Best credit cards for restaurants of January 2024

Garrett Yarbrough
Nouri Zarrugh
Nouri Zarrugh
Updated December 29, 2023

Restaurant rewards are an easy way to squeeze extra value out of your credit cards. Many people rank dining as one of their biggest expenses, so whether your ideal card is designed for cash back or travel, restaurant bonus categories can serve up a ton of value.

This list of card offers highlights the best rewards rates and perks for foodies. We’ll also walk you through how to make the most of a dining card by maximizing its potential rewards value and perks.

2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
BEST FOR REWARDS STRATEGISTS
Citi Custom Cash® Card

Citi Custom Cash® Card
4.4
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

1% - 5%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
BEST FOR DINING + GROCERIES
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
5.0
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

Info

1% - 8%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for food and travel
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
4.9
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

Info

$1200

Offer valuation

Info

2x - 5x

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
BEST FOR DINING PERKS
American Express® Gold Card

American Express® Gold Card
5.0
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

Info

$1200

Offer valuation

Info

3X - 4X

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
BEST FOR FINE DINING
Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Chase Sapphire Reserve®
5.0
Excellent (740 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

Info

$1200

Offer valuation

Info

1x - 10x

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Comparing the top credit cards for restaurants

Card name Best for Card highlights Bankrate score

Rewards strategists
  • 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle (can include restaurants), up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter
  • 1% cash back on all other purchases
  • No annual fee
 

4.4 / 5
(Read card review)
See Rates & Fees

Dining + groceries
  • Earn 10% cash back on purchases made through Uber and Uber Eats, plus complimentary Uber One membership statement credits (through Nov. 14, 2024)
  • 5% cash back on hotel stays and rental cars through Capital One Travel
  • 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and grocery store purchases (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)
  • No annual fee
 

5.0 / 5
(Read card review)
See Rates & Fees

Travel
  • 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards and on Lyft purchases (Lyft offer through March 2025)
  • 3X points on dining, select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Walmart, Target and wholesale clubs)
  • 2X points on all other travel purchases
  • Over $50 in annual bonus bonus and credits: $50 back each year in hotel statement credits for purchases through Chase Ultimate Rewards, and 10% bonus points on the total spend in points from the previous year
  • One year of free DoorDash DashPass, six months of free Instacart+, and $10 monthly Gopuff statement credits. Plus, up to $10 of quarterly Instacart statement credits (through July 2024). Must activate DoorDash offer before December 2024. Gopuff offer through December 2023.
  • $95 annual fee
 

4.9 / 5
(Read card review)
Dining perks
  • 4X points at restaurants (including takeout and U.S. delivery services like Uber Eats) and U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year, then 1X points)
  • 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or via American Express Travel
  • Up to $240 in annual dining-related credits each year: Up to $120 in dining credits annually (enrollment required) and up to $120 in Uber Cash toward U.S. Uber Eats orders and rides annually ($10 in Uber Cash per month, expiring at the end of the month)
  • $250 annual fee
 

5.0 / 5
(Read card review)
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Fine dining
  • 10X points on prepaid Chase Dining purchases, hotel stays and car rentals through Chase Ultimate Rewards and on Lyft rides (Lyft offer through March 2025)
  • 5X points on airfare through Chase Ultimate Rewards
  • 3X points on general travel and restaurant purchases
  • Up to $300 in annual, automatic travel credits (Points on travel purchases only earned after this credit is used)
  • One year of free DoorDash DashPass and Instacart+, plus $10 monthly Gopuff statement credits. Plus, up to $15 of quarterly Instacart statement credits (through July 2024) and $5 of monthly DoorDash statement credits. Must activate DoorDash offer before December 2024. Gopuff offer through December 2023.
  • $550 annual fee
 

5.0 / 5
(Read card review)
On this page

A closer look at our top credit cards for dining

Image of

Citi Custom Cash® Card

Best for rewards strategists

You can earn the highest cash back rate available at restaurants for no annual fee, or automatically cover one of nine other popular categories if your spending habits change from one month to the next. This makes the Custom Cash a terrific card to supplement your earnings from a flat-rate card or another tiered rewards card. 
People who spend significantly in a single eligible category each billing cycle (such as dining) and have other cards that can earn rewards in their second- and third-largest spending categories. Since the card earns flexible ThankYou points, it’s also great for pairing with a Citi travel card.
If you like the idea of flexible bonus categories but want a card that covers more than just one category per billing cycle, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is a solid choice. It allows you to choose a high-earning rewards category each calendar month — dining being just one of several options — and earns consistent cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, up to $2,500 in combined quarterly spending (then 1 percent back).
Read our Citi Custom Cash Card review or jump back to offer details.
Image of

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best for dining + groceries

It offers one of the highest unlimited rewards rates at both restaurants and eligible grocery stores without paying an annual fee (See Rates & Fees). Most competing cards offer bonus cash back on dining or groceries, not both, making the SavorOne one of the most practical and valuable standalone rewards cards.

