Best credit card sign-up bonuses for January 2024

India Davis
Tracy Stewart
Erica Sandberg
Updated January 02, 2024

One of the best perks of having a credit card is the sign-up bonus. As an incentive for opening an account, eligible cardholders can earn a lump sum of cash back, points or miles after spending a certain amount in a set time period. 

The best sign-up bonuses can be worth hundreds to thousands of dollars with the right redemption option, but it’s important to consider more than just the dollar value. The spending requirements to get the bonus must fit your budget, and you’ll have to ensure the credit card will provide you with value for years to come. To make it easier, we’ve analyzed credit card sign-up bonuses and provided our top picks, along with tips to help you choose.

2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for choice of cash back category
Image of Bank of America&#174; Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
4.3
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

1% - 3%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Biggest travel sign-up bonus
Image of Chase Sapphire Preferred&#174; Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
4.9
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

Info

$1200

Offer valuation

2x - 5x

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best business sign-up bonus
Image of Ink Business Unlimited&reg; Credit Card

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
4.2
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$900

Offer valuation

1.5%

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best airline sign-up bonus
Image of Southwest Rapid Rewards&#174; Plus Credit Card

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card
4.5
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$750

Offer valuation

1X - 2X

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Compare Bankrate's top sign-up bonus credit cards

Card Sign-up bonus Spending requirement Bankrate review score

$200 online cash rewards bonus

$1,000 within first 90 days

4.3 / 5
(Read card review)
60,000 points (worth $750 toward travel when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards)

$4,000 within first 3 months

4.9 / 5
(Read card review)
$900 bonus cash back

$6,000 within first 3 months

4.2 / 5
(Read card review)
50,000 bonus point

$1,000 within first 3 months

4.5 / 5
(Read card review)
On This Page

A closer look at the best sign-up bonus credit cards

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Best for choice of cash back category

Cardholders can select where they earn elevated rewards from the available categories and change their selection once per calendar month. The categories have uniquely broad merchant coverage. For example, the online shopping category is one of the most comprehensive available.

Flexibility seekers will benefit from this card. Consider it if you value a customizable rewards structure, since this card provides plenty of options. 

Cardholders who prefer flat-rate rewards can find more value in the Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards Credit Card. You’ll be able to earn cash back on all your purchases while enjoying a similar welcome bonus and intro APR offer as the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards.

Learn More: Is the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card worth it?

Read our Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards credit card review or jump back to offer details.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

BEST TRAVEL SIGN-UP BONUS

This card provides travelers with great flexibility. Your points are worth an extra 25 percent if you book through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal, or you can transfer your points at a 1:1 ratio to Chase’s impressive list of airline and hotel partners.

People looking for a quick influx of points to fund upcoming travel, as the card has an exceptional sign-up bonus. Budget travelers will also get great value, if they don’t mind the annual fee.

If your flights are mostly domestic, the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card could be a good option. It includes a strong welcome offer and an anniversary bonus that you can use toward future Southwest flights.

Learn More: Is the Chase Sapphire Preferred worth it?

Read our Chase Sapphire Preferred Card review or jump back to offer details.

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Best for business sign-up bonus

A sign-up bonus as high as the Ink Business Unlimited’s is usually reserved for credit cards with an annual fee. It also comes with an introductory APR offer on purchases.

New small-business owners looking for an easy-to-use flat-rate credit card with no annual fee.

The Chase Freedom Flex is a great choice for business owners looking for a personal everyday card. It has stronger rewards rates, a good intro APR and an accessible welcome bonus that makes this card a well-rounded alternative.

Learn More: Is the Ink Business Unlimited worth it?

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card

BEST AIRLINE SIGN-UP BONUS

As a frequent Southwest flyer, you’ll receive many benefits, including reimbursements for lost luggage up to $3,000 per passenger and insurance for delayed luggage up to $100 per day for three days automatically. Plus, you can check your bag for free (size and weight limits apply).

Frequent Southwest flyers looking for a travel card with a low annual fee.

For those who don’t often spend big – travel or otherwise – the Citi Rewards+® Card may be a better fit. On top of its high rewards rates for Citi Travel, it also has a feature that rounds up all cash back earned to the nearest 10 points.

Learn More: Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus benefits guide

Read our Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card review or jump back to offer details

Citi Rewards+® Card

Best for rounding up rewards

The round-up feature is a unique perk of this card. Cardholders will see points rounded up for every purchase to the nearest 10 points. So, a $3 coffee earns 10 ThankYou points.

Everyday shoppers who make lots of small purchases will benefit from this card. The rewards structure means cardholders earn respectable  rewards through everyday spending.

While the roundup feature is nice, travelers may not get the most value out of the card. The Chase Sapphire Preferred is one of the best travel cards on the market, featuring a strong welcome bonus, $50 annual hotel credit when booking through Chase’s travel portal and 10 percent anniversary bonus.

Learn More: Is the Citi Rewards+ Card worth it?

Read our Citi Rewards+ Card review.

 

Chase Freedom Flex℠

Best for rotating cash back categories

It’s one of the few cards with an elevated rewards rate on drugstore purchases, plus it comes with quarterly bonus categories. It also offers a solid rewards rate on dining.

