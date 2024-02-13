Managing Debt
Whether you are looking to consolidate credit card debt or are looking for complete debt relief, get the advice and tools you need to manage your debt.
Debt Basics
Do you have too much debt? Understanding your debt and getting help
Relying on credit and ever-increasing balances are signs you may have too much debt.
Unsecured vs. secured debt
Knowing the difference will help you decide which types of loans work best for you.
Latest Articles
How to use the debt avalanche payment strategy
The debt avalanche method is a good way to tackle multiple debts.5 min read Feb 29, 2024
Paying off debt early: Advantages and disadvantages
Portions of this article were drafted using an in-house natural language generation platform. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff. Paying off debt can be daunting, [...]7 min read Feb 28, 2024
Common debt payment roadblocks and how to tackle them
Financial roadblocks like a layoff or emergency expenses can be challenging, but they don’t mean an end to your debt repayment journey.6 min read Feb 26, 2024
What is a 1099-C Cancellation of Debt form?
You’ll receive a 1099-C form if a lender cancels $600 or more of your taxable debt.8 min read Feb 23, 2024
What are credit repair companies and how do they work?
When you have bad credit, a credit repair company can help you improve your credit.3 min read Feb 23, 2024
Different types of credit repair and how they work
This guide explores the different forms of credit repair and how to decide which is best for you.5 min read Feb 23, 2024
4 types of debt you can consolidate
When used properly, debt consolidation can improve finances and credit.6 min read Feb 23, 2024
Pros and cons of debt consolidation
Weigh the pros and cons to decide if debt consolidation is right for your situation.6 min read Feb 23, 2024
Home equity line of credit (HELOC) vs home equity loan: How do they work?
Know the differences between these debt products before you put your home on the line.8 min read Feb 15, 2024
What happens to credit card debt when you die?
Before you trade the family silver to satisfy the credit card collector, find out if you’re liable.6 min read Feb 13, 2024