. Be sure to factor this math when determining whether to use Hilton cards for everyday spending.

Can I have more than one Hilton co-branded card? Caret Down Icon Yes, you can have one of each version of Hilton co-branded card. Your only limitation would be Amex’s application rules , which limit you to five personal credit cards. You can also only apply for one card in five days and two cards in 90 days.

Can I use Hilton Honors points for anything other than Hilton stays? Caret Down Icon You can redeem Hilton Honors points for experiences, Lyft rides, rental cars and shopping on Amazon.com and Hilton’s online shopping mall. You can also convert points to airline miles with Delta and United. However, these options usually offer significantly less value than using your points for hotel stays.

What’s next?

The bottom line

Hilton Honors offers several solid co-branded card options to meet varying goals and needs whether personal or business. Consider each card’s perks, annual fees and earning categories and how they match your travel and spending habits to determine which will provide you the best value.

*The information about the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card and the American Express Green Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.