Best Credit Cards of January 2024

Garrett Yarbrough
Nouri Zarrugh
Jason Steele
Updated January 16, 2024

No matter what a credit card company or advertisement says, there isn’t a single “best” credit card for everyone. The best card for you depends on your spending habits, credit score, existing debt and more. But with so many options to choose from, picking the right card can be intimidating. 

That’s why Bankrate’s experts rated and reviewed over 250 cards of the top card offers on the market to create our list of the best credit cards of 2024. We’ve evaluated each card based on its rewards value, rates and fees, welcome offers, customer experience, cardholder perks and more to give you a clear sense of where it shines and where it may fall short. In addition to Bankrate’s review scores, check out our deep dive into each card to see if it’s a good fit for your wallet (and pick up pro tips for maximizing its value).

So whether you’re looking for a rewards powerhouse, a money-saving 0-percent intro APR or a reliable way to build credit, one of these cards from our partners should be a great fit.

Best Cash Back Card Offers

Best Cash Back Cards of 2024
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for 2% cash rewards
Image of Wells Fargo Active Cash&#174; Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
4.3
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Intro offer

2%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best cash back on everyday spending
Image of Blue Cash Everyday&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
4.6
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Intro offer

1% - 3%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best Balance Transfer Card Offers

Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards of 2024
Best for balance transfers with excellent credit
Image of Citi&reg; Diamond Preferred&reg; Card

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
4.1
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Balance transfer intro APR

Regular APR

N/A

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Best for long intro APR
Image of Wells Fargo Reflect&#174; Card

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
4.3
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening

Purchase intro APR

Regular APR

N/A

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Best 0% Intro APR Card Offers

Best 0% Intro APR Cards of 2024
Best for travel card beginners
Image of Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card
4.1
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
0% intro on purchases for 15 months

Purchase intro APR

Regular APR

Intro offer

1.25 Miles - 5 Miles

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Best Business Credit Card Offers

Best Business Credit Cards of 2024
Best business card with no annual fee
Image of Ink Business Cash&reg; Credit Card

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
4.6
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Intro offer

$900

Offer valuation

1% - 5%

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best business card for first-year rewards value
Image of American Express&reg; Business Gold Card

American Express® Business Gold Card
5.0
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Intro offer

1X - 4X

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best Rewards Credit Card Offers

Best Rewards Credit Cards of 2024
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for dining and entertainment
Image of Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
5.0
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Intro offer

1% - 8%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best starter travel card
Image of Chase Sapphire Preferred&#174; Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
4.9
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Intro offer

$1200

Offer valuation

2x - 5x

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best No Annual Fee Card Offers

Best No Annual Fee Cards of 2024
BEST FOR GAS AND TRANSIT
Image of Wells Fargo Autograph&#8480; Card

Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card
4.0
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Intro offer

$200

Offer valuation

1X - 3X

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best starter rewards card
Image of Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card
3.8
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Intro offer

1.5% - 5%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best Travel Card Offers

Best Travel Cards of 2024
BEST FOR Flexible travel redemption
Image of Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
4.9
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Intro offer

$1275

Offer valuation

2 Miles - 5 Miles

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
BEST FOR NO-FRILLS BENEFITS
Image of Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
5.0
See Rates & Fees
Excellent (740 – 850)
Intro offer

$1275

Offer valuation

2 Miles - 10 Miles

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best Airlines Card Offers

Best Airlines Cards of 2024
Best starter airline card
Image of Southwest Rapid Rewards&#174; Plus Credit Card

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card
4.5
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Intro offer

$750

Offer valuation

1X - 2X

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best Hotels Credit Card Offers

Best Cards for Hotels of 2024
Best no-annual-fee hotel card
Image of Hilton Honors American Express Card

Hilton Honors American Express Card
4.3
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Intro offer

$600

Offer valuation

3X - 7X

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best Card Offer for Excellent Credit

Best Cards for Excellent Credit of 2024
Best for luxury perks
Image of The Platinum Card&#174; from American Express

The Platinum Card® from American Express
4.8
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Intro offer

$1600

Offer valuation

5X - 5X

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best Card Offer for Good Credit

Best Cards for Good Credit of 2024
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for food and travel
Image of American Express&reg; Gold Card

American Express® Gold Card
5.0
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Intro offer

$1200

Offer valuation

3X - 4X

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best Card Offer for Fair Credit

Best Cards for Fair Credit of 2024
Best for upgrading
Image of Capital One Platinum Credit Card

Capital One Platinum Credit Card
4.2
See Rates & Fees
Fair to Good (580 – 740)
N/A

Intro offer

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best Student Card Offer

Best Student Credit Cards of 2024
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for students with no credit history
Image of Discover it&#174; Student Cash Back

Discover it® Student Cash Back
5.0
See Rates & Fees
No Credit History
Intro offer

1% - 5%

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best Card Offer for No Credit History

Best Credit Cards for no Credit History 2024
Best for low-cost credit building
Image of Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa&#174; Credit Card

Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa® Credit Card
4.2
No Credit History
N/A

Intro offer

Annual fee

N/A

Regular APR

Best Card Offer for Bad Credit

Best Cards for Bad Credit of 2024
Best credit limit policy
Image of Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card

Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card
4.1
See Rates & Fees
No Credit History
N/A

Intro offer

Annual fee

Regular APR

