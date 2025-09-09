What type of BT card is right for me?

The Chase Slate® is no longer accepting new applications as of March 2020. Those interested in the Chase Slate® can check out the Chase Slate Edge℠* instead.

Key takeaways Balance transfers can reduce interest costs by moving debt to a lower or 0 percent intro APR card.

Watch for transfer fees and limited intro periods, since they affect overall savings.

Good credit is usually required, and high balances can still impact your score.

A balance transfer helps manage debt but works best with a clear payoff plan.

Credit cards are powerful financial tools that offer an opportunity to build your credit score. It’s no secret, though, that they can also pave the path to a mountain of debt. Forty-six percent of cardholders carry a credit card balance from month to month, according to Bankrate’s 2025 Credit Card Debt Survey — a potentially expensive habit with the average credit card interest rate sitting at more than 20 percent.

The good news is that many credit cards feature a handy option for helping you dig out from under that pile of debt: a balance transfer.

Learn what a balance transfer is and how it can help you get on a stronger path to healthier finances.

What is a balance transfer?

A balance transfer is a transaction that moves existing debt from one source of debt to a different source, typically a credit card.

A balance transfer credit card is a type of card designed to help you pay down existing debt balances you have on other credit cards. With a balance transfer card, you secure a lower rate, or even an introductory 0 percent annual percentage rate (APR) for a limited time. Then, you quickly pay down as much debt as possible — if not your entire balance — within that window. That enables you to save money on interest as you work to pay down the debt and potentially pay it off faster.

Some of the best rewards credit cards also tout decent, yet shorter, balance transfer offers. However, your goal should ultimately be to pay off the debt you transferred entirely during any introductory period, and sometimes, earning rewards and consolidating debt just don’t mix well.

What types of debt can you transfer to a credit card?

While many people think of balance transfer cards as exclusively for credit card debt, you can often transfer different kinds of debts, too.

Some balance transfer cards allow you to transfer debts like:

Car loans

Student loans

Personal loans

At the time of writing, Chase and American Express are the only major issuers that don’t allow transfers of non-credit-card debt.

But, just because you can, doesn’t mean you should. For instance, if the original interest rates on your debts are lower than the regular rate on your new balance transfer card, you shouldn’t transfer that debt unless you’re sure you’ll pay it off before your promotional period is up. Otherwise, you could be stuck with higher interest rates and interest charges than your original debt would have in the first place.

Star Icon Keep in mind: You can’t do a balance transfer between cards from the same bank. So, if your debt is currently with Bank of America, for example, you can’t transfer that debt to another Bank of America card. And since Capital One’s acquisition of Discover, you can’t transfer balances between Capital One and Discover cards, either.

How does a balance transfer work?

A balance transfer works as a debt payoff strategy, allowing you a period of time to pay down debt without paying interest on what you owe. There are two key caveats you need to know when it comes to how credit card balance transfers work:

0 percent intro APR offers are always for a limited time. After the intro period ends, whatever balance you have on the card will start accruing interest at the card’s regular APR. You’ll almost always have to pay a balance transfer fee. Most balance transfer cards charge a balance transfer fee between 3 percent and 5 percent (often with a $5 minimum) of the transferred balance. For example, if you transferred $1,000 of debt to a card with a 5 percent balance transfer fee, you’d have a $50 fee tacked onto your transferred balance. Use Bankrate’s balance transfer calculator to ensure that paying the fee is worth it compared to how much you’ll save on interest.

If the offer is only for a limited time and I have to pay a fee, how could this still save me money? The answer: with a solid plan and some discipline.

Let’s say you have $5,000 of credit card debt with a 21 percent APR and you want to pay it off over 15 months. You could choose to leave it on your current card or do a balance transfer with a 0 percent APR offer for 15 months and a balance transfer fee of 5 percent.

Principal balance Balance transfer fee Monthly payment Time to repay balance Total interest paid Total repaid Original card $5,000 $0 $381 15 $728 $5,728 Balance transfer card $5,000 $250 (5% of $5,000) $350 15 $0 $5,250

The money you’d save on interest charges would outweigh the $250 balance transfer fee and slightly reduce the monthly payment you’d need to reach your 15-month pay-off goal. So the total amount you would repay is $478 less if you went with a balance transfer.

