Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card for Students review: Great choice for students

This is an excellent card for students to earn rewards, take advantage of a solid intro APR and welcome offer, and build credit.

Written by
Ryan Flanigan
Edited by
Reena Thomas, Ph.D.
Reviewed by
Grace Pilling
 /  12 min
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for and how we rate our cards. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Snapshot

3.7

Bankrate rating
Info

Bottom line

This card is an excellent choice for students to enter the world of credit cards, offering some of the best rates and features available for a student credit card.
Image of Bank of America&reg; Customized Cash Rewards credit card for Students

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card for Students

*
3.7
Bankrate score
Info
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

Info

1% - 3%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

On This Page

Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card for Students overview

The Bank of America® Cash Rewards Credit Card for Students is an excellent no-annual-fee choice for students who want to earn decent rewards on their spending and build credit. New cardholders can also manage debt responsibly with a generous intro APR on purchases and balance transfers.

The welcome offer is decent and easy to earn. Students also get a free FICO credit score with their monthly credit card statement. Compared to other student credit cards, the Bank of America Cash Rewards for Students is one of the best all-around options for a responsible spender.

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • 3 percent cash back in your chosen category: gas and EV charging stations, online shopping (including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming), dining, travel, drug stores and pharmacies or home improvement and furnishings
    • 2 percent cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs
    • 1 percent cash back on all other purchases
    • Spending cap of $2,500 per quarter in combined purchases in both bonus categories

    Expert Appraisal: Exceptional
    See our expert analysis

  • Rewards

    Welcome offer

    • Online $200 cash rewards bonus after making at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Apr

    0% intro APR offer

    • 0 percent intro APR on purchases for your first 15 billing cycles
    • 0 percent intro APR on balance transfers made within the first 60 days for your first 15 billing cycles
    • 19.24 percent to 29.24 percent variable ongoing APR after the intro APR ends
    • 3 percent intro balance transfer fee for the first 60 days your account is open (4 percent balance transfer fee after)

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Search

    Rates and fees

    • No annual fee
    • 3 percent foreign transaction fee
    • 4 percent cash advance fee
    • Late payment fee: up to $40
    • Penalty APR: up to 29.99 percent
    • Cash advance APR: 21.24 percent to 29.24 percent

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

  • Congrats

    Other cardholder perks

    • Free FICO score
    • $0 fraud liability
    • Overdraft protection

    Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
    See our expert analysis

Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card for Students pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    This card has some of the highest earning rates for a student card.

  • Checkmark

    The welcome bonus and intro APR offers are very generous compared to other student cards.

  • Checkmark

    Rotating category opportunities offer a great way for students to practice maximizing cash back rewards through strategic spending decisions.

Cons

  • Bonus categories are capped at $2,500 per quarter, which could limit earning potential.

  • Penalty APR rates for late payments are fairly high.

  • This card charges a foreign transaction fee, making it a poor choice for students traveling abroad.

Why you might want the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card for Students

The Bank of America Cash Rewards for Students offers one of the best earning structures for a student credit card, similar to the standard version of the card. Students also have the freedom to pick their 3 percent bonus category each quarter, which can be a great learning tool.

Rewards: Excellent rates for a student card

The Bank of America Cash Rewards for Students earns 3 percent back in your chosen category, with a wide variety of choices. You can switch your category once per month, allowing you to adjust to your spending needs. You’ll also earn 2 percent back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs and 1 percent back on other purchases. The 2 percent and 3 percent bonus rates only apply to the first $2,500 in combined spending each quarter, after which you’ll earn 1 percent back. You won’t find better rates on a student card in most of the 3 percent categories plus most cards don't offer bonus rewards for wholesale clubs, making this a solid cash back credit card. While you do face a spending limit, it's not too limiting since it’s pretty high for most student needs.

This card also has some flexible redemption options. You can redeem cash back in any amount for statement credits on your credit card, a deposit into a Bank of America checking or savings account, or a deposit into an eligible account with Merrill. Or starting at $25, you can contribute your cash back rewards to a 529 account at Merrill or redeem for a check.

Welcome offer: Easily attainable and generous bonus

The Bank of America Cash Rewards for Students offers a relatively easy-to-earn welcome bonus. Upon approval, you’ll earn a cash rewards bonus of $200 when you spend $1,000 on your card within 90 days of account opening. That works out to spending around $334 per month. It should be easy to hit the minimum spending requirement if you use your credit card for regular purchases. Many student credit cards don’t offer a sign-up bonus or offer a minimal one, but this card gives a generous reward for manageable spending. It becomes even more palatable when coupled with the intro APR offer, which provides more flexibility to pay off your balance.

