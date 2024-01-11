Best credit cards for excellent credit in January 2024

Steve Dashiell
Courtney Mihocik
Jason Steele
Courtney Mihocik
Jason Steele
Updated January 11, 2024

An excellent credit score opens up opportunities to qualify for some of the best credit cards available from our partners. With a FICO score above 800 (or a VantageScore over 780), you could get a top-of-the-line credit card that offers generous rewards programs, lavish perks, low interest rates and more. Learn more about our picks for some of the best credit cards for excellent credit.

BEST FOR LUXURY TRAVEL
Image of The Platinum Card&#174; from American Express

The Platinum Card® from American Express
4.8
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

$1600

Info

5X - 5X

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
BEST FOR DINING
Image of American Express&reg; Gold Card

American Express® Gold Card
5.0
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

$1200

Info

3X - 4X

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for category variety
Image of Discover it&#174; Cash Back

Discover it® Cash Back
4.4
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

Info

1% - 5%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for food and entertainment
Image of Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
5.0
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

1% - 8%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for simple cash back
Image of Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card
3.8
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

1.5% - 5%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for flexible travel rewards
Image of Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card
4.1
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

Info

$340

Offer valuation

Info

1.25 Miles - 5 Miles

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for groceries and gas
Image of Blue Cash Preferred&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
4.4
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

1% - 6%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
BEST FOR EVERYDAY PURCHASES
Image of Blue Cash Everyday&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
4.6
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

1% - 3%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for rewards on small purchases
Image of Citi Rewards+&reg; Card

Citi Rewards+® Card
4.0
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

$200

Offer valuation

1X - 5X

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
BEST FOR AFFORDABLE LUXURY TRAVEL
Image of Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
5.0
Excellent (740 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

2 Miles - 10 Miles

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

BEST STARTER TRAVEL CARD
Image of Chase Sapphire Preferred&#174; Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
4.9
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

2x - 5x

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
BEST TRAVEL PERKS
Image of Chase Sapphire Reserve&reg;

Chase Sapphire Reserve®
5.0
Excellent (740 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

1x - 10x

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

All information about the American Express® Green Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com and has not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.

Compare Bankrate's top cards for excellent credit

Info
Apply now
Info
Apply now
Info
Apply now
Info
Apply now
Info
Apply now
Info
Apply now
Info
Apply now
Info
Apply now
Info
Apply now
Info
Apply now
Info
Apply now
Info
Apply now
A closer look at Bankrate’s best cards for excellent credit

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Best for luxury travel

It’s chock full of annual credit and perks worth hundreds of dollars when you can take advantage of them. Plus, it earns Membership Rewards points that can be extremely valuable when you transfer them to the right travel partner.

Luxe travelers who want best-in-class travel features, lounge access, potential hotel upgrades and more for their trips.

If the $695 annual fee is too much to stomach, consider the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, which charges much less than the Amex Platinum and comes with valuable, practical benefits.

Learn more: Is the Amex Platinum Worth the Yearly Fee?

Read our full American Express Platinum card review or jump back to offer details.

American Express® Gold Card

Not only does the Amex Gold earn rewards at restaurants — including delivery and takeout in the U.S. — but it also earns at U.S. supermarkets.

This is one of the best cards for foodies. If you love eating in and dining out, then you’ll be able to get tons of value out of the Amex Gold card.

If you lean more toward grocery purchases than dining, the American Express Blue Cash Preferred is a better card and comes with a cheaper annual fee, too.

Learn more: Is the Amex Gold Worth It?

Read our full American Express Gold card review or jump back to offer details.

Discover it® Cash Back

Best for category variety

Although rotating categories may require extra work for cardholders, Discover announces each category around one month ahead of the next quarter. Provided you can organize and time your purchases to align with Discover’s 2023 cash back calendar, you can easily maximize your rewards each quarter.
Credit strategists who don’t mind keeping tabs on enrollment calendars and rotating bonus categories to rake in rewards on each season’s biggest expenses.

If you want more consistent rewards throughout the year, the Chase Freedom Flex provides the same high-rate rewards on rotating categories. However, you can also enjoy cash back from additional bonus categories, such as on dining and drugstore purchases year-round. 

Read our full Discover it® Cash Back review. Jump back to offer details.
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best for food and entertainment

It’s rare for a no-annual-fee card (See Rates & Fees) to provide such robust (unlimited) rewards rates for major categories like dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and grocery store (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®). Entertainment rewards are hard to come by, and this card is especially appetizing since few cards reward food at home as well as at restaurants.

