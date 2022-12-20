Why you might want a different card

Though it offers impressively long intro APR periods, the Wells Fargo Reflect card falls short when it comes to long-term value. It may also save you less overall on balance transfers than a card with lower fees and a shorter intro APR period.

Fees: High balance transfer fee can cut into savings

Despite the very long intro APR offer, the Reflect card may not offer the best savings. When choosing which balance transfer card will help you save on interest, you should consider a card’s balance transfer fee.

You’ll pay a 5 percent (minimum $5) balance transfer fee on balances you transfer to the Reflect card, which is tacked onto your total balance. For instance, a $1,000 debt transfer has a $50 balance transfer fee, so you would have to pay off a total of $1,050 before the end of the offer period. A 5 percent transfer fee is not uncommon among balance transfer cards, but it is on the high end. A few competing cards only charge a 3 percent fee — a difference that could add up to hundreds in savings on interest charges if you’re transferring a large balance.

A card with a lower balance transfer fee might save you more even with a shorter intro APR period. That’s because 5 percent of your balance can easily be more expensive than the interest charges you’d face from carrying a balance for a few extra months.

To see whether a longer intro APR or a lower balance transfer fee is right for you, try out Bankrate’s balance transfer calculator and credit card payoff calculator.

Other fees to keep in mind include a 3 percent foreign currency conversion fee and a late payment fee of up to $40. Luckily, though, you won’t be charged a penalty APR.

Rewards: Limited long-term value after intro APR period

If you're looking for a balance transfer card that offers rewards on purchases, then this card is not for you. The Wells Fargo Reflect Credit Card's lack of a rewards program is its biggest disadvantage.

As a simple way to pay down your debt, it’s a good option, but a card that earns rewards on everyday purchases like groceries and gas could help offset the cost of your balance transfer fee and provide long-term value. Keep in mind that you should avoid carrying a balance on a credit card, even if it’s a rewards card. Interest charges will always eclipse the value of the rewards.

If you’re sure that you can pay off your transferred balance within the intro APR offer time period and you want a card that offers rewards too, take a look at the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. This card offers a high flat cash rewards rate on purchases, a decent welcome offer and a solid (though shorter) intro APR period.

Perks: Few benefits compared to other no-annual-fee cards

Balance transfer cards aren’t known for carrying a rich portfolio of benefits outside basics like FICO credit score access or account alerts — and the Reflect card is no different. While the Wells Fargo Reflect Card does offer cellphone protection and Wells Fargo Deals perks, these are not typically considered valuable benefits.

You do get decent cellphone protection, however. Phone bills you pay with the Wells Fargo Reflect Card are protected against eligible theft or damage for up to $600 per claim — minus a $25 out-of-pocket deductible. You can file up to two claims per year for up to $1,200 in annual coverage. Wells Fargo Reflect’s terms make it the best card for cellphone protection with a balance transfer offer, but it still might not be the most appealing perk.

The card also offers access to My Wells Fargo Deals, but these deals are mostly modest discounts like 5 percent cash back at Starbucks or 20 percent back on eligible Kindle purchases that usually come with small reward caps (less than $10). So the value of these perks is fairly limited.

The Reflect card also carries a few standard Visa Traditional benefits, common to most Visa cards. But they aren’t the most helpful benefits. If you want more network features, a few cards with shorter zero-interest periods, like the U.S. Bank Cash+®Visa Signature® Card, feature cash back programs and Visa Signature or World Elite Mastercard perks.

Learn more: Wells Fargo Reflect benefits guide