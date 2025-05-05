Skip to Main Content

Best IHG credit cards

The advice in this article is offered by the team independent of any bank or credit card issuer. This article may contain from our partners, and terms may apply to offers linked or accessed through this page. as of posting date, but offers mentioned may have expired.

With more than 6,000 destinations around the globe, International Hotel Group (IHG) hotels are a popular choice for all types of travelers. Whether you’re booking on a budget or seeking a luxury experience, you can earn rewards for every stay with an IHG credit card.

Compare the three IHG cards below based on their annual fee, rewards rates and perks.

Top IHG cards

Best for occasional IHG guests

IHG One Rewards Traveler Credit Card

Best for IHG loyalists

IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card

Best for business travelers

IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card

Comparing the best IHG cards

Card name Best for Annual fee Recommended credit score IHG benefits
IHG One Rewards Traveler Credit Card* Occasional IHG guests $0 Excellent/Good
  • Up to 17X total points at IHG Hotels & Resorts
  • Silver Elite Status
  • Redeem 3 nights and get the 4th night free
IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card* IHG loyalists $99 Excellent/Good
  • Up to 26X total points at IHG Hotels & Resorts
  • Platinum Elite Status
  • Redeem 3 nights and get the 4th night free
  • Anniversary free night (point redemption cap of 40,000)
IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card* Business travelers $99 N/A
  • Up to 26X total points at IHG Hotels & Resorts
  • Platinum Elite Status
  • Redeem 3 nights and get the 4th night free
  • Anniversary free night (point redemption cap of 40,000)

IHG cards typically require a good-to-excellent credit score. If you have bad or fair credit, consider our top picks for hotel cards for bad credit.

How to choose a hotel credit card

If you prefer to stay at IHG brands and are eyeing the cards above, here’s how to choose one. To compare other cards with more flexible rewards or different hotel brands, check out our picks for the best hotel credit cards.

  • Consider how often you stay at IHG hotels. If you only stay once or twice a year, you might be better off with the no annual fee IHG One Rewards Traveler card or a general travel card. But if you stay multiple times a year, the high rewards rates and free nights of the Premier cards offer more value.
  • Decide how much elite status you want. The no annual fee IHG card automatically grants you Silver Elite status, while the $99 cards get you Platinum Elite status. The former offers 20 percent bonus points and late checkout, while the latter tacks on 60 percent bonus points, complimentary room upgrades, early check-in and more. Learn more about the IHG loyalty program.
  • Weigh the card’s value against the annual fee. You get some basic benefits with the Traveler card, like a fourth night free. But if you pay the $99 annual fee for a Premier card, you get a better welcome bonus and rewards rates, statement credit for expedited airport security, annual perks and more. Whether you can justify the fee depends on how much you’ll use those extra benefits.

Best ways to redeem IHG points

Bankrate values IHG points at .7 cents based on the median values for budget, mid-tier and luxury hotel bookings. You’ll get the most bang for your buck by redeeming IHG points for hotel stays. And if you’re going on a trip for more than one night, it’s best to book four nights in a row, so the last award night is free.

You can also transfer your points to partner airlines — including American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue and United Airlines — or redeem them for event tickets, catalog purchases, gift cards and more. But your points lose value when you redeem them for anything other than a hotel booking.

The credit cards also let you save 20 percent on point purchases if you need to buy more to cover a stay.

Finally, don’t miss the IHG One Rewards Dine & Earn program. Enrollment is free, and you can add to your points stash by dining at participating restaurants.

The bottom line

Choosing the right IHG credit card can help you earn free stays on your next vacation or business trip. Plus, tap into Elite status and other perks that come with being a cardholder.

But if you’re not loyal to IHG and want to keep your redemption options open, a general travel rewards card might work better for you — and you can still cover IHG stays with the rewards you earn.

Frequently asked questions

*Information about the IHG One Rewards Traveler Credit Card, IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card and IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The issuer did not provide the content, nor is it responsible for its accuracy.