Foodies who dine out and cook at home can benefit from this card’s generous rewards rate in both dining and grocery store purchases (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®). Minimalists who want a simple way to earn and use rewards might also enjoy the card’s wide category coverage and automatic redemption options.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited may be a smart alternative if the SavorOne’s non-dining bonus categories don’t align with your biggest everyday categories. 
Image of

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Best for food and travel

Its rewards rate on dining and online grocery purchases makes it easy for foodies to rack up rewards on everyday spending. Meanwhile, your points are worth 25 percent more when you redeem for travel through Chase’s Ultimate Rewards portal, so they might take you further than points earned with an average mid-tier travel rewards card.
It’s a great fit for foodies looking for their first travel card. Not only does the card carry plenty of perks that help offset its annual fee, but you could save tons on food deliveries with valuable, limited-time delivery service perks for eligible DoorDash, Instacart and GoPuff orders.
Cardholders who don’t want to track purchases or juggle multiple cards and rewards categories may prefer the streamlined Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card or the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (if you’re after luxury perks), both of which offer a flat rewards rate of 2X miles on general purchases.
Read our Chase Sapphire Preferred review or jump back to offer details.
Image of

American Express® Gold Card

Best for dining perks

Along with top-tier rewards at both restaurants and U.S. supermarkets, you’ll enjoy a ton of value via foodie perks, including dining credits with certain U.S. merchants . These perks make it easy to offset the card’s annual fee and make the Amex Gold one of the best cards for delivery services.
Work-from-home employees and busy homebodies can make the most of the Amex Gold card’s rewards rates and perks. You can get close to justifying the cost of this card with an average restaurant budget, but the card’s dining and Uber Cash perks bring a ton of value for anyone who often orders takeout or needs to get out of the house for lunch.

Although you can offset it via rewards and perks, the card’s $250 annual fee may be a deal-breaker for frugal cardholders. Plus, you may not want to commit to redeeming rewards for travel instead of cash back. Consider the Chase Sapphire Preferred, which offers flexible rewards at a lower price point, or the Capital One SavorOne, which boasts a terrific rewards rate on dining and grocery store purchases with no annual fee (See Rates & Fees).

Image of

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Best for fine dining

You can earn 10X points on prepaid Chase Dining purchases — perhaps the highest restaurant rewards rate available. Chase Dining is a niche offering, but your other dining purchases earn 3X points as well. You can also squeeze an additional 50 percent out of your points when you redeem for Ultimate Rewards travel.
Frequent travelers who value extravagance over practical value will be able to make the most of the Reserve card’s boosted earning rate for Chase Dining purchases. Although Chase’s benefit might point you toward pricey restaurants, the card’s elevated rewards rate can help offset the premium you pay for the finer restaurants included in Chase Dining.
It can be hard to consistently take advantage of the Chase Dining bonus category, so a lower-cost rewards card like the American Express Gold or the Chase Sapphire Preferred could offer better value overall.
Read our Chase Sapphire Reserve review or jump back to offer details.
Image of

U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card

Best for fast food

It carries one of the highest rewards rates out there in several popular spending categories, including fast food purchases. The card is a solid standalone rewards option since you can also earn unlimited 2 percent cash back on one everyday category, including grocery stores, restaurants or gas stations.
Fast food aficionados won’t find a better deal than this card’s fast food category. But cardholders who value flexibility will love having the option to change bonus categories based on their spending habits. 
If you visit traditional restaurants more than fast food restaurants you can bank more rewards from a card like the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card. This card also lets you choose your own bonus category, which you can change once per month instead of once per quarter.  And it features more popular everyday bonus categories than the Cash+, including gas, online shopping, dining and travel.
Image of

