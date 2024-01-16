Best Credit Cards of January 2024

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. The offers that appear on this site are from companies from which Bankrate.com receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site, including, for example, the order in which they may appear within listing categories. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and the likelihood of applicants' credit approval, also impact how and where products appear on this site. Bankrate.com does not include the entire universe of available financial or credit offers.
Bankrate expert Garrett Yarbrough
Nouri Zarrugh is a writer and editor for CreditCards.com and Bankrate
Jason Steele is a professional journalist and credit card expert
Nouri Zarrugh is a writer and editor for CreditCards.com and Bankrate
Jason Steele is a professional journalist and credit card expert
No matter what a credit card company or advertisement says, there isn't a single "best" credit card for everyone. The best card for you depends on your spending habits, credit score, existing debt and more.
Bankrate's experts rated and reviewed over 250 cards of the top card offers on the market to create our list of the best credit cards of 2024. We've evaluated each card based on its rewards value, rates and fees, welcome offers, customer experience, cardholder perks and more.
So whether you're looking for a rewards powerhouse, a money-saving 0-percent intro APR or a reliable way to build credit, one of these cards from our partners should be a great fit.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months
2%
Rewards rate
Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
Annual fee
Regular APR
2%
Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
Not only is this card’s flat rewards rate a step up from many competitors’, but it’s also one of the only 2 percent cash rewards cards to include a welcome offer and an intro APR offer on both purchases and qualifying balance transfers.
Paying your cellphone bill each month with this card gets you cellphone protection against damage or theft (limit of two up to $600 claims per year, subject to a $25 deductible) — a handy but relatively uncommon perk that will be useful to many cardholders.
You have a number of flexible redemption options, and there’s no minimum to start redeeming cash rewards.
Cons
Your reward redemption options are limited to cash rewards; you can’t transfer rewards to travel partners.
There is a 3 percent foreign transaction fee, which will be disappointing to people who enjoy traveling abroad.
Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
$0 annual fee.
No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don't expire as long as your account remains open.
Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Intro offer
Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
1% - 3%
Rewards rate
3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%. 3% Cash Back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. 1% Cash Back on other purchases.
Annual fee
Regular APR
3%
3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%.
3%
3% Cash Back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%.
3%
3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%.
1%
1% Cash Back on other purchases.
The Blue Cash Everyday card is a great no-annual-fee cash back card to use on U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations and U.S. online retailers since it earns a fantastic rate in those categories. Households of almost any size and shoppers can benefit from this card if they spend less than the cash rewards’ yearly cap.
It has no annual fee, making it a low-cost card to use for getting rewards on everyday spending.
Its intro APR is competitive and includes both purchases and balance transfers, which gives new cardholders breathing room with interest charges.
Cons
Wholesale clubs and stores like Target and Walmart don’t count in the U.S. supermarkets category.
You’ll only earn 3 percent cash back on up to $6,000 of annual spending before the rate drops to 1 percent.
Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
No Annual Fee.
Balance Transfer is back! Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from the date of account opening. After that, 19.24% to 29.99% variable APR.
3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%.
3% Cash Back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year then 1%.
3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%.
Thinking about getting the Disney Bundle which can include Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+? Your decision made easy with $7/month back in the form of a statement credit after you spend $9.99 or more each month on an eligible subscription (subject to auto renewal) with your Blue Cash Everyday® Card. Enrollment required.
Enjoy up to $15 back per month when you purchase a Home Chef meal kit subscription (subject to auto renewal) with your enrolled Blue Cash Everyday® Card.
Balance transfer intro APR
Regular APR
N/A
Rewards rate
Rewards rate is not available for this credit card.
Annual fee
While it doesn't have a rewards program, the card's outstanding intro APR offer makes it a first-class option for temporarily avoiding interest on a transferred balance. Consider this card if you want to stay focused on paying debt and fear rewards will entice you to overspend.
The promotional APR period for balance transfers is one of the longest currently on the market.
You get access to a number of popular Citi programs, including Citi Flex Loan, Citi Entertainment and Citi Easy Deals.
