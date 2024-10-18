Best credit cards for a Disney vacation

We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our
goal is to help you make smarter financial decisions by providing you
with interactive tools and financial calculators, publishing original
and objective content, by enabling you to conduct research and compare
information for free - so that you can make financial decisions with
confidence.
Bankrate has partnerships with issuers including, but not limited to,
American Express, Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, Citi and
Discover.
Bankrate is always editorially independent.
While we adhere to strict
,
this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an
explanation for
.
The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of
the offers mentioned may have expired.
Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews
or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone,
and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.
Our
is to ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one
you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly,
people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit
card industry year-round to:
Meet you wherever you are in your credit card journey to guide your information search and help you understand your options.
Consistently provide up-to-date, reliable market information so you're well-equipped to make confident decisions.
Reduce industry jargon so you get the clearest form of information possible, so you can make the right decision for you.
At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience.
Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way,
we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.
Editorial integrity
Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first.
Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right
financial decisions.
Key Principles
We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have
editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial
content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and
our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.
Editorial Independence
Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you
make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced
by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked
to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and
dependable information.
How we make money
You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master
your money for over four decades.
We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to
succeed throughout life’s financial journey.
Bankrate follows a strict
editorial policy,
so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and
reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial
decisions. The content created by our editorial
staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.
We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and
useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.
Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison
service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and
services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore,
this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within
listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity
and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary
website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your
self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear
on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not
include information about every financial or credit product or service.
Our writers and editors used an in-house natural language generation platform to assist with portions of this article, allowing them to focus on adding information that is uniquely helpful. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff prior to publication.
A Disney vacation is a dream for many families but can also come with a hefty price tag. Luckily, there are credit cards that can help you earn rewards and save money on your Disney trip. From cards that offer perks and discounts on Disney purchases to cards that provide points for hotel stays near Disney, plenty of options can help you experience a memorable Disney vacation that best fits your needs and budget.
Comparing the best credit cards for a Disney vacation
Although Disney vacations can be expensive, they also allow you to earn significant credit card rewards, especially if you choose the right cards. Here are some of our top choices for Disney.
Card name
Best for
Highlights
Annual fee
Bankrate score
Disney® Premier Visa® Card
Disney purchases and perks
Earn a $400 statement credit after spending $1,000 in the first three months
0% intro APR for six months on select Disney vacation packages (19.24%-28.24% variable APR after)
10% savings on select purchases, including dining, at DisneyStore.com, Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts
Earn 5% in Disney Rewards Dollars on purchases made at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com and ESPNPlus.com
Earn 2% in Disney Rewards Dollars at gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants and most Disney U.S. locations
Earn 1% in Disney Rewards Dollars on all other purchases
$49
3.2
Disney® Visa® Card
Disney perks with no annual fee
Earn a $200 statement credit after spending $500 in the first three months
0% intro APR for six months on select Disney vacation packages (19.24%-28.24% variable APR after)
10% savings on select purchases at DisneyStore.com, Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts
Earn 1% in Disney Rewards Dollars on all other purchases
Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 in the first three months
10X points on hotels and car rentals booked through Chase Travel™ (after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually) and Lyft rides (through Mar. 31, 2025)
5X points on flights through Chase Travel™
3X points on travel purchases (after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually and dining)
$300 annual travel credit
50% more value when redeeming points through Chase Travel™
Top-tier travel protection benefits
$550
5.0
Top credit cards for a Disney vacation
Best for Disney purchases and perks
Disney® Premier Visa® Card
Rating: 3.2 stars out of 5
3.2
The Chase Disney Premier Visa Card is ideal if you want to use your everyday rewards to save money on in-park purchases and get priority access to exclusive experiences. You’ll get 10 percent off select Disney purchases as well as select dining locations at DisneyStore.com, Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort, which can easily offset the annual fee if you’re a regular Disney guest. You’ll also earn 5 percent back in Disney Rewards Dollars on Disney-related streaming services and a bonus in many everyday categories, which you can redeem toward most Disney-related purchases.
