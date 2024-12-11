Skip to Main Content

Best credit cards for Airbnb and VRBO

Travel has changed in several ways, including the rise of Airbnb and other short-term vacation rentals. As people start steering away from hotels, motels and other traditional vacation rentals, the prominence of companies like Airbnb can’t be understated.

Hotel points are a great benefit awarded for exercising loyalty to a hotel chain with regular stays, and they can provide a lot of value when you’re booking your next stay. However, Airbnb and VRBO use a network of hosts that don’t have any loyalty programs or tertiary benefits, like those found on hotel credit cards. The best cards for these types of rentals won’t be co-branded hotel cards but will be those that offer great rewards for other travel expenses you’ll make on your journey or will reward a generously boosted flat rate.

Top cards for Airbnb and VRBO

There are plenty of rewards credit cards that can help you rack up points when you book a vacation rental. Here are Bankrate’s top credit cards for earning rewards on Airbnb and VRBO stays, as well as your other travel expenses.

How to earn or redeem rewards with Airbnb or VRBO rentals

You can earn or redeem credit card rewards to cover travel purchases or fund your Airbnb or VRBO rental, but it depends on the issuer you choose to go with. You’ll also need to be a little creative when exploring your options because there are no direct redemption options for these travel sites. 

For instance, if you have the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card you can redeem points at a rate of 1.25 cents each when you book vacation rentals through Chase Travel℠. Alternatively, points you accrue with the Chase Sapphire Reserve would be worth 1.5 cents each when used to book vacation rentals through the same process. You could also use either of these cards to make vacation rental bookings directly with VRBO.com or Airbnb then redeem your points for statement credits at a rate of 1 cent each.

Another solid travel credit card for Airbnb and VRBO bookings is the new Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card. You can redeem your miles as a statement credit to cover any travel purchase in a 90-day period at a rate of 1 cent per mile. You should also note that both Delta and British Airways have portals that let you earn miles when you book with Airbnb. The Delta Airbnb portal lets you rack up 1 mile for each dollar you spend on Airbnb rentals worldwide, and the British Airways Airbnb portal lets you earn 2 Avios for each dollar you spend. However, if you’re brand-new to the Airbnb program, you can earn 6 Avios per dollar spent on your first booking.

