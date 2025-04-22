Skip to Main Content

Best credit cards for travel insurance

Holly D. Johnson Katie Kelton Brooklyn Lowery
Written by
Holly D. Johnson
and
Katie Kelton,
Edited by
Brooklyn Lowery
Published on April 22, 2025 | 4 min read

Mother with child in swimming pool at resort
ArtMarie / E+ / Getty Images

Vacation mishaps happen — flights can be delayed, bags get lost and accidents occur. That’s why having travel insurance is a relief. And many of today’s best travel cards offer comprehensive perks to help your trip go smoothly.

Premium travel cards tend to offer the most coverage, but you can find lower annual fee options. Note that many co-branded airline credit cards and hotel credit cards also offer a version of travel insurance, so if you’re loyal to one brand, check the terms for its card offerings. Or choose from the best general credit cards for travel insurance below.

Top cards for travel insurance

Badge Icon Best for luxury travelers
Chase Sapphire Reserve® image

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Badge Icon Best for lounge visitors
The Platinum Card® from American Express image

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Badge Icon Best for everyday use
Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card image

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Badge Icon Best for budget travelers
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card image

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Comparing the best cards for travel insurance

Card name Best for Annual fee Recommended credit score Travel insurance benefits
Chase Sapphire Reserve® Luxury travelers $550 Excellent
  • Travel accident insurance (up to $1 million)
  • Trip cancellation and interruption insurance (up to $10,000 per person, $20,000 per trip)
  • Emergency evacuation and transportation coverage (up to $100,000)
  • Trip delay reimbursement (up to $500)
  • Lost luggage reimbursement (up to $3,000)
  • Auto rental coverage (up to $75,000)
The Platinum Card® from American Express Lounge visitors $695 Excellent/Good
  • Travel accident insurance (up to $500,000)
  • Trip cancellation and interruption insurance (up to $10,000 per trip, $20,000 per 12 months)
  • Trip delay insurance (up to $500)
  • Baggage insurance (up to $3,000)
  • Car rental loss and damage insurance
Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Everyday use $395 Excellent
  • Travel accident insurance (up to $1 million)
  • Trip cancellation and interruption coverage (up to $2,000)
  • Trip delay insurance (up to $500)
  • Lost luggage reimbursement (up to $3,000)
  • Auto rental collision damage waiver (up to the lesser of the car’s cash value or $75,000
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Budget travelers $95 Excellent/Good
  • Travel accident insurance (up to $500,000)
  • Trip cancellation/interruption insurance (up to $10,000 per person, $20,000 per trip)
  • Trip delay reimbursement (up to $500)
  • Baggage delay insurance (up to $100 a day for 5 days)
  • Lost luggage reimbursement (up to $3,000)
  • Auto rental coverage (up to $60,000)

The best cards with travel insurance typically require a good-to-excellent credit score. If you have bad or fair credit, consider our top picks for travel cards for bad credit.

How to choose a credit card with travel insurance

If you’re shopping for a travel card that comes with travel insurance, consider all its features. That way, you can find a card that’s indispensable both on the road and at home. Here are a few tips:

  1. Decide which travel protections you need most. It helps to know the travel insurance benefits you prioritize. While some consumers may only want to be covered in case of a rental card accident or lost baggage, top cards also offer things like emergency evacuation and roadside assistance.
  2. Read the terms and conditions. Pay attention to coverage limits and exclusions. For example, some travel cards offer only auto rental coverage for certain rental periods or within certain countries. Other benefits have low limits that won’t offer much protection.
  3. Compare rewards. While all the cards above offer points or miles rewards, the earn rates vary by purchase type and card issuer. For instance, you can earn up to 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel or Chase Travel, depending on the card. Other cards offer better flat-rate rewards on all non-travel purchases.
  4. Compare the card’s value to the annual fee. The cards with the best travel insurance tend to charge high annual fees. That fee can be worth it if you make full use of the card’s rewards, benefits and travel insurance. But if you’re a more casual traveler, a mid-tier annual fee card can still offer the travel protection you’re looking for.

The bottom line

If you’re trying to secure travel insurance through a credit card, one of the general travel card options above could be a good fit. You can also choose a co-branded airline card with travel insurance if you have a favorite carrier. Compare the limits and types of coverage, as well as rewards potential and luxury perks, to make sure you’re not overpaying for an annual fee. But if you travel far and often, a top-tier card can be a valuable addition to your wallet.

Frequently asked questions

Written by
Holly D. Johnson Arrow Right Icon
Author, Award-Winning Writer
Holly Johnson writes expert content on personal finance, credit cards, loyalty and insurance topics. In addition to writing for Bankrate and CreditCards.com, Johnson does ongoing work for clients that include CNN, Forbes Advisor, LendingTree, Time Magazine and more.
Co-written by
Katie Kelton Arrow Right Icon
Senior Writer, Credit Cards
Katie Kelton is the Senior Writer on Bankrate’s credit cards team, where she brings eight years of experience writing creative and financial content to help cardholders get savvy with their credit.