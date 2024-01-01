Pippin Wilbers

Editor, Auto Loans
  • 3
    Years of experience
EXPERTISE
  • Auto loans
  • Auto loan refinance
  • Small business loans

About the author

Pippin Wilbers is a Bankrate editor. He joined the auto loans team in 2022, though he's also contributed work on the credit cards, student loans and small business loan verticals. Pippin is passionate about demystifying complex topics, such as car financing, and helping borrowers stay up-to-date in a changing and challenging borrower environment.

Pippin stays on top of industry news sources, such as TransUnion and Kelley Blue Book. Working with reporter Rebecca Betterton, he analyzes industry data and trends and asks: "What does this mean for borrowers?" Recently, Pippin and Rebecca have analyzed how high interest rates have impacted borrowers' ability to qualify for and afford loans. As an enthusiastic plug-in hybrid owner, he's been happy to see the growing interest in EVs and provide advice on how more drivers can finance the switch.

Pippin lives in Denver. Before joining Bankrate, he brought vital news to his community as a small-town newspaper reporter. In his spare time, he enjoys foraging for mushrooms, reading, and dabbling in amateur entomology.

Pippin's recommended readings:

The better you understand how loans work and how lenders think, the better equipped you are to save on your auto loan.

— Pippin Wilbers

    Jan 01, 2024