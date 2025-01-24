Wells Fargo Active Cash vs. Citi Double Cash

Key takeaways Both the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and the Citi Double Cash® Card offer 2 percent cash back on purchases.

With the Citi Double Cash Card, you’ll earn 1 percent cash back as you make purchases and another 1 percent cash back as you pay for purchases.

Both cards also come with no annual fee, flexible redemption options and intro APR offers.

Citi is an advertising partner.

If you’re seeking a straightforward cash-back card, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and Citi Double Cash® Card are two top contenders worth considering. Both cards offer simple, flat-rate rewards — 2 percent cash back on every purchase — with no annual fees to worry about.

While they share plenty of similarities, including user-friendly rewards structures and introductory APR offers, their key differences in areas like welcome bonuses and balance transfer options can make one a better fit depending on your financial priorities. Here’s a closer look at how these two cards stack up

Main details

Cards Wells Fargo Active Cash Card Citi Double Cash Card Welcome bonus $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months of account opening $200 bonus after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. Rewards rate Unlimited 2% percent cash rewards on purchases Up to 2 percent cash back on all purchases — 1% back when you make purchases and another 1% back when you pay for purchases

5 percent cash back on hotels, car rentals and attractions booked via the Citi Travel portal through Dec. 31, 2025 Intro APR 0% intro APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for 12 months from account opening (followed by a 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR). Balance transfers include an intro balance transfer fee of 3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5 applies 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months after account opening. Followed by an APR of 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable). There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. A balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies if completed after 4 months of account opening. Annual fee $0 $0

Wells Fargo Active Cash vs. Citi Double Cash highlights

Badge Icon Welcome bonus winner Wells Fargo Active Cash Learn More in our Bankrate review Why it won Caret Down Icon

Badge Icon Rewards rate winner Citi Double Cash Learn More in our Bankrate review Why it won Caret Down Icon

Badge Icon Annual fee winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down Icon

Badge Icon Foreign transaction fee winner Why they tied Caret Down Icon

Which card earns the most?

Because the Citi Double Cash and Wells Fargo Active Cash card both earn 2 percent cash rewards on purchases, your earnings potential is the same with both cards. However, if you take advantage of the Citi Double Cash card’s limited time offer of 5 percent back on select bookings via their travel portal, you could earn just a bit more with that card.

Similarly, if you carry a balance month to month, you won’t earn the full 2 percent from the Citi Double Cash until your card is paid off, meaning that the Active Cash might earn you more in the meantime.

Wells Fargo Active Cash vs. Citi Double Cash spending example

Say you charge $1,500 with either your Wells Fargo Active Cash or Citi Double Cash during a given month. You’ll earn 2 percent cash rewards on purchases you make — groceries, takeout, bills, clothing or travel. For this month, then, you’d earn $30 in rewards. If you continue to spend $1,500 each month ($18,000 per year), you’d earn $360 in cash rewards annually with either card.

If you spend more than $1,500 per month, you’d earn more. Say you charge an average of $3,000 per month ($36,000 per year). You’d earn $60 in cash rewards each month, or $720 per year.

The only real difference is when you’ll get your cash rewards. With the Citi Double Cash, you’ll earn 1 percent cash back when making your purchases and the final 1 percent back when you pay for them. If it takes you longer to pay off your purchases, getting your full 2 percent cash back will take longer.

Why should you get the Wells Fargo Active Cash?

The Wells Fargo Active Cash is a great flat-rate cash back card with no annual fee and an easy-to-reach welcome bonus . If you’re still not sure this card is right for you, here are some additional reasons to consider signing up:

Benefits Caret Down Icon In addition to its strong flat-rate cash rewards program, the Wells Fargo Active Cash includes a 0 percent introductory APR offer on both purchases and qualifying balance transfers for 12 months after account opening. After the 0 percent intro offer expires, a 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR applies. Additionally, balance transfers must be made within 120 days after account opening to qualify for the intro APR offer. During the intro period, you’ll pay a balance transfer fee of 3 percent of the amount you’re transferring or a $5 minimum, then a fee of up to 5 percent with a $5 minimum. This card’s balance transfer intro APR offer is shorter than the one offered by the Citi Double Cash, but unlike the Citi Double Cash, the Wells Fargo Active Cash includes an intro APR offer on purchases, too. So, if you’re looking to pay for a large purchase over time, the Wells Fargo Active Cash would be a better option since you won’t pay interest during the intro period. The Wells Fargo Active Cash also includes other notable benefits, such as cellphone protection, which provides a maximum of two claims per year and up to $600 per claim with a $25 deductible applied. With this, you’ll get protection against damage or theft — but you have to pay your monthly cellphone bill with your Active Cash to qualify. You’ll also get zero liability protection, which protects you from unauthorized transactions on your account. Active Cash cardholders also get Visa Signature benefits, including: The Zero Liability policy, which protects cardholders from fraud Roadside dispatch hotline access is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Travel and emergency assistance services, which are available no matter where you are in the world when you call Visa’s hotline

Redemption options Caret Down Icon You have plenty of ways to redeem the cash back you earn. You can redeem your cash back: As a statement credit or a deposit to an eligible Wells Fargo account in $20 increments at a Wells Fargo ATM for gift cards or a variety of travel purchases via Wells Fargo Rewards



Why should you get the Citi Double Cash?

The Citi Double Cash is one of the most popular no-annual-fee cash back credit cards on the market today, and its unique structure of getting 1 percent cash back when you make your purchase and 1 percent cash back when you pay it off encourages cardholders to pay their balance in full each month. Some additional reasons to get the Citi Double Cash include:

Benefits Caret Down Icon The Citi Double Cash is a good card to consider if you have high interest credit card debt to pay off because it offers a 0 percent intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months after account opening. Followed by an APR of 18.24% – 28.24% (Variable). This is a longer intro balance transfer APR offer than the one offered by the Wells Fargo Active Cash, which means you’ll have more time to pay off your debt if needed. Still, keep in mind that this intro APR offer is only for balance transfers, not purchases, and that balance transfers must be made in the first four months to qualify for the intro APR offer. Additionally, if you complete your balance transfer during the first four months of opening your account, you’ll pay a 3 percent balance transfer fee with a minimum of $5. For balance transfers completed after the first four months, you’ll pay a balance transfer fee of 5 percent with a minimum of $5. Besides this intro APR offer, the Citi Double Cash comes with other benefits like: The Citi $0 Liability for fraud Lost Wallet Service Citi Entertainment access

Redemption options Caret Down Icon The Citi Double Cash is a unique cash back card because cardholders actually earn their cash back in the form of Citi ThankYou points. These points can be pooled with those from other eligible Citi cards that earn ThankYou points, which can then be redeemed for gift cards, travel, or shopping with points on Amazon or through PayPal. If you’re more interested in just getting cash back, that’s fine, too — you can easily convert your points to cash back and receive it as a statement credit, check or direct deposit. However, it should be noted that the Citi ThankYou points earned with this card are basic ThankYou points. That means they can only be transferred to a Citi travel partner if you pair your Citi Double Cash with a premium Citi card like the Citi Strata Premier® Card.

The bottom line