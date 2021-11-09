Rebecca Lake

Personal Finance Writer
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Personal finance
  • Credit cards
Education EDUCATION
  • Bachelor's degree, University of South Carolina
  • Master's degree, Charleston Southern University

Highlights

  • Nearly a decade of professional writing experience relating to finance and credit cards
  • Current contributor to CreditCards.com, Bankrate and Nerdwallet
  • Founder of Boss Single Mama, a personal finance site that teaches money management

Experience

Rebecca Lake is a freelance writer and blogger specializing in personal finance. Her interest in finance – specifically credit cards – began when she was struggling to pay off over $30,000 in credit card debt. With a passion for helping others make smart financial decisions, she started writing about finance in 2012 and since then has contributed to a number of highly-visible brands online, including CreditCards.com, U.S. News & World Report, Citi Life + Money, Discover Modern Money blog, Bankrate, SmartAsset, Fox Business Network, Forbes Advisor, Magnify Money and Nerdwallet.

Her areas of expertise include credit cards, debt management and personal money management. She began writing for CreditCards.com in 2018, where she authors articles on topics ranging from credit score management to travel rewards to small business credit. She's been quoted in Fatherly, Consolidated Credit, Grow from Acorns and the Haven Life blog, among others.

