Best credit cards for a Disney vacation

Ryan Flanigan Reena Thomas, Ph.D.
Written by
Ryan Flanigan,
Edited by
Reena Thomas, Ph.D.
Published on October 18, 2024 | 5 min read

Entry to Disney World
A Disney vacation is a dream for many families but can also come with a hefty price tag. Luckily, there are credit cards that can help you earn rewards and save money on your Disney trip. From cards that offer perks and discounts on Disney purchases to cards that provide points for hotel stays near Disney, plenty of options can help you experience a memorable Disney vacation that best fits your needs and budget.

Comparing the best credit cards for a Disney vacation

Although Disney vacations can be expensive, they also allow you to earn significant credit card rewards, especially if you choose the right cards. Here are some of our top choices for Disney.

Card name Best for Highlights Annual fee Bankrate score
Disney® Premier Visa® Card Disney purchases and perks
  • Earn a $400 statement credit after spending $1,000 in the first three months

  • 0% intro APR for six months on select Disney vacation packages (19.24%-28.24% variable APR after)

  • 10% savings on select purchases, including dining,  at DisneyStore.com, Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts

  • Earn 5% in Disney Rewards Dollars on purchases made at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com and ESPNPlus.com

  • Earn 2% in Disney Rewards Dollars at gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants and most Disney U.S. locations

  • Earn 1% in Disney Rewards Dollars on all other purchases
 $49 3.2
Disney® Visa® Card Disney perks with no annual fee
  • Earn a $200 statement credit after spending $500 in the first three months

  • 0% intro APR for six months on select Disney vacation packages (19.24%-28.24% variable APR after)

  • 10% savings on select purchases at DisneyStore.com, Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts

  • Earn 1% in Disney Rewards Dollars on all other purchases
 $0 2.8
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card Hotel stays near Disney
  • Earn 185,000 points after spending $6,000 in the first six months

  • 6X points at Marriott Bonvoy hotels

  • 3X points at restaurants and flights booked directly with airlines

  • 2X points on all other purchases

  • Automatic Platinum Elite status

  • Up to $25 statement credit per month at restaurants

  • Free night award worth up to 85,000 points each cardmember year
 $650 4.4
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Ticket purchases
  • Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after spending $500 in the first three months

  • 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months (19.99%-29.99% variable APR after)

  • Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases

  • Earn 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

  • Earn unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, grocery stores and popular streaming services
 $0 5.0
Chase Sapphire Reserve® Trip protection
  • Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 in the first three months 

  • 10X points on hotels and car rentals booked through Chase Travel™ (after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually) and Lyft rides (through Mar. 31, 2025) 

  • 5X points on flights through Chase Travel™

  • 3X points on travel purchases (after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually and dining)

  • $300 annual travel credit

  • 50% more value when redeeming points through Chase Travel™

  • Top-tier travel protection benefits
 $550 5.0

Top credit cards for a Disney vacation

Best for Disney purchases and perks

Disney® Premier Visa® Card

Rating: 3.2 stars out of 5
3.2
Best for Disney perks with no annual fee

Disney® Visa® Card

Rating: 2.8 stars out of 5
2.8
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card image
Best for hotel stays near Disney

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card

Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
4.4
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card image
Best for ticket purchases

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5
Chase Sapphire Reserve® image
Best for trip protection

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5

How to choose the best credit cards for a Disney vacation

Since there are multiple parts to creating a Disney vacation, you’ll need to decide the best way to allocate your spending. To choose the best credit card for a Disney vacation, consider the following:

Decide what kind of rewards you want

Whether you’re planning your trip or in the middle of it, you’ll want to determine whether you want cash back rewards or travel points in return for your Disney spending. You’ll also want to consider whether rewards you can use on future Disney trips are more valuable to you than a credit card that can help you save money on your upcoming or current Disney vacation.

Choose a card that rewards your highest Disney expenses

Another way to choose a card for your Disney vacation is to pick one that rewards your highest Disney expenses. For many people, booking a Disney hotel is the most expensive part of the trip (especially if you are staying on Disney property), while the flights to and from Disney are the greatest expense for others. It could be that the park tickets might be the most expensive part of your vacation. Ask yourself which part of your Disney trip will cost you the most, and then look for a credit card that rewards that kind of spending. You might also consider a new card with a solid welcome offer as another way to generate more returns on your spending.

Consider using multiple cards for different expenses

You don’t have to stick to just one credit card during your trip to Disney. You could use an airline credit card to book the flights, a hotel credit card to pay for the hotels and a Disney-branded credit card to cover park expenses and tickets.

You could also pick credit cards that work well together. For example, if you’re flying to Orlando, you could use the Chase Sapphire Preferred on your flight and dining expenses once you get there. You could pick a Good Neighbor Marriott Bonvoy hotel and pay with your Bonvoy Brilliant card, and then finish the trifecta by using a Disney credit card to buy your tickets and for your park spending. Pairing cards together can help you effectively maximize your rewards.

Learn more: How to choose the best travel card in 5 steps

How to determine if a Disney credit card is right for you

The Disney co-branded credit cards are better suited for Disney fans. They offer rewards and discounts to help you save money in the parks or on Disney purchases online. However, outside of the Disney perks, neither card offers outstanding rewards rates or card benefits.

If you already have your travel needs covered by other travel rewards credit cards, a Disney card could be right for you if you have a specific goal for a Disney vacation in mind. Think of Disney cards as a supplement to your existing portfolio of cards. Travel cards offer varying rewards (often at better rates) and may help you save significantly on all aspects of your upcoming travel. In contrast, Disney co-branded cards are utilized best for a Disney vacation.

Learn more: Are travel credit cards worth it?

Frequently asked questions

What’s next? 

Check out the resources below to find a card that matches your travel needs and to help budget for your next Disney trip. 

The bottom line

Along with careful budgeting and strategizing, choosing the right credit card can help you save money and earn rewards on your Disney vacation expenses. Multiple credit cards offer unique benefits for a portion of your Disney vacation. However, it’s essential to consider your spending habits and preferences to determine which card is the best fit for making your Disney vacation even more magical.

Written by
Ryan Flanigan Arrow Right
Writer, Credit Cards