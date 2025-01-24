Wells Fargo Active Cash vs. Citi Double Cash
Key takeaways
- Both the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and the Citi Double Cash® Card offer 2 percent cash back on purchases.
- With the Citi Double Cash Card, you’ll earn 1 percent cash back as you make purchases and another 1 percent cash back as you pay for purchases.
- Both cards also come with no annual fee, flexible redemption options and intro APR offers.
If you’re seeking a straightforward cash-back card, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and Citi Double Cash® Card are two top contenders worth considering. Both cards offer simple, flat-rate rewards — 2 percent cash back on every purchase — with no annual fees to worry about.
While they share plenty of similarities, including user-friendly rewards structures and introductory APR offers, their key differences in areas like welcome bonuses and balance transfer options can make one a better fit depending on your financial priorities. Here’s a closer look at how these two cards stack up
Main details
Wells Fargo Active Cash vs. Citi Double Cash highlights
Wells Fargo Active Cash
-
The Wells Fargo Active Cash offers a $200 cash rewards bonus if you spend $500 within the first three months of account opening, which should be pretty easy for most cardholders to achieve. The Citi Double Cash also offers a welcome bonus of $200, but you have to spend $1,500 on purchases within the first six months of account opening to earn it.
While the Citi Double Cash gives you more time to reach your spending threshold than the Wells Fargo Active Cash, that still doesn’t make up for the fact that you’ll have to spend over twice as much to get the same $200 that the Active Cash is offering.
Citi Double Cash
-
Both the Citi Double Cash and Wells Fargo Active Cash offer nearly identical cash rewards programs. With both cards, you’ll earn 2 percent cash back on purchases, and neither card puts limits on how much you can earn. The only difference is that, with the Citi Double Cash card, you’ll earn 1 percent cash back after you make purchases and then another 1 percent cash back when you pay off those purchases.
But the Citi Double Cash card is also currently offering 5 percent cash back on hotels, car rentals and attractions booked via the Citi Travel portal through December 31, 2025. While this is a limited time offer, it nevertheless tips the scale in the Double Cash card’s favor since it has more opportunity to earn rewards.
With that said, the rewards rates are so similar that your winning card will ultimately come down to how you pay your credit card bills. Because you don’t get the other 1 percent until you pay off your purchases, the Citi Double Cash card makes the most sense for cardholders who pay off their balances in full each month.
Tie
-
For this category, the Wells Fargo Active Cash and Citi Double Cash are the same. Both cards charge a 3 percent foreign currency conversion fee, meaning that neither card is a good fit for traveling abroad.
Which card earns the most?
Because the Citi Double Cash and Wells Fargo Active Cash card both earn 2 percent cash rewards on purchases, your earnings potential is the same with both cards. However, if you take advantage of the Citi Double Cash card’s limited time offer of 5 percent back on select bookings via their travel portal, you could earn just a bit more with that card.
Similarly, if you carry a balance month to month, you won’t earn the full 2 percent from the Citi Double Cash until your card is paid off, meaning that the Active Cash might earn you more in the meantime.
Wells Fargo Active Cash vs. Citi Double Cash spending example
Say you charge $1,500 with either your Wells Fargo Active Cash or Citi Double Cash during a given month. You’ll earn 2 percent cash rewards on purchases you make — groceries, takeout, bills, clothing or travel. For this month, then, you’d earn $30 in rewards. If you continue to spend $1,500 each month ($18,000 per year), you’d earn $360 in cash rewards annually with either card.
If you spend more than $1,500 per month, you’d earn more. Say you charge an average of $3,000 per month ($36,000 per year). You’d earn $60 in cash rewards each month, or $720 per year.
The only real difference is when you’ll get your cash rewards. With the Citi Double Cash, you’ll earn 1 percent cash back when making your purchases and the final 1 percent back when you pay for them. If it takes you longer to pay off your purchases, getting your full 2 percent cash back will take longer.
Why should you get the Wells Fargo Active Cash?
The Wells Fargo Active Cash is a great flat-rate cash back card with no annual fee and an easy-to-reach welcome bonus. If you’re still not sure this card is right for you, here are some additional reasons to consider signing up:
Why should you get the Citi Double Cash?
The Citi Double Cash is one of the most popular no-annual-fee cash back credit cards on the market today, and its unique structure of getting 1 percent cash back when you make your purchase and 1 percent cash back when you pay it off encourages cardholders to pay their balance in full each month. Some additional reasons to get the Citi Double Cash include:
The bottom line
So, which card comes out ahead, the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card or the Citi Double Cash Card? That depends on factors like how and when you want to redeem rewards and whether you’re more interested in an intro APR offer for purchases or balance transfers. But if you’re just looking for a generous flat-rate cash rewards card with simple redemption options, either one of these cards would be a solid choice.
