Why you might want the Blue Cash Everyday Card

The Blue Cash Everyday card is a great choice if you’re just getting started with cash back rewards and aren’t quite ready to commit to a rewards card with an annual fee. Its cash back program is simple and rewards cardholders for common household purchases.

Rewards rate: Simple cash back for everyday staples

The Amex Blue Cash Everyday earns cash back at the same generous rate in multiple categories, making it easy to track your earnings and manage your cash back strategy. You can earn 3 percent cash back on your first $6,000 in spending per category (then 1 percent), per calendar year in each of the following:

U.S. supermarket purchases

U.S. gas station purchases

U.S. online retail purchases

The card also earns 1 percent back on all other purchases.

It’s worth noting that although Amex markets them as cash back cards, American Express Blue Cash cards earn “Reward Dollars.” American Express’s simple rewards program lets you redeem these rewards as statement credits, gift cards, or at Amazon.com checkout.

This card’s user-friendly earning and redemption model means you won’t have to change your routine to maximize rewards. In fact, you won’t even have to connect to a bank account because you can’t redeem for a direct deposit or a check like most issuers allow. Some cardholders may view this as a downside, but it won't be an issue if you don’t have a preference for how you receive your cash back rewards.

Benefits: Cardholder perks carry value beyond cash back

Not many no-annual-fee cards offer perks with monetary value, but the Blue Cash Everyday card has two valuable perks that bring value beyond what even some annual fee cards carry. The most notable is the Disney Bundle credit, one of the best streaming perks on any rewards card.

When you spend $9.99 or more each month on an eligible subscription to The Disney Bundle, you’ll get $7 back each month (enrollment required; subject to auto renewal) — a roughly 54 percent discount. Since the Disney Bundle includes popular streaming services Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, this gives the card an impressive amount of additional value, especially for households with kids, sports fans and binge watchers. This perk alone would get you close to offsetting the annual fee on many rewards cards.

The Everyday card also includes a complimentary ShopRunner membership for as long as your card is active. You’ll need to enroll first, but when you pay with your card, you receive free two-day shipping and returns with participating retailers. This perk is an especially sweet deal because it pairs well with the Blue Cash Everyday card’s 3 percent cash back for U.S. online retail purchases.

Rates: Intro APRs and Pay It Plan It form a user-friendly combo

This card’s introductory APR is typical for most cash back cards with no annual fee, but it pairs well with American Express’s exclusive Pay It Plan It program. Not only does the intro APR offer give you breathing room, but you can also avoid adding interest charges to your balance with the Plan It feature on eligible purchases.

After American Express expanded Pay It Plan It to more cards, these alternative payment programs have become a staple for Amex cardholders. Rather than add new purchases directly to your balance and accumulate interest, Pay It allows you to pay upfront for qualifying purchases less than $100, and Plan It lets you combine up to 10 purchases more than $100 each into extended payment plans for a fixed fee.

Of the two Pay It Plan It features, Plan It is more useful if you’re in a pinch. However, you should always calculate your Plan It fees ahead of time to determine if the fixed plan fee is more affordable than the interest you would pay overtime at the card’s regular APR. Fortunately, you can enjoy $0 intro plan fees on Plan It monthly installment plans for your first 15 months with the card. After that, you’ll have the normal monthly plan fee of up to 1.33 percent of each purchase amount moved into the plan based on its plan duration. The card’s regular APR would otherwise apply to the purchase.