Debt Consolidation Guide

4.7 Bankrate Review APR from 7.99- 25.49%* * with AutoPay Loan Amount $5k- $100K* Term: 2-7 yr * Min. Credit 695

Bankrate's View Lowest rate is for excellent credit only. Rates 7.99% - 25.49% APR w/AutoPay.*

Loans from $5,000 - $100,000

Same-day funding available (conditions apply)

Lowest rate is for excellent credit only. Rates 7.99% - 25.49% APR w/AutoPay.*
Loans from $5,000 - $100,000
Same-day funding available (conditions apply)

















4.7 Bankrate Review APR from 6.40- 35.99% Loan Amount $1k- $50K Term: 3-5 yr Min. Credit Not disclosed

Bankrate's View Personal loans $1,000 to $50,000

Check your rate online in minutes

Pay loan off any time with no prepayment penalty This offer is conditioned on final approval based on our consideration and verification of financial and non-financial information. Rate, loan amount, and loan terms are subject to change based upon information received in your full inquiry on our site. This offer may be accepted only by the person identified in this offer, who is old enough to legally enter into contract for the extension of credit, a US citizen or permanent resident, and a current resident of the US. Closing your loan is contingent on your meeting our eligibility requirements, our verification of your information, and your agreement to the terms and conditions on the Upstart.com website.

Your loan amount will be determined based on your credit, income, and certain other information provided in your loan application. Not all applicants will qualify for the full amount. Minimum loan amounts vary by state: GA ($3,100), HI ($2,100), MA ($7,000).

The full range of available rates varies by state. A representative example of payment terms for a Personal Loan is as follows: a borrower receives a loan of $10,000 for a term of 60 months, with an interest rate of 18.44% and a 8.64% origination fee of $864, for an APR of 22.88%. In this example, the borrower will receive $9136 and will make 60 monthly payments of $257. APR is calculated based on 5-year rates offered in March 2023. Your APR will be determined based on your credit, income, and certain other information provided in your loan application. Not all applicants will be approved.

Fixed APR From 6.4 % Loan Amount $1k- $50K Min Credit Not disclosed

















4.6 Bankrate Review APR from 8.99- 35.99% Loan Amount $5k- $50K Term: 2-5 yr Min. Credit 620

Bankrate's View Borrow $5,000 to $50,000

Rates as low as 8.99% APR - terms apply

No prepayment fees ever

Borrow $5,000 to $50,000
Rates as low as 8.99% APR - terms apply
No prepayment fees ever
A+ rated from the BBB
Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977) are made by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey State Chartered Commercial Bank, or Pathward®, N.A., Equal Housing Lenders. Loan applications are subject to credit approval and underwriting criteria, and approval. Loans are not available in all states and available loan terms/fees may vary by state. Loan amounts range from $5,000 to $50,000. APRs range from 8.99% to 35.99% and include applicable origination fees that vary from 1.99% to 6.99%. Repayment periods range from 24 to 60 months. Example loan: four-year $20,000 loan with an origination fee of 6.99%, a rate of 15.49%, and corresponding APR of 19.54%, would have an estimated monthly payment of $561.60 and a total cost of $26,956.80. To qualify for a 8.99% APR loan, a borrower will need excellent credit, a loan amount less than $12,000.00, and a term of 24 months.

















4.6 Bankrate Review APR from 10.49- 19.49% Loan Amount $2k- $30K Term: 1-5 yr Min. Credit 720

Bankrate's View Loans up to $30,000 with fixed rates from 10.49% to 19.49% APR**

Zero fees – no origination fees, no late fees, no prepayment penalty, and no hidden fees

Quick and easy online application process

Fast funding when using direct deposit – same day with an existing Citi account, or within 2 business days with a non‐Citi account

Loans up to $30,000 with fixed rates from 10.49% to 19.49% APR**
Zero fees – no origination fees, no late fees, no prepayment penalty, and no hidden fees
Quick and easy online application process
Fast funding when using direct deposit – same day with an existing Citi account, or within 2 business days with a non‐Citi account
Discount for enrolling in automatic payments when you submit your loan application
**Rates as of 10-06-2023 . Your APR may be as low as 10.49% or as high as 19.49% for the term of your loan. The lowest rate quoted assumes excellent credit, and a loan term of 36 months or shorter. Otherwise, a higher rate will apply. For example, if you borrow $10,000 for 36 months at 15.99% APR, to repay your loan you will have to make 36 monthly payments of approximately $351.52. There is a 0.5% APR discount if you enroll in automatic payments at loan origination. Additionally, existing Citigold and Citi Priority customers will receive a 0.25% discount to the interest rate. If you are in default, your APR may increase by 2.00%. No down payment is required. Rates subject to change without notice. You must be at least 18 years of age (21 years of age in Puerto Rico). Co-applicants are not permitted. Loan proceeds cannot be used for post-secondary educational or business purposes.

















