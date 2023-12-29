Best credit cards for groceries for January 2024

Garrett Yarbrough
Courtney Mihocik
Thomas Brock
Updated December 29, 2023

Groceries are one of the most common recurring expenses for both families and individuals, and credit cards are a great way to earn rewards on those necessary expenses. 

The best grocery store credit cards earn a high rewards rate on grocery store purchases and offer solid rewards opportunities in other common spending categories for a minimal annual fee.

2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
BEST FOR CUSTOMIZABLE REWARDS
Image of Citi Custom Cash&reg; Card

Citi Custom Cash® Card
4.4
Intro offer

Info

1% - 5%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Info
awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
BEST FOR EVERYDAY VALUE
Image of Blue Cash Preferred&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
4.4
Intro offer

Info

1% - 6%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
BEST FOR FOOD + ENTERTAINMENT
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
Intro offer

Info

1% - 8%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

BEST FOR WHOLESALE CLUBS
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
Intro offer

Info

1% - 3%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

BEST FOR ONLINE GROCERY PURCHASES
Image of Chase Sapphire Preferred&#174; Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
4.9
Intro offer

Info

$1200

Offer valuation

Info

2x - 5x

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
BEST FOR TRAVEL REWARDS ON GROCERIES
Image of American Express&reg; Gold Card

American Express® Gold Card
5.0
Intro offer

Info

$1200

Offer valuation

Info

3X - 4X

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for groceries and gas
Image of Blue Cash Everyday&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
4.6
Intro offer

Info

1% - 3%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Compare Bankrate's best credit cards for groceries

Card name Best for Rewards highlights Bankrate review score

Customizable rewards

5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle (can include grocery stores) up to the first $500 spent, then 1% back

4.4 / 5
(Read card review)
Everyday value

6% cash back on U.S. supermarket purchases (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions

3% cash back on U.S. gas station and transit purchases

4.4 / 5
(Read card review)
Food + entertainment

3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and grocery store purchases (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)

10% cash back on Uber and Uber Eats purchases, including grocery deliveries (through Nov. 14, 2024)

5.0 / 5
(Read card review)
Wholesale clubs

3% cash back in one of the available choice categories: gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drugstores or home improvement

2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs

Up to $2,500 in combined choice category and 2% category purchases per quarter, then 1% back.

4.3 / 5
(Read card review)
Online grocery purchases

5X points on travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards and on Lyft rides (Lyft offer through March 31, 2025)

3X points on dining (including eligible delivery services), select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Walmart, Target and wholesale clubs)

2X points on other travel purchases

4.9 / 5
(Read card review)
Travel rewards on groceries
4X points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 purchases per calendar year, then 1X) and restaurants, including Uber Eats and other eligible delivery services
 
3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel

5.0 / 5
(Read card review)
Groceries and gas

3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations and on U.S. online retail purchases (up to $6,000 per calendar year in each category, then 1 percent)

4.6 / 5
(Read card review)
On This Page

A closer look at our top-rated grocery rewards cards

Image of

Citi Custom Cash® Card

Best for customizable rewards

Caret Down

It’s one of the only rewards cards that adapts to fit your spending habits. You earn one of the highest rates around in the eligible category you spend the most in, which could be grocery store purchases.

The Custom Cash is worth it for cash back fans who need a supplemental rewards card. Since it only earns rewards at a high rate in your biggest spending category each billing cycle, you’ll want to combine it with a flat-rate rewards card or a card that offers bonus rewards in other categories that fit your spending habits.

If you only want to carry one credit card in your wallet, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express may be a better option. It comes with an annual fee, but its high rewards rate at U.S. supermarkets can easily offset this cost. In fact, the card carries perhaps the highest rewards rate available at U.S. supermarkets.

Learn more: Why the Citi Custom Cash is an underrated grocery card

Read our full Citi Custom Cash Card review or jump back to offer details.

Image of

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Best for everyday value

Caret Down

It earns the highest cash back rate available at U.S. supermarkets. Spending $500 per month in that category alone will earn you $360 cash back per year — enough to cover the card’s annual fee three times over. 

Families and other big grocery spenders who can also take advantage of all the card’s categories to make up for the annual fee. You’d only need to spend about $300 a month at U.S. supermarkets to cover the annual fee and get better value than you would with a card that earned 3 percent back but charged no annual fee.