Lightbulb Icon How much will you have to pay after your intro APR period ends? Let’s say you only paid $200 a month instead of $350 in the example above. You would’ve repaid $3,000 and have $2,250 left at the end of your introductory offer. If the regular APR is 24 percent, and you decide to continue paying $200 per month until your balance is paid off, it will take you an extra 13 months to get there, and you’d pay $324 in interest. This is why it’s ideal to pay off your entire balance before the intro period expires.

Is a balance transfer your best option?

Balance transfers are usually a good option to tackle debt you accrued unexpectedly, such as in emergencies, or due to poor budgeting that you’ve worked hard to correct. Other situations, however, might be better suited for different solutions. To better understand if a balance transfer is a good idea, you’ll want to ask yourself these questions:

Do you have a lot of high-interest credit card debt? A balance transfer card can be a smart move for high-interest debt. You get the chance to save money on interest and pay down the balance at a faster pace. Do you need time to pay off a recent large purchase? If you didn’t snag an introductory zero percent purchase APR on your latest big buy, it’s not too late to save on interest. You may want to use a balance transfer card to successfully dodge interest that may otherwise have been added to your balance, as long as you pay off your balance before the intro period ends. Would you rather focus on one balance? Juggling multiple balances is stressful and can even result in missed or late payments if you’re not careful. Consolidating multiple balances to one card means you have only one payment to keep up with. Even better, the monthly payment could potentially be lower. Can you comfortably pay off your balance during your introductory period? After your intro period ends, interest starts accruing on any remaining balance at the card’s regular APR. And doing another balance transfer may erase any savings you were able to secure. If you have a considerable amount of debt to pay down, a balance transfer might not be the best tool for you. Instead, consider a personal loan. Is your credit card spending under control? You may be doing a balance transfer with the best intentions, but if you’re still spending on those old cards — especially while trying to earn credit card rewards, it might land you in a bigger hole than you started with. Until you tackle the circumstances pushing your credit card spending out of control, you should hold off on a balance transfer. Would a balance transfer alternative be a better fit? Balance transfers can be restrictive when it comes to paying off debt. You’re limited to certain forms of debt, your credit limit might not support a full transfer, your credit score needs to be at least 670 to qualify and you usually have less than two years to pay off your balance. If those are dealbreakers, you may want to consider alternative solutions.

Lightbulb Icon Balance transfer alternatives If a balance transfer doesn’t seem right for you, consider these alternatives: Personal loans

Home equity loans

Debt counseling

Debt management plans If the amount of debt you have is larger than the potential credit limit on a new card, or if you have a low credit score or need a longer debt repayment period, it’s worth considering a personal loan. Though you won’t find an interest-free intro period, the best personal loans from banks and other financial institutions tend to offer lower rates than credit cards do.

Can you do a balance transfer with bad credit?

You can still do a balance transfer with bad credit, but it may not be as beneficial for you. Even if you can qualify for a balance transfer card with poor credit — a credit score of 579 or below — you likely can’t qualify for the best balance transfer cards. With this score, you probably won’t receive an interest-free window, but you might gain access to a lower APR than you’re currently paying.

A balance transfer can still help you save money on interest if you don’t have great credit, but you should also consider other options. If you can’t find a balance transfer card for bad credit, or if your balance transfer application is denied, try to do the following:

Improve your credit. With better credit, you can qualify for better cards with better rates and terms.

With better credit, you can qualify for better cards with better rates and terms. Find a co-signer. Consider applying with a co-signer. When you have a co-signer, a family member or friend lends you their good credit to help you qualify. There is risk involved with this option since co-signers are jointly responsible for repaying the amount owed.

Consider applying with a co-signer. When you have a co-signer, a family member or friend lends you their good credit to help you qualify. There is risk involved with this option since co-signers are jointly responsible for repaying the amount owed. Pay down your debt with another method. Use snowball or avalanche methods to get organized in tackling your balances and pay them off faster than you would without a budget.