4.1 Bankrate Review APR from 9.57- 35.99% Loan Amount $1k- $40K Term: 2-5 yr Min. Credit 600

Bankrate's View We’ve helped over 4 million members start their journey out of debt

Get your cash in as little as 48 hours

Check your rate with no impact to your credit score 2

Take advantage of unique offerings—balance transfer loans, joint applications, auto loans, and other member perks. Between January 2023 and March 2023, Personal Loans issued by LendingClub Bank were funded within 44 hours after loan approval, on average. 31% of Personal Loans issued by LendingClub Bank during the same period were funded within 24 hours after loan approval. Loan approval, and the time it takes to issue a credit decision, are not guaranteed and individual results vary based on creditworthiness and other factors, including but not limited to investor demand.

A representative example of payment terms for a Personal Loan is as follows: a borrower receives a loan of $16,769 for a term of 36 months, with an interest rate of 12.74% and a 6.00% origination fee of $1,055, for an APR of 17.12%. In this example, the borrower will receive $15,763 and will make 36 monthly payments of $563. Loan amounts range from $1,000 to $40,000 and loan term lengths range from 24 months to 60 months. Some amounts, rates, and term lengths may be unavailable in certain states.

For Personal Loans, APR ranges from 9.57% to 35.99% and origination fee ranges from 3.00% to 8.00% of the loan amount. APRs and origination fees are determined at the time of application. Lowest APR is available to borrowers with excellent credit. Advertised rates and fees are valid as of April 14, 2023 and are subject to change without notice.

Unless otherwise specified, credit products are provided by LendingClub Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender (“LendingClub Bank”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of LendingClub Corporation, NMLS ID 167439. Only deposit products are FDIC-insured. LendingClub Bank is not an affiliate of Bankrate and is not responsible for the products and services provided by Bankrate.

Credit products are subject to credit approval and may be subject to sufficient investor commitment. If a credit union is selected to invest in the loan, credit union membership will be required. Certain information that LendingClub Bank subsequently obtains as part of the application process (including but not limited to information in your consumer report, your income, the loan amount that you request, the purpose of your loan, and qualifying debt) will be considered and could affect your ability to obtain a loan. Loan closing is contingent on accepting all required agreements and disclosures at Lendingclub.com.

“LendingClub” and the “LC” symbol are trademarks of LendingClub Bank. 2023 LendingClub Bank. All rights reserved. Fixed APR From 9.57 % Loan Amount $1k- $40K Min Credit 600 See Offers Arrow Right Check with Bankrate

















4.6 Bankrate Review APR from 11.72- 17.99% Loan Amount $5k- $40K Term: 2-5 yr Min. Credit Not disclosed

Bankrate's View The only personal loan with added peace of mind to cover your monthly loan payment (Loan Payment Insurance) for up to 3 months due to job loss or disability – continuing to reduce your principal balance on every Happy Money loan

Quickly check your rate without affecting your credit score

The only personal loan with added peace of mind to cover your monthly loan payment (Loan Payment Insurance) for up to 3 months due to job loss or disability – continuing to reduce your principal balance on every Happy Money loan
Quickly check your rate without affecting your credit score
No prepayment, late, or check-processing fees
Overview: Happy Money (formerly Payoff) offers low APRs of 11.25 percent to 24.50 percent, making it an ideal lender for borrowers trying to consolidate credit card debt at a lower interest rate. This lender also offers free monthly FICO updates and reports payments to major credit bureaus in order to help borrowers build credit.

















4.5 Bankrate Review APR from 9.95- 35.99% Loan Amount $2k- $35K Term: 1-5 yr Min. Credit 550

Bankrate's View Personal loans from $2,000 to $35,000 online.

Competitive rates from 9.95% - 35.99% APR and terms from 24 to 60 months

Checking your loan options has no impact to your credit score.

Fast Decisions, see your loan options in minutes

Personal loans from $2,000 to $35,000 online.
Competitive rates from 9.95% - 35.99% APR and terms from 24 to 60 months
Checking your loan options has no impact to your credit score.
Fast Decisions, see your loan options in minutes
Funding as soon as next business day
Overview: Avant is a popular lender for borrowers with fair to poor credit. Its minimum credit score requirement is 580 FICO and 550 Vantage, lower than many other lenders. Avant is also a good choice for borrowers who haven't built up much credit yet.

















4.7 Bankrate Review APR from 8.49- 35.99% with AutoPay Loan Amount $1k- $50K Term: 2-7 yr Min. Credit 600

Bankrate's View Fixed rates and payments with a clear pay off date.,Flexible loan options: explore multiple options and pick the loan amount and term that best fits your budget and timeline.,Fast Funding. Money is sent to your bank account within a day of clearing any verifications. *,Automatic payments and ability to customize the due date: manage your account online or via the mobile app. No prepayment penalties. ,Access to free credit score monitoring, educational tools, and personalized recommendations to help you understand and make the most of your credit. Personal loans made through Upgrade feature Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) of 8.49%-35.99%. All personal loans have a 1.85% to 9.99% origination fee, which is deducted from the loan proceeds. Lowest rates require Autopay and paying off a portion of existing debt directly. Loans feature repayment terms of 24 to 84 months. For example, if you receive a $10,000 loan with a 36-month term and a 17.59% APR (which includes a 13.94% yearly interest rate and a 5% one-time origination fee), you would receive $9,500 in your account and would have a required monthly payment of $341.48. Over the life of the loan, your payments would total $12,293.46. The APR on your loan may be higher or lower and your loan offers may not have multiple term lengths available. Actual rate depends on credit score, credit usage history, loan term, and other factors. Late payments or subsequent charges and fees may increase the cost of your fixed rate loan. There is no fee or penalty for repaying a loan early. Personal loans issued by Upgrade's bank partners. Information on Upgrade's bank partners can be found at https://www.upgrade.com/bank-partners/.

