11 Best Balance Transfer Cards with 0% APR of January 2024

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card Balance transfer beginners 21 months 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Intro Offer: N/A Regular APR: 18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% Variable APR 4.3 / 5 Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. Info (Read card review) Apply now Lock on Wells Fargo's secure site See Rates & Fees

Discover it® Balance Transfer Rotating bonus categories 18 months 0% for 18 months Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300. Info Intro Offer: Cashback Match Regular APR: 17.24% - 28.24% Variable APR 4.6 / 5 Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. Info (Read card review) Apply now Lock on Discover's secure site See Rates & Fees

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Everyday rewards 15 months 0% on balance transfers for 15 months Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. Info Intro Offer: Earn $200 Regular APR: 19.24% - 29.99% Variable 4.6 / 5 Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. Info (Read card review) Apply now Lock on American Express's secure site See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Citi Double Cash® Card Good credit 18 months 0% intro for 18 months on Balance Transfers Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. Info Intro Offer: $200 cash back Regular APR: 19.24% - 29.24% (Variable) 4.2 / 5 Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. Info (Read card review) Apply now Lock on Citi's secure site See Rates & Fees

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Flexible rewards categories 15 billing cycles 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles on BTs made 1st 60 days. 3% fee. Then 18.24-28.24% Var. APR $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening Info Intro Offer: $200 Regular APR: 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers 4.3 / 5 Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. Info (Read card review) Apply now Lock on Bank of America's secure site

Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card Unlimited 1.5 percent cash back 15 billing cycles 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any BTs made in the first 60 days. A 3% fee applies. $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening Info Intro Offer: $200 Regular APR: 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers 3.8 / 5 Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. Info (Read card review) Apply now Lock on Bank of America's secure site

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card 2% cash rewards 15 months 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months Info Intro Offer: $200 cash rewards Regular APR: 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR 4.3 / 5 Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. Info (Read card review) Apply now Lock on Wells Fargo's secure site See Rates & Fees

Citi Custom Cash® Card Automatic bonus category 15 months 0% for 15 months on balance transfers Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $1500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. Info Intro Offer: $200 Regular APR: 19.24% - 29.24% (Variable) 4.4 / 5 Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. Info (Read card review) Apply now Lock on Citi's secure site See Rates & Fees

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Groceries 12 months 0% on balance transfers for 12 months Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. Info Intro Offer: Earn $250 Regular APR: 19.24% - 29.99% Variable 4.4 / 5 Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. Info (Read card review) Apply now Lock on American Express's secure site See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

USAA Rate Advantage Credit Card Low ongoing interest rate 15 months 0% intro apr for 15 months on balance transfers, then 12.15% to 29.15% variable regular apr Intro Offer: N/A Regular APR: 12.15% to 29.15% variable regular APR 3.0 / 5 Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. Info (Read card review) Apply now Lock on USAA's secure site See Rates & Fees

Citi Simplicity® Card No late fee 21 months 0% for 21 months on Balance Transfers Intro Offer: N/A Regular APR: 19.24% - 29.99% (Variable)

Chase Slate Edge℠ Payment incentives 18 months 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months Intro Offer: N/A Regular APR: 20.49% - 29.24% Variable