Cons
The lack of rewards does eat into the card’s long-term value.
Its 0 percent intro APR offer on purchases only lasts 12 months (18.24 percent to 28.99 percent variable APR after that). Several competing balance transfer cards offer an intro APR period of 18 months or more on purchases.
0% Intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers from date of first transfer and 0% Intro APR for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.99%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.
No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening
Purchase intro APR
Regular APR
N/A
Intro offer
Intro offer is not available for this Wells Fargo credit card.
N/A
Rewards rate
Rewards rate is not available for this credit card.
Annual fee
N/A
This card offers one of the longest intro APR offers on the market, so it should be a terrific fit if you're looking to get as much breathing room as possible while you chip away at high-interest debt or pay off new purchases.
Unlike some competitors, this card offers the same length of intro APR period on both purchases and qualifying balance transfers.
The card comes with cell phone protection against damage or theft (up to $600, subject to a $25 deductible, when you pay your monthly phone bill with the card.)
Cons
The card's balance transfer fee is relatively high. A lower-fee card could save you more overall, even if it carries a shorter intro APR period.
There’s no rewards program, so the card has limited long-term value.
0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min $5.
$0 Annual Fee.
Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
0% intro on purchases for 15 months
Purchase intro APR
Regular APR
Intro offer
Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $200 in travel
1.25 Miles - 5 Miles
Rewards rate
5 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel 1.25 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day
Annual fee
5 Miles
5 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
1.25 Miles
1.25 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day
The Capital One VentureOne Rewards Card is a great starter card for budding travelers, as it has no annual fee, a simple rewards structure and standard travel and purchase protections for whenever you’re on the go.
Pros
Its welcome bonus has an easy-to-reach spending requirement, which would boost reward earning tremendously in the first year.
Unlike many travel rewards cards, it comes with solid intro APR offers.
Cons
You are required to have good to excellent credit, which narrows the pool of eligible applicants.
Its travel incentives aren't very noteworthy when compared to other top-tier travel rewards cards.
$0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $200 in travel
Earn unlimited 1.25X miles on every purchase, every day
Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
Earn 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months; 19.99% - 29.99% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
Intro offer
Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn
Annual fee
Regular APR
5%
Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
2%
Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
1%
Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn
It carries one of the best welcome offers out there for a business card with no annual fee, as well as rewards in several popular business spending categories like office supply stores and internet, cable and phone services. You’ll also get an intro APR offer on new purchases, giving you a chance to chip away at large expenses or free up cash flow in your first year.
The card’s sign-up bonus offer is one of the best available on a no-annual-fee business card, so it’s a good option if you have a large business expense on the horizon.
Its intro APR period is on the longer side for a business rewards card, so it could be a great fit if you want to finance business purchases in the short term without sacrificing long-term rewards value.
Cons
Though this card earns Ultimate Rewards points, you can’t transfer points to airline or hotel loyalty programs or get more than 1 cent per point in redemption value unless you pool points with one of the Chase Sapphire cards or the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card.
Depending on how much you spend in this card’s bonus categories, you may earn more with a flat-rate rewards card, even if that means paying an annual fee.
Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases
Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
No Annual Fee
Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
Intro offer
Welcome Offer: Earn 70,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $10,000 on eligible purchases with the Business Gold Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership.*
1X - 4X
Rewards Rate
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the 2 categories where your business spends the most each billing cycle from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap. Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com using your Business Gold Card. 1X is earned for other purchases. **
Annual fee
Regular APR
4X
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the 2 categories where your business spends the most each billing cycle from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap.
3X
Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com using your Business Gold Card.
1X
1X is earned for other purchases. **
This card is by far one of the best options for business owners who want to be rewarded highly and put their points toward travel, as you can get maximum value when transferring them to travel partner loyalty programs.
Along with a decent rewards rate, the spending categories are well-rounded for common business expenses.
Spending enough to qualify for the welcome offer can significantly boost your rewards potential in the first year.
Cons
The annual fee is quite high.
Although it offers some impressive travel benefits, it doesn't offer luxury travel perks like airport lounge access like some other top-tier business rewards cards.