﻿*Accept your loan offer and your funds will be sent to your bank or designated account within one (1) business day of clearing necessary verifications. Availability of the funds is dependent on how quickly your bank processes the transaction. From the time of approval, funds sent directly to you should be available within one (1) business day. Funds sent directly to pay off your creditors may take up to 2 weeks to clear, depending on the creditor. Fixed APR From 8.49 % Loan Amount $1k- $50K Min Credit 600 See Offers Arrow Right Check rate with Bankrate

















4.7 Bankrate Review APR from 8.99- 35.99% Loan Amount $2k- $50K Term: 3-5 yr Min. Credit 600

Bankrate's View Get a personal loan up to $50,000 with a fixed APR from 8.99% to 35.99%

Get money in as little as one business day, upon approval and verification

Join more than 450,000 customers at a trusted company with an A+ BBB rating

Use it for almost anything: consolidate debt or other unexpected expenses *Trustpilot TrustScore as of December 2022. Best Egg loans are personal loans made by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey State Chartered Commercial Bank, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender or Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender. The Best Egg Credit Card is issued exclusively by First Bank & Trust, Member FDIC, Brookings SD pursuant to a license by Visa International. Visa is a registered trademark, and the Visa logo design is a trademark of Visa International Incorporated. “Best Egg” is a trademark of Marlette Technologies, LLC. Offers may be sent pursuant to a joint marketing agreement between Cross River Bank, Blue Ridge Bank, First Bank & Trust and Marlette Marketing, LLC, a subsidiary of Best Egg, Inc. The term, amount, and APR of any loan we offer to you will depend on your credit score, income, debt payment obligations, loan amount, credit history and other factors. Your loan agreement will contain specific terms and conditions. About half of our customers get their money the next day. After successful verification, your money can be deposited in your bank account within 1-3 business days. The timing of available funds upon loan approval may vary depending upon your bank’s policies. Loan amounts range from $2,000– $50,000. Residents of Massachusetts have a minimum loan amount of $6,500 ; Ohio, $5,001; and Georgia, $3,001. For a second Best Egg loan, your total existing Best Egg loan balances cannot exceed $100,000. Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) range from 8.99%–35.99%. The APR is the cost of credit as a yearly rate and reflects both your interest rate and an origination fee of 0.99%–8.99% of your loan amount, which will be deducted from any loan proceeds you receive. The origination fee on a loan term 4-years or longer will be at least 4.99%. Your loan term will impact your APR, which may be higher than our lowest advertised rate. You need a minimum 700 FICO® score and a minimum individual annual income of $100,000 to qualify for our lowest APR. For example: a 5‐year $10,000 loan with 9.99% APR has 60 scheduled monthly payments of $201.81, and a 3‐year $5,000 loan with 7.99% APR has 36 scheduled monthly payments of $155.12. To help the government fight the funding of terrorism and money laundering activities, Federal law requires all financial institutions to obtain, verify, and record information that identifies each person who opens an account. What this means for you: When you open an account, we will ask for your name, address, date of birth, and other information that will allow us to identify you. We may also ask to see your driver’s license or other identifying documents. Best Egg products are not available if you live in Iowa, Vermont, West Virginia, the District of Columbia, or U.S. Territories. TO REPORT A PROBLEM OR COMPLAINT WITH THIS LENDER, YOU MAY WRITE OR CALL– Operations Manager, Email: crt-resolutions@bestegg.com, Address: P.O. Box 42912, Philadelphia, PA 19101, Phone: 1-855-282-6353. This lender is licensed and regulated by the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department, Financial Institutions Division, P.O. Box 25101, 2550 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87504. To report any unresolved problems or complaints, contact the division by telephone at (505) 476-4885 or visit the website https://www.rld.nm.gov/financial-institutions/

Fixed APR From 8.99 % Loan Amount $2k- $50K Min Credit 600 See Offers Arrow Right Check rate with Bankrate

DEBT RELIEF Hover to learn more about debt relief. A debt relief program can help you pay off your debts through balance transfers, debt management plans, credit counseling, settlement or a combination of the four.















NaN Bankrate Review

Bankrate's View Free Consultation & No Risk.

Make one affordable monthly payment.

30+ Years experience in financial services.

A+ Better Business Bureau rating.

Free Consultation & No Risk.
Make one affordable monthly payment.
30+ Years experience in financial services.
A+ Better Business Bureau rating.
Minimum Debt: $15,000
Please Note: JGW Debt Settlement, LLC does not offer loans. They provide debt resolution services. You must have $10,000 in unsecured debt to qualify. Not all debts are eligible for enrollment. This service is not provided in all states and is subject to additional terms and conditions.