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Best for everyday spending

It’s one of the only cards that offers both an unlimited 3 percent cash back rate on dining and more than 1 percent back on general purchases. Nearly all competing cards offer either elevated rewards in specific spending categories or a flat 1.5 percent to 2 percent back on all purchases, not both.
Anyone who holds a premium Chase travel card looking for an all-purpose rewards card with no annual fee. The card’s 1.5 percent rewards rate on general spending helps you maximize purchases outside of the categories available on other Chase cards. Plus, your points can be worth up to 50 percent more when you pair it with a premium Ultimate Rewards card and redeem for travel through Chase.
No-fuss cardholders who are more interested in the Freedom Unlimited card’s flat-rate rewards than its dining category may squeeze more value out of a flat-rate card versus a card with bonus categories. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is one of the most rewarding options out there thanks to its unlimited 2 percent cash rewards rate on purchases.
Image of

U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card

Best for takeout and delivery

Though it charges no annual fee, this card’s rewards rate on dining rivals the rate you’ll find on premium dining cards like the American Express Gold Card. Add in excellent rewards on streaming and groceries and you can have quite a rewarding night in — especially since paying for your eligible streaming services for 11 months straight could net you a $15 credit every year.
Anyone who prefers to hang at home and enjoy the convenience of restaurant and grocery store delivery. Note also that your points can’t be transferred to airline or hotel rewards programs, so this card is a better fit if you only travel occasionally or prefer to redeem rewards for cash back.
The Capital One SavorOne carries a higher cash back rate at grocery stores and on UberEats, so it may be a better option for Uber users and fans of simplicity, home cooks and families. And if you’re looking for truly flexible and valuable travel points, the Chase Sapphire Preferred also rewards generously for purchases in most of the categories you’ll find on the Altitude Go.

What to know about restaurant credit cards

Unless it is a co-branded restaurant card, dining rewards cards typically don’t require you to redeem rewards with a particular restaurant. Instead, dining cards are simply general-purpose cash back or rewards credit cards with boosted rates for restaurant purchases, which usually include fast food chains. Some restaurant cards can also earn points on food delivery and carry-out orders.

Most restaurant cards also offer rewards in other popular bonus categories, like groceries, gas or travel. Weighing how well each card’s rewards rates, benefits and fees fit with your spending habits is key to choosing the best restaurant credit card for you.

Bankrate Insight

You can investigate merchant category codes (MCCs) to see how card networks classify different types of purchases. This will tell you whether a purchase earns bonus rewards for dining. For example, some networks may not consider food trucks a restaurant purchase.

How much could you save on dining with a credit card for restaurants?

Dining in and taking out typically make up a big chunk of everyday spending. If you aren’t using a card that offers bonus rewards on restaurant purchases, you may be leaving points or cash back on the table.

Based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditures Report, the average person spent $3,639 per year on food away from home in 2022. That’s a 20.1 percent increase compared to 2021 and exceeds pre-pandemic spending. But based on pre-pandemic spending trends, the average cardholder is still estimated to spend around $3,500 per year on dining (about $292 per month).

Although rewards and benefits can be mouthwatering, it’s important to review your spending habits and consider how you’ll redeem your rewards. For example, a no-annual-fee cash back card may be a better fit for you than a pricey luxury travel card if you don’t usually spend enough to offset the annual fee.

Check out these popular flat-rate and tiered bonus rewards cards to get a sense of how much you could earn on a $3,500 annual dining spend:

Card name Dining rewards rate and perks Estimated rewards earned, plus perk value
Basic cash back card (example) 1% cash back $35
Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card 1.5% cash back on all purchases $52.50
Chase Freedom Unlimited® 3% cash back on dining purchases $105
American Express® Gold Card 4X points on restaurant and eligible takeout and delivery purchases, plus up to $120 per year in dining credits for eligible purchases and up to $120 per year in Uber Cash for U.S. orders (terms apply, enrollment required) Up to $380 ($140 earned via card spend if points are redeemed for travel through Amex Travel, plus up to $240 in annual value via dining-related credits)

Pros and cons of dining rewards cards

Pros

  Checkmark

    Earn a high rewards rate on one of the most popular everyday expenses.

  Checkmark

    Dining bonus categories are easy to find across various cards, such as travel cards and everyday rewards cards.

  Checkmark

    Dining rewards cards often come with annual credits and perks like complimentary subscriptions to food delivery apps.

Cons

  • If you tend to cook at home more than dine out, a grocery rewards card would be more lucrative.

  • Dining categories often exclude caterers and specialty eateries, including cheese and wine shops, farmer’s markets, fish markets, bakeries and restaurants within hotels, amusement parks and sports venues.