Pros
The in-park savings can add up quickly for frequent Disney guests.
This card is a good option if you want one card to use for everyday purchases to earn Disney rewards.
Cons
You can earn better rewards with other cards in non-Disney categories with more flexible redemption options.
With many other options available, you may not want to use a valuable spot in your Chase portfolio for this card.
Best for Disney perks with no annual fee
Disney® Visa® Card
Rating: 2.8 stars out of 5
2.8
The no-annual-fee Chase Disney Visa® Card offers many of the same Disney perks and exclusive opportunities as the Disney Premier. However, unlike the Disney Premier, you can only redeem Disney Rewards Dollars for Disney-branded experiences and this card lacks bonus categories. You can earn a modest welcome offer and a small intro APR to help finance a trip, but in the long term, the card only makes sense if you want to avoid an annual fee while still enjoying a few Disney discounts and perks.
Pros
You’ll mostly get the same Disney discounts that the premium card offers.
The welcome bonus is easy to earn, especially if you are a Disney enthusiast.
Cons
There’s no value in long-term spending on this card.
If you hold other rewards cards, this card may sit unused for long periods due to its poor earning rates.
Best for hotel stays near Disney
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card
Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
4.4
One of the best hotel card options for Disney is the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express® Card. Marriott loyalists and Disney lovers can find many Marriott properties near the Disney parks that qualify as Good Neighbor hotels, which are Disney-recommended third-party hotels within a short walk or drive of the parks. The annual free night certificate is worth up to 85,000 points, which should be more than enough for a night within walking distance of Disney parks on either coast. You can potentially offset its high annual fee through the monthly restaurant credits and the value of the free night certificate.
Pros
You’ll get automatic Platinum Elite status with the card, providing solid additional benefits.
The free night certificate will be enough to cover almost any night at any Marriott property.
Cons
The annual fee is costly and may be difficult to offset due to minimal bonus categories.
Finding a top-tier property to maximize the value of the free night certificate may be challenging.
Best for ticket purchases
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5
The Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card is worth considering if you’re looking for a no-annual-fee card to reward you for your Disney expenses and provide great everyday value. You’ll get a solid intro APR on purchases and balance transfers and a decent welcome offer, which can help you finance a Disney vacation. Since most Disney tickets and purchases count as entertainment or travel, you’ll get at least 3 percent cash back on all Disney-related purchases. You can also get 5 percent back on booking hotels and rental cars through Capital One Travel, meaning this card can save money on every aspect of your Disney vacation.
Pros
Numerous everyday bonus categories make this an excellent choice for a no-fee standalone card.
Many Disney events qualify for 8 percent cash back through Capital One Entertainment.
Cons
You’ll need at least good credit for the best chances to qualify for this card.
Booking hotels and car rentals through Capital One Travel may have inflated pricing and won’t allow you to use any elite status benefits.
Best for trip protection
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5
The Chase Sapphire Reserve offers excellent benefits in exchange for its high $550 annual fee, including one of the best trip protection packages available. When you book any portion of your travel expenses on your card, you’ll earn bonus points and have significant coverage and protection, like trip cancellation/interruption insurance, if your travel plans don’t run smoothly. You’ll have peace of mind knowing any last-minute emergency travel expenses are covered. Other travel perks to enhance your travel experience include a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, luxury hotel perks and a solid set of transfer partners.
Pros
This card has the most generous set of travel protection benefits available.
The card has numerous airline and hotel transfer partners to help maximize your Disney experience.
Cons
You’ll need excellent credit to have the best approval odds.
The annual fee may be difficult to justify if you don’t value the additional luxury travel benefits.