If you only spend modestly at U.S. supermarkets, the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express is a great option. It carries a less impressive rewards rate, but could be more lucrative than the Preferred card since it carries no annual fee and comes with a versatile U.S. online retail category.

Learn more: Why expert Ted Rossman loves the Blue Cash Preferred

Read our full Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express review or jump back to offer details.

Image of

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best for food + entertainment

Caret Down

You can earn unlimited 3 percent cash back in a number of food and entertainment categories — including both grocery store and restaurant purchases (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) — with no spending caps and no annual fee (See Rates & Fees). Few cards reward both grocery and dining purchases, let alone entertainment purchases.

People who want to stick with one card that earns rewards on grocery shopping, dining, entertainment and more while avoiding an annual fee.

The U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card gives you the freedom to pick two categories — from fast food, home utilities, department stores and more — that earn high cash back rates. Plus, you can still earn unlimited 2 percent back in an everyday category of your choice, including grocery stores and restaurants.

Learn more: Why expert Ana Cvetkovic loves the Capital One SavorOne

Read our full Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card review or jump back to offer details.

Image of

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

BEST FOR WHOLESALE CLUBS

Caret Down

It offers more flexibility than traditional rewards cards. You can not only choose your bonus category and change your choice category once per calendar month, but also earn rewards at wholesale clubs like Costco and Sam’s Club — an especially hard-to-find bonus category.

Since you can earn bonus rewards at both wholesale clubs and grocery stores, this card is a solid option for household shoppers. The choice categories also make the card an excellent fit if you need flexibility with where you earn rewards.

Big spenders may get better value out of a flat-rate card like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. It’s a low-maintenance rewards card that earns unlimited 2 percent cash rewards on purchases. There are no spending caps and no categories to track, making it a more convenient option if you’re looking for a simple way to earn rewards.

Learn more: Why card expert Ana Cvetkovic loves the Bank of America Customized Cash

Read our full Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards credit card review or jump back to offer details.

Image of

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Best for online grocery purchases

Caret Down

It’s easy to quickly rack up travel rewards thanks to this card’s solid rewards rate in a variety of everyday spending categories. Plus, the Sapphire Preferred card’s perks could provide enough value to more than make up for the $95 annual fee.

Frequent travelers who want to earn rewards on more than just travel purchases. The card’s bonus rewards rate on online groceries and dining should make it easier to rack up points than it would be with a travel card that only rewards airfare and hotel bookings.

Depending on your spending habits, the Blue Cash Preferred card may be a better fit. For the same annual fee, you get double the rewards rate at U.S. supermarkets compared to the Sapphire Preferred card’s 3X points, which only applies to online grocery purchases (excluding purchases at Walmart, Target and wholesale clubs).

Learn more: Is the Chase Sapphire Preferred worth it?

Read our full Chase Sapphire Preferred Card review or jump back to offer details.

Image of

American Express® Gold Card

Best for travel rewards on groceries

Caret Down

Its high rewards rate at both U.S. supermarkets and restaurants, combined with valuable benefits like annual dining credits and enhanced travel benefits, make the Amex Gold a powerful mid-level travel card for foodies and household shoppers.

Big spenders who want to turn their food, dining and airfare purchases into travel rewards. As part of the American Express Membership Rewards program, the Amex Gold offers various redemption options best suited to frequent travelers.

You don’t need to pay a $250 annual fee to earn rewards on dining and groceries. The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card doesn’t come with perks like dining credits, but it still packs a punch. For a $95 annual fee, you earn rewards at a terrific rate in a variety of categories, including dining, grocery store and entertainment purchases.

Learn more: Why expert Ariana Arghandewal switched to the Amex Gold

Read our full American Express Gold Card review or  jump back to offer details.

Image of

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Best for groceries and gas

Caret Down

This is one of the only no-annual-fee cards that offers high rewards rates year-round in a variety of popular everyday categories like groceries and gas. It’s also one of the few cards with no annual fee to carry perks as valuable as credits for the Disney Bundle and Home Chef meal kits (subject to auto-renewal).

This is a solid pick if your top spending areas include groceries, gas and online shopping. But if you have an especially high grocery budget, you may earn more with the Blue Cash Preferred, despite its annual fee.

Thanks to its unique rewards program, which earns a high rewards rate in your top eligible spending category, the Citi Custom Cash can offer one of the best grocery rewards rates available. Pair it with another rewards card for your gas purchases, like the Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card, and you could rake in more cash back than you would with a single card that rewards both gas and groceries. 

