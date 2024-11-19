How to prepare your car for winter weather

Key takeaways It is essential to prepare your car for winter weather before it starts snowing.

Equip your vehicle with an emergency kit so you remain safe if you have vehicle issues while traveling.

If it snows where you live, put on your winter tires and make sure their tread isn’t too worn.

Before snow begins to fall and you set out on winter adventures, it is important to winterize your vehicle. Every year, nearly 1,235,000 weather-related driving incidents occur on snowy, slushy or icy pavement, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. One way to offset this risk is to prep your vehicle for the conditions.

6 ways to winterize your vehicle

To keep you and your passengers safe, consider the following ways to handle driving this winter.

1. Check your tires

While checking your tires should be a part of your regular vehicle maintenance, checking them before colder weather is critical. When inspecting your tires, check your pressure and the tread’s wear.

When inspecting your tires, check your pressure to ensure they are properly inflated. To check the tread’s wear, you can insert a penny into the grooves between your tire treads with Lincoln’s head facing you. If you can see Lincoln’s whole head, your tires should be replaced. If a portion of the late president’s head is hidden, you are good to go.

Car Guide Icon Bankrate tip Live somewhere that gets snow? Before mechanics get busy, make an appointment to put on your winter tires. Research by the Traffic Injury Research Foundation found winter tires can reduce stopping distances by more than half when compared to all-season tires.

2. Make sure your heater works

Before the weather gets frigid, try running your car heater to see if it works correctly. Be sure to replace your cabin and engine air filter if they are due for a change — typically, every 15,000 to 30,000 miles. A dirty filter can reduce the airflow reaching the heater and your passengers.

3. Create an emergency kit

If you break down during a long winter drive, emergency supplies could make the difference between inconvenience and real danger. Stock your winter emergency kit with a few essentials, including:

An ice scraper and shovel

Gloves

Multiple blankets

A flashlight or headlamp and batteries

A first aid kit

Sand for traction

4. Switch to winter wiper blades

Driving with a blocked windshield is like driving blindfolded. Switch over to winter wiper blades if winters where you live involve snow. These sturdy blades are produced with snow in mind and may help reduce streaking. Remove your old blades, stow them in a safe spot for when the snow melts and snap on the winter ones.

5. Test your car battery

As the temperature gets lower, your car’s battery gets weaker. The chemical reaction that powers the battery is hindered by cold weather. So, if your battery was already failing to charge properly, a chilly morning could keep your car from starting. Now is the time to stop by the mechanic and check your battery’s charge.

6. Inspect your car’s lights and fluids

Finally, give your vehicle a good once-over before the snow starts to fall. Ensure all your brake lights are properly operating and replace any burnt-out bulbs. During this inspection, be sure to also check your oil, antifreeze and wiper fluid levels.

Bottom line

No matter the season, it is essential to know how to prepare your car for winter. This can be helped by consistently bringing your vehicle in for regular maintenance. This will extend the life of your car and help you stay safe. As the holiday season and potential drives in snowy weather approach, take the appropriate steps to ensure your vehicle is ready.

You may also want to consider investing in a newer vehicle with more safety features and all wheel drive if you live in an area with heavy snow. You can compare rates with top lenders to see if the cost of switching your ride is realistic when making other winter preparations.