For many Americans, commuting to work is part of their everyday life. The most recent data show the average American commuter spends around 25.6 minutes on the way to work each day. However, recent events like the COVID-19 pandemic have changed Americans’ commuting and working habits. For instance, data from the Bureau of Transportation show that working from home jumped during the pandemic and remains popular, reducing the number of commuters on the road.

What percentage of Americans commute to work?

Commuting still remains common among Americans, even after COVID-19 disrupted work life throughout the country. The most recent data from 2022 shows nearly 76 percent of workers commute daily. It is worth noting, however, that working from home has become a more popular option in recent years.

Unlike during the pandemic, more workers now have the option to work remotely. For example, in 2019, only 5 percent of workers worked from home. That portion rose during the pandemic to nearly 18 percent, but even as work life has fallen into a post-pandemic groove, over 15 percent of workers choose to work from home.

To understand how commuting has changed in recent years, we pulled some commuting statistics to illustrate the current state of commuting in the U.S.

Insurance Auto US commuting facts and statistics In 2021, 7.7 percent of American workers reported driving at least an hour each way for their daily commute, down from almost 10 percent in 2019. (U.S. Census)

In 2006, the average American traveled 25 minutes to their workplace. Although commute times peaked in 2019 at 27.6 minutes, they have since dropped back down to 25.6 minutes in 2021. (U.S. Census)

Workers with the longest average commute times were the most likely to take public transportation. For instance, data show that workers who took the bus to work had an average commute of 46.3 minutes, significantly longer than the national average of 26.7 minutes. (U.S. Census)

Although longer commutes became more common starting in 2010, the portion of workers who reported having at least a one-hour commute dropped from its peak of 9.8 percent in 2019 to 7.7 percent in 2021. (U.S. Census)

According to a recent report, the portion of workers who rely on public transportation fell from 5 percent in 2019 to 2.5 percent in 2021. (U.S. Census)

In 2021, an estimated 2.4 percent of U.S. workers walked to work, while less than 1 percent commuted by bike. (U.S. Census)

More than 46 percent of workers reported commuting primarily on the bus in 2019. Fewer people (37.7 percent) said their primary method of commuting was the subway or elevated rail. (U.S. Census)

The portion of U.S. workers who commuted to work alone has dropped significantly since the pandemic. In 2019, nearly 76 percent commuted to work alone, while that portion dropped to 67.8 percent in 2021. (U.S. Census) Here are some interesting findings about commuting in the U.S.:

Average commute time by state

Data show that the average commute time varies between states. New Yorkers have the longest commute, with an average travel time of 33.2 minutes. South Dakotans have the shortest commute, with an average time of 17.4 minutes.

In the table below, you can see the average drive time to work in all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.

State Average commute time Alabama 25.3 minutes Alaska 19.3 minutes Arizona 25.5 minutes Arkansas 22.2 minutes California 29.2 minutes Colorado 25.6 minutes Connecticut 26.4 minutes Delaware 25.9 minutes Florida 27.9 minutes Georgia 28.4 minutes Hawaii 26.6 minutes Idaho 21.4 minutes Illinois 28.4 minutes Indiana 24 minutes Iowa 19.6 minutes Kansas 19.7 minutes Kentucky 23.9 minutes Louisiana 26 minutes Maine 24.4 minutes Maryland 32 minutes Massachusetts 29.4 minutes Michigan 24.5 minutes Minnesota 23.3 minutes Mississippi 25.4 minutes Missouri 23.8 minutes Montana 18.8 minutes Nebraska 19.1 minutes Nevada 24.7 minutes New Hampshire 27 minutes New Jersey 31.1 minutes New Mexico 23.1 minutes New York 33.2 minutes North Carolina 25 minutes North Dakota 17.9 minutes Ohio 23.6 minutes Oklahoma 22.3 minutes Oregon 23.3 minutes Pennsylvania 26.7 minutes Puerto Rico 28.6 minutes Rhode Island 25.3 minutes South Carolina 25.5 minutes South Dakota 17.4 minutes Tennessee 25.5 minutes Texas 26.6 minutes Utah 21.9 minutes Vermont 23.3 minutes Virginia 27.9 minutes Washington 27.3 minutes Washington D.C. 30.5 minutes West Virginia 26.3 minutes Wisconsin 22.2 minutes Wyoming 18 minutes

Means of transportation: how Americans get to work

While the overwhelming number of U.S. commuters drive alone in their cars, almost half of all commuters who use public transit rely on the bus to get to work.

In parts of the country with established metro or subway systems, nearly 37 percent of workers use them to commute. Less common is commuting by long-distance train or light rail since these require workers to travel long distances between connected metros. Less than five percent of U.S. commuters use streetcars, trolleys or ferry boats.

Although driving alone and public transportation account for a large part of how Americans get to work, carpooling is still a popular option, accounting for almost 9 percent of all commuting in the U.S.

How the rise in working from home affects commuting

Commuting statistics show that many Americans are continuing to travel to an office during the work week. According to data from Pew Research, 61 percent of Americans do not have jobs that can be done from home. However, the number of Americans choosing to work from home is still up from the pre-pandemic years and remains steady.

Some companies and workers are finding more flexibility in hybrid schedules. For instance, workers have the ability to telework for part of the week and commute to work at a physical office, workplace or job site for the remainder. Among hybrid workers, most say they would prefer to cut back on the commute and work more from home.

According to a Washington Post-Ipsos poll, 48 percent of respondents said getting rid of the commute is the biggest benefit of working from home. These remote workers might also enjoy the cost savings of having no commute. The World Economic Forum crunched the numbers and found that working from home saved an average of $900 per year on food, over $300 per year on coffee and around $450 on travel costs (using national averages).

Further, Clever Real Estate found that the average U.S. worker spends $8,466 commuting on an annual basis, which is more than $700 per month. This accounts for the cost of gas, car maintenance, income lost due to commuting, car insurance and more.

If you’ve switched to part-time or full-time remote work, you can potentially save money on car insurance. Some car insurance companies will offer you a lower premium if you can prove that you drive less than 8,000 to 10,000 miles per year. Experts recommend gathering quotes from multiple companies to see if you qualify for a more affordable rate.

In addition, some infrequent drivers can get cheaper car insurance by enrolling in a pay-per-mile car insurance policy. With pay-per-mile insurance, your car insurance premium is tied to a base rate and a certain rate for each mile. You pay the premium on a monthly basis that is based on the distance you drive.

