U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® Card review: The breakthrough best pick for balance transfers
The new leading balance transfer card.
4.2
N/A
4%
$0
17.74% - 28.74% Variable
4.2
U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® Card overview
For a long time, 21 months was the longest 0 percent intro APR you could get on a balance transfer credit card. But the new U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® Card has burst onto the scene and blown past this record with its chart-topping 0 percent intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles (then a 17.74 percent to 28.74 percent variable APR; transfers must be within the first 60 days).
In exchange for a higher 5 percent balance transfer fee ($5 minimum) and watering down the cellphone protection benefit, this successor to the discontinued U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card* card packs a small annual credit and modest cash back opportunities on top of the best-in-class intro APR offers. If you need as much breathing room as possible to help pay off your balance and upcoming purchases without interest interfering, the U.S. Bank Shield Visa is the new go-to option. However, it’s worth considering a zero-interest card with shorter intro APR offers if you’d ultimately save more money with better rewards categories or a lower balance transfer fee.
Rewards
4 percent cash back on prepaid flights, hotel and rental car bookings through the Rewards Center
Expert Appraisal: Good
See our expert analysis
Welcome offer
-
Doesn’t provide a welcome rewards offer, which is typical for a balance transfer card
Expert Appraisal: Typical
See our expert analysis
0% intro APR offer
- 0 percent intro APR on purchases for 24 billing cycles
- 0 percent intro APR on balance transfers for 24 billing cycles
- 17.74% - 28.74% Variable ongoing APR
Expert Appraisal: Exceptional
See our expert analysis
Rates and fees
- No annual fee
- 5 percent balance transfer fee ($5 minimum)
- 3 percent foreign transaction fee
- Up to $41 fee for late and returned payments
- No penalty APR
- U.S. Bank ExtendPay® Fees (Monthly fee, disclosed upon enrollment, that doesn’t exceed 1.6 percent of the principal amount in a U.S. Bank ExtendPay® Plan or U.S. Bank ExtendPay® Loan)
Expert Appraisal: Typical
See our expert analysis
Other cardholder perks
- $20 annual statement credit after 11 consecutive calendar months of purchases
- Cellphone protection (one $600 claim per 12-month period, minus a $100 deductible)
- U.S. Bank ExtendPay® alternative payment option (if eligible)
- Access to Rewards Center Shopping Deals cash back opportunities
- Free credit score checks
Expert Appraisal: Great
See our expert analysis
U.S. Bank Shield Visa pros and cons
Carries perhaps the longest purchase and balance transfer intro APR offers on the market.
It’s one of the few balance transfer cards to earn rewards, impressively earning more than 2 percent cash back on category purchases.
Its annual $20 statement credit is a small perk that can make this card slightly better for managing your balance after the intro APR (credit available after 11 consecutive months of purchases).
Although typical for similar cards, the 5 percent balance transfer fee ($5 minimum) can be costly for large balances.
The 4 percent cash back on eligible Rewards Center travel likely won’t be very lucrative, even compared to the 1 percent flat-rate cash back most rewards cards offer.
It doesn’t carry a welcome rewards offer, although the few rewards balance transfer cards on the market do.
How to save money with a U.S. Bank Shield Visa balance transfer
Although the Shield Visa card’s intro APR offers are slightly longer than the previous 21-month max available on other cards, the extra time can make a difference if you want to keep your monthly payments lower or need as much time as possible to settle your credit card debt.
Here’s a look at your remaining balance — with interest — after 18, 21 and 24 billing cycles based on the average $6,730 credit card balance, the average approximate 20 percent card APR, our Minimum Payment Calculator and the $281 monthly payment required to pay off the balance in 24 billing cycles. Otherwise, you’d need to pay $374 each month to clear your balance in 18 billing cycles, or about $321 each month in 21 billing cycles.
|Balance transfer intro APR length
|Balance (after 18 billing cycles)
|Balance (after 21 billing cycles)
|Balance (after 24 billing cycles)
|U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® Card
|$1,672
|$829
|$0
|$1,672
|$829
|
$11.16
Pay off: 25 billing cycles
Interest paid: $25.33
|$1,672
|$892.67
|
$77.73
Pay off: 25 billing cycles
Interest paid: $92.90
Why you might want the U.S. Bank Shield Visa
The U.S. Bank Shield Visa is naturally an excellent choice if you want as much breathing room as possible to pay off your balance and any future purchases without the threat of snowballing interest. Plus, its humble rewards program, annual statement and cellphone insurance give it a little bit more value to power past rival cards.
