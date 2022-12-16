Why you might want the U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card

The U.S. Bank Cash+ card offers several customized rewards categories to choose from at its highest rewards rate. Along with rewarding a modest amount of cash back in one of four everyday staple categories, this card can be a great addition to wallets of cardholders who value flexibility.

Customized rewards: Excellent cash back rates in choice categories

The U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature has one of the most flexible cash back rewards programs. Each quarter, you can choose two spending categories that will earn 5 percent cash back. You’ll need to designate your 5 percent categories each quarter, but this is a simple caveat for earning the top rewards rate in many of the card’s eligible categories. However, you’ll only earn 5 percent cash back on up to $2,000 in combined purchases each quarter in your two chosen categories. If you spend too much, you can easily max out the 5 percent cash back bonus before the quarter ends, and then you’ll earn just 1 percent back on each purchase.

Although the bonus category selections may vary from quarter to quarter, U.S. Bank typically keeps the available roster consistent enough to rely on. Currently, the 5 percent cash back categories you can choose from are:

TV, Internet and streaming services

Home utilities

Ground transportation

Select clothing stores

Cellphone providers

Electronics stores

Gyms and fitness centers

Fast food

Sporting goods stores

Department stores

Furniture stores

Movie theaters

You can also earn 2 percent cash back on purchases you make in one everyday category. The current category choices at this tier are:

Gas and EV charging stations

Restaurants

Grocery stores

While you’ll only earn at this rate for one of the categories included, this rate matches what you’ll find on a flat-rate credit card like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. This additional boosted category makes the U.S. Bank Cash+ a great catch-all credit card if you want to hold as few cards as possible. Although its spending cap might hold some cardholders back from maximizing rewards, and many of its 5 percent categories are not everyday purchases, the Cash+ brings a ton of value because it costs nothing to hold and lets cardholders choose where they’ll earn the most cash back.

Welcome offer: Attainable with modest spending

A $200 cash bonus for spending $1,000 in 120 days is reasonable, considering you’ll need to spend roughly $250 per month to earn it. Although it isn’t the most generous welcome reward, it’s a welcome addition to a card that is highly competitive in all other areas.

The U.S. Bank Cash+ pairs flexible spending categories with a relatively fair welcome offer. You’ll get to choose the categories that earn 5 percent back while you pursue the cash bonus. The Chase Freedom Flex℠, however, will only reward you with 5 percent back in rotating categories each quarter. Although these categories may align with your seasonal spending, you won’t get to decide which categories earn 5 percent back — and this could mean using your card for purchases that earn just 1 percent back while you aim to meet the welcome offer’s spending requirement.

Intro APR: Skip interest on both purchases and balance transfers during the intro period

The U.S. Bank Cash+ card includes a 15-month introductory period for new purchases and balance transfers (made within the first 60 days of opening your account), followed by a 19.74 percent to 29.74 percent variable ongoing APR. This intro offer may provide enough of a cushion for most cardholders to whittle down the debt they’re dragging with them on another card, or any new purchases they need to carry for a little over a year.

Introductory periods aren’t unusual on cash back cards, but it is nice to find the offer extended to both new purchases and balance transfers. An intro APR might not tip the scales in favor of this card, but it’s worth noting how well all of the card’s best features work together. If you want to earn a solid welcome bonus and get 5 percent back on purchases to get there, skipping interest on new purchases for just over a year is a great excuse to splurge during your first three months — but only if you make a plan to pay off your balance promptly to avoid driving up your credit utilization.