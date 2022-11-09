Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card review

A deeper look into the current card offer

Quick highlights

Earn 6X total Bonvoy points at thousands of hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Card (up to 17X points through the Bonvoy loyalty program with Silver Elite status), 2X Bonvoy points on all other purchases and 3X points on grocery store, gas station and dining purchases (up to $6,000 in combined purchases each year, then 2X points) Annual fee : $95

: Limited-time offer: Earn 5 Free Night Awards (each night valued up to 50,000 points) after spending $5,000 on purchases in your first 3 months Regular APR: 21.49% - 28.49% Variable

Current welcome offer

The latest Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card bonus is a decent jump up in total value over the card's last bonus. For a limited time, you can earn five Free Night Awards after you make $5,000 in purchases with the card in your first three months, with each night valued up to 50,000 points. This essentially gives the bonus a total value of around 250,000 points. The catch is you can only book five free nights. With a traditional bonus that offered points instead of Free Night Awards, you could use your points for as few or as many stays as you could manage, even if that meant stretching them across many more stays at low-tier properties at off-peak times. So while the new bonus carries terrific value on paper, it's also more restrictive than many competing offers.

That said, the bonus is impressive given the card's relatively low annual fee, and now could be a great time to apply if you have travel on the horizon, especially if you tend to stay at luxury properties or higher-tier suites.

Rewards rate

The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card offers up to 17X points at participating Bonvoy locations, which includes a network of over thousands of hotels around the world. This card also brings 3X bonus categories to reward your grocery store, gas station and dining purchases spending (up to $6,000 in combined purchases each year) plus 2X points on all other purchases. For added convenience, the Bonvoy Boundless features contactless payment capabilities.

How you can earn maximum rewards

The Bonvoy Boundless card is all about the Marriott perks. The first step in realizing the card’s full worth is to make sure you’re maximizing the value of each benefit that comes with the card. Make sure you’re utilizing your automatic Silver Elite Status, the 15 Elite Night Credits and additional Elite Night Credit opportunities (one extra credit per $5,000 you spend) that count toward the next tier. Take advantage of the anniversary free-night-award-stay, and always use this card to pay for your Marriott Bonvoy hotel stays.

You’ll want to make sure you’re strategically booking award stays, which may be during off-peak periods whenever possible to take advantage of the lull between peak seasons if the redemption portal shows redemption value differences. Although Marriott no longer uses a redemption value chart with property categories (formerly Category 1 to Category 8) and defined seasonal point values, the new dynamic pricing model may give you more rewards mileage out of your stays for less in-demand travel times.

How to redeem

You can redeem your points for free nights within the Marriott Bonvoy network, experiences, shop with points or book nights with a combination of cash and points. To learn more, read our guide to Marriott Bonvoy.