People who like to earn boosted cash back in multiple categories will find it offers the opportunity to earn rewards in many areas.

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card has cash back similar to the Chase Freedom Flex but has some key differences that add to its value. Cardholders can change their cash back category once per calendar month, giving it additional flexibility. You also have potential to get a lower APR after a generous intro APR period.

Learn More: Why everyone loves the Chase Freedom Flex

Read our Chase Freedom Flex review.

The information about the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and Chase Freedom Flex℠ has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

 

What to know about sign-up bonus credit cards

What is a sign-up bonus?

A sign-up bonus — also known as a welcome bonus, intro bonus or welcome offer — is an incentive a credit card issuer offers potential applicants to sign up for a credit card. A sign-up bonus can come in the form of cash back, points, travel miles or another perk offered by the credit card issuer. To receive a sign-up bonus, a cardholder usually has to spend a certain dollar amount on purchases within a specified period (usually three months, sometimes more). 

How to earn a sign-up bonus

Credit card sign-up bonuses can offer great rewards for those who take the time to research and compare offers. When signing up for a credit card, make sure you understand the terms and conditions so you know what kind of bonus you'll receive and how much spending is necessary to qualify. With careful planning and budgeting, you can use a sign-up bonus to your advantage and reap the benefits.

If you fulfill the issuer's spending requirements within the time frame specified, you can expect to see your sign-up bonus reflected in your account within six to 12 weeks, depending on the issuer. If you’ve met the requirements and still haven’t received your sign-up bonus, contact your issuer.

Pros and cons of sign-up bonus credit cards

There are good and bad sides to using a credit card with a sign-up bonus. Before you apply, consider the pros and cons:

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Competitive offers: The credit card market is highly saturated, which works in the consumer’s favor, as card issuers are willing to offer strong sign-up bonuses to make their credit card more attractive to applicants.

  • Checkmark

    Versatile redemptions: Depending on the card, a sign-up bonus can be a lump sum of cash back, points or miles. That means the right card can help you reduce balances or trim the costs of future purchases.

  • Checkmark

    Added value: When used responsibly, a credit card helps you build or maintain your all-important credit score and credit history. A sign-up bonus takes the value of a credit card even further by allowing you to earn extra rewards worth hundreds of dollars.

Cons

  • Spending requirements: To earn the sign-up bonus, you’ll have to spend a certain amount on the credit card in a limited time. Make sure the spending requirement fits your budget before applying for a card.

  • Higher interest rates: Rewards credit cards typically carry higher interest rates. If you carry a balance from month to month, the interest you pay will diminish the value of the rewards and sign-up bonuses you earn.

  • Requires good credit: Most credit cards with sign-up bonuses require good or excellent credit. Not there yet? Making on-time payments and keeping your account balances low are two of the most important ways to build credit fast.

Best sign-up bonus by issuer

When it comes to credit card sign-up bonuses, different issuers offer a variety of enticing rewards. Whether you're looking for cash back, travel points or other perks, it's important to know which issuers provide the best sign-up bonuses/welcome offers. By comparing the offerings from various credit card issuers, you can make an informed decision and maximize your earnings.

Types of welcome offers

Sign-up bonuses are typically distributed as additional cash back, points or miles. However, there are also other types of welcome offers to watch for that can be just as valuable — if not more so.

Tips on choosing the best sign-up bonus card for you

When considering a credit card with a sign-up bonus, be especially mindful of the spending requirement and how it will impact your budget. If you’re looking to snag a welcome offer, there are some questions you should keep in mind:

  • Make sure you can meet the spending requirement. If a sign-up bonus requires spending more than you usually would, it may be wise to think twice before applying. Overspending on a credit card to meet a welcome offer requirement could lead to debt and consequently, make the card’s sign-up bonus far less valuable to you by incurring interest payments.
  • Analyze whether or not the bonus would be worth it. If you’re earning a cash back bonus, then what you get is fairly straightforward, but if you’re earning points, miles or some other type of offer (like a airline companion certificate or limited-time bonus rewards category), it’s key to calculate the value you’ll receive from each.
  • Take a look at your redemption options. While sign-up bonuses can help cover the cost of an annual fee, it’s important to consider how you’ll be able to use the rewards you receive. With certain issuers, you’ll want to evaluate their list of transfer partners to get maximum value when redeeming your bonus. With others, using the proceeds to cover a balance may be more worthwhile.
  • Decide if this card will be in your wallet long-term or short-term. If you anticipate canceling your card after receiving the sign-up bonus, familiarize yourself with your issuer’s terms and conditions. In some cases, the issuer will take back the bonus if the card is canceled within a certain period, so plan to keep the card open for at least as long as the policy stipulates.
  • Determine the sort of spender you will be. It’s important to consider how well the card and its benefits match your spending habits and lifestyle and strategize accordingly. For example, frequent travelers should apply for a new travel card months ahead of a trip to allow the sign-up bonus earnings to be put toward travel costs. 

Expert tips & tricks for sign-up bonus cards

How to calculate the value of a sign-up bonus

It’s important to calculate the value of a sign-up bonus through the lens of your own personal needs and goals. 

