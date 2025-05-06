Are elite credit cards worth it?

Key takeaways Elite credit cards offer benefits above and beyond standard rewards cards or travel cards, including travel credits, airport lounge access and big welcome offers.

However, these perks come at a cost — often in the form of annual fees in excess of $400.

Before signing up for an elite credit card, make sure the potential benefits make sense for your travel habits and spending patterns.

Elite credit cards tend to have a “fancy” look and feel, thanks to being made of metal, and offer more than their share of benefits. The most exclusive credit cards come with perks like airport lounge access, annual travel credits and elite status with rental car and hotel brands. Some also have generous bonus offers worth $1,000 or more, with the chance to earn tons of points or miles for each dollar you spend.

However, there’s a catch. Elite credit cards charge pricey annual fees, which can be hard to justify if you rarely take advantage of the cardholder benefits. When it comes to credit cards, sometimes less is more. Before choosing one, consider how much you travel, how many of the perks you’ll use and if the annual fee is worth it.

Reasons to pick up an elite credit card

Exclusive travel perks

For the most part, elite rewards credit cards are geared toward consumers who travel (or plan to travel). This is based on the exclusive perks elite cards tend to offer, including hotel status and benefits, airport lounge access , credits for checked baggage and in-flight meals, travel insurance, rental car insurance, concierge service and more.

Big welcome offers

Keep first-year rewards in mind, since that’s usually the best opportunity to bring in a healthy number of points and miles. Elite credit cards really pile ’em up, with even standard bonuses being worth hundreds — if not $1,000 or more.

Access to special events

Special event access is a serious perk for most elite cards.

For example, Capital One Venture X cardholders get access to exclusive reservations at award-winning restaurants and tickets to culinary experiences through Capital One Dining. Capital One Entertainment offers access to events across music, sports and dining with exclusive access to presales, tickets and more.

And with the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, you get the exclusive Reserved by Sapphire dining program, which can help you secure reservations at some of the top fine-dining restaurants in the U.S.

American Express owns Resy, a restaurant booking service, and it’s no surprise that Amex cardholders get preferred access.

Handsome hardware

You’ll usually get the satisfying sound of metal when you plunk your card down on a table.

The Mastercard Black Card promises the heftiest card weight among all metal credit cards . According to the card’s advertising materials, it weighs 22 grams, compared to just 18 grams with the Amex Platinum and 13 grams with the Chase Sapphire Reserve.

Downsides of elite credit cards

Significant annual fees

The biggest disadvantage of elite credit cards is the cost required to carry them. Most elite credit cards charge annual fees of $450 per year or more, with several popular options collecting annual fees over $500.

It’s all about ROI, though. If you use the benefits, you can usually get well over the cost of the annual fee, so scour the benefits list with an eye for value.

Fine print on perks

Also note that, in some cases, elite credit card perks can be difficult to use. For example, the $200 airline fee credit that comes with the Amex Platinum is only good for one airline you select ahead of time and only for “incidental” travel expenses, like checked luggage and in-flight meals. Further, the $200 in Uber credits this card offers are doled out monthly, and unused credits from one month do not roll over to the next.

In general, keep an eye out for this “coupon book” set up and make a plan to get your money’s worth. Also note that you’ll often need to book travel through the card issuer’s portal to earn bonus points.

Higher APRs and fewer intro rates

Finally, elite credit cards tend to charge high APRs and rarely, if ever, offer introductory rates for purchases or balance transfers . This makes them a poor option if you need to carry a balance from time to time.

It’s best to only dive into elite cards with a plan to pay them off each billing cycle.

Which cards are elite credit cards?

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Main elite benefits Caret Down Icon

Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Main elite benefits Caret Down Icon

Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

The Platinum Card® from American Express Main elite benefits Caret Down Icon

Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Centurion® Card from American Express Main elite benefits Caret Down Icon

Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Mastercard® Gold Card™ Main elite benefits Caret Down Icon

Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Mastercard® Black Card™ Main elite benefits Caret Down Icon

Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

How to pick an elite credit card

If you’re thinking of getting an elite credit card, compare the top travel cards on the market. These tips can help you narrow down your options .

Determine which elite perks you could use the most

As you compare exclusive credit cards with lots of benefits, ask yourself which travel perks you actually need . If you often travel, airline credits and airport lounge access could be worth pursuing. If you want access to a travel concierge service or travel insurance benefits , compare the coverage.

Decide on the type of rewards you want to earn

Most elite credit cards let you earn flexible travel points you can use in more than one way. Take a close look at Amex Membership Rewards , Capital One Miles and Chase Ultimate Rewards to see how you can redeem your points and to which airline and hotel partners you can transfer.

Also, be sure to compare the value of those rewards to determine whether potential redemptions will make sense for you.

Look for benefits that align with existing travel plans

Maybe you already have an extended stay with a specific hotel brand or trips that require a rental car. In that case, look for rewards credit cards with related perks like automatic hotel or rental car elite status.

For example, if you get elite status with a certain hotel chain, but they’re rarely in your travel plans, that’s probably not a match for your travel style.

Compare welcome bonuses among the top cards

Look at elite cards and compare the welcome bonus offers. Even if you have to pay a high annual fee, the first-year bonus can more than make up for it — especially if you can meet the minimum spending requirement through regular, organic spending.

The bottom line

Do the math — are elite credit cards worth it? For example, is it worth paying $995 annually for the Mastercard Gold Card when you only earn 1X per $1 spent and there are more competitive elite cards on the market? Both the Amex Platinum and the Chase Sapphire Reserve come with far better travel perks at a lower price.