Welcome Offer: Earn 70,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $10,000 on eligible purchases with the Business Gold Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership.*
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the 2 categories where your business spends the most each billing cycle from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap.
Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com using your Business Gold Card.
Earn up to $20 in statement credits monthly after you use the Business Gold Card for eligible U.S. purchases at FedEx, Grubhub, and Office Supply Stores. This can be an annual savings of up to $240. Enrollment required.
Get $12.95 back in statement credits each month when you pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) with your Business Gold Card. $12.95 plus applicable taxes.
Your Card - Your Choice. Now choose from Gold or Rose Gold.
Intro offer
Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
1% - 8%
Rewards rate
8% Cash Back on Capital One Entertainment purchases 5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel (terms apply) 3% Cash Back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) 1% Cash Back on all other purchases
Annual fee
Regular APR
8%
8% Cash Back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
5%
5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel (terms apply)
3%
3% Cash Back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)
1%
1% Cash Back on all other purchases
This no-annual-fee alternative to the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card offers a still-competitive unlimited 3 percent cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®).
Intro offer
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
5x on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards® 3x on dining 2x on all other travel purchases, plus more
Annual fee
Regular APR
5x
5x on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
3x
3x on dining
2x
2x on all other travel purchases, plus more
For a modest annual fee, this card packs in a ton of value — especially if you pair it with other Chase rewards cards or redeem for travel though the Chase portal. Along with its terrific bonus, the card carries excellent everyday rewards rates for non-travel categories that should help you earn plenty of points.
It offers $50 in annual hotel statement credits for stays booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards and a 10-percent anniversary points bonus — enough value to easily justify the annual fee.
Ultimate Rewards points are some of the most valuable rewards thanks to Chase’s quality transfer partners, a 1-cent-per-point cash back redemption value and a 25 percent boost when you use points for Ultimate Rewards travel.
Cons
If you are looking for travel perks like airport lounge access or free checked bags, you won't find it on this card.
The card's grocery rewards rate only applies to eligible online grocery purchases, which could limit its appeal as a standalone option for everyday rewards.
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
Enjoy benefits such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3x on dining, and 2x on all other travel purchases, and $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, plus more.
Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
Get complimentary access to DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees and lower service fees for a minimum of one year when you activate by December 31, 2024.
Intro offer
Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Earn 1X points on other purchases
Annual fee
Regular APR
3X
Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans.
1X
Earn 1X points on other purchases
This card not only carries one of the best ongoing rewards rates out there on everyday travel purchases, including at gas stations and on transit, but also covers a range of other popular categories like restaurants, airfare and hotels. It’s tough to earn bonus points in that many categories with a single card, making this a great choice as a standalone rewards card.
Intro offer
Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
1.5% - 5%
Rewards rate
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options. Terms apply Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
Annual fee
Regular APR
5%
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options. Terms apply
1.5%
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
The Capital One Quicksilver Card is one of the most straightforward cash back rewards cards on the market, offering at least 1.5 percent on every purchase with no rotating bonus categories or complex rewards program to keep up with. Consider this card if you’re learning the ropes and want a set-it-and-forget-it cash back rewards credit card.
Intro offer
New Venture cardholders can earn 75,000 miles once they spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
5 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel 2 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day
Annual fee
Regular APR
5 Miles
5 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
2 Miles
2 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day
This card offers frequent travelers a ton of flexibility. Along with earning rewards at a terrific flat rate on general purchases, it lets you redeem miles to cover outside travel purchases made in the last 90 days or transfer miles to an array of hotel and airline partners, potentially at a higher redemption value. Read our full Capital One Venture review.
Pros
The card comes with an up to $100 credit for the Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee.
Its flat-rate rewards and flexible travel redemption options help users get more mileage from their spending and exclusive portal features like AI-powered price tracking and price protection can help you save on bookings.
Cons
The $95 annual fee (not waived the first year) might be a bit too expensive for non-frequent flyers, especially since Capital One miles are worth less when redeemed for cash back.
