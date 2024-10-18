Our writers and editors used an in-house natural language generation platform to assist with portions of this article, allowing them to focus on adding information that is uniquely helpful. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff prior to publication.

A Disney vacation is a dream for many families but can also come with a hefty price tag. Luckily, there are credit cards that can help you earn rewards and save money on your Disney trip. From cards that offer perks and discounts on Disney purchases to cards that provide points for hotel stays near Disney, plenty of options can help you experience a memorable Disney vacation that best fits your needs and budget.

Comparing the best credit cards for a Disney vacation

Although Disney vacations can be expensive, they also allow you to earn significant credit card rewards, especially if you choose the right cards. Here are some of our top choices for Disney.

Card name Best for Highlights Annual fee Bankrate score Disney® Premier Visa® Card Disney purchases and perks Earn a $400 statement credit after spending $1,000 in the first three months



0% intro APR for six months on select Disney vacation packages (19.24%-28.24% variable APR after)



10% savings on select purchases, including dining, at DisneyStore.com, Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts



Earn 5% in Disney Rewards Dollars on purchases made at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com and ESPNPlus.com



Earn 2% in Disney Rewards Dollars at gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants and most Disney U.S. locations



Earn 1% in Disney Rewards Dollars on all other purchases $49 3.2 Disney® Visa® Card Disney perks with no annual fee Earn a $200 statement credit after spending $500 in the first three months



0% intro APR for six months on select Disney vacation packages (19.24%-28.24% variable APR after)



10% savings on select purchases at DisneyStore.com, Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts



Earn 1% in Disney Rewards Dollars on all other purchases $0 2.8 Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card Hotel stays near Disney Earn 185,000 points after spending $6,000 in the first six months



6X points at Marriott Bonvoy hotels



3X points at restaurants and flights booked directly with airlines



2X points on all other purchases



Automatic Platinum Elite status



Up to $25 statement credit per month at restaurants



Free night award worth up to 85,000 points each cardmember year $650 4.4 Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Ticket purchases Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after spending $500 in the first three months



0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months (19.99%-29.99% variable APR after)



Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases



Earn 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel



Earn unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, grocery stores and popular streaming services $0 5.0 Chase Sapphire Reserve® Trip protection Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 in the first three months



10X points on hotels and car rentals booked through Chase Travel™ (after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually) and Lyft rides (through Mar. 31, 2025)



5X points on flights through Chase Travel™



3X points on travel purchases (after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually and dining)



$300 annual travel credit



50% more value when redeeming points through Chase Travel™



Top-tier travel protection benefits $550 5.0

Top credit cards for a Disney vacation

Best for Disney purchases and perks Disney® Premier Visa® Card Rating: 3.2 stars out of 5 3.2 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros The in-park savings can add up quickly for frequent Disney guests. This card is a good option if you want one card to use for everyday purchases to earn Disney rewards. Cons You can earn better rewards with other cards in non-Disney categories with more flexible redemption options. With many other options available, you may not want to use a valuable spot in your Chase portfolio for this card.



Best for Disney perks with no annual fee Disney® Visa® Card Rating: 2.8 stars out of 5 2.8 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros You’ll mostly get the same Disney discounts that the premium card offers. The welcome bonus is easy to earn, especially if you are a Disney enthusiast. Cons There’s no value in long-term spending on this card. If you hold other rewards cards, this card may sit unused for long periods due to its poor earning rates.



Best for hotel stays near Disney Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros You’ll get automatic Platinum Elite status with the card, providing solid additional benefits. The free night certificate will be enough to cover almost any night at any Marriott property. Cons The annual fee is costly and may be difficult to offset due to minimal bonus categories. Finding a top-tier property to maximize the value of the free night certificate may be challenging.



Best for ticket purchases Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Numerous everyday bonus categories make this an excellent choice for a no-fee standalone card. Many Disney events qualify for 8 percent cash back through Capital One Entertainment. Cons You’ll need at least good credit for the best chances to qualify for this card. Booking hotels and car rentals through Capital One Travel may have inflated pricing and won’t allow you to use any elite status benefits.



