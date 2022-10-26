Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Car insurance for Hondas
The small and surprisingly fuel-efficient Honda Civic debuted in 1972, when gas prices were at an all-time high and Americans needed a break at the pump. Now, over 50 years later, the Civic, CR-V, Accord and Odyssey are still some of the most popular and affordable cars on the road. The national average cost of car insurance is $2,014 annually for full coverage and $622 for minimum coverage—however, you may pay more or less for your Honda car insurance depending on several factors. Bankrate's insurance editorial team analyzed data from Quadrant Information Services and created this tip guide that may help you save money on your Honda car insurance.
How much does it cost to insure a Honda?
Every car insurance company calculates rates differently based on its unique algorithm and your individual characteristics. Although demographics like your location and driving record play a considerable role in determining insurance costs, vehicle make and model also heavily factors into rates due to factors like safety features and the price of parts.
To help you find the cheapest Honda car insurance for your situation, Bankrate analyzed rate data from Quadrant Information Services for four of the most popular Honda models. These average rates may give you a starting point about what to expect when you start shopping.
|Honda model
|Annual full coverage premium
|Annual min. coverage premium
|Civic
|$1,963
|$620
|CR-V
|$1,635
|$583
|Odyssey
|$1,735
|$575
|Pilot
|$1,726
|$591
Car insurance for Honda: By model
Honda Civic
According to Kelly Blue Book, the Honda Civic is one of the best compact cars for comfort, resale value and reliability. With five trim levels and a starting MSRP of $24,845, both the sedan and hatchback models have above-average fuel economy and cargo space.
|Average annual full coverage car insurance premium
|Average annual minimum coverage car insurance premium
|$1,963
|$620
Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V is considered a compact crossover SUV with five trim levels and a starting MSRP of $29,705. The 2023 redesign makes this the sixth generation of CR-V and boasts larger interior and exterior dimensions, easy-to-use tech and ample cargo space.
|Average annual full coverage car insurance premium
|Average annual minimum coverage car insurance premium
|$1,635
|$583
Honda Odyssey
The Honda Odyssey has been around for almost 30 years and the fifth-generation edition has seating for eight and a third-row camera. With a starting MSRP of $38,835, this minivan has convertible seating, a V6 engine and average fuel economy.
|Average annual full coverage car insurance premium
|Average annual minimum coverage car insurance premium
|$1,735
|$575
Honda Pilot
Considered a midsize SUV, the Honda Pilot has a starting MSRP of $37,295 for the base model. The updated 2023 redesign has more cargo room, rear passenger space, a rugged style and more tech upgrades than its predecessor.
|Average annual full coverage car insurance premium
|Average annual minimum coverage car insurance premium
|$1,726
|$591
Cheapest car insurance companies for Hondas
Hondas can cost slightly below average for car insurance, but rates vary between models and drivers. Since Honda manufactures several models and parts in the U.S., parts and labor costs are relatively inexpensive. Cheaper parts and labor directly impact the cost of certain insurance coverage types, like collision insurance. However, popularity can cause a new set of problems. For example, the Honda Civic consistently ranks as one of the most stolen cars across the nation, which in turn, can increase the price of comprehensive insurance in some areas.
To help you find the best car insurance for your Honda, Bankrate’s team analyzed rates across the most prominent insurers to find the cheapest car insurance carriers. Using additional factors such as customer satisfaction and financial strength, we compiled the best car insurance companies for each Honda model on our list.
Average annual premiums by model
Honda Civic
Honda Civics are compact, reliable and fuel-efficient vehicles that work well for first-time drivers, experienced commuters and everyone in between. The Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) and Lane Departure Warning are just a few of the safety features that help keep drivers safe on the road. According to our data, USAA and Geico have the overall lowest average car insurance premium for Honda Civic owners.
