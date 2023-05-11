Why you might want the Hilton Honors American Express Business Card

This card is a solid choice for business travelers who prefer Hilton properties. Earning Hilton points from stays and bonus categories helps build balances and earn rewards.

Rewards: Common bonus categories and status boost

While a high earning rate on Hilton hotel stays is expected, the card’s 5X points on all other eligible purchases on the first $100,000 in purchases per calendar year and 3X points thereafter is solid. These work well for everyday use and traveling, giving a solid way to earn significant Hilton points. You have more flexibility in where you can earn boosted rates, so you won't have the hassle of keeping track of bonus categories.

And the card’s complimentary Gold status in the Hilton Honors program gives you an 80 percent bonus on base points. So paying for a room at an eligible Hilton property with your card gets you a robust 30X points: 12X points for the card’s rewards structure, 10X base points for being a member in the Hilton Honors program and 8X bonus points for Gold status.

Even though you can earn plenty of points on certain hotel stays with the Hilton Honors Amex Business, its points value lags behind some competitors. Based on Bankrate's latest valuations, Hilton Honors points are worth around 0.6 cents . For comparison, World of Hyatt points are worth 2.3 cents and Marriot Bonvoy points are worth 0.7 cents. Despite its slightly lower point value, you can transfer points to partner airlines and redeem points for Lyft rides and rental cards, which makes them extremely flexible.

Welcome offer: Large balance for modest spending

The card’s welcome offer is very competitive for a hotel business card, with a limited time off of 175,000 points for spending $8,000 in the first three months (offer ends June 5, 2024). This is a boost from the card’s previous offer: 130,000 Hilton Honors points after spending $3,000 in the first three months. The current offer has a higher spending requirement but for most small business might still be manageable.

If you meet the spending requirement and get the sign-up bonus, it can be worth an impressive $1,050, assuming Hilton’s estimated point value of 0.6 cents. Plus, you’ll earn even more points as you spend to meet the requirement, so you could end up with a stockpile of ready-to-use rewards at the end of your first three months with the card.

Perks: Hilton hotel credits

The Hilton Honors American Express Business card comes with a host of perks and benefits that make it worth the annual fee.

You can get up to $60 in statement credits each quarter for purchases made directly with a property in the Hilton portfolio on your Hilton Honors American Express Business Card. That's up to $240 in statement credits annually. The card’s complimentary Gold status also provides bonus points on stays, property credits, upgrades and late checkout. For higher-spending business owners, reaching Diamond status after spending $40,000 in a calendar gives you an even more considerable boost to these benefits.

However, other hotel programs offer free night redemptions, so if you are looking for this benefit another hotel business card might suit you best.