Use snowball or avalanche methods to get organized in tackling your balances and pay them off faster than you would without a budget. Consolidate your debt. Consolidate high-interest debt with a fixed interest rate, a fixed monthly payment and a fixed repayment period. A set payment each month can make your debt repayment plan easier, and even though you’ll still pay interest, you may be able to qualify with bad credit.

What type of balance transfer card is right for me?

The right balance transfer card for you depends on what you need. Would you prefer a card that helps you focus on paying down debt with no distractions? Or one with more long-term value at the expense of a longer intro APR period? Here’s a breakdown of each type so you can weigh your options:

Cards with long-term value

Many of the top balance transfer credit cards offer cash back on purchases, while others feature insurance protections, purchase benefits and more. Rewards and perks are especially helpful to consider when choosing a balance transfer card.

Bankrate senior editor Brooklyn Lowery learned this after doing a balance transfer with the now-discontinued Chase Slate®* card. Although it had no balance transfer fee and served its purpose at the time, rewards may have made the difference between a card that collects dust in a drawer and a card that delivers long-term value.

These days, I’d choose a different card — one that would be useful to me long-term. My Slate card now lives in a drawer and gets a single recurring bill put on it every month so it shows some activity. It hasn’t ‘done’ anything for me in seven years. — Brooklyn Lowery, senior editor at Bankrate

The Citi Double Cash® Card is a good example of a card you can use for a balance transfer and keep for its long-term value. It offers an 18-month 0 percent intro APR on balance transfers made in the first four months, followed by an 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) APR. There’s an intro balance transfer fee of 3 percent (minimum $5) for transfers completed within the first four months of account opening. After that, it rises to 5 percent.

After you pay off your balance transfer, you can earn 1 percent cash back on purchases and another 1 percent when you pay.

Cards that are balance transfer-focused

The best balance transfer credit cards offer a 0 percent intro APR for 21 months (or longer, in the case of the U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® Card*) on transferred balances. Cards with long intro APR offers typically offer little to no rewards, so you’ll have to weigh your options carefully. If you need more time to pay off your debt, you might have to forego rewards.

A good example of this is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card. It earns no rewards. Instead, it offers a 0 percent intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers made within the first 120 days, as well as on purchases, followed by a 17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% Variable APR. A 5 percent balance transfer fee (minimum $5) also applies.

How to do a balance transfer with a credit card

Transferring an existing balance to a new balance transfer credit card is a relatively straightforward process.

Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Check your credit score. You’ll need at least good credit in the 670 to 739 range to qualify for the best cards. Balance transfer cards for poor credit exist — though they typically come with less attractive terms and conditions for paying down debt. Compare card offer details. Consider each card’s main features, including length of intro period, regular APR, fees, rewards and perks. Apply for a balance transfer card. Choose a balance transfer card that offers the length of intro 0 percent APR you need to fully pay down your debt (or get as close as possible). Request the balance transfer. Sometimes you can initiate this process as part of your card application. Once the issuer approves your transfer, it can take a few days to a couple of weeks for the process to be completed. Continue paying off your first card. While you wait, make sure you continue making payments on your old account so you don’t accrue late fees or other penalties. Soon, you’ll see the new balance, along with any associated balance transfer fee, in your new card account. Make a plan for paying off your balance. Now that the balance is on your new card, do the math and make a plan to pay off as much of the balance as possible during the intro period. Remember that the balance transfer fee is added to your total balance, then divide the balance by the number of months you have to pay it off in order to find your needed monthly payment.

The bottom line

If you’re under a mountain of high-interest debt, a balance transfer can help you save on interest and pay down what you owe more quickly. Before applying for a balance transfer card, analyze your bills to understand the types of debt you owe, how much you owe and to whom. Then, compare the best 0 percent intro APR credit cards on the market to find a fit with your budget and debt payoff plan.

Information about the Chase Slate®, Chase Slate Edge℠ and U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.