How to choose the best credit cards for a Disney vacation
Since there are multiple parts to creating a Disney vacation, you’ll need to decide the best way to allocate your spending. To choose the best credit card for a Disney vacation, consider the following:
Decide what kind of rewards you want
Whether you’re planning your trip or in the middle of it, you’ll want to determine whether you want cash back rewards or travel points in return for your Disney spending. You’ll also want to consider whether rewards you can use on future Disney trips are more valuable to you than a credit card that can help you save money on your upcoming or current Disney vacation.
Choose a card that rewards your highest Disney expenses
Another way to choose a card for your Disney vacation is to pick one that rewards your highest Disney expenses. For many people, booking a Disney hotel is the most expensive part of the trip (especially if you are staying on Disney property), while the flights to and from Disney are the greatest expense for others. It could be that the park tickets might be the most expensive part of your vacation. Ask yourself which part of your Disney trip will cost you the most, and then look for a credit card that rewards that kind of spending. You might also consider a new card with a solid welcome offer as another way to generate more returns on your spending.
Consider using multiple cards for different expenses
You don’t have to stick to just one credit card during your trip to Disney. You could use an airline credit card to book the flights, a hotel credit card to pay for the hotels and a Disney-branded credit card to cover park expenses and tickets.
You could also pick credit cards that work well together. For example, if you’re flying to Orlando, you could use the Chase Sapphire Preferred on your flight and dining expenses once you get there. You could pick a Good Neighbor Marriott Bonvoy hotel and pay with your Bonvoy Brilliant card, and then finish the trifecta by using a Disney credit card to buy your tickets and for your park spending. Pairing cards together can help you effectively maximize your rewards.
How to determine if a Disney credit card is right for you
The Disney co-branded credit cards are better suited for Disney fans. They offer rewards and discounts to help you save money in the parks or on Disney purchases online. However, outside of the Disney perks, neither card offers outstanding rewards rates or card benefits.
If you already have your travel needs covered by other travel rewards credit cards, a Disney card could be right for you if you have a specific goal for a Disney vacation in mind. Think of Disney cards as a supplement to your existing portfolio of cards. Travel cards offer varying rewards (often at better rates) and may help you save significantly on all aspects of your upcoming travel. In contrast, Disney co-branded cards are utilized best for a Disney vacation.
While credit score is just one factor when applying for a card, we recommend at least a good credit score (670 to 739) for the best chances to qualify for most of the credit cards on this list. However, for the premium cards on this list, you’ll generally need an excellent credit score (740 to 850) for the best odds.
If you want to pay for a Disney vacation over time, look for a credit card with 0 percent intro APR offers on purchases. While the Disney co-branded cards can help you pay for a Disney vacation without interest for six months on select Disney vacation packages (19.24%-28.24% variable APR after), many 0 percent cards have a longer intro period that might better suit your needs.
What’s next?
Check out the resources below to find a card that matches your travel needs and to help budget for your next Disney trip.
Along with careful budgeting and strategizing, choosing the right credit card can help you save money and earn rewards on your Disney vacation expenses. Multiple credit cards offer unique benefits for a portion of your Disney vacation. However, it’s essential to consider your spending habits and preferences to determine which card is the best fit for making your Disney vacation even more magical.
*All information about the Chase Disney® Premier Visa® Card, and Chase Disney® Visa® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate and has not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.
Quick citation guide
Select a citation to automatically copy to clipboard.
APA:
Flanigan, R. (2024, October 18). Best credit cards for a Disney vacation. Bankrate. Retrieved October 18, 2024, from https://www.bankrate.com/credit-cards/rewards/best-disney-credit-cards/
Copied to clipboard!
MLA:
Flanigan, Ryan. "Best credit cards for a Disney vacation." Bankrate. 18 October 2024, https://www.bankrate.com/credit-cards/rewards/best-disney-credit-cards/.
Copied to clipboard!
Chicago:
Flanigan, Ryan. "Best credit cards for a Disney vacation." Bankrate. October 18, 2024. https://www.bankrate.com/credit-cards/rewards/best-disney-credit-cards/.