Capital One lacks a major U.S. carrier as a travel partner.
Enjoy a one-time bonus of 75,000 miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day
Earn 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
Receive up to a $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
Enrich every hotel stay from the Lifestyle Collection with a suite of cardholder benefits, like a $50 experience credit, room upgrades, and more
Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
Intro offer
Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
10 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel 5 Miles per dollar on flights booked through Capital One Travel 2 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day
Annual fee
Regular APR
10 Miles
10 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
5 Miles
5 Miles per dollar on flights booked through Capital One Travel
2 Miles
2 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day
If you’re a frequent traveler wanting to strike the balance between top notch rewards, the most useful benefits and affordability, you may find your match with the Capital One Venture X. The annual statement credits significantly offset the annual fee and boosted flat-rate reward offerings let you earn big in various spending categories.
It offers practical, high-value perks for a reasonable annual fee. Competing cards can charge $500 or more in annual fees, and though they tend to carry more benefits, these perks are often tailored to a niche audience and won’t offer much value to the average traveler.
Its platter of annual perks, including its travel credits and account anniversary bonus miles, can help you cover the $395 annual fee with little effort.
Cons
The barrier of entry to qualify for this card is high, as you must have excellent credit.
You must book through Capital One Travel to earn rewards in key travel categories.
Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel
Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
Unlimited complimentary access for you and two guests to 1,300+ lounges, including Capital One Lounges and the Partner Lounge Network
Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
Elevate every hotel stay from the Premier or Lifestyle Collections with a suite of cardholder benefits, like an experience credit, room upgrades, and more
Receive up to a $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
Intro offer
Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn 2X points on Southwest® purchases. Earn 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare. Earn 2X points on internet, cable, and phone services; select streaming. Earn 2X points on Rapid Rewards® hotel and car rental partners. Earn 1X points on all other purchases.
Annual fee
Regular APR
2X
Earn 2X points on Southwest® purchases.
2X
Earn 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare.
2X
Earn 2X points on internet, cable, and phone services; select streaming.
2X
Earn 2X points on Rapid Rewards® hotel and car rental partners.
1X
Earn 1X points on all other purchases.
Southwest loyalists looking for their first airline card may find this card ticks most of the right boxes. It has a solid sign-up bonus and a decent mix of rewards categories that can help you earn miles toward your next flight while paying for monthly expenses. Read our full Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card review.
Pros
Its anniversary points bonus can help offset the annual fee.
Comes with basic perks like free checked bags and early check-ins.
Cons
It lacks the luxury perks you can find on other mid-tier airline rewards cards.
Its bonus categories aren’t the most popular or practical, so you may not earn a ton of miles on everyday spending.
Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
3,000 anniversary points each year.
Earn 2X points on Southwest® purchases.
Earn 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare.
Earn 2X points on internet, cable, and phone services; select streaming.
2 EarlyBird Check-In® each year.
Earn 1 point for every $1 spent on all other purchases.
Intro offer
Earn 100,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the Card in the first 6 months of Card Membership.
Earn 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged directly with hotels and resorts within the Hilton portfolio. Earn 5X Points per dollar on purchases at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations. Earn 3X Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
Annual fee
Regular APR
7X
Earn 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged directly with hotels and resorts within the Hilton portfolio.
5X
Earn 5X Points per dollar on purchases at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations.
3X
Earn 3X Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
This card is easy to keep in your wallet since it doesn’t have an annual fee but still earns rewards at a boosted rate in popular everyday spending categories. Plus, it comes with automatic Silver Elite status, fast-tracking your way to higher status tiers. Read our full Hilton Honors Amex card review.
Pros
It charges no annual fee, so it’s a good option if you only travel occasionally or are searching for your first hotel card.
It earns rewards in popular everyday categories, making it easy to rack up points.
Cons
It lacks many of the perks you can find on higher-tier hotel rewards cards, like free breakfast and room upgrades.
Other Hilton cards earn more on Hilton hotel bookings, which could make them more lucrative — even with annual fees.
Earn 100,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the Card in the first 6 months of Card Membership.
