For most Americans, owning a car is an important part of modern life. Increasingly, however, it’s becoming a financial burden for many, as the average cost of a car purchased new has risen to more than $40K and gas, in some states, costs four dollars a gallon. But these are only two of the costs associated with owning a car. To find out the true cost of owning and maintaining a car, Bankrate took a close look at all the costs you may encounter when you own a vehicle to help you make the best decision on the car that’s right for you.

How much does it cost to own a car?

To answer the question of how much a car costs altogether, a good place to start is with the actual cost of a vehicle. According to Kelley Blue Book, the average cost of a used car in October 2023 was $26,533, while a new car could be bought for the average price of $48,334. Even with those seemingly high rates, average costs have declined slightly since the end of the pandemic, when supply chain issues and inflation drove prices sky-high. But the sticker price is only the beginning—there are other costs involved in owning a vehicle.

In 2022, the latest year for which statistics are available, AAA estimated that the annual cost of car ownership was $10,728, up from an average of $9,666 the previous year. This is in line with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index report. This report showed an annual increase from January 2023 to January 2024 of 6.5 percent for motor vehicle maintenance and repair, while the average cost of car insurance increased by more than 20 percent over the same period.

Average monthly cost of owning a car

Based on AAA’s data, the average monthly cost of owning and operating a car is $894. The organization used six categories of cost to determine their average: fuel, maintenance/repair/tire costs, insurance, license/registration/taxes, depreciation and finance charges. They based their numbers on vehicles that were driven for approximately 15,000 miles a year and assumed a five-year ownership period. Your own rate is likely to differ from the average since it is based on factors unique to you, your car and your situation.

Learn more: How to buy a new car in a high-cost environment

Costs associated with car ownership

As we’ve noted above, the costs associated with purchasing and maintaining a car include far more than just fuel costs. All of the following factors play a role in determining what your total cost will be.

How to calculate total cost of car ownership

To calculate the total cost of car ownership, begin with the initial cost of the vehicle, and add onto that the amount you will or have paid for interest over the life of your car loan. Include your insurance premiums, fuel costs, registration fees and the amount you spend on regular maintenance, such as oil changes or tire rotation. Determining the exact amount of depreciation is tricky since factors such as the car’s mileage, age, condition and value all play a part in determining your exact depreciation. Kelley Blue Book values can help you come up with a ballpark figure, though. Adding all these factors together can give you a monthly and annual estimate for the total cost of your car ownership.

How to save on car ownership

Although the cost of car ownership can be steep, owners may be able to take steps to keep expenses in check:

Shop for cheaper car insurance: Insurance companies have different algorithms for calculating insurance rates, so some may offer you cheaper rates than others based on your personal rating factors and coverage needs. Comparing quotes from multiple providers may help you save on your premium.

Insurance companies have different algorithms for calculating insurance rates, so some may offer you cheaper rates than others based on your personal rating factors and coverage needs. Comparing quotes from multiple providers may help you save on your premium. Choose your vehicle wisely: The make and model of the vehicle you buy may help you save right off the bat with a lower price tag and down the road with lower insurance, repair and gas costs. You may want to consider your lifestyle, local gas prices, customer reviews, average maintenance costs and average insurance costs when considering a new vehicle.

The make and model of the vehicle you buy may help you save right off the bat with a lower price tag and down the road with lower insurance, repair and gas costs. You may want to consider your lifestyle, local gas prices, customer reviews, average maintenance costs and average insurance costs when considering a new vehicle. Refinance your car loan: Some car loans can be refinanced at a lower rate. It may be wise to check and see if there’s a lower rate available, especially if the market has changed since the vehicle was purchased.

Some car loans can be refinanced at a lower rate. It may be wise to check and see if there’s a lower rate available, especially if the market has changed since the vehicle was purchased. Consolidate driving trips: The more you drive your car, the more maintenance it will generally require and the more you will spend on gas. It may be a good idea to consolidate errands into one trip, carpool with friends and neighbors and research public transportation options. Driving less might also mean lower car insurance costs, especially if you participate in a telematics program.

