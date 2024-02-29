At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways You will receive a 1099-C Cancellation of Debt form if a lender forgives more than $600 of taxable debt on your behalf.

You must include the amount of canceled debt on your federal tax return as a part of your taxable income.

There are instances that warrant the exclusion of forgiven debt from your return.

If you have more than $600 of taxable debt forgiven, you’ll receive a 1099-C Cancellation of Debt form from the lender. This form is a tax document that the lender is required to file. It will also help you determine whether you owe debt forgiveness taxes, so you’ll want to have it handy at tax time.

A lot of people don’t know the 1099-C Cancellation of Debt form exists, so it can be a shock to receive one. It is important to know what Form 1099-C is, what you should do when you receive a 1099-C and how you can determine whether your debt is excluded from debt settlement taxes.

What information is on a 1099-C form?

The 1099-C cancellation of debt form includes the following:

Creditor’s name, address, telephone number and TIN (xxx)

Debtor’s name, address

Account number

Debt cancellation date (Line 1)

Amount of canceled debt (Line 2)

Interest on canceled debt reported on line 2 (Line 3)

Description of forgiven debt (Line 4)

Checkbox indicating if you were personally liable for the forgiven debt (Line 5)

Event code identifier or the reason for the filing (Line 6)

Fair market value of the property (if applicable) (Line 7)

Who can file a 1099-C form?

You must file the 1099-C form received from the lender if you had more than $600 of debt canceled or forgiven. There are exceptions that apply if the debt falls into one of the excluded categories. The lender is also responsible for filing a copy of the form with the IRS and retaining a separate copy for their records.

What does cancellation of debt mean?

Cancellation of debt is exactly what it sounds like — you had a debt, and it was canceled. If you negotiate a debt settlement on your credit cards, for example, you might have some of your credit card debt forgiven. That counts as cancellation of debt, and you should expect a 1099-C cancellation of debt form in the mail.

You might also have debts canceled if your student loans are forgiven, if your mortgage is modified or even if your home goes into foreclosure. All of these canceled debts could generate a 1099-C form, meaning you might have to pay debt forgiveness or settlement tax on your canceled debt.

When do you have to pay debt forgiveness taxes?

In most cases, you must report canceled debt as ordinary income on your federal tax return — even if the debt was less than $600 and you never received a Form 1099-C. List your canceled debt on Form 1040 under Schedule 1: Other Income. Your canceled debt will become part of your taxable income, which means you might owe debt forgiveness taxes on your canceled debt.

You aren’t paying a separate tax on your canceled debt. The amount of debt that was canceled is treated as income and rolled into your overall tax return. The tax you owe will depend on your income, adjustments, deductions and credits—not to mention the tax money you’ve already asked the IRS to withhold from your paychecks.

This is why you won’t be able to find a “1099-C tax calculator” online. It’s not a separate tax. It’s included as part of your annual income and rolled into your overall tax burden.

You could have a debt canceled, report your canceled debt as ordinary income on your taxes and get a tax refund. However, if your canceled debt significantly increases your income, you’re probably going to owe a little more tax than usual. Be prepared, and consider putting a little extra money in your emergency fund to cover the cost.

How to file a 1099-C form

When you receive a 1099-C form, file it somewhere safe. You’re going to need it when you start filing your taxes. It should arrive in your mailbox by Jan. 31 of the year after the debt was forgiven or canceled.

If you work with a CPA or tax preparer, ensure they know you have received a 1099-C form and give them a copy. Also, check it for accuracy and notify the lender or creditor if discrepancies need to be rectified before filing your federal return.

The amount listed in Box 1 should be included on the “Other income” line on your Form 1040 (U.S. Individual Income Tax Return). If you didn’t get a 1099-C form in the mail but had debts forgiven or canceled, it should also be included on this line.

If you believe your canceled debt should be excluded from your taxable income, you will need to file Form 982 with your tax return. Form 982 lets the IRS know why your canceled debt should be excluded from debt forgiveness taxes so you don’t end up paying more tax than you owe. If you have questions about your 1099-C form or are curious whether you should file Form 982, talk to a CPA or qualified tax professional.

Exclusions to debt forgiveness taxes

The IRS has a number of 1099 debt forgiveness exclusions — which means if your debt falls into an excepted or excluded category, you do not have to include it as ordinary income on your tax return.

Some common exceptions to the debt cancellation rule include:

Amounts canceled as gifts, bequests, devises or inheritances

Certain qualified student loans

Certain other education loan repayment or loan forgiveness programs to help provide health services in certain areas

Canceled debt that would be deductible if you paid it

A qualified purchase price reduction on a property

Any amounts discharged from certain federal, private or educational student loans

Here are some common debts that the IRS states can be excluded from your gross income:

Debt canceled in a Title 11 bankruptcy case

Debt canceled to the extent insolvent

Cancellation of qualified farm/residential property indebtedness

Cancellation of qualified real property business indebtedness

Cancellation of qualified principal residence indebtedness that is discharged subject to an arrangement that is entered into and evidenced in writing before January 1, 2026

If your debts cannot be canceled and you do not qualify for a payment plan with the IRS, you may want to consider consolidating them or looking into debt relief. These options should not be relied on if you qualify for an IRS plan, as the cost for a payment plan with the IRS is likely much less than you would pay using a third-party option.

Once you have confirmed you don’t qualify for debt cancelation or an IRS payment plan, there are many types of debt consolidation to explore, including debt consolidation loans.

FAQs on cancellation of debt taxes