Bottom line

The Hilton Honors American Express Business card is among the best hotel business cards available. For a $195 annual fee, the card provides outstanding benefits and rewards, offering excellent value when fully maximized.

Hilton Honors American Express Business Card overview

The Hilton Honors American Express Business card helps business owners earn bonus Hilton Honors points in multiple everyday categories while providing a solid lineup of hotel benefits. 

You can also earn complimentary Hilton Honors™ Gold Status with this card, making it great for Hilton loyalists who want to stay at some of the most expensive Hilton properties in the world. 

However, if you don’t often stay with Hilton, need flexibility with your rewards or prefer business-related benefits over travel-related ones, consider other business credit cards

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • 12X Hilton Honors points for purchases made directly with hotels and resorts in the Hilton portfolio
    • 5X Hilton Honors points on other purchases made using the Hilton Honors Business Card on the first $100,000 in purchases each calendar year
    • 3X Hilton Honors points for all other purchases thereafter

    Expert Appraisal: Exceptional
    See our expert analysis

  Welcome bonus

    Welcome bonus

    • Limited Time Offer: Earn 175,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $8,000 in purchases on the Hilton Honors Business Card within the first six months. Offer ends June 5, 2024.

    Expert Appraisal: Exceptional
    See our expert analysis

  Rates and fees

    Rates and fees

    • Annual fee: $195
    • Foreign transaction fee:  $0
    • Regular APR: 20.99 percent to 29.99 percent variable

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis 

  • Congrats

    Other cardholder perks

    • Complimentary Gold status with an upgrade to Diamond status after spending $40,000 in a calendar year
    • Trip protections
    • Secondary car rental insurance 
    • Employee cards and other tools to help manage your business
    • Purchase protection and extended warranty
    • Amex Offers

    Expert Appraisal: Exceptional
    See our expert analysis 

Hilton Honors American Express Business Card pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Complimentary Hilton Honors Gold status provides bonus points on stays, late checkout, upgrades and on-property credits.

  • Checkmark

    The card offers various competitive bonus categories.

  • Checkmark

    You can take advantage of hotel statement credits for purchases made directly with a property in the Hilton portfolio.

Cons

  • Hilton Honors points are less valuable on average than other hotels’ points.

  • There are no free night rewards.

  • Elite perks on-property aren’t as good as some other brands’ on-property perks.

Why you might want the Hilton Honors American Express Business Card

This card is a solid choice for business travelers who prefer Hilton properties. Earning Hilton points from stays and bonus categories helps build balances and earn rewards.

Rewards: Common bonus categories and status boost

While a high earning rate on Hilton hotel stays is expected, the card’s 5X points on all other eligible purchases on the first $100,000 in purchases per calendar year and 3X points thereafter is solid. These work well for everyday use and traveling, giving a solid way to earn significant Hilton points. You have more flexibility in where you can earn boosted rates, so you won't have the hassle of keeping track of bonus categories.

And the card’s complimentary Gold status in the Hilton Honors program gives you an 80 percent bonus on base points. So paying for a room at an eligible Hilton property with your card gets you a robust 30X points: 12X points for the card’s rewards structure, 10X base points for being a member in the Hilton Honors program and 8X bonus points for Gold status.

Even though you can earn plenty of points on certain hotel stays with the Hilton Honors Amex Business, its points value lags behind some competitors. Based on Bankrate's latest valuations, Hilton Honors points are worth around 0.6 cents . For comparison, World of Hyatt points are worth 2.3 cents and Marriot Bonvoy points are worth 0.7 cents. Despite its slightly lower point value, you can transfer points to partner airlines and redeem points for Lyft rides and rental cards, which makes them extremely flexible.

Welcome offer: Large balance for modest spending

The card’s welcome offer is very competitive for a hotel business card, with a limited time off of 175,000 points for spending $8,000 in the first three months (offer ends June 5, 2024). This is a boost from the card’s previous offer: 130,000 Hilton Honors points after spending $3,000 in the first three months. The current offer has a higher spending requirement but for most small business might still be manageable.

If you meet the spending requirement and get the sign-up bonus, it can be worth an impressive $1,050, assuming Hilton’s estimated point value of 0.6 cents. Plus, you’ll earn even more points as you spend to meet the requirement, so you could end up with a stockpile of ready-to-use rewards at the end of your first three months with the card. 

Perks: Hilton hotel credits

The Hilton Honors American Express Business card comes with a host of perks and benefits that make it worth the annual fee.

You can get up to $60 in statement credits each quarter for purchases made directly with a property in the Hilton portfolio on your Hilton Honors American Express Business Card. That's up to $240 in statement credits annually. The card’s complimentary Gold status also provides bonus points on stays, property credits, upgrades and late checkout. For higher-spending business owners, reaching Diamond status after spending $40,000 in a calendar gives you an even more considerable boost to these benefits.

However, other hotel programs offer free night redemptions, so if you are looking for this benefit another hotel business card might suit you best.

Why you might want a different hotel rewards card

The main reason to get the Hilton Honors American Express Business card is if you value Hilton Honors points and benefits, so if you’re not a Hilton fan or don’t stay in hotels often, consider other business rewards cards.

Rates and fees: Paying the annual fee might not be worth it

This card’s $195 annual fee is high, especially considering that plenty of business rewards cards are available for no annual fee. If you can’t offset this card’s annual fee with its perks, it’ll cut into your earned rewards and reduce the card’s value. You should always determine whether the annual fee is worth it by assessing the value you’ll use from the card’s benefits and bonus categories and comparing it to the card’s yearly cost.

And while typical of business credit cards, this card doesn’t have any intro APR offers to help you reduce business debt or finance a large purchase. Some business cards — even those with no annual fee — offer at least a modest intro APR offer on purchases. But if you don’t need an intro APR offer, the standard ongoing variable APR is comparable to the average credit card interest rate.

Expensive perks: Top benefits require big bucks

You can earn Diamond status if you spend $40,000 per year with the card. Getting to Diamond status requires a massive spending commitment, which may be difficult for small-business owners to achieve. While Diamond benefits provide decent value if you can reach them, you shouldn’t stretch your business budget just to meet the spending requirements. This card also doesn't have some common perks seen on rival cards like free rewards nights or lounge access.

How the Hilton Honors American Express Business Card compares to other business hotel cards

Where you like to stay is a major factor in deciding whether the Hilton Honors American Express Business Card is right for you. Most major hotel brands have a co-branded business credit card that offers similar features. Consider your travel, spending, and how you value the benefits when choosing.

Best cards to pair with the Hilton Honors American Express Business Card

This Hilton co-branded card is a great option, especially if you use it as part of an overall business rewards card strategy. Here’s how you can pair it with other cards to earn points on multiple business expenses.

Who is the Hilton Honors American Express Business Card right for?

The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card best suits business travelers who prefer Hilton properties. Consider checking out the card if any of the following personas sound like you. 

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Hilton Honors American Express Business Card worth it?

The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card works for business owners who prefer to stay at Hilton properties. You’ll earn bonus points all other eligible purchases redeemable at any of Hilton’s properties.

The welcome offer is easier to achieve than other co-branded hotel cards, and the perks provide decent value. However, with a jump to its annual fee and without some valuable perks like free rewards nights and lounge access, another card might be a better fit. 

Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring business credit cards, including each card’s rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more.

We analyzed over 50 of the most popular business credit cards and scored each based on how its key features stacked up compared to those of other cards in its category.

Here are some of the key factors that gave this card its score:

Frequently asked questions

Compare the best business credit cards

