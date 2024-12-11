Skip to Main Content

Best Hilton credit cards

Ryan Flanigan Reena Thomas, Ph.D.
Written by
Ryan Flanigan,
Edited by
Reena Thomas, Ph.D.
Published on December 11, 2024

Hilton is one of the largest hospitality companies in the world. With over 24 different brands of hotels and more than 8,000 properties around the globe, travelers can choose from top-of-the-line luxury resorts or roadside motels under the Hilton umbrella. Many choose Hilton because of the excellent Hilton Honors loyalty program.

While you can earn Hilton Honors points by paying for stays at any Hilton property worldwide, many Hilton loyalists pick up a co-branded hotel credit card they can use for travel and everyday spending. Hilton credit cards help you earn more points on Hilton stays than you would earn otherwise, and every card comes with some level of automatic elite status and other benefits to enhance Hilton hotel and resort stays.

Comparing the best Hilton credit cards

To find the right Hilton credit card for your travel needs, compare our picks to see what card offers you the most value.

Card name Best for Highlights Annual fee Bankrate Score
Hilton Honors American Express Card No annual fee
  • Limited-time offer: Earn 100,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after spending $2,000 in the first six months (offer ends Jan. 8, 2025)
  • 7X points on eligible Hilton hotel and resort purchases
  • 5X points at U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations
  • 3X points on all other eligible purchases
  • Complimentary Hilton Honors Silver elite status
 $0 4.3
Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card Everyday spending
  • Limited time offer: Earn 165,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first six months (offer ends Jan. 8, 2025)
  • 12X points on eligible Hilton hotel and resort purchases
  • 6X points at U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations
  • 4X points on U.S. online retail purchases
  • 3X points on all other eligible purchases
  • Complimentary Hilton Honors Gold elite status
  • Free night certificate after spending $15,000 in a calendar year
  • $200 annual Hilton credit (up to $50 in statement credits each quarter)
 $150 4.7

Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card*

 Elite status benefits
  • Limited-time offer: Earn 175,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after spending $6,000 in the first six months (offer ends Jan. 8, 2025)
  • 14X points on eligible Hilton hotel and resort purchases
  • 7X points at U.S. restaurants, flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com and car rentals booked directly from select companies
  • 3X points on all other eligible purchases
  • Complimentary Hilton Honors Diamond elite status
  • Free night certificate on account anniversary plus another free night after spending $30,000 and an additional free night after spending $60,000 in a calendar year
  • $400 annual Hilton resort credit (up to $200 in statement credits semi-annually)
  • $200 annual flight credit (up to $50 in statement credits each quarter)
 $550 4.2
The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card Business owners
  • Limited-time offer: Earn 175,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after spending $8,000 in the first six months (offer ends Jan. 8, 2025)
  • 12X points on eligible Hilton hotel and resort purchases
  • 5X points on all other eligible purchases on the first $100,000 spent in a calendar year, 3X points after that
  • $240 annual Hilton credit (up to $60 in statement credits each quarter)
  • Complimentary Hilton Honors Gold elite status
 $195 4.1

Top Hilton credit cards

Hilton Honors American Express Card image
Best for no annual fee

Hilton Honors American Express Card

Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3
Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card image
Best for everyday spending

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card

Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5
4.7
Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card image
Best for elite status benefits

Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card

Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5
4.2
The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card image
Best for business owners

The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card

Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5
4.1

How to choose the best Hilton credit cards

To decide between Hilton credit cards, assess how often you travel and what categories you spend the most in. Here are some questions to consider when choosing between Hilton co-branded credit cards.

  • What categories do you spend more in? Hilton cards offer different rates for different categories. Examine your spending habits in categories like U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations and U.S. online retail shopping to determine which card gives you the best return on your spending.
  • Will you take advantage of travel perks? Some Hilton credit cards come with travel-related credits for Hilton resorts, airlines or CLEAR. You can also earn free night certificates to use at high-end properties to save significant money. Make sure you travel often enough to take advantage of these benefits before paying a premium.
  • Do you mind paying an annual fee? Three of the four Hilton credit cards come with annual fees. Ensure​​ you’ll use all the cardholder perks before you commit to paying a pricey annual fee for the year. If not, you’ll still want to determine if you’ll stay at Hilton properties enough for the no-annual-fee version to be worth a space in your wallet.
  • Are you interested in elite status? All Hilton credit cards offer some level of elite status, but you’ll get a higher status with cards with higher annual fees. It can help to compare elite status benefits with Hilton to see which status level offers the perks you want most.
  • Do you want to focus on Hilton points or have more flexibility with your rewards? Decide whether you want to focus on earning Hilton Honors points or whether flexible rewards may serve you better in the long run. If you want the ability to cash in your rewards for airfare and hotel stays with other brands, check out travel credit cards instead.

Dig deeper: Hilton Amex vs. Hilton Surpass

Alternative credit cards that earn Hilton Honors points

If you’re unsure about picking up a travel credit card that earns points for Hilton properties specifically, consider a flexible travel credit card instead to give yourself more options. If you aren’t loyal to the Hilton brand, you’ll likely get better value this way.

American Express credit cards that earn Membership Rewards points are another option since you can transfer points to the Hilton Honors program at the ratio of 1,000 Amex points: 2,000 Hilton Honors points. However, this isn’t often an ideal use of Amex points. Here’s a list of cards to choose from:

Another option with Hilton as a transfer partner is the Bilt Mastercard®, which only transfers points at a 1:1 ratio. Like Amex, Bilt has much more valuable transfer partners that might be a better use of your points.

Frequently asked questions

The bottom line

Hilton Honors offers several solid co-branded card options to meet varying goals and needs whether personal or business. Consider each card’s perks, annual fees and earning categories and how they match your travel and spending habits to determine which will provide you the best value.

*The information about the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card and the American Express Green Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

