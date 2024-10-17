How To Get TSA PreCheck Using Your Credit Card

Key takeaways TSA PreCheck is a trusted traveler program offering expedited airport screening to members.

Memberships for TSA PreCheck cost $78 and are good for five years.

Several credit cards can help you get TSA PreCheck for free, usually through a credit toward the application costs.

Choosing the right credit card for TSA PreCheck depends on a number of factors — including the card’s annual fee, earning potential and other benefits.

No one wants to deal with the inconvenience of long lines — or removing belts, shoes and jackets — every time you have a flight to catch. Take a leisurely stroll through airport security instead by enrolling in TSA PreCheck. This trusted traveler program allows people to access a separate security line at the airport and eliminates some of the hassles involved in clearing airport security… for a price.

A TSA PreCheck membership costs $78 and remains valid for five years, so it’s relatively affordable. However, you may get that fee back if you have one of the top travel credit cards. Many of these cards reimburse the TSA PreCheck or Global Entry fee by granting a credit of up to $120. That means you can make the most of your card benefits and offset part of your annual fee by learning how to get TSA PreCheck with your credit card.

How does TSA PreCheck work?

TSA PreCheck is an official trusted traveler program set up through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. It requires you to go through a short online application and in-person interview where you’ll be fingerprinted and have your photo taken.

After you’re approved, you’ll have access to dedicated security lines and expedited security procedures at many U.S. airports, allowing you to skip taking off your shoes and keep your laptop and travel-sized liquids in your bag. Plus you’ll keep your wait time to a minimum since 99 percent of TSA PreCheck members wait less than 10 minutes to make it through security according to the TSA. Ana Staples, Bankrate lead credit card writer, makes use of her TSA PreCheck membership regularly.

“PreCheck is such a time saver!” she says.” I haven’t spent more than 10 minutes in an airport security line since I got it.”

If you’re more of an international traveler, you might consider getting Global Entry — which includes TSA PreCheck — and helps you speed through customs when re-entering the country. That’s how Staples got her TSA PreCheck membership, although Global Entry membership does require a more extensive process than getting TSA PreCheck on its own.

How to get TSA PreCheck free with a credit card

There are several ways a credit card can help you get TSA PreCheck for free. The easiest way is by paying for a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application with a card that reimburses it. You’ll automatically receive a statement credit to cover the cost. But that’s not the only way to get TSA PreCheck for free. You could use the rewards you’ve earned through an airline or hotel loyalty program to pay for it. Or you could use your credit card rewards to cover the fee.

Nearly 40 credit cards offer an application fee credit for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry and that includes business credit cards and co-branded airline and hotel credit cards. It is important to note that most travel credit cards that cover TSA PreCheck come with an annual fee of anywhere from $95 to $695.

While there are travel credit cards with no annual fee, it’s uncommon for them to include a TSA PreCheck benefit. That said, occasionally you may be able to find a travel card with this benefit and no annual fee — but there will likely be a catch.

For example, the HSBC Premier Credit Card*, which comes with no annual fee, offers an up to $85 reimbursement credit for TSA PreCheck every 4.5 years. However, this card requires a U.S. HSBC Premier checking account to apply — which comes with strict balance, deposit, loan and status requirements.

Using credit card rewards to get TSA PreCheck

If you’re not interested in a travel credit card or paying an annual fee, rewards from one of the top cash back cards could help you cover your TSA PreCheck fee. These credit cards allow you to earn rewards or welcome bonuses that you can then redeem as statement credits to cover your TSA PreCheck application.

Should you get TSA PreCheck with a loyalty program?

Alternatively, many airline and hotel loyalty programs allow you to redeem the rewards you earn for TSA PreCheck. Some of these programs include:

IHG® One Rewards

Marriott Bonvoy

Orbitz Rewards Platinum Members

Southwest Airlines More Rewards

United Mileage Plus

However, this method usually isn’t the best option since you’ll typically spend $100 or more in rewards — which is more than the cost of a TSA PreCheck membership. If you have a bank of points or miles that are about to expire, then it could be a decent option. These loyalty programs also occasionally offer promotions and deals on TSA PreCheck which may help you to get a discounted membership or a free membership with certain levels of elite status.

Should you get Global Entry or TSA PreCheck?

If you travel internationally and would like to shorten your trips through customs, consider applying for Global Entry instead of TSA PreCheck. Global Entry includes all the benefits of TSA PreCheck plus expedited customs screening for travelers entering the United States, and membership costs $120 for five years.