|Car insurance company
|Average annual full coverage premium
|Average annual min. coverage premium
|USAA
|$1,157
|$351
|Geico
|$1,265
|$357
|Erie
|$1,325
|$481
|State Farm
|$1,340
|$436
|Progressive
|$1,344
|$486
Honda CR-V
More than 300,000 Honda CR-Vs are sold annually in the U.S., making it one of the most popular crossover SUVs on the market. Auto high-beam headlights and curtain airbags are some of the safety features that made the CR-V Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's 2022 top pick for small SUVs. Geico topped our list again for having the cheapest average cost for full coverage CR-V car insurance and Auto-Owners has the cheapest premium for minimum coverage.
|Car insurance company
|Average annual full coverage premium
|Average annual min. coverage premium
|Geico
|$1,087
|$395
|USAA
|$1,127
|$346
|Auto-Owners
|$1,155
|$325
|Mercury
|$1,164
|$449
|Nationwide
|$1,187
|$528
Honda Odyssey
According to J.D. Power, 43% of Honda Odyssey owners are millennials. This could be because the Odyssey is a top-safety pick from IIHS. The affordability claim rings true since the average cost of car insurance for the Odyssey comes in lower than the average Honda Civic car insurance rate . Mercury has the lowest average annual rate for full coverage insurance and Auto-Owners has the lowest average cost for minimum insurance coverage.
|Car insurance company
|Average annual full coverage premium
|Average annual min. coverage premium
|Mercury
|$1,097
|$411
|USAA
|$1,130
|$336
|Nationwide
|$1,134
|$493
|Auto-Owners
|$1,174
|$318
|Erie
|$1,279
|$482
Honda Pilot
The Honda Pilot is a popular option for drivers who need extra seating but want something sportier than a minivan. The Pilot's active safety features have won it a five-star safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Auto-Owners offers the lowest average premium for both full coverage and minimal coverage Honda Pilot insurance.
|Car insurance company
|Average annual full coverage premium
|Average annual min. coverage premium
|Auto-Owners
|$1,151
|$317
|Nationwide
|$1,179
|$519
|USAA
|$1,193
|$353
|Mercury
|$1,214
|$491
|Geico
|$1,251
|$380
Honda features that impact insurance costs
Compared to other vehicle types, Hondas may have unique features that impact insurance costs. Although newer Hondas may have more technology features, these same features could make your vehicle safer on the road and seem to still cost less than other vehicle make and models. The following features could improve your insurance rates:
- Anti-lock brakes & brake assist: These braking safety features are designed to prevent a serious accident due to over-correction of braking or not braking in time. If your Honda has these braking features, your insurance company may determine you are less likely to get into an accident.
- Lane departure warning: This safety feature is designed to alert drivers they have drifted outside their lane. Sideswiping another vehicle is a common cause for motor vehicle accidents so your insurance company may see this feature as something that could prevent a claim payout in the future.
- Side air bags: Car insurance companies are not only looking for features that could prevent accidents altogether but also features that could reduce injuries if an accident did occur. Side air bags help protect passengers in your vehicle, especially during a side impact crash, and may be a common feature in the larger Hondas with plenty of passenger seating.
Other car insurance coverage for Honda
Though it can be tempting to get the cheapest coverage available to satisfy the state, it is important to get the best coverage for you, even if it is not the cheapest price. With higher liability limits, you are protecting your finances with more robust coverage if you cause an accident resulting in injuries to others or property damage.
You never know what can happen the next time you drive down the road, so it could pay to be smart about your coverage choices. With only liability limits mandated in many states, most other coverage types are considered optional. If you finance or lease your new Honda, the lender may have its own requirements you must meet. You may want to consider these optional, but important, coverage types for your Honda car insurance:
- Comprehensive coverage: This coverage protects against weather damage, if you hit an animal, broken glass, including windows, theft of the vehicle and vandalism. To avoid self-insuring these types of events, having comprehensive coverage can be well worthwhile.
- Collision coverage: Usually bought with comprehensive coverage, collision coverage is what pays when there is damage to your car from an accident, regardless of fault. If you happen to total your Honda, the collision coverage should pay the book value, minus your deductible.
- Gap insurance: It’s no secret that a car’s value goes down as soon as you drive it off the lot. With gap insurance, if your new Honda is totaled in a covered accident and it’s not worth as much as you owe, this coverage would pay your lender to fill the gap so you don’t have to pay out of pocket.