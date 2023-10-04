Freedom Debt Relief: 2024 Review
Best for those with high debt and low credit scores
Freedom Debt Relief could be a good option if you are struggling with high debt and don’t have a great credit score. This company requires you to have at least $7,500 in debt and will settle debt over $100,000 for qualified clients. Freedom Debt Relief negotiates with creditors on behalf of their clients to reduce the amount of debt owed, making this a great company to work with if your credit is low and your balances have higher interest rates.
Freedom Debt Relief covers most types of unsecured debt, including some student and business loans.
Freedom Debt Relief: Types of debt settled
Freedom Debt Relief covers unsecured debts (those not backed by collateral). Here's a list of the debts that this company may be able to help you with:
- Credit cards.
- Medical debt.
- Personal loan debt.
- Department store credit card.
- Collections.
- Lines of credit.
While they may be able to help with payday loans, repossessions and private student loan debt, it is a longer process that requires more verification than the other forms of debt listed.
Here are the debts that Freedom Debt Relief doesn't help with:
- Taxes.
- Some utility bills.
- Lawsuits.
- Secured loans (HELOC, mortgage, auto).
- Federal student loans.
Freedom Debt Relief: Pros and cons
Here are some pros and cons to be aware of before working with Freedom Debt Relief.
PROS
-
Lower debt potential.
No upfront fees.
Potential to be unsecured debt free.
CONS
-
High settlement fees.
-
No settlement guarantee.
-
Negative credit impact.
Debt relief qualifications
Only unsecured debt can qualify for the Freedom Debt Relief Program. This means debt like credit cards, unsecured personal loans and medical bills. Debt that is secured such as a mortgage or an auto loan is not eligible. To qualify for the program, you should have at least $7,500 of unsecured debt.
Services
If you decide you would like to work with Freedom Debt Relief, it has a five-step process to help customers through its debt relief program.
Fees and penalties
Federal law states that no debt relief company can charge any upfront fees. Freedom Debt Relief follows this law in its terms. Once charged, their fees can vary depending on the state, but generally they will be between 15 and 25 percent.
Participating in the Freedom Debt Relief program also means a creditor could potentially sue you. While Freedom Debt Relief does work with a legal team to help you if this happens, it is still possible to be sued.
Freedom Debt Relief should outline all of its terms and fees for you before you sign up for the program. If you are considering enrollment, read through all the details so you know what you are getting into.
Credit score impacts
Enrolling in the program could also impact your credit score negatively for the short term. Their debt settlement program asks you to stop making payments during the negotiation phase so missed payments could hurt your credit score. However, Freedom Debt states that after roughly six months — when debts begin to resolve — most see their credit score improve.
What we like and what we don’t like
While there are significant upsides to using a company like Freedom Debt Relief to help settle your debts, there are also potential downsides. Here are a few examples of what we like about the company and what we're not the biggest fan of.
What we like
- Lower debt potential: The company's debt negotiators may be able to negotiate a lower debt with creditors on your behalf.
- No upfront fees: Freedom Debt Relief doesn't charge any fees until the first settlement is approved by you.
- Potential to be unsecured debt free: If the creditor agrees to work with the company, you could be free of the debt you enrolled upon finishing your program.
What we don't like
- High settlement fees: You'll be charged a fee between 18.25 and 25 percent of your total debts settled, although it can vary by state and the amount of debt you enroll.
- No settlement guarantees: There's no guarantee that a creditor will agree to work with Freedom Debt Relief.
- Negative credit impact: When you settle debts, there will inevitably be a negative drop in your credit due to stopping payments; however, settling your debts may have less of an impact on your credit than if you were to declare bankruptcy.
Customer experience and reviews
As with any company you work with, you should know all the factors before you sign up for a Freedom Debt Relief Program. Just like any debt settlement company, Freedom Debt Relief cannot guarantee that it will get your debt lowered.
The company has an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars from customer reviews through the BBB and has an A+ rating. Many of the negative comments cite high settlement fees as a disappointment. But, many other reviews mention that the company has genuinely helped with debt settlement and they are happy with the company.
How to contact Freedom Debt Relief
The company has over 550 certified debt consultants and over 350 customer service representatives who can assist prospective and current clients.
Prospective clients can call 800-910-0065, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Current and prospective clients can also gain assistance over email, support@freedomdebtrelief.com and info@freedomdebtrelief.com, respectively.
Current clients can call 800-655-6303, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.
Freedom Debt Relief frequently asked questions
How Bankrate rates Freedom Debt Relief
Overall Score 4.1 Explanation Availability 4.3 The minimum debt to get help is slightly high. Affordability 5.0 Fees are on the high side, but it offers to refund the difference if the total cost of the settlement is higher than the debt enrolled. Customer experience 4.7 Website and customer service hours are fairly standard. Company reputation 2.5 There are an above-average amount of FTC complaints. Stability 4.0 Freedom Debt Relief has been in business and has been a professional trade association member for a reasonable time.
Methodology
To rate debt relief services, Bankrate considers 15 factors. These factors include minimum debt allowed, what fees are charged, whether there are unresolved complaints and if the company is accredited. Categories that the services are rated on include:
- Availability: Availability is assessed based on the minimum debt balance required, types of eligible debt and whether the company provides free credit counseling.
- Affordability: Affordability is assessed based on associated fees and whether the company specifies money-back guarantee terms.
- Customer experience: Customer experience is assessed based on website usability and features, customer support options and hours of operation.
- Company reputation: Company reputation is determined by assessing complaints with regulatory agencies, like the Federal Trade Commission and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
- Stability: Stability ratings are based on how long the company has been in business and whether it maintains membership with a professional trade association.
Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.