“The [Global Entry] application does require quite a bit of information and time to fill out,” Staples explains. “After that, I needed to complete an interview. There’s an option to do that when re-entering the U.S. if you’re conditionally approved — and that was what I went for. I was coming back from a vacation in Mexico and completed an interview with a CBP officer. It was pretty quick and easy. I paid the fees with my [Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card] and was reimbursed automatically.”

Since Staples was using her Capital One Venture X Card to pay the fee, only getting TSA PreCheck would have meant missing out on a portion of the benefit since the Venture X covers the full $120 fee for Global Entry. If you have a card that reimburses you for both, getting Global Entry could help you make full use of your card benefits and recoup part of your annual fee. But if you aren’t an international traveler, it might not be worth it for you.

Which credit card with TSA PreCheck credits is right for you?

When determining which travel credit card is right for you, take a few factors into account, including the card’s

annual fee

general rewards structure

additional benefits

You’ll also want to think about how it fits into your current spending habits and lifestyle. If a particular card is only appealing because it pays for TSA PreCheck, then you should consider a different card that better aligns with your spending habits and interests — even if that card is just a general rewards card that will help you to earn enough cash back to cover the application fee.

You should also be wary of choosing a travel card with a high annual fee if you don’t utilize enough of the card benefits and credits each year to recoup the cost of membership.

Finally, beyond general travel credit cards, many business, airline and hotel credit cards offer a TSA PreCheck benefit. If you own a business, you may want to consider a general business travel credit card (which offers more flexibility) or a credit card for an airline or hotel that you use frequently (which will offer airline- or hotel-specific perks).

Even if you don’t own a business, an airline or hotel credit card could be a great option if you are a fan of a particular airline or hotel chain. This type of credit card could help you to save on bookings and fees, gain numerous travel benefits, achieve elite status and earn rewards faster — which you can then use for free flights or hotels.

Top credit cards that offer TSA PreCheck

Here are the top travel credit cards that offer an application fee credit for TSA PreCheck — including entry-level, luxury, business and airline travel cards.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Bankrate’s View Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Low annual fee for a travel credit card Earns 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 2X miles on all other purchases Welcome offer of 75,000 bonus miles when they spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening (equal to $750 in travel) Cons Low miles valuation at 1 cent or less per mile Limited rewards earning potential compared to other cards



Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card Bankrate’s View Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Perks like a free first checked bag, plus enjoy Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding, 20 percent back on in-flight purchases, 1 domestic Main Cabin round-trip companion certificate each year you renew your card (terms apply). Chance to receive $2,500 Medallion Qualification Dollars each Medallion Qualification Year and get closer to Status with MQD Headstart. Earns 3X miles on Delta purchases (including Delta Vacations) and on direct hotel transactions, 2X miles at U.S. supermarkets and restaurants (including delivery and takeout in the U.S.) and 1X miles on all other eligible purchases. Cons High annual fee Value drops significantly after the first year



Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Up to a $300 annual credit for bookings made on Capital One Travel 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) Unlimited access to Capital One Lounges and over 1,300 Priority Pass lounges internationally Cons Not as many transfer partners as other cards If you don’t travel often, the annual statement credits could go to waste



Each of these cards have their own strengths and weaknesses, so you’ll want to consider what each one offers before moving forward with an application. Here’s how the top cards stack up against each other.

TSA PreCheck Credit Annual Fee Welcome Offer Earnings Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Up to $120 credit toward application fee for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry (once every 4 years) $95 75,000 miles after spending $4,000 in first 3 months after account opening 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel; 2X miles on all other purchases Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card Up to $120 credit toward application fee for TSA PreCheck, Global Entry, or NEXUS (once every 4 years) $199 80,000 points after spending $5,000 in first 3 months after account opening 4X points on Southwest purchases; 3X points with hotel and car rental partners; 2X points on rideshare; 2X points social media and search engine advertising, internet, cable, and phone services; 1X points on all other purchases Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card Up to $120 credit toward application fee for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry (once every 4 years) $350 50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months 3X miles on Delta purchases and direct hotel bookings; 2X miles at restaurants worldwide (including takeout and delivery in U.S.) and at U.S. supermarkets; 1X miles on all other eligible purchases Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Up to $120 credit toward application fee for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry (once every 4 years) $395 75,000 miles after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening 10X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel; 5X miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel; 2X miles on all other purchases

The bottom line

If you want to get TSA PreCheck for free, there are a lot of credit cards out there that can help you cover the cost. Whether you choose a card that reimburses your TSA PreCheck fee or a card that helps you earn rewards to cover the fee, you’ll have plenty of options to save on the cost of your TSA PreCheck membership. And once you’ve got that TSA PreCheck stamp on your boarding pass, you’ll be able to save time (and effort) at the airport.

*All information about the HSBC Premier Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate and has not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.