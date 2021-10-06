Best debt relief companies of January 2024

Debt Relief
Client dashboard for 24/7 monitoring
Available in 46 states across the US
Free initial consultation
No upfront fees
A+ Rating with the BBB
Pros
- No fees until debt is resolved.
- Free savings estimate.
- Affordable plans within your budget.
Cons
- Initial damage to credit score.
- No guarantee that all debts will be resolved.
- Closing fee of up to 25%.
Who it's for
Consumers who are overwhelmed with high-interest debt.
Why we like it:
National Debt Relief specializes in debt settlement cases to help you reduce your overall debt. The company has a proven track record of helping customers become debt-free and offers plans tailored to every budget.
Read our full National Debt Relief review.Lender perks:
Fees:
- Save up to 30% after fees.
- Money-back guarantee.
Time to resolve debt:
- A closing fee of 15% to 25% of your enrolled debt.
24 to 48 months after enrolling in the program.Requirements:
- Have at least $10,000 in unsecured debt.