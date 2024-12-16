Key takeaways The Chase Freedom Flex® is best suited for those who want to earn boosted rewards on rotating categories without paying an annual fee.

Along with a solid welcome offer, the Chase Freedom Flex also comes with an intro APR offer on both purchases and balance transfers.

This card also offers a number of other benefits, including purchase protection, extended warranty protection and various travel insurance benefits.

It’s important to consider your spending habits and rewards card goals before determining if the Chase Freedom Flex is worth it for you.

The Chase Freedom Flex® offers a unique take on cash back rewards, combining tiered rewards with a quarterly rewards bonus to help cardmembers maximize their cash back earnings.

Notably, this card earns 5 percent cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases each quarter in bonus categories you activate, along with rewards on travel, dining, drugstore purchases and more.

With so many ways to earn cash back , applying may seem like a no-brainer. But is the Chase Freedom Flex worth it?

When is the Chase Freedom Flex worth it?

Determining whether the Freedom Flex is worth it depends on your spending habits and the features and benefits you’re looking for in a cash back card. Here are some situations when the Chase Freedom Flex may be worth it for you.

You want to earn boosted cash back in certain spending categories

The Chase Freedom Flex is a cash back rewards card designed for the everyday spender and those who like to splurge on travel. The main highlight of this card is its rewards program, which allows you to earn cash back on virtually every purchase. Here is a look at what you can earn:

5 percent cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases of activated bonus categories each quarter

5 percent back on travel purchased through Chase Travel SM

5 percent back on Lyft rides (through March 2025)

3 percent back on dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery services

3 percent back on drugstore purchases

1 percent back on all other purchases

Your cash back rewards never expire as long as your account remains open and in good standing.

You want to earn a welcome bonus

In addition to earning ongoing rewards, you can earn a $200 bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening — a nice incentive with a low spending requirement. Your bonus will come in the form of 20,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points and is a solid offer for a card with no annual fee.

You want flexible rewards redemption options

The Freedom Flex offers a variety of redemption options for the rewards you earn, starting with cash back. There’s no minimum required to redeem for cash back, and you can choose from a statement credit, direct deposit or check.

If you’d rather use your rewards for something other than cash, you can redeem them for shopping at Amazon.com or gift cards. You also have the option to book travel via Chase Travel using your points. That’s a plus if you’re looking for a cash back card that’s rewarding when it comes to travel.

You want to avoid an annual fee

This card has no annual fee, which is surprising given how generous the rewards program is. Having no annual fee is a plus for cardmembers, as it means you don’t need to worry about fees nibbling away at the value of the rewards you’re earning.

There is a 3 percent foreign transaction fee , however, which is something to keep in mind if you’re considering using the card for international purchases.

You’re looking for an intro APR on purchases or balance transfers

Along with the card’s no annual fee, you can also take advantage of its 0 percent introductory APR on both purchases and balance transfers. The introductory period lasts for 15 months from account opening, and a variable rate of 19.74 percent to 28.49 percent applies once it ends.

This can be a huge benefit if you have a large purchase to make in the near future. It’s also a good option to pay off other credit card debt without having to pay interest during the intro balance transfer period.

You can take advantage of the other cardholder benefits

Aside from the rewards program, there are some other enticing Freedom Flex benefits for cardholders. For example, you can enjoy zero liability fraud protection, 24/7 fraud monitoring, purchase protection and extended warranty protection. In terms of travel benefits, you get trip cancelation and interruption insurance, auto rental collision damage waiver coverage and travel and emergency assistance services.



Cardmembers can also enjoy a free, 3-month subscription to DashPass, DoorDash’s membership service that waives delivery fees. When you use your Freedom Flex to pay for Lyft rides, you’ll also get 5 percent cash back (4 percent back in addition to the 1 percent you earn) through March 31, 2025.



There’s one more valuable benefit to know about: cellphone protection. You can get up to $800 per claim and $1,000 every 12 months (with a limit of two claims per 12-month period) in cellphone protection for theft or damage. You just need to use your Freedom Flex to pay your monthly cellphone bill.

When is the Chase Freedom Flex not worth it?

If you’re considering the Freedom Flex, remember that it may not be worth it for all potential users. Here are some reasons why the Chase Freedom Flex may not be worth it for you.

You won’t max out or activate the bonus categories

Getting 5 percent cash back on quarterly categories is great, but only if you remember to activate the bonus category. Fortunately, Chase will send you reminders to activate your categories each quarter so you don’t miss out.

You also have plenty of time to activate your bonus categories. For instance, the deadline to activate Q4’s bonus categories was Dec. 14, 2024. Even if you wait to activate until that date, qualifying purchases made earlier in the quarter will retroactively earn 5 percent cash back.

Once you’ve activated the bonus categories, you should also aim to max out those rewards if possible. Again, you can earn 5 percent back on up to $1,500 in purchases in the bonus categories each quarter, worth $75. If you won’t max out your spending or may fail to activate the offers, the Freedom Flex is likely not worth it for you.

You don’t book travel through the Chase Travel portal

If you need to book flights, hotels or other travel purchases, doing so through Chase Travel is an easy way to maximize the rewards you earn. You can get 5 percent back on travel bookings through the Chase Travel portal versus the 1 percent back you’d earn from booking directly with the airline, hotel or third-party travel site. However, using another card might be a better option if you don’t plan to use Chase Travel to book flights and hotels.

You are a frequent traveler looking for premium travel benefits

If you are a frequent traveler who enjoys premium travel benefits, signing up for the Chase Freedom Flex may not be worth it. Although this card comes with 5 percent cash back on travel booked through Chase Travel, it doesn’t offer the premium benefits that come with legit travel credit cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® or the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card .

With that said, pairing the Freedom Flex with the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card can help you maximize your earnings in different spending categories. Follow the link to learn more about maximizing your Chase points with the Chase Trifecta .

Should you get the Chase Freedom Flex?

The Freedom Flex could appeal to anyone who wants multiple opportunities to earn cash back on purchases at competitive rates. Consider signing up for this card if you want to earn boosted rewards on dining and at drugstores. If the idea of earning 5 percent cash back in rotating quarterly categories (on the first $1,500 in combined spending, then 1 percent back) appeals to you, you should also consider getting the Chase Freedom Flex. Additionally, the card is a good choice for those who are interested in the introductory APR offers on purchases and balance transfers, especially since it doesn’t charge an annual fee.

If you’re looking for a card that offers premium travel benefits (like airport lounge access or free checked bags), you may want to look elsewhere. Those who prefer a flat-rate cash back credit card over a rotating bonus category option should also consider another card.

The bottom line

The Chase Freedom Flex is worth a look if you’re interested in finding a card that rewards both travel and everyday spending with cash back.