Earn 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged directly with hotels and resorts within the Hilton portfolio.
Earn 5X Points per dollar on purchases at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations.
Earn 3X Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
Enjoy complimentary Hilton Honors Silver status with your Card. Plus, spend $20,000 on eligible purchases on your Card in a calendar year and you can earn an upgrade to Hilton Honors Gold status through the end of the next calendar year.
No Foreign Transaction Fees. Enjoy international travel without additional fees on purchases made abroad.
Intro offer
Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.
Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year. Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel.
Annual fee
Regular APR
5X
Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
5X
Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel.
If you’re a frequent traveler looking for top-tier perks, this card may be worth the price of admission. It boasts an unrivaled set of cardmember benefits, including wide-reaching lounge access and credits for expedited security screening, airline incidentals, Uber, digital entertainment and much more.
Pros
Offers a ton of high-value benefits that can offset its annual fee if you take advantage.
Amex points are some of the most valuable travel rewards out there thanks to the issuer’s long list of airline and hotel transfer partners.
Cons
Not all of the card’s niche perks and credits will be practical for the average cardholder. Unless you can take full advantage, the card may end up costing more than it’s worth.
It earns just 1 point per dollar on all non-travel spending, so it won’t make much sense if you’re looking for a standalone rewards card to cover everyday spending.
Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Apply and select your preferred metal Card design: classic Platinum Card®, Platinum x Kehinde Wiley, or Platinum x Julie Mehretu.
Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel.
$200 Hotel Credit: Get up to $200 back in statement credits each year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings with American Express Travel when you pay with your Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
$240 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $20 back in statement credits each month on eligible purchases made with your Platinum Card® on one or more of the following: Disney+, a Disney Bundle, ESPN+, Hulu, The New York Times, Peacock, SiriusXM, and The Wall Street Journal. Enrollment required.
$155 Walmart+ Credit: Cover the cost of a $12.95 monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) with a statement credit after you pay for Walmart+ each month with your Platinum Card®. Cost includes $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Up Benefits are excluded.
$200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees are charged by the airline to your Platinum Card®.
$200 Uber Cash: Enjoy Uber VIP status and up to $200 in Uber savings on rides or eats orders in the US annually. Uber Cash and Uber VIP status is available to Basic Card Member only.
$300 Equinox Credit: Get up to $300 back in statement credits per calendar year on an Equinox membership, or an Equinox club membership (subject to auto-renewal) when you pay with your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required. Visit https://platinum.equinox.com/ to enroll.
$189 CLEAR® Plus Credit: Breeze through security with CLEAR Plus at 100+ airports, stadiums, and entertainment venues nationwide and get up to $189 back per calendar year on your Membership (subject to auto-renewal) when you use your Platinum Card®. Learn more.
$100 Global Entry Credit: Receive either a $100 statement credit every 4 years for a Global Entry application fee or a statement credit up to $85 every 4.5 years for a TSA PreCheck® (through a TSA official enrollment provider) application fee, when charged to your Platinum Card®. Card Members approved for Global Entry will also receive access to TSA PreCheck at no additional cost.
Shop Saks with Platinum: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases in Saks Fifth Avenue stores or at saks.com on your Platinum Card®. That's up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required.
$300 SoulCycle At-Home Bike Credit: Get a $300 statement credit for the purchase of a SoulCycle at-home bike with your Platinum Card®. An Equinox+ subscription is required to purchase a SoulCycle at-home bike and access SoulCycle content. Must charge full price of bike in one transaction. Shipping available in the contiguous U.S. only. Enrollment Required.
Unlock access to exclusive reservations and special dining experiences with Global Dining Access by Resy when you add your Platinum Card® to your Resy profile.
Intro offer
Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership.
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at Restaurants, plus takeout and delivery in the U.S. Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X). Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.
Annual fee
Regular APR
4X
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at Restaurants, plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.
4X
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X).
3X
Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.
This card is a terrific fit for foodies of all stripes thanks to its high rewards rate at both restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets, two practical everyday categories that should make it easy to rack up travel rewards. Plus, Amex points are among the most valuable rewards out there, especially if you transfer to the right airline partner.
