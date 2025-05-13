Why you might want the U.S. Bank Shield Visa

The U.S. Bank Shield Visa is naturally an excellent choice if you want as much breathing room as possible to pay off your balance and any future purchases without the threat of snowballing interest. Plus, its humble rewards program, annual statement and cellphone insurance give it a little bit more value to power past rival cards.

Intro APR offer: Record-breaking intro APR lengths

Fewer and fewer cards have been offering 21-month intro APRs over the past few years, which could be a challenge with the sky-high interest rates and record levels of credit card debt. In fact, Bankrate’s 2025 Credit Card Debt Report found nearly half of Americans are saddled with credit card debt. The new U.S. Bank Shield Visa Card goes against the grain with its record-breaking 0 percent intro APR for 24 billing cycles — and on both purchases and balance transfers no less (then a 17.74 percent to 28.74 percent variable APR; transfers must be within the first 60 days).

With how credit card balances have skyrocketed since 2021 , the Shield Visa card re-energizes the balance transfer market with intro APR offers and features that better fit the current climate than competing cards.

Ongoing APR: Low for a balance transfer card

Balance transfer cards aren’t known for particularly low ongoing interest rates, but the U.S. Bank Shield Visa card may be able to help minimize the cost if you may need to occasionally carry a small balance for a month or two. The card’s 17.74 percent to 28.74 percent variable ongoing APR could be well below the average interest rate (currently hovering around 20 percent), and it’s one of the lower ranges available from a card with long-lasting intro APR offers.

After the intro APR offers end, you’ll also have the option to possibly save more money with a fixed-fee U.S. Bank ExtendPay installment plan on purchases of $100 (or up to 50 percent of your credit line). Many issuers provide similar buy now, pay later options , but the U.S. Bank Shield Visa card’s program has a leg up if you qualify for its $0-fee, three-month ExtendPay Plan perk. Use it carefully, though, since this benefit is only available once per calendar year, at least two months after your intro APR offers end and while your balance isn’t overlimit or overdue.

Rewards : Earns cash back — unlike rival cards

The 4 percent cash back is a stellar reward rate, but it will only yield decent cash back if you regularly use it on prepaid flights, hotels and rental cars through the U.S. Bank Rewards Center. The Shield Visa doesn’t earn the usual 1 percent back on general purchases that most rewards cards earn, so this rewards rate only comes into play when you’re traveling — which may not be a priority if you need an extra-strength debt consolidation card like the Shield Visa.