The more you drive your car, the more maintenance it will generally require and the more you will spend on gas. It may be a good idea to consolidate errands into one trip, carpool with friends and neighbors and research public transportation options. Driving less might also mean lower car insurance costs, especially if you participate in a telematics program. Maintain your car: When it comes to vehicle repair costs, the best defense is a good offense. Having routine maintenance done may help prevent higher repair costs down the road. Early detection of issues can often bring repair costs down.

When is it time to replace a car?

Vehicles don’t last forever, which means at some point you will need to replace yours. Over time, maintenance can become unmanageable or the car might no longer be a good fit for your lifestyle. Here are a few situations to consider when thinking about whether or not it’s time to replace a car.

Family or lifestyle changes

Families may grow with time, and your ideal vehicle may change as your family changes. For example, a larger vehicle may be needed to accommodate car seats. While larger cars have more room and the newer models include advanced safety features, they may get fewer miles per gallon of gas than a smaller vehicle which could mean greater financial responsibility.

Job or lifestyle changes may also necessitate a car replacement. Getting a new job with a longer commute could mean it’s time to invest in a more reliable vehicle with better gas mileage. If you own a small car but fall in love with camping, then you may need to buy an SUV or truck to accommodate your new lifestyle preferences.

Chronic maintenance issues

Once a car has been used for many years, it may require more frequent maintenance. If a vehicle is constantly being taken to the repair shop, it might be time for a new ride. You can even do a bit of math to see if the cost to maintain your current vehicle is outweighing the cost to get a different one.

Although newer car models are typically less likely to break down, they do come with a substantial upfront cost or car payment. Additionally, with advanced safety features and computer systems, average maintenance costs may be more expensive than with an older model.

Poor fuel efficiency

Alternative energy and new technology have dramatically increased the fuel efficiency of modern cars. Those looking for a car that won’t use a lot of gas (or any at all) can find plenty of hybrid and electric vehicles on the market, and they’re becoming more affordable every year.

Although fuel-efficient cars may cost more to buy and maintain, fuel costs could go down or be completely eliminated. Plus, fuel-efficient vehicles may reduce your personal carbon footprint and potentially earn you a discount on your car insurance with some carriers.

Budget changes

If your budget has recently changed, your vehicle might not fit your new needs. For example, perhaps you’ve taken a lower-paying job and are struggling to afford your car payment. Or maybe it’s the opposite: you’re making more money, and you can finally afford your dream car.

You could get greater financial peace of mind when you align your vehicle’s costs with your budget. However, offloading an older car with depreciated value may not get you the full amount to pay off your loan, which could mean your budget has to adjust to meet your new payment needs. On the other hand, if your budget has increased, selling an older vehicle could eliminate some maintenance costs while providing you with a more comfortable and efficient ride.

Drivers should note that states typically charge more to register a newer vehicle and may also charge extra for all-electric models. Additionally, insurers typically charge a higher monthly premium to insure newer or luxury vehicles, as the cost to repair or replace this vehicle in the case of a covered event will likely be higher.

Pros and cons of replacing your vehicle

There are certainly pros and cons to replacing a vehicle, and they may vary by driver. While getting a new car may be exciting, it may also come with additional expenses. Reviewing this list and comparing the pros and cons of a new car in your own life may help you decide if it’s time to purchase a new vehicle.

Pros New cars are typically more fuel-efficient.

A hybrid or electric model could reduce or eliminate fuel costs.

A different vehicle could better meet your family’s lifestyle and transportation needs.

Newer vehicles usually require less maintenance and fewer repairs.

Budget changes could help you buy a more comfortable or efficient vehicle. Cons Buying a new car will likely increase your out-of-pocket costs, even if it reduces maintenance costs.

It may cost more to register and insure a newer vehicle.

When maintenance is needed, advanced systems could make repairs more costly.

Fuel-efficient cars can have higher upfront costs.

You could incur hefty out-of-pocket costs for the down payment and extended warranty.