Best for trip protection Chase Sapphire Reserve® Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros This card has the most generous set of travel protection benefits available. The card has numerous airline and hotel transfer partners to help maximize your Disney experience. Cons You’ll need excellent credit to have the best approval odds. The annual fee may be difficult to justify if you don’t value the additional luxury travel benefits.



How to choose the best credit cards for a Disney vacation

Since there are multiple parts to creating a Disney vacation, you’ll need to decide the best way to allocate your spending. To choose the best credit card for a Disney vacation, consider the following:

Decide what kind of rewards you want

Whether you’re planning your trip or in the middle of it, you’ll want to determine whether you want cash back rewards or travel points in return for your Disney spending. You’ll also want to consider whether rewards you can use on future Disney trips are more valuable to you than a credit card that can help you save money on your upcoming or current Disney vacation.

Choose a card that rewards your highest Disney expenses

Another way to choose a card for your Disney vacation is to pick one that rewards your highest Disney expenses. For many people, booking a Disney hotel is the most expensive part of the trip (especially if you are staying on Disney property), while the flights to and from Disney are the greatest expense for others. It could be that the park tickets might be the most expensive part of your vacation. Ask yourself which part of your Disney trip will cost you the most, and then look for a credit card that rewards that kind of spending. You might also consider a new card with a solid welcome offer as another way to generate more returns on your spending.

Consider using multiple cards for different expenses

You don’t have to stick to just one credit card during your trip to Disney. You could use an airline credit card to book the flights, a hotel credit card to pay for the hotels and a Disney-branded credit card to cover park expenses and tickets.

You could also pick credit cards that work well together. For example, if you’re flying to Orlando, you could use the Chase Sapphire Preferred on your flight and dining expenses once you get there. You could pick a Good Neighbor Marriott Bonvoy hotel and pay with your Bonvoy Brilliant card, and then finish the trifecta by using a Disney credit card to buy your tickets and for your park spending. Pairing cards together can help you effectively maximize your rewards.

How to determine if a Disney credit card is right for you

The Disney co-branded credit cards are better suited for Disney fans. They offer rewards and discounts to help you save money in the parks or on Disney purchases online. However, outside of the Disney perks, neither card offers outstanding rewards rates or card benefits.

If you already have your travel needs covered by other travel rewards credit cards, a Disney card could be right for you if you have a specific goal for a Disney vacation in mind. Think of Disney cards as a supplement to your existing portfolio of cards. Travel cards offer varying rewards (often at better rates) and may help you save significantly on all aspects of your upcoming travel. In contrast, Disney co-branded cards are utilized best for a Disney vacation.

Frequently asked questions

What credit score do you need to get approved for a Disney credit card? Caret Down While credit score is just one factor when applying for a card, we recommend at least a good credit score (670 to 739) for the best chances to qualify for most of the credit cards on this list. However, for the premium cards on this list, you’ll generally need an excellent credit score (740 to 850) for the best odds.

What’s the best way to finance a Disney vacation? Caret Down If you want to pay for a Disney vacation over time, look for a credit card with 0 percent intro APR offers on purchases. While the Disney co-branded cards can help you pay for a Disney vacation without interest for six months on select Disney vacation packages (19.24%-28.24% variable APR after), many 0 percent cards have a longer intro period that might better suit your needs.

What’s next?

Check out the resources below to find a card that matches your travel needs and to help budget for your next Disney trip.

The bottom line

Along with careful budgeting and strategizing, choosing the right credit card can help you save money and earn rewards on your Disney vacation expenses. Multiple credit cards offer unique benefits for a portion of your Disney vacation. However, it’s essential to consider your spending habits and preferences to determine which card is the best fit for making your Disney vacation even more magical.

*All information about the Chase Disney® Premier Visa® Card, and Chase Disney® Visa® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate and has not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.