Intro APR offer: Record-breaking intro APR lengths
Fewer and fewer cards have been offering 21-month intro APRs over the past few years, which could be a challenge with the sky-high interest rates and record levels of credit card debt. In fact, Bankrate’s 2025 Credit Card Debt Report found nearly half of Americans are saddled with credit card debt. The new U.S. Bank Shield Visa Card goes against the grain with its record-breaking 0 percent intro APR for 24 billing cycles — and on both purchases and balance transfers no less (then a 17.74 percent to 28.74 percent variable APR; transfers must be within the first 60 days).
With how credit card balances have skyrocketed since 2021, the Shield Visa card re-energizes the balance transfer market with intro APR offers and features that better fit the current climate than competing cards.
Ongoing APR: Low for a balance transfer card
Balance transfer cards aren’t known for particularly low ongoing interest rates, but the U.S. Bank Shield Visa card may be able to help minimize the cost if you may need to occasionally carry a small balance for a month or two. The card’s 17.74 percent to 28.74 percent variable ongoing APR could be well below the average interest rate (currently hovering around 20 percent), and it’s one of the lower ranges available from a card with long-lasting intro APR offers.
After the intro APR offers end, you’ll also have the option to possibly save more money with a fixed-fee U.S. Bank ExtendPay installment plan on purchases of $100 (or up to 50 percent of your credit line). Many issuers provide similar buy now, pay later options, but the U.S. Bank Shield Visa card’s program has a leg up if you qualify for its $0-fee, three-month ExtendPay Plan perk. Use it carefully, though, since this benefit is only available once per calendar year, at least two months after your intro APR offers end and while your balance isn’t overlimit or overdue.
Rewards: Earns cash back — unlike rival cards
The 4 percent cash back is a stellar reward rate, but it will only yield decent cash back if you regularly use it on prepaid flights, hotels and rental cars through the U.S. Bank Rewards Center. The Shield Visa doesn’t earn the usual 1 percent back on general purchases that most rewards cards earn, so this rewards rate only comes into play when you’re traveling — which may not be a priority if you need an extra-strength debt consolidation card like the Shield Visa.
Here is how much cash back the 4 percent cash back on eligible prepaid travel translates into based on the average cost of a vacation in the U.S.for two people (rounded up to the nearest dollar):
|Cash back (Day trip)
|Cash back (Weekend vacation)
|Cash back (Week vacation)
|
Domestic airfare
($572 round trip for two)
|—
|$23
|$23
|
Hotel room
($259)
|$11
|
$21
(Two nights)
|
$63
(Six nights)
|
Rental car
($42)
|$2
|
$6
(Three days)
|
$12
(Seven days)
|Total
|$13
|$50
|$98
Still, a cash back program is a notable edge over rival balance transfer cards with at least 21-month intro APR offers. Few balance transfer-focused cards earn rewards to begin with, and the closest rewards options — the Discover it® Chrome and the Citi Double Cash® Card — don’t have intro APRs that are nearly as competitive.
Bankrate Insight
There is also the opportunity to occasionally earn a few bucks of cash back with Rewards Center Shopping Deals. But, like with the 4 percent rewards category, there isn’t a guarantee you’ll find the options you want through the issuer portal, so these options are only good for a sporadic sprinkle of cash back.
Perks: Potential savings after the intro APRs
There aren’t many features beyond the exceptional intro APRs, light rewards and alternative payment plans, but that’s common among balance transfer cards. The modest annual statement credit and cellphone protection are more than the competition offer, though.
It’s not much, but the $20 statement credit after 11 consecutive calendar months of purchases can be some extra pocket change each year. The cellphone protection you can get from consistently paying your monthly phone bill with the card could be much handier. However, it’s worth noting that the single $600 claim per 12-month period and $100 deductible are much weaker than the coverage the discontinued U.S. Bank Visa Platinum card offered: two $600 claims in the same period, minus a $25 deductible. The competing Wells Fargo Reflect® Card also provides stronger coverage on par with the U.S. Bank Shield Visa card’s predecessor.
Why you might want a different balance transfer card
Although the U.S. Bank Shield Visa may have one of the longest intro APR offers available, there are a few reasons you might opt for another card.
Rates and fees: Hefty transfer fee for big balances
Like many balance transfer cards, the U.S. Bank Shield Visa is easy to manage since there’s no annual fee and no penalty APR. However, there is a 3 percent foreign transaction fee and up to $41 fee for late and returned payments you’ll need to watch out for. Those fees are typical, though, and avoidable if you’re careful.