  • It may be hard to find a card that rewards dining along with another of your top spending categories, such as online shopping or transit, which could limit your earnings depending on your spending habits.

When to get a credit card for restaurant spending

If you’re on the fence about getting a credit card for your dining and takeout purchases, take a look at when to get a restaurant card and when to skip it for a different card type.

Whether you enjoy dining out, traveling or staying in and ordering takeout, a great restaurant credit card can help you save on this everyday expense.

  • Traveling foodies: If you frequently travel and look for the best local eateries, it can be an excellent move to get a credit card that rewards your spending in this category. A dining rewards card that doesn't charge a foreign transaction fee can save you even more.
  • Food bloggers: Food and drink bloggers who share their favorite dining spots can easily take advantage of a restaurant credit card. The benefits of the Citi Custom Cash Card can support your blogging while sharing your passion.
  • Remote workers: Working from home or while traveling can leave you with ample opportunity to sample nearby takeout options. A card that rewards food delivery apps like UberEats or takeout would be an ideal choice.
  • Budgeting families: If you have a large family, dining in or out can get costly. A restaurant card can help you earn cash back or rewards on those purchases, which you can redeem to help with future expenses.

While a restaurant card can be appealing, it may not be the best option for these types of spenders.

  • Meal preparers: People who enjoy cooking or prepare a lot of meals on their own may not find a restaurant card ideal. If the overwhelming majority of your food is grocery purchases, then a grocery store credit card or a card that has a high rewards rate on both dining and groceries might be a better fit.
  • Infrequent travelers: If you're on the road a lot, you may find that a significant portion of your budget goes toward eating out. But if you don't travel, you may not have the opportunity to take advantage of a dining rewards card.

Tips on choosing the best restaurant credit card

Slimming down the diverse menu of available restaurant credit cards can be difficult. Consider the following to help you decide whether a dining card suits your rewards strategy.

Do I spend more on groceries or restaurants (including takeout)?

It's best to compare your budget for groceries versus dining. Then, find your ideal card based on which card will best reward where you get most of your food. The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, for instance, will be a more lucrative option if groceries outweigh dining expenses since it earns 6 percent cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 in purchases per year, then 1 percent).

Where do I make my dining purchases?

While dining bonus categories generally cover popular everyday merchants, such as fast food chains, it’s important to consider each card’s fine print. For example, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® excludes bakeries in its dining bonus category, so this card may not be beneficial if you make daily trips to your neighborhood bakery.

How do I want to redeem my rewards?

The goal of any rewards card is to earn as much as your normal spending allows, but it’s also important to decide what you want from your rewards. A travel rewards card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Amex Gold are better choices than a cash back card if you want to use your rewards to help fund future trips. On the other hand, a cash back card is better if you’ll mainly redeem rewards to offset your daily spending.

Expert advice for restaurant cards

Check out ways to maximize your dining rewards card from our experts. 

  Credit Card Reviews

    Choose a restaurant card with multiple bonus categories

    It's a good idea to get a card that has a great rewards rate on dining and another category you can potentially earn high rewards. To give you an idea, frequent flyers will likely milk more rewards from the Chase Sapphire Preferred thanks to its focus on travel-related categories.

  Add Card

    Pair your dining bonus rewards card with a flat-rate card

    A no-annual-fee flat-rate cash back card, like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, can help you earn rewards on categories not covered on a tiered restaurant card — at no additional cost. 

  Rewards

    Take advantage of dining perks

    Many restaurant cards come with dining perks, such as annual statement credits that can be used at select restaurants or a complimentary one-year subscription to food delivery apps. Make sure you can use the perks offered by your card.   

  Travel

    Fund your next trip

    Several rewards cards bundle dining rewards with travel bonus categories. This can make it easy for you to earn rewards toward trips even if you don’t actually spend a ton on travel. 

How we assess the best restaurant credit cards

When evaluating the best [rewards/cash back/travel/airline/hotel] cards, we consider a mix of factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether cards offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from earning rewards in popular categories to scoring a large sign-up bonus or high-value perks. Whenever possible, we also feature cards that are available at various credit levels and price points. 

We analyzed over 150 of the most popular cards and scored each based on its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup of the best [reward / cash back / travel / airline / hotel] cards.

Here are some of the key factors that we considered:

Frequently asked questions about restaurant credit cards

Linkedin
Email
Twitter