Intro APR: Offers can help manage expenses

The intro APR offer is generous by any credit card standard, making it an excellent offer for a student card. You get a 0 percent intro APR on purchases and balance transfers made within the first 60 days for the first 15 billing cycles, with a variable APR of 19.24 percent to 29.24 percent afterward. You can even take advantage of an intro balance transfer fee. The balance transfer fee for the first 60 days your account is open is 3 percent with future balance transfers carrying a 4 percent fee.

This offer can benefit students beginning their credit journey by giving them a relatively long leash to make purchases and consolidate debt without accruing interest. Responsibly using this offer will also help students build their credit. Combined with the welcome bonus, this provides terrific initial value for any student beginning their credit history.

Why you might want a different student card

While the Bank of America Cash Rewards for Students is a solid card, some students may find the rewards structure overwhelming. You might also want a different card if you’re planning to travel abroad.

Rates and fees: Foreign transaction fees will eat into rewards

The Bank of America Cash Rewards for Students doesn’t charge an annual fee, but it does charge a foreign transaction fee. These fees will outweigh any rewards earned. If you plan on traveling abroad, you’ll want to consider other options like the Discover it® Student Cash Back which has no foreign transaction fee. 

Also, if you decide to transfer a balance in the first 60 days, you'll have to pay a balance transfer fee, which could affect how much you'd save. While this and other fees like a penalty APR are typical for student cards, you should factor in these costs when determining if this card is right for you, as they could be costly. 

Perks: Nothing remarkable

This card comes with fairly common benefits, such as:

  • Free FICO score access each month 
  • Zero liability for any fraudulent purchases charged to your credit card
  • Set up alerts to inform you when a purchase is made on your card, payment is due or a payment has been made. 
  • Chip technology for enhanced security and protection
  • Overdraft protection

These unremarkable benefits don’t provide any added incentive to open the card. While viewing credit growth via free access to your FICO score can be helpful, most cards will offer this benefit. However, perks tend to be light on student cards, so the focus should be on rewards, credit building and intro offers.

Limitations: Plenty to remember

While the Bank of America Cash Rewards for Students is a solid card, it has plenty of details to remember. You’ll need to remember to select your 3 percent category to earn rewards. If you want to change the category, you can only change it once per calendar month. You’ll also need to track your spending since there is a quarterly cap of $2,500 in combined purchases in the 3 percent and 2 percent categories. While that is a high amount for students, it’s still something to keep in mind.

If you forget these details, you’ll only earn an unimpressive 1 percent on your purchases. This can be a complicated rewards structure, especially if you are new to credit cards or have a busy student schedule. While the payoff can be greater than other cards, the potential to miss out if you are not on top of your spending is also great.

How the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card for Students compares to other student cards

There are many starter credit cards for students available with similar benefits. Here’s how this card stacks up against other top student credit cards.

Image of Bank of America&reg; Customized Cash Rewards credit card for Students

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card for Students

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

$200
Info

Rewards rate

1% - 3%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of Discover it&#174; Student Cash Back
Bankrate Score
5.0
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

Cashback Match
Info

Rewards rate

1% - 5%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

No Credit History
Info
Image of Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card
Bankrate Score
4.6
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

$50
Info

Rewards rate

1% - 8%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Fair to Good (580 – 740)
Info

Who is the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card for Students right for?

This card would be helpful for students interested in earning rewards while practicing responsible spending habits. 

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card for Students worth it?

The Bank of America Cash Rewards for Students is worth considering if you’re a student who wants to earn rewards and take advantage of its solid welcome and intro APR offers.

While the card is somewhat light on cardholder benefits, the Bank of America Cash Rewards for Students is one of the better choices, especially for students beginning their credit journey. Also, remember that your student credit card can be a starting point. After you’ve built up your credit score through responsible use, you can gain access to premium travel and rewards credit cards on the market, including other top Bank of America cards.

The information about the Bank of America Cash Rewards Credit Card for Students has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

How we rated this card

Document
50+
cards rated
Search
500+
data points analyzed
Debt
250+
fees tracked
Credit Card Reviews
40+
perks evaluated

Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring credit cards for students and people building credit, including each card’s cost, APR, credit-building tools and more.

We analyzed over 50 of the most popular cards designed for students and people with no credit history, bad credit or a fair credit score and scored each based on where its key features stood in relation to others in its category. 

Here are some of the key factors that gave this card its score: 

Frequently asked questions

Compare the best student credit cards

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.

Up next

Read more Student

Discover it® Student Cash Back Review

5.0 Bankrate Score

Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card Review

4.6 Bankrate Score

Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card Review

4.6 Bankrate Score

Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card for Students Review

4.2 Bankrate Score

Discover it® Student Chrome Review

4.1 Bankrate Score

Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card for Students Review

3.4 Bankrate Score