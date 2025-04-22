Best credit cards for travel insurance

We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our
Holly Johnson writes expert content on personal finance, credit cards, loyalty and insurance topics. In addition to writing for Bankrate and CreditCards.com, Johnson does ongoing work for clients that include CNN, Forbes Advisor, LendingTree, Time Magazine and more.
Brooklyn Lowery is a Senior Editor on the Bankrate credit cards education team where she focuses on helping everyday consumers leverage credit cards as powerful tools in their personal finance toolbox.
Vacation mishaps happen — flights can be delayed, bags get lost and accidents occur. That’s why having travel insurance is a relief. And many of today’s best travel cards offer comprehensive perks to help your trip go smoothly.
Premium travel cards tend to offer the most coverage, but you can find lower annual fee options. Note that many co-branded airline credit cards and hotel credit cards also offer a version of travel insurance, so if you’re loyal to one brand, check the terms for its card offerings. Or choose from the best general credit cards for travel insurance below.
Tap into some of the most comprehensive travel insurance in the credit card market with the Chase Sapphire Reserve®. The $550 annual fee makes it a premium card, but you can offset much of the fee with up to $300 in statement credits on travel purchases per year. Add in generous rewards earnings on hotel stays, car rentals, air travel, restaurants and more and that annual fee all but disappears. Tapping into the insurance perks for trip delays, lost luggage or a rental car accident, for example, will also make the annual fee worth it. And did we mention the airport lounge access?
To justify one of the highest annual fees on the market, the The Platinum Card® from American Express offers 5X on flights and hotels booked through American Express Travel (up to $500,000 per calendar year), extensive lounge access through American Express Global Lounge Collection and a generous number of annual credits, among other perks. Cardholders also get comprehensive travel insurance.
Pros
If you’re a frequent traveler who loves lounge experiences and all the bells and whistles of a high-end card, you may be able to recover the $695 annual fee.
Get into more than 1,400 airport lounges across 140 countries, including Centurion Lounges.
Cons
Maximizing the card’s value takes effort and might not be worth it for everyday travelers.
The rewards rate on all other purchases besides Amex Travel purchases is meager.
For travelers willing to pay for a high-end travel card who also want decent flat-rate rewards on every purchase, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is a good choice. Use Capital One Travel to earn 10X miles on hotels and rental cars and 5X miles on flights; additionally, earn 2X miles on all other purchases. Plus, get lounge access, an annual travel credit, expedited airport security and travel insurance.
Pros
The card offers a higher flat rate on everyday purchases than the other premium cards above.
The $395 annual fee is justifiable with the annual credits, anniversary miles and lounge access.
Cons
You’ll get fewer luxury perks than with some competitor cards.
The card doesn’t offer as much trip cancellation and interruption coverage as top competitors.
Compared to other travel cards, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a top contender with its solid rewards and travel insurance for a modest $95 annual fee. The luxury perks are pared back from the Chase Sapphire Reserve, but you’ll still get comparable travel insurance with only slightly less coverage. Plus, earn extra rewards on a few purchase categories beyond travel.
Pros
In addition to bonus rewards on travel, earn 3X points on dining, select streaming services and online groceries.
Offset the annual fee with the welcome bonus, anniversary bonus points and annual statement credits.
Cons
You won’t have access to airport lounges or expedited airport security.
The 1X rewards rate for all other purchases isn’t as high as the best flat-rate cards.
Trip cancellation/interruption insurance (up to $10,000 per person, $20,000 per trip)
Trip delay reimbursement (up to $500)
Baggage delay insurance (up to $100 a day for 5 days)
Lost luggage reimbursement (up to $3,000)
Auto rental coverage (up to $60,000)
The best cards with travel insurance typically require a good-to-excellent credit score. If you have bad or fair credit, consider our top picks for travel cards for bad credit.
How to choose a credit card with travel insurance
If you’re shopping for a travel card that comes with travel insurance, consider all its features. That way, you can find a card that’s indispensable both on the road and at home. Here are a few tips:
Decide which travel protections you need most. It helps to know the travel insurance benefits you prioritize. While some consumers may only want to be covered in case of a rental card accident or lost baggage, top cards also offer things like emergency evacuation and roadside assistance.
Read the terms and conditions. Pay attention to coverage limits and exclusions. For example, some travel cards offer only auto rental coverage for certain rental periods or within certain countries. Other benefits have low limits that won’t offer much protection.
Compare rewards. While all the cards above offer points or miles rewards, the earn rates vary by purchase type and card issuer. For instance, you can earn up to 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel or Chase Travel, depending on the card. Other cards offer better flat-rate rewards on all non-travel purchases.
Compare the card’s value to the annual fee. The cards with the best travel insurance tend to charge high annual fees. That fee can be worth it if you make full use of the card’s rewards, benefits and travel insurance. But if you’re a more casual traveler, a mid-tier annual fee card can still offer the travel protection you’re looking for.
If you’re trying to secure travel insurance through a credit card, one of the general travel card options above could be a good fit. You can also choose a co-branded airline card with travel insurance if you have a favorite carrier. Compare the limits and types of coverage, as well as rewards potential and luxury perks, to make sure you’re not overpaying for an annual fee. But if you travel far and often, a top-tier card can be a valuable addition to your wallet.
Eligibility and Benefit level varies by Card. Terms, Conditions and Limitations Apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for more details. Underwritten by Amex Assurance Company.
For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the benefits may be provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guides to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply.
Frequently asked questions
Typically, you can tap into your card’s travel insurance if you paid for part or all of the flight with the card or its rewards. But some cards want you to put the entire travel cost on the card. Read the card’s benefits guide carefully before relying on insurance coverage.
You can usually file a claim on the card issuer’s website or by calling the number on the back of your card. In some cases, you may be rerouted to the insurance provider. Be ready to provide documentation for your loss or accident.
In many cases, the travel insurance that comes with a credit card offers a decent amount of coverage. But the coverage usually only extends to the cardholder and their immediate family members. If you’re traveling with friends or colleagues, they may need their own protection.
