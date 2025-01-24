Skip to Main Content

Wells Fargo Active Cash vs. Citi Double Cash

Published on January 24, 2025

Key takeaways

  • Both the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and the Citi Double Cash® Card offer 2 percent cash back on purchases.
  • With the Citi Double Cash Card, you’ll earn 1 percent cash back as you make purchases and another 1 percent cash back as you pay for purchases.
  • Both cards also come with no annual fee, flexible redemption options and intro APR offers.

If you’re seeking a straightforward cash-back card, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and Citi Double Cash® Card are two top contenders worth considering. Both cards offer simple, flat-rate rewards —  2 percent cash back on every purchase — with no annual fees to worry about. 

While they share plenty of similarities, including user-friendly rewards structures and introductory APR offers, their key differences in areas like welcome bonuses and balance transfer options can make one a better fit depending on your financial priorities. Here’s a closer look at how these two cards stack up

Main details

Cards Wells Fargo Active Cash Card Citi Double Cash Card
Welcome bonus
  • $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months of account opening
  • $200 bonus after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
Rewards rate
  • Unlimited 2% percent cash rewards on purchases
  • Up to 2 percent cash back on all purchases — 1% back when you make purchases and another 1% back when you pay for purchases
    5 percent cash back on hotels, car rentals and attractions booked via the Citi Travel portal through Dec. 31, 2025
Intro APR
  • 0% intro APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for 12 months from account opening (followed by a 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR). Balance transfers include an intro balance transfer fee of 3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5 applies
  • 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months after account opening. Followed by an APR of 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable). There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. A balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies if completed after 4 months of account opening.
Annual fee
  • $0
  • $0

Which card earns the most?

Because the Citi Double Cash and Wells Fargo Active Cash card both earn 2 percent cash rewards on purchases, your earnings potential is the same with both cards. However, if you take advantage of the Citi Double Cash card’s limited time offer of 5 percent back on select bookings via their travel portal, you could earn just a bit more with that card.

Similarly, if you carry a balance month to month, you won’t earn the full 2 percent from the Citi Double Cash until your card is paid off, meaning that the Active Cash might earn you more in the meantime.

Wells Fargo Active Cash vs. Citi Double Cash spending example

Say you charge $1,500 with either your Wells Fargo Active Cash or Citi Double Cash during a given month. You’ll earn 2 percent cash rewards on purchases you make — groceries, takeout, bills, clothing or travel. For this month, then, you’d earn $30 in rewards. If you continue to spend $1,500 each month ($18,000 per year), you’d earn $360 in cash rewards annually with either card.

If you spend more than $1,500 per month, you’d earn more. Say you charge an average of $3,000 per month ($36,000 per year). You’d earn $60 in cash rewards each month, or $720 per year.

The only real difference is when you’ll get your cash rewards. With the Citi Double Cash, you’ll earn 1 percent cash back when making your purchases and the final 1 percent back when you pay for them. If it takes you longer to pay off your purchases, getting your full 2 percent cash back will take longer.

Why should you get the Wells Fargo Active Cash?

The Wells Fargo Active Cash is a great flat-rate cash back card with no annual fee and an easy-to-reach welcome bonus. If you’re still not sure this card is right for you, here are some additional reasons to consider signing up:

Why should you get the Citi Double Cash?

The Citi Double Cash is one of the most popular no-annual-fee cash back credit cards on the market today, and its unique structure of getting 1 percent cash back when you make your purchase and 1 percent cash back when you pay it off encourages cardholders to pay their balance in full each month. Some additional reasons to get the Citi Double Cash include:

The bottom line

So, which card comes out ahead, the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card or the Citi Double Cash Card? That depends on factors like how and when you want to redeem rewards and whether you’re more interested in an intro APR offer for purchases or balance transfers. But if you’re just looking for a generous flat-rate cash rewards card with simple redemption options, either one of these cards would be a solid choice.

