Why you might want a different cash back card

Cardholders can find a lot to love with the Chase Freedom Flex, but they may also find the card’s rotating categories high maintenance, especially with the quarterly spending cap. You also might face a lot of fees if you happen to miss a payment here and there.

Categories: Rotating categories may be hard to maximize

Quarterly rotating category cards can be limiting for cardholders who want to earn rewards on everyday purchases like groceries and gas year round. If you have only one or two high spend categories, you may struggle to find outstanding value with the Chase Freedom Flex. Although 5 percent back is a great rewards rate, you’ll only earn this rate if you lean into the rotating categories every quarter or consistently make Chase Ultimate Rewards travel purchases. If the card’s rotating categories don’t align with your spending, you may be leaving a lot of rewards on the table and only earning a meager rewards rate in other categories.

For a more reliable way to maximize your earnings, consider a rewards card with consistent boosted rates in your top spending categories. If you’re unsure what your top categories are, track your expenses for a month or two to see where you spend most of your money. Once you have a better understanding of your spending, you can determine if a tiered rewards card or a flat-rate card is a better fit for you.

Rates and Fees: No breaks for first-time mishaps

Although the Chase Freedom Flex does not charge an annual fee, it charges for just about everything else without any breaks, unlike other issuers. Discover it® Cash Back, for instance, charges for late and returned payments, but it won’t charge you for your first late payment. First time cardholders, or people still relatively new to credit, may need more time to develop positive credit card habits and may miss payments occasionally. If this is the case, a more forgiving card could be better for you.

Spending caps: Limits your earnings at the card’s best rewards rate

Rotating categories can already be limiting for cardholders who keep their spending to a routine and regularly rack up charges in predictable categories. However, if you plan to maximize Chase’s rotating categories, you might be disappointed with its $1,500 spending cap for earning 5 percent back. You’ll earn 1 percent for all spending after this cap, but this hampers the earning potential on the card when you compare it to a cash back or a rewards card that earns generously with more flexible spending caps in categories you choose or can rely on to stay the same all year.

The card’s ongoing rewards in reliable categories are slightly redeeming, but if you are a rewards strategist, you can pair multiple cards to outpace the earning potential of the Freedom Flex. Not only will this let you choose cards that offer high rates in your choice categories, but it will expand the amount you can spend before being limited by spending caps.