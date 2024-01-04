I’ve seen how shame keeps people from talking about their debt and finding a solution. Don’t let it stop you!

Thomas Nitzsche is 15-year veteran at Money Management International (MMI), the leading provider of nonprofit financial counseling and education in the United States. He has dedicated his career to using his personal experience and professional expertise to create conversations about money and destigmatize debt. In his current role, he manages MMI’s external communications, social media, and brand reputation.

Thomas has the unique perspective of both a former client and a former counselor at MMI. He joined MMI during the Great Recession and counseled thousands of clients as they navigated the economic downturn and subsequent mortgage crisis. Having personally experienced many of the same challenges as his clients, Thomas became a natural spokesperson and was promoted to media relations. Since that time, his role has grown to include a variety of public relations responsibilities.

Thomas has been extensively sourced as a subject matter expert on a wide range of personal finance matters. He has been featured in U.S. News & World Report, Forbes, The New York Times, USA Today, Consumer Reports, TIME, CNBC, and many others. He wrote for Nerdwallet as a member of its Ask an Advisor network and provided expertise to MSN Money’s Ask a Credit Counselor platform. Internally at MMI, he serves on the President’s Counsel and leads LGBTQ visibility efforts.