Learn more: Why card expert Ted Rossman may switch to the Blue Cash Everyday

Read our full Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express review or jump back to offer details.

Image of

Chase Freedom Flex℠

Best for backup grocery rewards

Caret Down

It has high rewards rates in both fixed and rotating bonus categories. This gives you a variety of ways to quickly earn cash back — even if the Freedom Flex isn’t your main grocery card. Chase’s list of categories often includes grocery stores, wholesale clubs or grocery superstores like Walmart or Target.

The Freedom Flex is a good fit for rewards strategists since its bonus categories rotate, and you need to track spending and plan out purchases in advance to maximize your rewards. 

If you don’t want to track categories or worry about spending limits, the Wells Fargo Active Cash is a solid choice since it earns a single flat rate on all purchases. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® could also be a more rewarding option since it not only earns at least 1.5 percent back on all purchases, but also carries the same 3 percent bonus categories as the Freedom Flex.

Learn more: How card expert Ted Rossman plans to use his Freedom Flex

Read our full Chase Freedom Flex review.

Image of

Capital One Walmart Rewards® Mastercard®

Best for budget shoppers

Caret Down

The rewards on in-store and online Walmart purchases is solid, especially considering most cards only earn 1 percent cash back on purchases at superstores like Walmart. This card is also open to people with fair credit, which is helpful since nearly all the best grocery rewards cards require good to excellent credit.

Budget shoppers looking for the best deals or people impacted by the rising costs of groceries can make this card part of an effective strategy to combat inflation.

If Walmart isn’t for you, a store card that offers high bonus rewards for shopping at your local superstore like Target or at a wholesale club could help keep the cost of groceries down. Consider the Bank of America Customized Cash card, which is one of the only cash back cards versatile enough to get you a nice rewards rate at a variety of wholesale clubs.

Learn more: Are store credit cards worth it?

Read our full Capital One Walmart Rewards Mastercard review.

What to know about grocery store credit cards

Grocery rewards cards earn cash back or points on purchases at eligible grocery stores. Groceries can be one of the most lucrative bonus categories on the market considering food and household products are the backbone of most budgets. But the best credit card for groceries will go even further, offering up valuable rewards for other major spending categories as well, including everyday staples like dining, gas, transit and travel. Since these versatile cards offer plenty of value even outside the supermarket, they’re ideal for just about anyone. 

Most grocery cards earn cash back, but it’s also easy to find airline, hotel and general travel cards that offer a grocery bonus category. However, only purchases at traditional grocery stores and supermarkets typically earn bonus rewards, so you may need to explore more options if you mostly shop at superstores (like Walmart and Target), wholesale clubs, online retailers or specialty food stores.

Types of grocery store credit cards

Although many popular grocery rewards cards are general-purpose cards with multiple bonus categories, some of the top options are co-branded with a particular retailer or will only work or earn rewards at specific stores. Here’s a look at the different types of grocery cards and which option will be the best fit for various cardholders.

How much could you save with a grocery credit card?

According to the most recent data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average annual cost of household groceries in 2022 was around $5,700. That averages out to about $475 a month spent on groceries — a big chunk of the average person’s budget.

When used responsibly, grocery rewards cards can help you save money by giving you back a percentage of your grocery spending in the form of cash back, points or travel miles. How much you can earn depends on your spending habits and the type of grocery rewards card you choose. Take a look at the examples below to see how much you could save each year depending on the credit card.

Payment method Rewards rate Estimated rewards earned Annual fee Estimated total cost
Cash or card with no rewards N/A $0 $0 $5,700
Flat-rate 2% cash back card 2% back on eligible purchases $114 $0  $5,586
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card 3% back on grocery store purchases (excluding Target & Walmart) $171 $0 (See Rates & Fees) $5,529
Citi Custom Cash Card 5% back in your top spending eligible category (includes grocery stores, on up to $500 per billing cycle, then 1%) $285 $0 $5,415
Blue Cash Preferred from American Express 6% back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%) $342 $95 ($0 intro annual fee for the first year) $5,453

As you can see, even a grocery rewards card with an annual fee can provide plenty of value. The trick is to take advantage of the available rewards categories enough to offset the annual fee and continue earning more cash back so you don’t just break even.

