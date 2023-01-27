Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express review: Solid grocery run rewards for no annual fee

Great as an every day, no-annual-fee cash back card.

Written by
Brendan Dyer
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
 /  13 min
4.6

Bankrate rating
Bottom line

The Blue Cash Everyday is one of the most competitive no-annual-fee cash back cards on the market thanks to its impressive rewards rate at U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations, as well as its U.S. online retail purchases bonus category — which can be hard to find on a rewards card.

awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
15 MONTHS 0% INTRO APR | BEST FOR EVERYDAY REWARDS
Image of Blue Cash Everyday&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
  • Rewards value
    4 / 5
    APR
    1 / 5
    Rewards flexibility
    2 / 5
    Features
    3 / 5
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

1% - 3%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Card Overview

As far as no-annual-fee cards go, the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express is one of your best options for earning rewards on everyday spending. The card offers strong, year-round cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations and U.S. online retailers. In fact, the Blue Cash Everyday is one of few cards to offer ongoing, boosted cash back for U.S. online retail purchases.. 

That said, while the Blue Cash Everyday card’s generous rates in everyday categories can make it a great fit for many shoppers, it may not be the most lucrative option. Some cards include additional bonus categories or offer rewards at a higher flat rate on all purchases, giving them more cash back potential for cardholders who don’t spend heavily at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations or U.S. online retailers.  And if most of your spending goes toward U.S. supermarket purchases and you’re willing to pay an annual fee, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express could offer even more value than the Blue Cash Everyday.

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • 3 percent cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations and U.S. online retail purchases of up to $6,000 per calendar year in purchases in each category (then 1 percent)
    • 1 percent cash back on other purchases

    Expert Appraisal: Exceptional
    See our expert analysis

  • Rewards

    Welcome offer

    • Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card within the first six months

    Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Apr

    0% APR offer

    • 0 percent intro APR on purchases for 15 months from the date of account opening
    • 0 percent intro APR on balance transfers for 15 months from the date of account opening (greater of $5 or 3 percent balance transfer fee)
    • 19.24 percent to 29.99 percent variable ongoing APR

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Search

    Rates and fees

    • No annual fee
    • Cash advance fee: The greater of $10 or 5 percent of the amount advanced
    • Foreign transaction fee: 2.7 percent of each transaction after conversion to U.S. dollars
    • Late payment fee: Up to $40
    • Returned payment fee: Up to $40
    • Overlimit fee: None

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

  • Congrats

    Other cardholder perks

    • Pay It, Plan It
    • American Express Experiences
    • Global Assist® Hotline
    • Dispute Resolution
    • Complimentary ShopRunner Membership
    • The Disney Bundle credit

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

Blue Cash Everyday card pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    It offers a solid mix of rewards categories with generous rates for no annual fee.

  • Checkmark

    Its U.S. online retail shopping reward category is unique compared to what other rewards cards offer.

  • Checkmark

    It includes a competitive introductory APR offer on purchases and balance transfers.

Cons

  • Wholesale clubs and superstores like Target and Walmart do not count as U.S. supermarkets.

  • If you pay late or miss a payment, you’ll incur a penalty fee of up to $40 and a higher penalty APR that lasts at least six months (see rates and fees).

  • It has a 2.7 percent foreign transaction fee (see rates and fees).

Why you might want the Blue Cash Everyday Card

The Blue Cash Everyday card is a great choice if you’re just getting started with cash back rewards and aren’t quite ready to commit to a rewards card with an annual fee. Its cash back program is simple and rewards cardholders for common household purchases.

Rewards rate: Simple cash back for everyday staples

The Amex Blue Cash Everyday earns cash back at the same generous rate in multiple categories, making it easy to track your earnings and manage your cash back strategy. You can earn 3 percent cash back on your first $6,000 in spending per category (then 1 percent), per calendar year in each of the following:

  • U.S. supermarket purchases
  • U.S. gas station purchases
  • U.S. online retail purchases

The card also earns 1 percent back on all other purchases.

It’s worth noting that although Amex markets them as cash back cards, American Express Blue Cash cards earn “Reward Dollars.” American Express’s simple rewards program lets you redeem these rewards as statement credits, gift cards, or at Amazon.com checkout. 

This card’s user-friendly earning and redemption model means you won’t have to change your routine to maximize rewards. In fact, you won’t even have to connect to a bank account because you can’t redeem for a direct deposit or a check like most issuers allow. Some cardholders may view this as a downside, but it won't be an issue if you don’t have a preference for how you receive your cash back rewards.

Benefits: Cardholder perks carry value beyond cash back

Not many no-annual-fee cards offer perks with monetary value, but the Blue Cash Everyday card has two valuable perks that bring value beyond what even some annual fee cards carry. The most notable is the Disney Bundle credit, one of the best streaming perks on any rewards card. 

When you spend $9.99 or more each month on an eligible subscription to The Disney Bundle, you’ll get $7 back each month (enrollment required; subject to auto renewal) —  a roughly 54 percent discount. Since the Disney Bundle includes popular streaming services Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, this gives the card an impressive amount of additional value, especially for households with kids, sports fans and binge watchers. This perk alone would get you close to offsetting the annual fee on many rewards cards.

The Everyday card also includes a complimentary ShopRunner membership for as long as your card is active. You’ll need to enroll first, but when you pay with your card, you receive free two-day shipping and returns with participating retailers. This perk is an especially sweet deal because it pairs well with the Blue Cash Everyday card’s 3 percent cash back for U.S. online retail purchases.

