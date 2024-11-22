Skip to Main Content

Best Western Rewards guide

Best Western Hotel
Key takeaways

  • Best Western Rewards allows members to earn points through hotel stays, credit cards and shopping partners.
  • Points can be redeemed for free nights, airline miles and other options.
  • Best Western has two credit cards that earn rewards points and offer benefits such as elite status and bonus points.

Best Western Rewards offers a solid program that allows members to earn points through hotel stays, credit card rewards and shopping partners. Points can then be redeemed for free nights, airline miles and more, and members can earn elite status, which comes with more hotel-related perks. There are two credit cards that earn Best Western Rewards points on hotel stays as well as points on general spending.

Keep reading to learn more about Best Western Rewards’ perks and elite status tiers, how to earn and redeem points, how much points are worth and which hotel credit cards can help you earn points. 

Who is Best Western Rewards best for?

If you’re a frequent Best Western customer, it definitely makes sense to join the Best Western Rewards program. It’s free to join, and you can automatically earn points on hotel stays and other purchases. 

You can also earn more points by using a Best Western Rewards credit card. While there are more lucrative travel credit cards and travel programs out there, Best Western Rewards is still a great choice for travelers on a budget looking to score some free hotel stays.

How to earn Best Western Rewards points

There are several different ways to earn Best Western Rewards points, including through hotel stays, credit card purchases and shopping with partners. Here’s a closer look at some of the most common ways to earn points:

Hotel stays

The simplest way to earn Best Western Rewards points is through hotel stays. Each time you purchase an eligible stay at a Best Western hotel, you’ll earn at least 10X points per dollar. The number of points you’ll receive is dependent on your membership tier, with higher tiers earning additional bonus points. 

For example, the Blue tier, which is the lowest tier offered, earns 10X points per dollar on eligible hotel stays, while the Diamond Select tier, the highest tier available, earns 50 percent bonus points per dollar.

Credit card rewards

Another great way to earn Best Western Rewards points is through credit card rewards. Best Western has two hotel credit cards: the Best Western Rewards® Premium Visa Signature®* and Best Western Rewards® Visa Signature®*. Cardholders can earn points on Best Western stays and everyday purchases and redeem points for free hotel stays.

Best Western partners

Best Western partners with a variety of different companies and retailers through which members can earn more points. Some current partners you can earn points with include AAA, AARP, Alamo, Avis, Budget, Enterprise, National and Sixt.

Purchase points

In addition to earning points through spending, customers can also purchase points. This can make sense if you’re near the point threshold for a free stay and need a few extra points to push you over the edge. Rewards may be purchased at the rate of 1 cent per point and can only be purchased in increments of 1,000. You can purchase up to 20,000 points per day, but you’ll need to call Best Western customer service at (800) 894-4365 to process your request.

Earn airline miles instead

Instead of earning points, you can also elect to earn miles with participating airline partners. Here’s what you’ll earn with each partner: 

Airline program Points earned per stay
Aeroplan 250
Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan 250
Cathay Pacific Asia Miles 250
Asiana Airlines Asiana Club 250
Air France / KLM Flying Blue 250
Avianca LifeMiles 250
Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards 600
Aeromexico Club Premier 800
China Southern Sky Pearl Club 250
Czech Airlines OK Plus 500
Lufthansa Miles & More 500
MilleMiglia 500
Payback 250
SAS Euro Bonus 600
United MileagePlus 250
Virgin Atlantic Flying Club 500

How to redeem Best Western Rewards points

There are several ways you can redeem Best Western Rewards points, including:

How much are Best Western Rewards points worth?

According to recent Bankrate valuations, Best Western Rewards points are worth about 0.6 cents each. Still, keep in mind that the value of Best Western Rewards points varies depending on how you redeem them. In general, free nights start at 5,000 points per night.

How does Best Western Rewards compare to other programs?

Hotel program Average point value
Best Western Rewards 0.6 cents
Hilton Honors 0.6 cents
IHG One Rewards 0.7 cents
Marriott Bonvoy 0.7 cents
Radisson Rewards Americas 0.4 cents
World of Hyatt 2.3 cents
Wyndham Rewards 0.9 cents

Best Western Rewards elite status

Best Western Rewards also offers elite status for members who frequently stay at a Best Western hotel. You can earn elite status after staying just five qualifying nights.

Here are the qualifications and benefits for each status tier:

Status tier Blue Gold Platinum Diamond Diamond Select
Qualifying nights to achieve status tier N/A 7 15  25 
Bonus points for eligible stays 10X base points 10%  15% 30% 50%
Points never expire
No blackout dates
Exclusive reservation line
Free night redemptions count toward elite status
Early check-in
Late checkout
Exclusive member rates
Complimentary water and points upon arrival

Best West Rewards airline transfer partners

Best Western Rewards has nine airline transfer partners. The program’s transfer partners and the Best Western Rewards points to airline miles/points transfer rates are below:

Airline program Transfer rate (hotel points:airline miles/points)
Aeroplan 5,000:1,000
Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan 5,000:1,000
Cathay Pacific Asia Miles 5,000:1,000
Asiana Airlines Asiana Club 5,000:1,000
Air France / KLM Flying Blue 6,000:1,000
Avianca LifeMiles 5,000:1,000
Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards 5,000:1,200
Aeromexico Club Premier 5,000:1,600
MilleMiglia 6,000:1,000

Top credit cards that earn Best Western Rewards points

If you’re interested in earning Best Western Rewards points through a credit card, Best Western offers two cards through First Bank & Trust: The Best Western Rewards Premium Visa Signature and Best Western Rewards Visa Signature. These rewards credit cards earn points on both Best Western hotel stays and everyday purchases.

Best Western Rewards Premium Visa Signature

Best Western Rewards Visa Signature

Perks found on both cards

Here are some additional perks found on both Best Western cards:

  • Cell phone protection
  • Trip cancellation/trip interruption reimbursement
  • Trip delay insurance
  • No foreign transaction fees

FAQs about Best Western Rewards

The bottom line

If you’re interested in joining a hotel loyalty program that provides a mix of accessibility and value, the Best Western Rewards program is a great option to consider. Budget travelers can earn points that never expire through credit card spending or at a variety of hotels that have flexible redemption options. While you won’t necessarily get the top-tier perks of other hotel chains, Best Western Rewards provides a solid program with respectable benefits, especially for their hotel credit cardholders