Pros and cons of grocery credit cards

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Cost-saving features: The chance to earn rewards on all of your grocery purchases can help mitigate inflation costs.

  • Checkmark

    Intro APR offer: Some grocery cards come with intro APR offers that let you make interest-free payments on purchases and balance transfers for a select period of time, typically 12 to 15 months.

  • Checkmark

    Welcome offer: Credit cards that come with a sign-up bonus give you a chance to quickly earn a one-time lump-sum bonus worth hundreds of dollars after spending a certain amount of money within the first few months of account opening.

  • Checkmark

    Return protection: This perk extends the return policy normally found with retailers. With return protection, you may be eligible for a refund on purchases made with the rewards card even if the retailer refuses to accept the return.

Cons

  • Rewards rate limits: Cards may come with monthly, quarterly, or annual caps that limit the amount of rewards you earn.

  • Limited redemption options: Some grocery rewards cards only let you redeem your rewards for cash options like statement credits. If you’re interested in travel, they may not be the best fit.

  • High variable APRs: Rewards cards tend to carry high variable APRs. If you can’t pay your balances in full each month, the interest charges could cost more than the rewards you earn and make it harder to pay off your debt.

  • Fees: You’ll need to pay your balance in full each month to avoid interest charges. If you’re not careful, you could also get stuck paying late payment fees, cash advance fees or penalty APRs:

Tips on choosing the best grocery credit card for you

Before making a decision, it’s a good idea to compare credit cards to make sure you’ve found the option that best fits your needs. Here are some questions to ask yourself before deciding on a grocery rewards card.

Where do you shop the most?

Your shopping habits will play a large role in the type of grocery rewards card that works best for you. A general-purpose credit card that offers grocery rewards is a good pick if you want the flexibility to shop at a broad mix of grocery stores and supermarkets. But if you are loyal to a specific wholesale club, superstore or online grocery retailer or delivery service, a co-branded credit card or a flat-rate rewards card may offer the best value.

How much do you spend on groceries?

To get the most value out of a grocery rewards card, you’ll need to consider your spending habits. While nearly anyone can benefit from a grocery rewards card, not everyone will spend enough to offset the annual fee of some of the most lucrative grocery store credit cards (like the Blue Cash Preferred).

Luckily, some of the best grocery rewards cards come with no annual fee, which makes them a great option for people on a budget who don’t spend enough at the grocery store to justify an annual fee.

However, a grocery rewards card with an annual fee may offer higher rewards rates. This means if you spend heavily at grocery stores and are able to rack up a lot of rewards, you should have no trouble offsetting an annual fee and even enjoying more value than you would with a no-annual-fee card. Premium cards may also offer additional benefits that help you save money.

Are you a minimalist or a rewards maximizer?

If you’re looking for a grocery rewards card with high rewards earning potential, keep in mind that it can take some work to earn as many rewards as possible. You may have to track spending categories, watch out for spending caps or juggle multiple credit cards to avoid earning only 1 percent cash back on your purchases.

If you value simplicity, the extra rewards may not be worth the trouble. A grocery rewards card with a simple rewards structure or a flat-rate credit card are solid picks if you’re looking for an easier way to earn rewards. You likely won’t earn as many rewards, but compared to grocery cards with multiple high-earning bonus categories and complicated rewards programs, you won’t have to jump through so many hoops to earn rewards.

What short- and long-term benefits matter most to you?

The right grocery rewards card can do more than just earn cash back or points. Be on the lookout for standout perks that increase the card’s value for you in the short and long term. These may include a generous sign-up bonus, introductory APR offer, purchase protections, no foreign transaction fees, annual credits or complimentary grocery or food delivery service subscriptions.

How often do you dine out?

Some grocery rewards cards also double as the best credit cards for restaurants. In fact, several top grocery cards pack the same rewards rate on dining as they do on eligible groceries, including the Capital One SavorOne, Chase Sapphire Preferred and Amex Gold cards. You should probably consider a grocery card with a dining rewards category if you eat at restaurants about as often as you cook at home.

What’s your credit score?

You’ll need to have good or excellent credit to qualify for the best grocery rewards cards. If you have fair credit and want to earn cash back for your grocery purchases, take a look at cards from retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target. Many retail credit cards are open to people with lower credit scores and can be worthwhile as long as you can pay your balances in full and avoid the typically high interest rates.

Expert advice for grocery store credit cards

Finding the right grocery credit card can help you earn maximum rewards on purchases you frequently make. Here’s some advice from our top credit card experts to help you in your search.

