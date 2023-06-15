Cathleen McCarthy

Highlights

Journalist published in dozens of magazines, newspapers and websites

Founder and editor of The Jewelry Loupe

Speaker and writer specializing in small-business marketing, travel and credit

After receiving her B.A. in magazine journalism from the University of Maryland, Cathleen worked as a staff editor for consumer and trade magazines before becoming a full-time freelance writer.

Her stories on design, travel and business have appeared in dozens of publications including the Washington Post, Town & Country, Wall Street Journal, Marie Claire, Fodor’s Travel, Departures and The Writer. In 2009, she launched The Jewelry Loupe, a magazine-style blog that now has more than 25,000 followers around the world. Cathleen writes and speaks about marketing creative small businesses.

"Opening a Storefront" for the Jewelry Business Forum last month and building a brand at NYNOW last year.

Blog: https://thejewelryloupe.com

Instagram: http://instagram.com/thejewelryloupe/

Facebook: http://facebook.com/thejewelryloupe

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thejewelryloupe