On the other hand, the 5 percent balance transfer fee ($5 minimum) could be a deal-breaker depending on the size of your balance. Many balance transfer cards with 21-month intro APR offers charge a 5 percent transfer fee, but a few options with shorter intro APRs on purchases and/or balance transfers have a 3 percent balance transfer fee. It’s a bit disappointing to see the U.S. Bank Shield Visa card jump to this higher fee since the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum was perhaps the only card with intro APRs that lasted 21 billing cycles on both purchases and balance transfers that still charged a 3 percent transfer fee ($5 minimum; 17.74 percent to 28.74 percent variable APR after intro offers end).
However, if you need more than 21 months to pay off your balance, the 5 percent transfer fee may be a better deal than the extra interest you would owe. However, if you’re able to pay off your balance within 18 months, a card with a 3 percent balance transfer fee would save you more money.
Welcome offer: No bonus rewards
Balance transfer cards with at least 21-month intro APR offers usually don’t provide sign-up bonus rewards, and the U.S. Bank Shield card is no exception. However, it’s worth mentioning that the few other rewards-earning balance transfer cards come with welcome offers, such as the Citi Double Cash® Card and the Discover it® Chrome. Still, these cards don’t keep interest at bay as long as the U.S. Bank Shield Visa can.
This probably isn’t a deal-breaker if you’re focused on paying down your balance, especially if your situation calls for long-lasting intro APRs. After all, sign-up bonuses encourage more spending at the outset. On the other hand, a welcome offer could help recoup the cost of a balance transfer fee.
Best cards to pair with the U.S. Bank Shield Visa
Your main focus should be whittling down your balance with the U.S. Bank Shield Visa, but its modest 4 percent back on eligible Rewards Center travel can be pooled with other U.S. Bank cash rewards cards if you’re looking for more long-term value after your debt is paid off.
Depending on your spending habits, it might be worth partnering with another rewards U.S. Bank card like the U.S. Bank Smartly™ Visa Signature® Card*, U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card or U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards® Visa Signature® Card.
How the U.S. Bank Shield Visa compares to other balance transfer cards
Although the U.S. Bank Shield Visa has the longest intro APR offers on the market for purchases and balance transfers, depending on your spending, other cards could be more cost-effective thanks to a lower balance transfer fee or stronger rewards program.
Annual fee
Intro offer
Rewards rate
4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.
Recommended Credit Score
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Annual fee
Intro offer
Rewards rate
Recommended Credit Score
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Annual fee
Intro offer
Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
Rewards rate
Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, a special travel offer, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through 12/31/25.
Recommended Credit Score
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
The U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® Card carries the longest intro APR offers I’ve seen in all my years of reviewing credit cards. Although it’s not a viable rewards card, the modest rewards opportunities and other perks add enough value to establish a new league of balance transfer cards. In the current climate, I’m excited to see more issuers diversify and reinvigorate their balance transfer cards to compete.Garrett Yarbrough, Bankrate credit cards writer
Is the U.S. Bank Shield Visa Card right for me?
The U.S. Bank Shield Visa not only redefines what makes a leading balance transfer card, but it also provides a better solution for the growing challenge of credit card debt than long-standing cards. It could be the right fit if you:
Want the longest timeframe possible to pay off your balance.
Would like to divvy your balance into the lowest monthly payments you can.
Want more perks to help you manage your balance after the intro APRs end.
Prefer even modest rewards to give your balance transfer card more long-term value.
Alternative picks
Although you won’t find as long of an intro APR with another credit card, the following options can give you a slightly different balance of the U.S. Bank Shield Visa card’s perks:
Frequently asked questions
How we rated this card
Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring balance transfer and low-interest cards, including each card’s introductory APR, intro APR period length, ongoing APR, balance transfer fee, perks and more.
While balance transfer and low-interest cards share a similar ratings rubric, we weigh features differently based on how a card is categorized. We categorize cards that carry an especially long intro APR offer on balance transfers as dedicated balance transfer cards, while cards that offer an especially low ongoing APR are considered general low-interest cards.
Based on its features, we assigned this card a primary category of balance transfer and tailored our ratings accordingly.
We analyzed over 100 of the most popular balance transfer and low-interest cards and scored each based on how its key features stacked up against those of other cards in its category.
Here’s a breakdown of what gave this card its score:
