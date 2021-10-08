A deeper look at the current card offer

Quick highlights

Rewards Rate : 4 points for every $1 on qualifying purchases

: 4 points for every $1 on qualifying purchases Welcome Offer : 50,000 bonus points for spending $750 within the first three billing cycles

: 50,000 bonus points for spending $750 within the first three billing cycles Annual Fee : None

: None Purchase Intro APR : 0 percent APR for the first 12 billing cycles

: 0 percent APR for the first 12 billing cycles Balance Transfer Intro APR : 0 percent APR for the first 12 billing cycles, plus a fee of $5 or 3 percent of the balance if balances are transferred within 90 days of account opening

: 0 percent APR for the first 12 billing cycles, plus a fee of $5 or 3 percent of the balance if balances are transferred within 90 days of account opening Regular APR: 11.99 percent to 21.99 percent APR variable

Current welcome offer

If you’re approved for a new PNC points Visa Credit Card, you can earn an additional 50,000 points when you spend $750 within the first three billing cycles.

While not a spectacular bonus, it’s solid nevertheless, and there are thousands of options when it comes to redeeming. Since $750 isn’t a huge threshold to clear, this is something you may want to consider if you live in an area where PNC operates.

Rewards rate

Earning rewards points with the PNC Points Visa Credit Card is easy if you have an account with PNC (or open one) and meet the requirements to earn bonus points. You can always check the number of points available with your PNC credit card login credentials.

Earning rewards

You will earn four PNC rewards points for every $1 in qualified spending, which is almost everything except gift cards and other cash equivalent transactions. When this card is your daily go-to for spending, you can find yourself with a nice stash of points pretty quickly.

Let’s say you put $1,000 on your credit card each month. That gives you 4,000 points at the end of the month. Now, if you have a PNC account, this is where the point earnings really start to add up, as you’ll see below.

Redeeming rewards

With so many redemption choices, you’ll find earning them easier than spending them. Do you want to book an exciting travel getaway? Treat yourself to a spa experience? Donate to your favorite charity? Or use them on some new items for your home or wardrobe? The online rewards page is easy to navigate. Chose the category of reward you want to look at and browse through the offers.

Beware though: points expire 48 months after they are earned. To avoid losing them, after you open your account, set a reminder for 46 months from that date. That will give you a two-month buffer to decide how you’ll spend your points before they vanish from your account.