For example, if you love travel and want to earn points toward travel rewards, then you'll want to look for a card that offers a sign-up bonus with generous points or miles values. But if you're more interested in cash back rewards, then you might want to focus more on the cash back redemption value of the sign-up bonus.  

It isn't just about choosing between rewards programs or deciding what kind of perks appeal to you — it's also about finding a card that fits your budget and meets your financial goals.

How to maximize a credit card sign-up bonus

If you're looking for a way to maximize your credit card sign-up bonus, there are a few things you should keep in mind. First, you should keep an eye out for any promotional offers or limited-time bonuses that may enhance your sign-up bonus even further. Credit card issuers often run special promotions throughout the year that can boost the value of their credit card rewards programs. 

Another effective strategy is utilizing smart spending techniques such as consolidating large purchases during this period or using supplementary authorized users who can help meet minimum spending requirements faster. 

Lastly, it's essential to use credit responsibly by making timely payments and staying within your budget. While sign-up bonuses can be attractive incentives, they should not be the sole reason for choosing a credit card. Consider all aspects of the offer before making a decision that suits your financial goals and needs, and always remember to manage your credit responsibly by paying off balances in full each month and keeping track of any annual fees (or additional fees) associated with maintaining one or multiple cards. 

What happens after you earn the sign-up bonus?

Credit card sign-up bonuses are a great way to earn extra rewards on your purchases. But is it worth keeping the card after you have earned the bonus? 

To protect your credit score, you should plan to keep the card open. That’s why it’s a good idea to choose a card that fits your spending habits and individual needs, rather than opening a card purely for the sign-up bonus. You should also look for recurring benefits, such as annual credits, to make sure that the card maintains its value beyond the sign-up bonus.

If a card carries an annual fee but has short-term value, one option is to downgrade to a no-annual-fee card, if possible. 

In the news: How to use a sign-up bonus to pay for your vacation

Some issuers have upgraded their sign-up bonuses for their cards just in time for winter travel. With travel prices increasing, a strong sign-up bonus can help recoup some of your expenses. This is especially true with travel cards, which often have the best bonuses and redemptions for airfare and hotels.

Former Bankrate expert Meredith Hoffman navigates the top strategies for using a sign-up bonus to fund your trip, how long a bonus may take to earn and the best credit cards and rewards programs for getting you to your destination. Using a reference such as Bankrate’s travel toolkit can also help you find the best tips and guidance on travel credit cards, travel hacks and more. 

How we assess the best sign-up bonus credit cards

When evaluating the best credit card for sign-up bonuses, we take into account several factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether they offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from earning rewards to scoring a large sign-up bonus to saving on interest. 

We analyzed over 250 of the most popular credit cards and selected standouts with sign-up bonuses. We scored each card based on the factors most relevant to its primary category, including its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, intro APR period, ongoing APR, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup. 

Here are some of the key factors that we considered:  

Frequently asked questions about credit cards with sign-up bonuses

Ask the experts: Should I continually look to apply for new cards, so that I can keep earning sign-up bonuses?

Erica Sandberg

Contributor, Credit Cards

Sign-up bonuses are fabulous. They enable you to earn cash back, points, or miles after you hit the minimum spend. However, many credit card companies have rules in place that prevent you from earning the bonus each time you open a new account with them. Check the issuer’s restrictions before you keep opening new credit card accounts. Still, even with an attractive bonus, you should only pursue the credit cards you need and will use. After all, every card you have must be managed, so if you have too many, you may unnecessarily complicate your life!

Thomas Nitzsche

Financial Educator, Debt and Credit

There’s nothing wrong with opening a new account to earn a bonus, but keep in mind two factors that can negatively impact your credit score. First, frequent hard pulls of your credit report, which are required as part of a new account application process, may lower your score. Second, having too many accounts with a short length of credit history, may also have a negative effect. For these reasons, it’s typically not a good idea to constantly open new lines of credit. Opening one or two new lines per year is usually fine, but take care to pay off balances in full every month so that you don’t negate the benefit of the sign-up bonuses by paying high interest rates on revolving balances.

Stephanie Zito

Contributor, Personal Finance

Sign-up bonuses are a great benefit of some new credit cards, but you’ll want to be strategic about how often you’re applying for new cards just to get the big bonus points. Opening new lines of credit does affect your credit score, so apply wisely — especially if you’re considering applying for a large line of credit like a mortgage where your score plays an important factor. Many banks have also instituted rules about frequent bonus earning. You may not be able to get a bonus more than once in a lifetime, or within a lengthy time period, on a specific card, so you’ll want to check these rules first. It’s not bad to have multiple cards, but it’s important to consider your short and longer term earning plan before you start applying.

India Davis Arrow Right Editor, Credit Cards
India Davis is an editor specializing in credit cards and updates. She believes in putting the reader first and carrying out a brand’s voice to its fullest potential. She has
Tracy Stewart Arrow Right Senior Editor, Credit Cards
Tracy Stewart is a personal finance writer specializing in credit card loyalty programs, travel benefits, and consumer protections.
