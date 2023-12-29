Tips on choosing the best grocery credit card for you

Before making a decision, it’s a good idea to compare credit cards to make sure you’ve found the option that best fits your needs. Here are some questions to ask yourself before deciding on a grocery rewards card.

Where do you shop the most?

Your shopping habits will play a large role in the type of grocery rewards card that works best for you. A general-purpose credit card that offers grocery rewards is a good pick if you want the flexibility to shop at a broad mix of grocery stores and supermarkets. But if you are loyal to a specific wholesale club, superstore or online grocery retailer or delivery service, a co-branded credit card or a flat-rate rewards card may offer the best value.

How much do you spend on groceries?

To get the most value out of a grocery rewards card, you’ll need to consider your spending habits. While nearly anyone can benefit from a grocery rewards card, not everyone will spend enough to offset the annual fee of some of the most lucrative grocery store credit cards (like the Blue Cash Preferred).

Luckily, some of the best grocery rewards cards come with no annual fee, which makes them a great option for people on a budget who don’t spend enough at the grocery store to justify an annual fee.

However, a grocery rewards card with an annual fee may offer higher rewards rates. This means if you spend heavily at grocery stores and are able to rack up a lot of rewards, you should have no trouble offsetting an annual fee and even enjoying more value than you would with a no-annual-fee card. Premium cards may also offer additional benefits that help you save money.

Are you a minimalist or a rewards maximizer?

If you’re looking for a grocery rewards card with high rewards earning potential, keep in mind that it can take some work to earn as many rewards as possible. You may have to track spending categories, watch out for spending caps or juggle multiple credit cards to avoid earning only 1 percent cash back on your purchases.

If you value simplicity, the extra rewards may not be worth the trouble. A grocery rewards card with a simple rewards structure or a flat-rate credit card are solid picks if you’re looking for an easier way to earn rewards. You likely won’t earn as many rewards, but compared to grocery cards with multiple high-earning bonus categories and complicated rewards programs, you won’t have to jump through so many hoops to earn rewards.

What short- and long-term benefits matter most to you?

The right grocery rewards card can do more than just earn cash back or points. Be on the lookout for standout perks that increase the card’s value for you in the short and long term. These may include a generous sign-up bonus, introductory APR offer, purchase protections, no foreign transaction fees, annual credits or complimentary grocery or food delivery service subscriptions.

How often do you dine out?

Some grocery rewards cards also double as the best credit cards for restaurants. In fact, several top grocery cards pack the same rewards rate on dining as they do on eligible groceries, including the Capital One SavorOne, Chase Sapphire Preferred and Amex Gold cards. You should probably consider a grocery card with a dining rewards category if you eat at restaurants about as often as you cook at home.

What’s your credit score?

You’ll need to have good or excellent credit to qualify for the best grocery rewards cards. If you have fair credit and want to earn cash back for your grocery purchases, take a look at cards from retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target. Many retail credit cards are open to people with lower credit scores and can be worthwhile as long as you can pay your balances in full and avoid the typically high interest rates.