Rates: Intro APRs and Pay It Plan It form a user-friendly combo

This card’s introductory APR is typical for most cash back cards with no annual fee, but it pairs well with American Express’s exclusive Pay It Plan It program. Not only does the intro APR offer give you breathing room, but you can also avoid adding interest charges to your balance with the Plan It feature on eligible purchases.

After American Express expanded Pay It Plan It to more cards, these alternative payment programs have become a staple for Amex cardholders. Rather than add new purchases directly to your balance and accumulate interest, Pay It allows you to pay upfront for qualifying purchases less than $100, and Plan It lets you combine up to 10 purchases more than $100 each into extended payment plans for a fixed fee.

Of the two Pay It Plan It features, Plan It is more useful if you’re in a pinch. However, you should always calculate your Plan It fees ahead of time to determine if the fixed plan fee is more affordable than the interest you would pay overtime at the card’s regular APR. Fortunately, you can enjoy $0 intro plan fees on Plan It monthly installment plans for your first 15 months with the card. After that, you’ll have the normal monthly plan fee of up to 1.33 percent of each purchase amount moved into the plan based on its plan duration. The card’s regular APR would otherwise apply to the purchase.

Why you might want a different cash back card

If you want to avoid fees, like those for foreign transactions, or you want a more attainable welcome offer, you should look elsewhere. The card also limits big spenders with annual spending caps on its best rewards rates.

Welcome offer: High spending requirement on a no-annual-fee card

The Blue Cash Everyday card’s welcome offer is the same as what you can expect on most other no-annual-fee credit cards, but its spending requirement is twice as high as what other issuers typically ask for. Although you have a longer period to meet this spending requirement, it might lead to overspending if you don’t usually rack up $2,000 worth of card charges in six months.

A total bonus value of up to $200 is impressive for a no-annual-fee cash back card. But the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards credit card and Citi Custom Cash® Card — two other terrific, no-annual-fee cash back cards — have welcome offers of equal value and lower spending requirements than the Blue Cash Everyday (See Rates & Fees for the Capital One SavorOne). The Custom Cash card requires spending $1,500 in the first six months while the Capital One SavorOne only requires cardholders to spend  $500 in the first three months.

Fees: Transaction fees and penalties can add up quickly

The Blue Cash Everyday card doesn’t charge an annual fee but charges for just about every other card service or penalty. Although it’s not unusual for a cash back card to charge fees for late or returned payments, it’s common to find cash back cards with no annual fee that don’t charge foreign transaction fees. Plus, if you’re new to rewards cards or aren’t the most practiced credit user, you could risk missing a payment, which would incur a pricey fee.

Because credit card interest rates have risen steadily over the last few Fed meetings, never paying late or carrying a balance is a good idea. Fees for missed and late payments combined with interest that accrues on your balance at this card’s regular APR can quickly amount to more money than you might be prepared to pay off.

Spending cap: A $6,000 limit may be too low for some cardholders

Spending limits can be restrictive for cardholders who use one card for all purchases. The Blue Cash Everyday card is a great pick because it includes several categories in its best rewards tier. However, if you spend more than the card’s $6,000 spending cap in each boosted category, you might want to pair it with another card to continue maximizing your earnings.

We tried it: Here’s what our experts say

The Blue Cash Everyday Card is a card Katie Genter, a travel rewards specialist at The Points Guy, had recommended to her parents.

My parents dislike paying annual fees, and many of their purchases are for groceries at U.S. supermarkets and online retail purchases with U.S. merchants. So, the Blue Cash Everyday Card’s lack of an annual fee and 3 percent cash back categories are a good fit for their lifestyle.

— Katie Genter, Senior Writer, The Points Guy

How the Amex Blue Cash Everyday compares to other cash back cards

Since its launch, the Blue Cash Everyday Card has held its own against many of the best rewards cards. But if you typically make purchases outside the Everyday card’s bonus categories, you could get better value with a competing cash back rewards card.

Image of Blue Cash Everyday&#174; Card from American Express
Bankrate Score
4.6
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

Earn $200
Rewards rate

1% - 3%
Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Image of Citi Double Cash&reg; Card

Citi Double Cash® Card

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

$200 cash back
Rewards rate

1% - 5%
Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Image of Blue Cash Preferred&#174; Card from American Express
Bankrate Score
4.4
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Annual fee

$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

Intro offer

Earn $250
Rewards rate

1% - 6%
Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Best cards to pair with this card

The best cards to pair with the Blue Cash Everyday card will be those that earn boosted rewards in categories that American Express doesn’t include in the Everyday card’s 3 percent tier. A flat-rate rewards card would also work well if you make frequent purchases outside common rewards categories.

Who is the Blue Cash Everyday card right for?

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Amex Blue Cash Everyday worth it?

The Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express is worth it if you’re looking for cash back in common categories such as groceries, gas and online shopping. However, if you don’t do much online shopping, spend heavily in categories the card doesn’t cover or want a card for travel, this card lacks value you might find with another rewards card.

For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Everyday Card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred Card, please click here.

Eligibility and Benefit level varies by card. Terms, Conditions and Limitations Apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/benefits guide for more details. Underwritten by Amex Assurance Company.

All information about the Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The issuer did not provide the content, nor is it responsible for its accuracy.

Frequently asked questions