Pros
Along with the rewards you’ll earn on purchases, this card offers valuable perks that can easily make up for its annual fee, including annual dining credits and Uber Cash.
Carries one of the most generous welcome bonuses out there when you factor in the high potential value of Amex points.
Cons
To get more than 1 cent per point in redemption value for your rewards, you’ll need to find the right airline or hotel transfer partner, which may be a headache for occasional travelers.
Plenty of no-annual-fee cards offer generous rewards rates on dining and groceries, and these may be a better fit if you’re looking for a low-maintenance card.
Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $6,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership.
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at Restaurants, plus takeout and delivery in the U.S., and earn 4X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X).
Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.
$120 Uber Cash on Gold: Add your Gold Card to your Uber account and each month automatically get $10 in Uber Cash for Uber Eats orders or Uber rides in the U.S., totaling up to $120 per year.
$120 Dining Credit: Satisfy your cravings and earn up to $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the American Express® Gold Card at Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, Milk Bar and select Shake Shack locations. Enrollment required.
Get a $100 experience credit with a minimum two-night stay when you book The Hotel Collection through American Express Travel. Experience credit varies by property.
Choose the color that suits your style. Gold or Rose Gold.
N/A
Intro offer
Intro offer is not available for this Capital One credit card.
Annual fee
Regular APR
This card leaves aside rewards and flashy perks, allowing you to focus on what matters most: building your credit. Unsecured cards for people with less-than-perfect credit often charge a ton of fees, but this card has no annual fee and gives you a chance to be considered for a higher credit line after just six months. You may even be able to upgrade to a more rewarding Capital One card in the future if your score improves.
You’ll be considered for a higher credit limit after just six months of responsible use — one of the shortest credit limit review periods you’ll find on a credit-building card.
Capital One may consider applicants with FICO scores as low as 580 for this card.
Cons
The 30.74 percent variable APR is assigned to all cardholders, regardless of credit score. That’s a bit high, even for a card for someone with fair credit
It comes with no rewards program or notable perks, which may limit this card’s long-term value compared to other credit-building cards.
No annual or hidden fees. See if you're approved in seconds
Be automatically considered for a higher credit line in as little as 6 months
Help build your credit through responsible use of a card like this
Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud Liability so that you won't be responsible for unauthorized charges
Monitor your credit score with CreditWise from Capital One. It's free for everyone
Get access to your account 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with online banking from your desktop or smartphone, with Capital One's mobile app
Check out quickly and securely with a contactless card, without touching a terminal or handing your card to a cashier. Just hover your card over a contactless reader, wait for the confirmation, and you're all set
Pay by check, online or at a local branch, all with no fee - and pick the monthly due date that works best for you
Intro offer
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! So you could turn $50 cash back into $100. Or turn $100 cash back into $200. There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a dollar-for-dollar match.
1% - 5%
Rewards Rate
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.
Annual fee
Regular APR
5%
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
1%
Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.
Thanks to its first-year Cashback Match™ and generous rotating cash back program, the Discover it® Student Cash Back is one of the most lucrative rewards credit cards available to students. In fact, it delivers the same rewards rates as Discover’s flagship rewards card.
The card’s low rates and fees weave a safety net for first-time cardholders. It carries no annual fee, foreign transaction fees or penalty APR and even waives your first late payment fee (the late fee is up to $41 after that).
There’s a six-month 0 percent introductory APR on purchases (then a relatively low ongoing APR of 18.24 percent to 27.24 percent, variable). That’s a rare but potentially helpful perk for newly-independent cardholders.
Cons
The rotating bonus rewards program might be confusing to credit card newbies.
Its additional features are barebones outside the rewards and low fees, even for a student card.
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! So you could turn $50 cash back into $100. Or turn $100 cash back into $200. There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a dollar-for-dollar match.
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases—automatically.
Redeem your rewards for cash at any time.
No credit score required to apply.
Discover could help you reduce exposure of your personal information online by helping you remove it from select people-search sites that could sell your data. It’s free, activate with the mobile app.
