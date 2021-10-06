Best debt relief companies of January 2024

Written by
Heidi Rivera
Edited by
Hannah Smith
Edited by
Hannah Smith

Jan 11, 2024

Bankrate logo The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here’s an explanation for . Learn more about who we are and our promise to guide you through life’s financial journey.

Debt Relief

National Debt Relief: FEATURED PARTNER

National Debt Relief
  1. Checkmark Client dashboard for 24/7 monitoring
  2. Checkmark Available in 46 states across the US
  3. Checkmark Free initial consultation
  4. Checkmark No upfront fees
  5. Checkmark A+ Rating with the BBB
Get quote Arrow Right

On partner site

Debt Relief

Accredited Debt Relief: BEST FOR QUICK RESULTS

Accredited Debt Relief
4.8
Bankrate Review
  1. Checkmark Over $3 billion in debt resolved
  2. Checkmark Up to 40% debt reduction
  3. Checkmark $15,000 minimum debt required
  4. Checkmark Time frame as little as 24-48 months
Get quote Arrow Right

On partner site

Debt Relief

Freedom Debt Relief: BEST FOR THOSE WITH OVER $15,000 IN DEBT

Freedom Debt Relief
  1. Checkmark $15 Billion+ in Debt Resolved
  2. Checkmark 850,000+ Customers Served
  3. Checkmark A+ Rating with the BBB
  4. Checkmark No Upfront Fees
  5. Checkmark Recommended Debt: $15K+
Get quote Arrow Right

On partner site

Debt Relief

JG Wentworth: BEST FOR STORE CARD DEBT

JG Wentworth
  1. Checkmark Free Consultation & No Risk.
  2. Checkmark Make one affordable monthly payment.
  3. Checkmark 30+ Years experience in financial services.
  4. Checkmark A+ Better Business Bureau rating.
  5. Checkmark Minimum Debt: $15,000
See offers Arrow Right

Get prequalified

Debt Relief

Pacific Debt: BEST FOR CREDIT CARD DEBT

Pacific Debt
  1. Checkmark Free online quote and program estimate
  2. Checkmark Nearly 20 years of experience helping consumers resolve debt
Read our review Arrow Right

On Bankrate

On This Page

How to compare debt settlement companies 

Before choosing a debt relief company, it’s important to consider the following factors to ensure you’re dealing with a legitimate company that can help you achieve your desired results.

Compare debt relief options from Bankrate’s top picks

Bankrate’s list of best debt relief companies is curated with consumers in mind. We look for companies with transparent terms and conditions and that have a well-established and proven track record when it comes to helping people succeed in their path to becoming debt-free.

LENDER BEST FOR CLOSING FEE PROGRAM DURATION MINIMUM DEBT
National Debt Relief Best for debt settlement 15%-25% 24-48 months $10,000
Accredited Debt Relief Quick results 15%-25% 24-48 months $15,000
Freedom Debt Relief Best for those with over $15,000 in debt 15%-25% 24-48 months $7,500
JG Wentworth Store card debt 18%-25% 24-48 months $10,000
Pacific Debt Relief Credit card debt 15%-25% 24-48 months $10,000

How we choose our best debt relief companies

Companies are evaluated by our editorial team using a meticulous 17-point scale known as the Bankrate Score. This scoring model is based on four main factors: availability, affordability, customer experience and stability.

  • Checkmark

    Availability
    States serviced, requirements to qualify for relief, minimum amount of debt required to sign up and types of debt that can be included in a debt relief plan are considered in this category. 

  • Checkmark

    Affordability
    Free consultations, average customer savings, fees and financial and counseling services are considered in this category.

  • Checkmark

    Customer experience
    This category covers methods of contact, customer service hours and fastest time possible to pay off debts under a company’s plans. 

  • Checkmark

    Stability
    For this factor, we consider years in service, BBB ratings, Trustpilot ratings, complaints with the FTC, CFPB and company accreditations. 

What to know about debt relief

Debt relief companies offer different plans to help you find relief from overwhelming debt in exchange for a fee. They can do this in a few ways: by establishing a debt management or debt consolidation plan, or by negotiating with creditors to settle your debts for less than what you owe. Their main goal is to help you get out of debt faster and make your monthly payments more manageable in the process.

