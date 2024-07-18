At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways The American Express® Business Gold Card and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express let cardholders earn valuable Membership Rewards points in categories common to many businesses.

The Amex Business Gold makes more sense if most of your card's activity will be for everyday business expenses instead of flights and hotels.

If you travel frequently for work, the Amex Business Platinum offers a better rewards rate and more benefits to make business travel more comfortable.

American Express consistently ranks as one of the top credit card issuers for customer satisfaction. This is one of the reasons its cards are frequently at the top of must-have lists for business owners. If you’ve wanted an American Express business card for a while, consider choosing between these two cards: The American Express® Business Gold Card and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express.

Neither card has a preset spending limit, but rather the amount you can spend adjusts based on factors including your purchase, payment and credit history. While you’re expected to pay your balance in full each month with both of these Amex cards, both cards allow you to pay off eligible charges over time through the Amex Pay Over Time option (terms and limits apply).

Both Business Gold and Business Platinum also feature excellent rewards and welcome offers, not to mention an impressive set of perks (some of which overlap). So, how do you decide between the two? Here’s an overview of some of the most important details on both of these cards, including their rewards rates and annual fees:

Main details

Cards American Express Business Gold Card The Business Platinum Card from American Express Welcome bonus 70,000 points after spending $10,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months of card membership 150,000 points after spending $20,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months of card membership Rewards rate 4X points in the top 2 categories your business spends the most in each billing cycle from among six categories (on up to $150,000 in combined purchases per calendar year, then 1X points;

Categories include select U.S. advertising purchases; purchases at U.S. gas stations; purchases at U.S. restaurants; transit purchases; U.S. purchases made from electronic goods retailers and software and cloud system providers; and monthly wireless telephone service charges made directly from a wireless telephone service provider in the U.S.

3X points on eligible travel purchases, such as flights and prepaid hotels booked through the Amex Travel portal

1X points on all other eligible purchases 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked through Amex Travel

1.5X points on eligible purchases of $5,000 or more and 1.5X points on eligible purchases in key business categories (on up to $2 million per calendar year;

Categories include U.S. construction material and hardware suppliers; electronic goods retailers; software and cloud system providers; and U.S. shipping providers)

1X points on all other eligible purchases Annual fee $375 $695

Amex Business Platinum vs. Amex Business Gold highlights

Choosing between these two business credit cards typically boils down to the following important categories and which card shines the most in each:

Badge Welcome bonus winner Amex Business Platinum Why it wins Caret Down

Badge Rewards rate winner Tie Why they tie Caret Down

Badge Annual fee winner Amex Business Gold Why it wins Caret Down

Badge Foreign transaction fee winner Tie Why they tie Caret Down

Which card earns the most?

As you use either card, you’ll earn points for each dollar you spend. But the best Amex business card for you depends on which card better matches your spending habits. For example, if you’re a small business that spends more in certain business categories than on travel, then you’ll likely earn more with the Amex Business Gold than with the Amex Business Platinum.

You’ll also want to take redemption methods into account. According to our points valuations, Amex Membership Rewards points can be worth up to about 2.0 cents when you transfer your points to high-value airline and hotel partners. Other redemption methods — like paying with points at checkout or gift cards — might only net you around 0.7 cents per point.

Spending example

Let’s imagine that you travel a lot for business each month, spending $2,000 on airfare, $1,000 on hotels and $500 on car rentals.

With the Amex Business Gold, you’ll earn 3X points on airfare and hotels provided you booked all your plans through American Express Travel. You’ll also earn 1X points on car rentals. Assuming airfare is one of your top spending categories, you could earn 6,000 points on airfare, 3,000 points on hotels and 500 points on car rentals — for a total of 9,500 points per month.

For the Amex Business Platinum, you’ll earn 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked through American Express Travel and 2X points on prepaid rental cars. If you book everything through American Express Travel, you could earn 10,000 points on airfare, 5,000 points on hotels and 1,000 points on car rentals — for a total of 16,000 points per month.

Rewards on $2,000 airfare Rewards on $1,000 hotels Rewards on $500 car rentals Total rewards earned per month Amex Business Gold 6,000 points 3,000 points 500 points 9,500 points Amex Business Platinum 10,000 points 5,000 points 1,000 points 16,000 points

This spending example leaves us with a disparity of 6,500 points per month if you used the Amex Business Gold over the Amex Business Platinum. Membership Rewards points can be worth about 2 cents each when transferred to partners for a premium travel redemption as we mentioned already, so the difference between these two rewards balances could equal about $130 in value every month.

However, it’s important to remember that these numbers are focused on travel rewards. If you don’t travel as frequently for work and plan on spending more in niche business categories like monthly wireless telephone services or U.S.-based advertising, then your earnings could look different.