No annual fee and build your credit with responsible use.
0% intro APR on purchases for 6 months, then the standard variable purchase APR of 18.24% - 27.24% applies.
N/A
Intro offer
Intro offer is not available for this Chime credit card.
Annual fee
N/A
Regular APR
Those looking to build their credit with as few fees as possible should look no further than this card. There’s no APR, late fees, over-limit penalties or annual fee to worry about.
Card offers one of the highest possible secured credit card limits with a $10,000 maximum.
Chime does not require a credit check, so applicants avoid hard and soft pulls on their credit.
Cons
This card comes with no rewards, giving it limited long-term value.
Cardholders cannot upgrade to an unsecured card when they improve their credit.
To apply for a Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa® Credit Card, you must first open a Chime Checking Account and receive a qualifying direct deposit of $200 or more.
The qualifying direct deposit must be from your employer, payroll provider, gig economy payer, or benefits payer by Automated Clearing House (ACH) deposit OR Original Credit Transaction (OCT).
The Chime Credit Builder Card is a secured credit card that can help consumers build credit history. It has no interest*, no annual fees, no credit check to apply, and no minimum security deposit required**
Help build your credit history with your own money. The money you move into the Credit Builder secured account is the amount you can spend on your card (no minimum deposit required**). Turn on Safer Credit Building** and have your monthly balance automatically paid on time. Chime will report your activities to Transunion®. Experian®. and Equifax®.
Use your secured Credit Builder card everywhere VISA is accepted, including on everyday purchases, such as gas and groceries.
*No Interest: Out of network ATM withdrawal fees and over the counter advance fees may apply. See here for details.
**No Minimum Security Deposit: Money added to Credit Builder will be held in a secured account as collateral for your Credit Builder Visa card, which means you can spend up to this amount on your card. This is money you can use to pay off your charges at the end of every month.
The secured Chime Credit Builder Visa® Credit Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A. or Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and may be used everywhere Visa credit cards are accepted. Please see the back of your card for its issuing bank.
To apply for Credit Builder, you must have received a single qualifying direct deposit of $200 or more to your Chime Checking Account. The qualifying direct deposit must be from your employer, payroll provider, gig economy payer, or benefits payer by Automated Clearing House (ACH) deposit OR Original Credit Transaction (OCT). Bank ACH transfers, Pay Anyone transfers, verification or trial deposits from financial institutions, peer to peer transfers from services such as PayPal, Cash App, or Venmo, mobile check deposits, cash loads or deposits, one-time direct deposits, such as tax refunds and other similar transactions, and any deposit to which Chime deems to not be a qualifying direct deposit are not qualifying direct deposits.
**Safer Credit Building - On-time payment history may have a positive impact on your credit score. Late payment may negatively impact your credit score. Chime will report your activities to Transunion®, Experian®, and Equifax®. Impact on your credit may vary, as Credit scores are independently determined by credit bureaus based on a number of factors including the financial decisions you make with other financial services organizations.
N/A
Intro offer
Intro offer is not available for this Capital One credit card.
Annual fee
Regular APR
This card is a great option if you're looking to build credit with responsible use while minimizing the size of your security deposit. You can access a $200 credit limit with just a $49 deposit and you'll be automatically considered for a higher credit line in as few as six months with on-time monthly payments — one of the shortest credit line review periods available on a card available at this credit level.
0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers (within the first four months) and for 12 months on purchases (18.24% to 28.99% variable APR thereafter; 5% balance transfer fee, $5 minimum)
Citi Easy Deals, Citi Flex Loans and Citi Entertainment may help save money on eligible purchases, event tickets and alternative payment plans
0% intro APRfor 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers (within the first 120 days) and purchases (18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% variable APR thereafter; 5% balance transfer fee, $5 minimum)
4X points on up to $150,000 in combined purchases per calendar year in your top two of six eligible categories (then 1X thereafter; only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count toward the $150,000 cap)
3X points on eligible travel purchases (including flights and prepaid hotels booked through AmexTravel.com)
