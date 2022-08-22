Why you might want the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card for Students

The Bank of America Cash Rewards for Students offers one of the best earning structures for a student credit card, similar to the standard version of the card. Students also have the freedom to pick their 3 percent bonus category each quarter, which can be a great learning tool.

Rewards: Excellent rates for a student card

The Bank of America Cash Rewards for Students earns 3 percent back in your chosen category, with a wide variety of choices. You can switch your category once per month, allowing you to adjust to your spending needs. You’ll also earn 2 percent back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs and 1 percent back on other purchases. The 2 percent and 3 percent bonus rates only apply to the first $2,500 in combined spending each quarter, after which you’ll earn 1 percent back. You won’t find better rates on a student card in most of the 3 percent categories plus most cards don't offer bonus rewards for wholesale clubs, making this a solid cash back credit card. While you do face a spending limit, it's not too limiting since it’s pretty high for most student needs.

This card also has some flexible redemption options. You can redeem cash back in any amount for statement credits on your credit card, a deposit into a Bank of America checking or savings account, or a deposit into an eligible account with Merrill. Or starting at $25, you can contribute your cash back rewards to a 529 account at Merrill or redeem for a check.

Welcome offer: Easily attainable and generous bonus

The Bank of America Cash Rewards for Students offers a relatively easy-to-earn welcome bonus. Upon approval, you’ll earn a cash rewards bonus of $200 when you spend $1,000 on your card within 90 days of account opening. That works out to spending around $334 per month. It should be easy to hit the minimum spending requirement if you use your credit card for regular purchases. Many student credit cards don’t offer a sign-up bonus or offer a minimal one, but this card gives a generous reward for manageable spending. It becomes even more palatable when coupled with the intro APR offer, which provides more flexibility to pay off your balance.

Intro APR: Offers can help manage expenses

The intro APR offer is generous by any credit card standard, making it an excellent offer for a student card. You get a 0 percent intro APR on purchases and balance transfers made within the first 60 days for the first 15 billing cycles, with a variable APR of 19.24 percent to 29.24 percent afterward. You can even take advantage of an intro balance transfer fee. The balance transfer fee for the first 60 days your account is open is 3 percent with future balance transfers carrying a 4 percent fee.

This offer can benefit students beginning their credit journey by giving them a relatively long leash to make purchases and consolidate debt without accruing interest. Responsibly using this offer will also help students build their credit. Combined with the welcome bonus, this provides terrific initial value for any student beginning their credit history.