Consider co-branded store cards

According to dunnhumby’s sixth annual Retailer Preference Index, Aldi, Walmart and Market Basket are consistently among the top grocery stores that provide the best price, rewards and promotions for shoppers. These stores use cost-first strategies that focus on offering shoppers the best base prices on most of their groceries.

Amazon, Target and wholesale clubs like Sam’s Club also fared well with customers. They may not offer the lowest possible price on every item, but they tend to have store cards that come with benefits and rewards that can help drive down grocery prices and provide exceptional value to savvy budget shoppers.

Here’s a look at the rewards cards offered by some of the best and cheapest grocery stores.

Card name Rewards Annual fee
Capital One Walmart Rewards Mastercard*
  • 5% cash back at Walmart.com (including pickup & delivery)
  • 2% cash back in Walmart stores & Walmart fuel stations, at restaurants and on travel
  • 1% cash back everywhere else Mastercard is accepted
 $0
Target RedCard™*
  • 5% off at Target and Target.com
  • 2% for gas and dining purchases
  • 1% on all other eligible purchases
 $0
Sam’s Club® Mastercard®
  • 5% cash back on gas (up to $6,000 per year, then 1 percent)
  • 3% cash back on dining and takeout ($5,000 cash rewards maximum per year)
  • 3% cash back on Sam’s Club purchases for Plus members.
  • 1% cash back on other purchases
 $0 annual fee with paid membership ($50 for Club, $110 for Plus)
BJ's One+™ Mastercard®*
  • 5% cash back on eligible purchases at BJ’s (online and in-store)
  • 2% cash back on other eligible purchases
  • $0.15 off each gallon of gas purchased at BJ’s gas stations
 $0 annual fee with paid membership ($60)
Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi*
  • 4% cash back on eligible gas and EV charging purchases including gas at Costco (for the first $7,000 per year, then 1 percent)
  • 3% cash back on restaurant and eligible travel purchases
  • 2% cash back on all Costco and Costco.com purchases
  • 1% cash back on all other purchases
 $0 annual fee with paid membership ($60)
Prime Visa
  • 5% back on eligible Amazon.com, Whole Foods Market and Chase Ultimate Rewards travel purchases
  • 2% back on restaurant, gas station plus local transit and commuting purchases (including rideshares)
  • 1% back on all other purchases
 $0 annual fee with paid membership ($139)

Save more with cash back apps

Coupons and cash back apps can sprinkle even more savings on top of the rewards you earn with a grocery rewards card. Bankrate experts recommend Ibotta if you’re paying with a grocery rewards card since they find its grocery-related offers are better than what competing apps and browser extensions provide.

Learn more: How do cash back apps and websites work?

Pair multiple grocery cards

Stacking multiple grocery cards can help you maximize your rewards across different stores. Grocery bonus categories typically only cover traditional supermarkets like Kroger, Harris Teeter, Publix and Whole Foods. This means even the best grocery cards may only earn 1 percent back at some of the biggest grocery stores, including: 

  • Superstores like Walmart, Target and Walmart Neighborhood Markets.
  • Wholesale clubs like Costco and Sam’s Club
  • Online grocery providers like Amazon and online delivery services like Uber Eats (Note: Instacart may count for your grocery category, depending on the card)
  • Drugstores like Walgreens, CVS and Rite-Aid
  • Variety stores like Dollar General

Whether a store counts as a “grocery store” depends on your credit card network’s merchant classification, but using a flat-rate cash back card is the easiest way to earn more cash back on groceries outside a supermarket. Unfortunately, only a few cards carry superstore, wholesale club, and online shopping bonus categories year-round. The Bank of America Customized Cash, Amex Blue Cash Everyday and Citi Custom Cash make our shortlist for wholesale club, drugstore or online grocery purchases, but you may want a co-branded or flat-rate card for superstore shopping.

How we assess the best grocery store credit cards

When evaluating the best grocery store credit cards, we consider a mix of factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether cards offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from earning rewards in popular categories to scoring a large sign-up bonus or high-value perks. Whenever possible, we also feature cards that are available at various credit levels and price points. 

We analyzed over 150 of the most popular cash back and rewards cards and scored each based on its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup of the best grocery store cards.

Here are some of the key factors that we considered:

Frequently asked questions about grocery rewards cards

