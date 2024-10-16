Key takeaways The cost of an oil change typically falls between $50 and $100.

The old rule of getting an oil change every 3,000 miles does not apply to newer cars: many can go 7,500 to 10,000 miles, with some going up to 12,000 miles if synthetic oil is used.

You can save money by avoiding unnecessary ads-ons such as air filters or windshield wipers.

Before comparing auto loan rates or purchasing a car, it’s important to look at how regular maintenance costs will fit into your budget. Regular oil changes are a key maintenance service for cars and trucks.

The cost of an oil change — typically between $50 and $100 — will vary depending on your vehicle, servicer and location. Like gas and auto insurance, drivers should factor this expense into the cost of owning a vehicle.

What is the average cost of an oil change?

Based on 2024 pricing data aggregated by Yelp, the average cost of an oil change in the United States is $66. However, many factors can drive your price up or down.

A vehicle’s year, make and model are all contributing factors in the cost of an oil change. Most vehicles require a specific type of oil — conventional, synthetic blend, synthetic or high-mileage — and each type comes at its own price point. Conventional oil is usually the least expensive, while full synthetic costs the most. Generally, the larger a vehicle is, the more time and oil it will require, driving up the cost of supplies and labor.

Your geographic location can also impact oil change cost. Drivers in high cost-of-living areas may expect to pay more. Where you choose to have your car serviced can also make a big impact — for instance, bringing it to the dealer versus a local mechanic’s shop.

For example, one of the most popular cars on American roads is the Honda Pilot. According to pricing information from Kelly Blue Book’s (KBB) Repair Pricing tool, if you live in Denver, Colorado, an oil change on a 2022 Pilot should run between $70 and $107 total. Someone living in New York City might pay between $91 and $119.

You can find a wide variety of places to do an oil change, from mechanic shops to dealerships or specialty oil change locations. Independent mechanics typically charge less than dealerships. You may also be able to find better deals based on coupons that servicers offer.

Oil change location Oil change prices Jiffy Lube $49.99 – $109.99 Goodyear Starting at $24.99 Dealerships as listed by KBB $98 – $119 Independent shops as listed by KBB $91 – $111

Oil change costs are oven divided between parts and labor. For instance, an oil change for a 2022 Honda Pilot near New York City will cost between $55 and $65 in parts and $43 to $54 in labor at the dealer. Lightbulb Icon Bankrate tip Most prepaid vehicle maintenance plans include oil changes. If you purchased one of these plans, check the policy and read the fine print. Though heavy repairs are not usually covered, oil changes at your car’s dealer may be included.

How to avoid unnecessary costs

Servicers will offer additional add-ons when getting an oil change, sometimes resorting to hard sales tactics. But the frequency at which you’ll need these maintenance services will vary depending on your driving habits and your car’s make and model.

Check your car’s manual to see what additional services are needed and at what intervals before paying for any add-ons. Knowing what you actually need will help you say no.

Tire rotation: This service is sometimes included with an oil change, or you may be able to score it for free wherever you purchased your tires. There may be a fee of $60 or more to add this service if it’s not included.

This service is sometimes included with an oil change, or you may be able to score it for free wherever you purchased your tires. There may be a fee of $60 or more to add this service if it’s not included. Cabin air filter change: Costs usually run between $30 and $70, including parts and labor. You may be able to save money by changing the cabin filter yourself. A replacement generally costs between $20 and $30.

Costs usually run between $30 and $70, including parts and labor. You may be able to save money by changing the cabin filter yourself. A replacement generally costs between $20 and $30. Engine air filter change: Paying a professional to do this can cost about $50 to $120. You can also save yourself the cost of labor (in the neighborhood of $20 to $70) by buying the filter and replacing it yourself.

Paying a professional to do this can cost about $50 to $120. You can also save yourself the cost of labor (in the neighborhood of $20 to $70) by buying the filter and replacing it yourself. Windshield wipers: While you may be able to get your wipers replaced with an oil change, it may be less expensive to do on your own. Parts and labor for a wiper replacement both typically cost between $53 and $74, but a pair of standard blades by themselves run around $20 to $80, depending on the brand.

While you may be able to get your wipers replaced with an oil change, it may be less expensive to do on your own. Parts and labor for a wiper replacement both typically cost between $53 and $74, but a pair of standard blades by themselves run around $20 to $80, depending on the brand. Fluid checks: Your mechanic may take the opportunity to check the levels of various fluids, including your car’s wiper fluid, transmission fluid, brake fluid, and others. Topping off may result in additional charges or may be included.

How often should you change your oil?

In addition to managing your auto loan and maintaining insurance, regular maintenance like, oil changes, is crucial to car ownership. Changing your car’s oil when recommended is key to keeping your vehicle running smoothly. Failing to keep up with regular oil changes can result in engine damage and, eventually, even engine failure.

In some cases, your car warranty may only remain in effect if you keep up with preventative maintenance. Though mechanics once advised changing a vehicle’s oil every 3,000 miles, improved automotive technology and newer oil formulas mean longer intervals.

Many newer cars can easily go between 7,500 and 10,000 miles or more between oil changes. Synthetic oil does not break down as easily as conventional oil, meaning it can generally go longer before being changed — sometimes up to 12,000 miles.

Bottom line

When estimating car maintenance costs before taking on an auto loan, your vehicle’s regular oil changes will be a factor. But they are not the most substantial maintenance cost you will encounter.

When comparing costs between servicers, look at the add-ons that may be included, with or without an additional cost attached. Scheduling regular oil changes on time will help your car run smoothly and reliably. If you are unsure of when you need your next oil change, consult your owner’s manual or ask your vehicle dealer.