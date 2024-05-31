At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways The American Express® Gold Card comes with a host of generous dining, entertainment and travel benefits.

Thanks to extended warranty coverage and purchase protection, the Amex Gold Card can be a good choice for major purchases — especially if you can pay off those purchases promptly.

Make sure to use your dining and Uber Cash credits each month, as these benefits don’t roll over.

To best use the Amex Gold’s benefits, spend time familiarizing yourself with how the American Express Membership Rewards program works and how to maximize your points’ value.

The American Express® Gold Card benefits are generous, even when you consider the card’s $250 annual fee. Not only does this flexible rewards card let consumers earn points in the American Express Membership Rewards program, but it comes with a lucrative welcome offer and a range of perks — including up to $120 in Uber Cash credits annually (up to $10 per month) and up to $120 in dining credits annually (up to $10 per month as statement credits). Other Amex Gold Card benefits include various purchase protections and travel insurances (enrollment required for some benefits).

The Amex Gold Card also gives consumers the chance to earn 4X points on up to $25,000 spent at U.S. supermarkets each year (then 1X points) and 4X points at restaurants (plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.). Cardholders can also earn 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or via American Express Travel and 1X points on other purchases.

Before you can decide if the Amex Gold Card is worth it, it helps to know the Amex Gold Card benefits you’ll be eligible for. Keep reading to learn about this popular rewards card, the benefits you can qualify for and how to maximize the card overall.

Amex Gold dining and entertainment benefits

Several American Express Gold Card benefits can help you save money on dining and entertainment, and one can even help you get tickets to sought-after cultural and sporting events. The following benefits come standard with your Amex Gold Card:

Up to $120 in dining credits

As a cardholder, you’ll receive up to $120 in dining credits per year, which are given out on a monthly basis as statement credits in increments of $10. These credits do not roll over from month to month, so you’ll lose value each month you don’t use them. The dining credits are only good for purchases with Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, Milk Bar and participating Shake Shack locations. Enrollment is required.

Up to $120 in Uber Cash

Cardholders also receive up to $120 in Uber Cash each year, which can be used for Uber Eats food deliveries or Uber rides in the U.S. These credits are also given out on a monthly basis in increments of $10, and they don’t roll over from one month to the next.

American Express Experiences and Preferred Access

This Amex Gold card perk can help you get premium tickets to select cultural and sporting events (based on availability). While available events can vary and some are invite-only, it’s not uncommon to find entertainment options like Broadway tickets or professional sports tickets through the Amex entertainment portal.

Amex Gold travel benefits

While Amex Gold travel benefits aren’t as generous as those you’d get with The Platinum Card® from American Express, this card does come with a few travel insurance perks and a hotel credit worth considering.

Car rental loss and damage insurance

Qualify for secondary auto rental coverage when you pay for an eligible rental car with your Amex Gold Card. Exclusions and restrictions apply, and this benefit does not include any coverage for liability.

$100 Hotel Collection credit

Cardholders also receive up to $100 in experience credits with The Hotel Collection, which can be used for eligible dining, spa and resort activities at qualifying properties. This credit applies when you book at least two consecutive nights at a participating property through American Express Travel. You can also receive a room upgrade on arrival (based on availability).

Baggage insurance plan

Qualify for baggage insurance when you pay for a common carrier fare with your credit card. This coverage is good for up to $1,250 per covered person for carry-on baggage. You also get up to $500 per covered person in protection for checked baggage when traveling on a common carrier vehicle (like a plane, train or bus). Other exclusions and restrictions apply.

Trip delay insurance

Amex Gold benefits also include trip delay insurance that is good for up to $300 per covered trip, although a maximum of two claims are allowed every consecutive 12-month period. This protection can be useful when a trip delay results in incidental expenses like meals or hotel stays. Coverage is secondary, and it can only be utilized when a trip is delayed by more than 12 hours. Other exclusions and restrictions apply.

Amex Gold card protections and insurance benefits

The Amex Gold Card also has a few protective benefits that can save cardholders money, hassle and stress. Keep in mind you have to pay for items with your card to be eligible for these benefits.

Extended warranties

Qualify for extended warranty coverage on eligible items that come with a manufacturer’s warranty of five years or less. This benefit gives you one extra year of warranty protection.

Purchase protection

You also get American Express purchase protection with the Amex Gold Card, which helps protect against damage or theft for up to 90 days from the purchase date. This coverage is good for up to $10,000 per covered purchase and up to $50,000 per eligible card per calendar year. You can also get up to $500 in coverage per eligible event when a natural disaster strikes.

How to maximize the perks and benefits offered by the Amex Gold

While the Amex Gold Card charges a $250 annual fee, the rewards and benefits can be well worth it. After all, American Express Membership Rewards points are valued at an average of 2.0 cents each with a high-value transfer travel partner, according to Bankrate’s points and miles valuations.

There are additional ways to maximize the Amex Gold Card benefits you receive, including the following:

Amex Offers

Adding Amex Offers to your credit card is a great way to get more value over time. These offers let you earn additional cash back or Membership Rewards points when you make an eligible purchase with a participating retailer or travel brand. Amex Offers are free to use, and the benefit they offer is given on top of the rewards you earn for paying with your credit card.

You may even be able to stack your Amex Offers with the annual dining and food delivery credits your card offers. For example, you may find you have an Amex Offer for Grubhub or The Cheesecake Factory, which would also be eligible for the $10 per month in dining credits on your card.

Sign up for the Amex trifecta

You can also maximize your Amex Gold Card by using it as part of the Amex trifecta. This trio of rewards credit cards includes the Amex Platinum Card and The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express, both of which have complementary earning structures and perks. With these three cards combined, you can make the most of all your spending and maximize your rewards.

Utilize your dining and food delivery credits

Another way to maximize your American Express Gold Card involves making sure you use the monthly dining credits and Uber Cash. The dining credits can be used with select restaurants and delivery services, so you don’t have to “dine in” to take advantage of the benefit. Keep in mind, however, that the credit is offered as up to $10 in monthly statement credits which don’t roll over from month to month. If you don’t use them, you lose them.

Also, take the time to add your Amex Gold Card as the preferred method of payment to your Uber account. That way, your card will already be loaded and ready the next time you order a rideshare or an UberEats food delivery.

Use your card for big purchases

In addition to using your American Express Gold Card to maximize rewards in bonus categories, you should also strive to use it for larger purchases that require some protection or would be costly to replace.

For example, you could use the card to pay for home appliances, updated electronics, a computer for your side hustle and more, then benefit from consumer protections like extended warranties and purchase protection against damage or theft.

Learn the ins and outs of the American Express Membership Rewards program

Finally, you’ll want to understand the best ways to maximize points earned with this card. Generally speaking, this means learning all you can about the American Express Membership Rewards program and how it works.

You should know that an array of redemption opportunities are available to you, including the chance to use your points for statement credits, gift cards or merchandise. However, you can also use your points to book travel through the American Express Travel portal, or you can transfer them to Amex hotel and airline partners, if you prefer.

You’ll ultimately get more value out of your points if you go with the latter option and transfer your points to partners like Air France/KLM Flying Blue, Delta SkyMiles, Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer or Virgin Atlantic Flying Club.

You can begin your research by reading over our guide on the best ways to spend American Express points.

The bottom line

The American Express Gold Card benefits are definitely worth your attention, especially since they are complementary and offered in addition to the rewards you can earn. Still, you should take the time to compare all the best rewards credit cards available, including other American Express credit cards, before you sign up.