Why you might want a different student card

While the Capital One SavorOne Student card has great features for a student card, you may want to look elsewhere for a slightly better welcome offer or an intro APR offer.

Welcome offer: Not quite on the level of other cards

Welcome offers like sign-up bonuses and zero-interest periods aren’t common for student cards. However, the Capital One SavorOne Student card offers a modest $50 cash bonus after spending $100 on purchases within your first three months. This is ideal for lower spenders who would benefit from a welcome offer.

However, other starter cards do a bit better. The Discover it® Student Cash Back Card matches all cash back earned at the end of your first year, which can provide outsized value depending on your spending. The deciding factor should be how much you will need to spend when considering if this welcome offer moves the needle for you.

Rates and fees: Decent for a student card

The SavorOne Student cash back card has low fees but isn’t the best choice if you need to carry a balance. The purchase and balance transfer APR can range from relatively low to a fairly high rate compared to the average APR rates. Interest charges can add up quickly, wipe out your rewards and make it harder to pay off your debt.

Like most student cards, the SavorOne Student has no intro APR offer. If you already have a starter card and want to transfer your balance to Capital One, you won’t pay a balance transfer fee, which can help consolidate your debt. But, if you need some time to finance a large purchase, a better option might be the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Card for Students, which has a decent intro APR for both purchases and balance transfers. An intro APR offer gives you the flexibility to cover larger purchases and builds credit if paid off successfully.

The SavorOne Student card’s other fees are typical for a student card. You won’t have to worry about paying an annual fee, foreign transaction fees or a penalty APR, although there are late payment fees if you miss a payment. The lack of punitive fees makes this a decent option if you want to travel abroad or think you need to carry a balance, but shouldn’t be enough to sway your decision.