Let’s look at an example where you spend $1,000 on select U.S. advertising services, $1,000 on software and cloud system providers and $5,000 on a large miscellaneous purchase. Here’s what you’d earn with each card:

Rewards on $1,000 in U.S. advertising services Rewards on $1,000 on software and cloud system providers Rewards on a large purchase of $5,000 Total rewards earned per month Amex Business Gold 4,000 points 4,000 points 5,000 points 13,000 points Amex Business Platinum 1,000 points 1,500 points 7,500 points 10,000 points

With the Amex Business Gold, you’d earn 8,000 Membership Rewards points at the 4X points rewards rate and 5,000 points at the 1X rewards rate for a total of 13,000 points. With the Amex Business Platinum, you’d earn 1,000 points at the card’s 1X points rate and 9,000 at the card’s 1.5X points rate for a total of 10,000 points.

In this example where you’re spending a lot in niche categories as opposed to travel, the Amex Business Gold earns 3,000 more points.

Why should you get the Amex Business Gold?

The Amex Business Gold is best for business owners who spend a lot in its bonus categories and want to maximize their rewards throughout the year. This card also works for businesses that spend considerable amounts on airfare, however, since these purchases can still earn 3X points if made through the Amex Travel portal.

The following factors are worth keeping in mind as you choose between these cards:

Additional benefits

Some of the Amex Business Gold’s benefits include:

Up to $240 in flexible business credit annually ($20 per month) toward eligible U.S. purchases at FedEx, Grubhub and office supply stores

Up to $155 in annual credits toward Walmart+ membership ($12.95 per month)

Up to a $100 experience credit for qualifying dining, spa and resort activities when you book at least two consecutive nights with The Hotel Collection through the Amex Travel portal

Business perks like free employee cards, QuickBooks integration and year-end summaries

Protections like baggage insurance, car rental loss and damage insurance, trip delay insurance, extended warranty coverage and purchase protection

Redemption options

You can redeem your Amex Membership Rewards points for:

Travel through the Amex Travel portal

Transfers to Amex airline and hotel partners

Statement credits

Gift cards

Shopping with merchant partners

Paying with points at checkout at eligible retailers

Recommended credit score

A good to excellent credit score (670 to 850) is recommended for the Amex Business Gold.

Why should you get the Amex Business Platinum?

The Amex Business Platinum is a better choice for business owners who travel often and want to maximize rewards on those purchases, as well as those who spend a lot in key business categories or make a lot of larger purchases ($5,000 or more) throughout the year. This card is also ideal for travelers who want luxury perks that help them travel the world in style.

Additional benefits

The Amex Business Platinum offers many perks that aren’t associated with the Amex Business Gold card, including:

35 percent of your points back when you book a first or business flight or an economy class flight with a pre-selected airline through American Express Travel (capped at 1 million points back per calendar year)

Free access to over 1,500 global airport lounges across 140 countries

Up to a $100 or $85 statement credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck (once every four years for Global Entry and once every four and a half years for TSA PreCheck)

Up to $120 in statement credits per year (up to $10 per month) for direct purchases with any U.S. wireless telephone provider (enrollment required)

Up to $150 in statement credits per year on select Adobe purchases

Up to a $189 statement credit per year for Clear Plus Membership

Up to $200 in statement credits per year for qualifying airline fees with a pre-selected airline

Up to $360 in statement credits per year on Indeed hiring and recruiting products and services (up to $90 per quarter; enrollment required)

Up to a $400 statement credit per year on Dell purchases (up to $200 semi-annually; enrollment required)

Up to $600 worth of complimentary perks for eligible bookings with Fine Hotels + Resorts

Complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite Status and Hilton Honors Gold Status

Other card benefits include travel insurance perks like trip delay insurance, baggage insurance and trip cancellation and interruption insurance, as well as car rental loss and damage insurance. You also get employee cards, QuickBooks integration, year-end summaries, cellphone protection, extended warranty protection and purchase protection.

Redemption options

Like the Amex Business Gold, you can redeem your points for travel, transfers to Amex airline and hotel partners, statement credits, gift cards, shopping with merchant partners or paying with points at checkout with eligible merchants.

Recommended credit score

A good to excellent credit score (670 to 850) is recommended for the Amex Business Platinum.

The bottom line

Both the American Express Business Gold Card and American Express Business Platinum Card provide helpful and money-saving perks as well as the ability to charge what you need for your business. However, if most of your card’s activity will be for everyday business expenses instead of flights and hotels, the Amex Business Gold makes more sense. You’ll earn points quickly, and you won’t pay more for services you won’t be using.

If you’re still not sure which card is right for your business, check out our choices for today’s best business credit cards. You can compare these cards with others that might be better suited for your spending habits and business needs.