At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways The Platinum Card® from American Express cardholders have access to a complimentary concierge service that can assist with gift recommendations, dinner reservations, travel arrangements, flower delivery and purchasing tickets to concerts or sporting events, as well as many other tasks.

To maximize the Amex Platinum Concierge, use it to perform tasks that would otherwise eat up a lot of your valuable time.

You can reach the American Express concierge service by dialing the number on the back of your card or calling 800-525-3355.

The Platinum Card® from American Express is one of the most popular travel cards on the market today. And it’s easy to see why when you consider its luxe travel perks and opportunities, including a benefit that can free up your time: the American Express Platinum concierge.

Once you’re approved for this American Express credit card, you can qualify for up to a $200 annual airline fee credit, one of the most generous airport lounge memberships available today, up to $200 in Uber Cash annually and much more. The points you earn with the Platinum Card are extremely flexible, too. You can redeem them for travel, gift cards and merchandise, or for valuable transfers to Amex airline and hotel partners.

In addition to those benefits, the American Express Platinum offers a dedicated concierge with a variety of services, whether you need help securing dinner reservations or finding the perfect gift.

How does the American Express Platinum Concierge work?

Concierge service is complimentary once you apply and are approved for the Amex Platinum, and you can use this service as often as you want.

To request help from the Amex Platinum concierge, call the concierge desk at 800-525-3355 or dial the number on the back of your card. The concierge can then help answer questions or find resources to accommodate any requests you have.

What services does the American Express Platinum Concierge offer?

An Amex Platinum concierge is like your own personal assistant. You can call them to ask for travel and lifestyle help, whether you need to find the cheapest gas on your road trip or you want tickets to a sold-out show.

Services you can request assistance with include:

Gift recommendations

Flower delivery

Dinner reservations

Scheduling spa and salon appointments

Securing tee times for golf

Advice on cultural experiences

Tickets to concerts and sporting events

When you use the Amex Platinum Concierge, the assistance you receive is complimentary. You only pay for the actual goods and services they help connect you with, such as concert tickets or travel bookings, plus any applicable fees and taxes.

How do I maximize the Amex Platinum Concierge?

If you want to make the most of Amex Platinum Concierge services, use this benefit to save yourself time. This means delegating tasks to the concierge that would otherwise require you to sit on the phone or spend hours researching online.

Here are a few examples:

Dinner reservations: Ask your concierge to help you find a restaurant reservation based on the type of cuisine you’re looking for, location or dining times that work with your schedule.. Your concierge can make dinner reservations on your behalf, and all you have to do is show up.

Ask your concierge to help you find a restaurant reservation based on the type of cuisine you’re looking for, location or dining times that work with your schedule.. Your concierge can make dinner reservations on your behalf, and all you have to do is show up. Event tickets: If you know an event will go on sale soon, you can use the concierge to help you secure tickets before they sell out. Ask them to help with getting you the best seats in the house. Your concierge may even be able to find seats for shows and events that seem sold out.

If you know an event will go on sale soon, you can use the concierge to help you secure tickets before they sell out. Ask them to help with getting you the best seats in the house. Your concierge may even be able to find seats for shows and events that seem sold out. Flowers and other gifts: Whether you need to send flowers for Mother’s Day or want to surprise your spouse, the Amex Platinum concierge can provide you with suggestions and ideas. Better yet, they can order the gift and set up delivery for you based on your preferences and spending limit, then charge the purchase to your card.

Whether you need to send flowers for Mother’s Day or want to surprise your spouse, the Amex Platinum concierge can provide you with suggestions and ideas. Better yet, they can order the gift and set up delivery for you based on your preferences and spending limit, then charge the purchase to your card. Travel: If you need to book airfare or research hotel options in any destination, the Amex Platinum Concierge can do the research and provide recommendations for you.

To get the most out of concierge service, call the help desk any time you’re short on time and need help with a task. If you’re unsure if your request falls under the concierge’s services, you can always call and ask. You may be surprised at how helpful concierge services can be, but you won’t know until you try.

American Express offers a dedicated concierge hotline you can call for personalized help. Once you’re a cardholder, you can call the hotline at 800-525-3355 or dial the number on the back of your card.

From there, you’ll be connected with an expert who can help you plan a trip, make reservations, send a surprise gift and more.

The bottom line

While card concierge services aren’t usually one of the main benefits of a card, they can save you a lot of time and even money. The concierge service you get with the Platinum Card from American Express is complimentary, and it can make your life easier. If you’re already paying the card’s hefty $695 annual fee, make sure you’re taking full advantage of all it has to offer, including concierge service.

If you don’t have this card yet, consider whether it might be a good fit, especially if you already have an Amex card and want to maximize your spending with a card strategy like the Amex trifecta. And check out our American Express Membership Rewards guide to learn all the ways you can use the points you earn with this card.