Mark Kantrowitz is publisher of PrivateStudentLoans.guru, a free website about student loans. Mark is an expert on student financial aid, the FAFSA, scholarships, 529 plans, education tax benefits and student loans. His mission is to deliver practical information, advice and tools to students and their families so they can make smarter, more informed decisions about planning and paying for college.

Mark has been quoted in more than 10,000 newspaper and magazine articles about college admissions and financial aid. Mark has written for the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Reuters, MarketWatch, Huffington Post, U.S. News & World Report, Money Magazine, Forbes, Newsweek and Time Magazine.

Mark is the author of five best-selling books about scholarships and financial aid and holds seven patents. He also writes extensively on student aid policy. His most recent book is "How to Appeal for More College Financial Aid."

Mark serves on the editorial board of the Journal of Student Financial Aid, the editorial advisory board of Bottom Line/Personal and is a member of the board of trustees of the Center for Excellence in Education. He previously served as a member of the board of directors of the National Scholarship Providers Association and as publisher of the FinAid, Fastweb, Edvisors, Cappex and SavingForCollege.com web sites. Mark has two Bachelor's degrees in mathematics and philosophy from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a Master's degree in computer science from Carnegie Mellon University (CMU).