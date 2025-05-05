Best IHG credit cards

We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our
Katie Kelton is a senior writer on Bankrate's credit cards team and Certified Credit Counselor™, bringing eight years of experience writing creative and financial content to help cardholders get savvy with their credit.
With more than 6,000 destinations around the globe, International Hotel Group (IHG) hotels are a popular choice for all types of travelers. Whether you’re booking on a budget or seeking a luxury experience, you can earn rewards for every stay with an IHG credit card.
Compare the three IHG cards below based on their annual fee, rewards rates and perks.
For starters, you’ll earn up to 17X points on IHG stays with the IHG One Rewards Traveler card. That’s because it offers 5X points for using the card, up to 10X points for being an IHG One Rewards member and up to 2X points for having Silver Elite status — another card perk. You’ll also get 3X points on common expenses like monthly bills, gas and dining and 2X on everything else. For no annual fee, the card is a handy one for infrequent IHG travelers.
Pros
Redeem points for a night’s stay at an IHG hotel.
Get your fourth night free when redeeming for three nights.
Cons
The card’s points aren’t worth nearly as much when redeemed for anything other than a hotel stay.
You could find comparable rewards rates and more redemption flexibility with a general travel card.
If you’re willing to pay a $99 annual fee, you can tap into even more rewards on IHG stays — 10X points with the IHG One Rewards Premier card, up to 10X points for being a rewards member and up to 6X points for having automatic Platinum Elite Status. Plus, get a generous 5X points on travel, gas and dining. The anniversary free night, valued up to $280, helps justify the annual fee.
Pros
Reap an exceptionally high rewards rate on IHG stays, as well as a statement credit and bonus points after spending a certain amount each year.
The fourth night free (after three nights redeemed), anniversary free night and expedited airport security add value to this annual fee card.
Cons
Points aren’t worth as much outside of hotel redemptions.
If you don’t stay at IHG hotels often, you may not get enough value from the card.
Best for business travelers
IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card
This business card offers the same high rewards rate as the Premier card above, as well as 5X points on certain business expenses. This is a solid option for business owners and their employees who often travel for work and like to stay at IHG hotels.
Pros
The first year of rewards, free nights and a welcome bonus can easily justify the annual fee and set you up for several hotel stay redemptions.
Enjoy Platinum Elite Status, a statement credit for expedited airport security and other benefits.
Cons
Other business travel cards offer more flexible redemptions on flights and rental cars.
If you don’t travel for work, a general business card would be a better fit.
Anniversary free night (point redemption cap of 40,000)
IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card*
Business travelers
$99
N/A
Up to 26X total points at IHG Hotels & Resorts
Platinum Elite Status
Redeem 3 nights and get the 4th night free
Anniversary free night (point redemption cap of 40,000)
IHG cards typically require a good-to-excellent credit score. If you have bad or fair credit, consider our top picks for hotel cards for bad credit.
How to choose a hotel credit card
If you prefer to stay at IHG brands and are eyeing the cards above, here’s how to choose one. To compare other cards with more flexible rewards or different hotel brands, check out our picks for the best hotel credit cards.
Consider how often you stay at IHG hotels. If you only stay once or twice a year, you might be better off with the no annual fee IHG One Rewards Traveler card or a general travel card. But if you stay multiple times a year, the high rewards rates and free nights of the Premier cards offer more value.
Decide how much elite status you want. The no annual fee IHG card automatically grants you Silver Elite status, while the $99 cards get you Platinum Elite status. The former offers 20 percent bonus points and late checkout, while the latter tacks on 60 percent bonus points, complimentary room upgrades, early check-in and more. Learn more about the IHG loyalty program.
Weigh the card’s value against the annual fee. You get some basic benefits with the Traveler card, like a fourth night free. But if you pay the $99 annual fee for a Premier card, you get a better welcome bonus and rewards rates, statement credit for expedited airport security, annual perks and more. Whether you can justify the fee depends on how much you’ll use those extra benefits.
Best ways to redeem IHG points
Bankrate values IHG points at .7 cents based on the median values for budget, mid-tier and luxury hotel bookings. You’ll get the most bang for your buck by redeeming IHG points for hotel stays. And if you’re going on a trip for more than one night, it’s best to book four nights in a row, so the last award night is free.
You can also transfer your points to partner airlines — including American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue and United Airlines — or redeem them for event tickets, catalog purchases, gift cards and more. But your points lose value when you redeem them for anything other than a hotel booking.
The credit cards also let you save 20 percent on point purchases if you need to buy more to cover a stay.
Choosing the right IHG credit card can help you earn free stays on your next vacation or business trip. Plus, tap into Elite status and other perks that come with being a cardholder.
But if you’re not loyal to IHG and want to keep your redemption options open, a general travel rewards card might work better for you — and you can still cover IHG stays with the rewards you earn.
Frequently asked questions
IHG points don’t have a standard value, but depend on your redemption choice. If you’re redeeming for a hotel stay, the rewards value can vary by time of year, location and destination. You’ll see the points value when you go to book a stay. That said, Bankrate estimates IHG rewards are worth .7 cents each.
IHG points don’t expire for elite members, and IHG cardholders automatically receive Silver or Platinum Elite status. But if your account is not in good standing or closed, you could lose your points and status.
IHG points expire for non-elite members if there’s no account activity for 12 months.
IHG cardholders automatically get a fourth night free when redeeming points for three nights, and Premier cardholders also get an anniversary free night up to a 40,000-point redemption.
When it comes to using your rewards to book a hotel room, Bankrate estimates you’ll need between 5,000 and 120,000 points for a free night at IHG. It all depends on the type of destination, season, day of the week and other variables.
*Information about the IHG One Rewards Traveler Credit Card, IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card and IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The issuer did not provide the content, nor is it responsible for its accuracy.
Katie Kelton is a senior writer on Bankrate’s credit cards team and Certified Credit Counselor™, bringing eight years of experience writing creative and financial content to help cardholders get savvy with their credit.