Different debt relief options

Debt relief isn’t a one-size-fits-all type of solution. There are different ways to approach it, depending on what you feel comfortable with and the type of debt you’re trying to get rid off.

Pros and cons of debt relief 

Seeking debt relief through a third-party company could be a great option if you’re deep in debt. That said, this alternative isn't right for everyone, weigh in the pros and cons before making a decision.

Green circle with a checkmark inside

Pros

  • You could get out of debt faster: Most debt relief companies have plans dedicated to getting you out of debt in under five years.
  • Save money: Because you’re speeding up your repayment timeline or paying a smaller amount than what you originally owed, you’ll pay less in interest.
  • Simplify your debt: Debt relief consists of reorganizing your debt into a single account, making it easier for you to manage and keep up with payments.
  • You could improve your credit score: By paying down revolving accounts, like credit cards, your credit utilization ratio will also decrease.
  • Avoid bankruptcy: The goal of debt relief companies is to find a plan that fits your current budget. This is key to avoiding bankruptcy, as your debt will be easier to repay.
Red circle with an X inside

Cons

  • You may need thousands in debt to qualify: Most debt relief companies require you to have at least $7,500 in debt to be eligible for their plans.
  • Not all debt is covered: Debt relief companies tend to work with unsecured credit accounts, such as medical bills, credit cards and personal loans.
  • Your credit score could suffer: Many debt relief companies require you to be behind on payments so they can help you. That is because creditors are more likely to come to an agreement if you’re behind.
  • There’s no guarantee that all accounts can be settled: It is possible that the company doesn’t succeed at negotiating with all your creditors.
  • High fees: To negotiate your debts, companies typically charge between 15 and 25 percent of the amount settled, which could be a hefty amount if you’re thousands of dollars in debt.

Before applying for debt relief

Ahead of seeking out debt relief it is first important to consider a few important aspects.

Caret Down

Debt relief can be a great solution if any of the following is true:

  • You’re behind on payments or are struggling to pay each month.
  • You have thousands of dollars worth of unsecured debt (credit cards, medical bills, personal loans, etc.).
  • Your credit isn’t in the best shape to qualify for a debt consolidation loan.
  • Your debt payments eat away half or more of your monthly earnings.
  • You won’t be able to repay your debt on your own in less than five years.
  • Your other option is bankruptcy.

Although you could get out of debt faster working with a debt relief company, this approach is not without risks. Here are some drawbacks to consider.

  • It may not work: Creditors and lenders aren't obligated to work with debt settlement companies and could deny the proposed settlement offers. If you're not going the way of settlement, you will need to stick with the plan for it to work.
  • You could hurt your credit score: If your debt relief company is working on a settlement and advised you to halt payments on your debts when you began the debt relief process, your credit score will drop.
  • You could owe taxes: Any amount over $600 that is forgiven is subject to taxation.
  • It can be costly: Besides the possibility of having to pay late fees or penalties on any debts you may have stopped paying while in the process of debt relief, you'll also have to pay the company a fee for each debt it settles.

Be sure to learn about debt relief programs before you select one. As you choose debt relief options, take note of the following:

  • Bold claims: According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), if a company promises to get all your debts resolved, without evaluating your case, that’s an instant red flag. Until they’ve talked to your creditors, companies have no way of knowing whether your creditors will work with them or not.
  • Upfront fees: The FTC also warns about companies that charge upfront fees for their services, as that’s an illegal practice . If you come in contact with a company that wants to charge you before they’ve worked on your case, it’s likely that the company isn’t legitimate.
  • Official reputation within the space: Dig into the backgrounds of companies you’re considering before you move forward. Contact your state attorney general and a local consumer protection agency before selecting a company. The FTC also has a comprehensive list of companies and people that are banned from the debt relief business.
  • Customer reviews: Check consumer review websites, such as Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau, to see what former clients are saying about a particular company.

 

How to apply for debt relief 

There are a few avenues when it comes to the process of relieving your debt. Take the appropriate steps to enter financial freedom. 

Bankrate's image file
LEARN MORE ABOUT

How to apply for debt relief

To choose the right debt relief plan, you’ll need to assess your credit accounts, in addition to your financial situation and credit score.

Arrow Right

Alternatives to debt relief

If after reviewing your options, debt relief isn’t right for you, there are a few other alternatives to get out of debt, including the following:

Frequently asked questions