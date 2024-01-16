Best Credit Cards of January 2024

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Cash back on everyday spending 3 percent cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations and U.S. online retail purchases of up to $6,000 per calendar year in purchases in each category (then 1 percent) 1 percent cash back on other purchases No annual fee 4.6 / 5 Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. Info (Read card review) Apply now Lock on American Express's secure site See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card Balance transfers with excellent credit 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers (within the first four months) and for 12 months on purchases (18.24% to 28.99% variable APR thereafter; 5% balance transfer fee, $5 minimum) Citi Easy Deals, Citi Flex Loans and Citi Entertainment may help save money on eligible purchases, event tickets and alternative payment plans No annual fee 4.1 / 5

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card Long intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers (within the first 120 days) and purchases (18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% variable APR thereafter; 5% balance transfer fee, $5 minimum) My Wells Fargo Deals can offer cash rewards No annual fee 4.3 / 5

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card Business card with no annual fee 5% cash back at office supply stores, internet, cable and phone services (on the first $25,000 in combined purchases each year, then 1%) 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants (on the first $25,000 in combined purchases each year, then 1%) No annual fee 4.6 / 5

American Express® Business Gold Card Best business card for first-year rewards value 4X points on up to $150,000 in combined purchases per calendar year in your top two of six eligible categories (then 1X thereafter; only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count toward the $150,000 cap) 3X points on eligible travel purchases (including flights and prepaid hotels booked through AmexTravel.com) 1X points on general purchases 5.0 / 5

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Dining and entertainment 10% cash back on Uber and Uber Eats purchases (through Nov. 14, 2024) 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars through Capital One Travel 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, select streaming services and grocery store purchases (excluding superstores like Walmart and Target) No annual fee 5.0 / 5

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Valuable rewards 3X points on online grocery purchases (excluding Walmart, Target and wholesale clubs), dining (including eligible delivery services) and select streaming services 5X points on Chase Ultimate Rewards travel and Lyft Rides (Lyft offer through March 31, 2025) 2X points on other travel 25% point value boost toward Chase Ultimate Rewards travel redemption Yearly bonus points and credits: $50 annual hotel stay credit and 10% back on your previous year's total combined spending points $95 annual fee 4.9 / 5