People with active social lives and foodies will make the most of this comprehensive entertainment and dining rewards card. It’s great for anyone who only wants to hold one card.
The Discover it® Chrome rewards dining, too, plus it tacks on gas rewards for people who are on the go. However, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® card’s 3 percent cash back on dining and drugstore purchases plus unlimited 1.5 cash back on all other purchases is a bit stronger.
Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best for simple cash back

Capital One provides a simplified rewards program that allows you to set your rewards to automatically redeem on a certain date or at a sufficient rewards balance threshold. Plus, you can rack up those rewards quickly with the card’s unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases.
No-frills rewards seekers who want to get their rewards without tracking bonus categories or enrollment dates.
If this card doesn’t offer the potential cash back value you had in mind, you might be better off with the Citi Double Cash® Card with its higher rewards rate or the Chase Freedom Unlimited card’s additional bonus categories and perks.
Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Best for flexible travel rewards

Few mile-earning travel cards are available for no annual fee (See Rates & Fees) and this card’s flat-rate rewards are perfect for fans of simplicity. Capital One’s long list of 1:1 transfer partners and the option to cover past travel purchases (made in the past 90 days) make your miles more flexible and easier to maximize than competitors’ travel rewards.

Occasional travelers who want the flexibility to redeem their travel miles wherever they please but don’t mind researching the most valuable transfer partners’ points or miles value.
If earning miles is your priority but Capital One isn’t your preferred issuer and you want some added redemption options, you might be interested in exploring other options. This is especially the case if you want more flexibility with your rewards. The Discover it® Miles will be a great alternative for cardholders torn between cash back and miles. You can decide to redeem your rewards as miles or cash back and this card earns at a more generous rate of 1.5X miles on all purchases.
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Best for groceries and gas

This well-rounded card offers perhaps the highest rewards rate at U.S. supermarkets of any grocery credit card available. The card’s unlimited 3 percent cash back rate at U.S. gas stations can be incredibly rewarding, too, especially when gas prices are high. If your commute doesn’t involve driving, you’re in luck — the card’s broad transit category earns the same rewards rate.
Individuals and families with budgets focused on household expenses, mainly groceries and commuting.
The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express is a no-annual-fee version of the Blue Cash Preferred, with lower rewards rates and an impressive online retail category. If your supermarket or gas station expenses aren’t substantial enough that you earn enough cash back to offset the Blue Cash Preferred card’s $95 annual fee, the Everyday card might be a better match for you.
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Best for everyday purchases

This card offers competitive rewards in key categories for no annual fee.

People who spend a lot in the card’s bonus categories, but may not spend enough to justify paying an annual fee.

The Citi Rewards+ Card has similar rewards categories and also doesn’t charge an annual fee. It also has a higher rewards rate on key travel purchases, which may prove valuable if you spend more on travel than on groceries or online shopping.

Learn more: Is the Blue Cash Everyday worth it?

Read our full Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express Card review or jump back to offer details.

Citi Rewards+® Card

Best for rewards on small purchases

Thanks to its roundup feature, every purchase you make is rounded up to the nearest 10 points. For example, a $4 coffee would be worth 10 points. This rewards bump can add up quickly if you make a lot of small purchases throughout the week. You’ll also receive 10 percent of the points you redeem back (up to the first 100,000 points each year) on your account anniversary.
Modest supermarket and gas station spenders who make frequent pit stops for coffee, snacks and other small purchases. This card’s reward perks are even more helpful if you have a Citi Premier card to pool rewards.
If you pay off your card on time and in full, the Citi Double Cash can provide the same 2 percent rate on all purchases without a yearly spending limit (1 percent cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1 percent as you pay for those purchases). But if you spend the most at U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations, the Blue Cash Everyday card may be your most rewarding no-annual-fee option.
Read our full Citi Rewards+ Card review or jump back to offer details
Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Best for affordable luxury travel

While it strips away some card perks, it pares it down to the necessities for luxury travel so it can have a cheaper annual fee than its competitors.

Budget-conscious travelers who want the perks, but not a $500-or-more price tag.

For a couple more hundred dollars a year that you can offset, you can get way more perks and value with the Chase Sapphire Reserve card.

Read our full Capital One Venture X card review or jump back to offer details.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Best starter travel card

The Sapphire Preferred gives people a chance to dip their toes into the world of travel rewards and redemptions without an eye-popping annual fee.

Travelers who want to start earning points and travel-hacking for their future trips.

The Capital One Venture Card has the same annual fee, but earns 2X miles on general purchases, which may help some earn rewards faster.

Read our full Chase Sapphire Preferred Card review or jump back to offer details.

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Best for travel perks

It comes packed with enough perks and credits to offset the hefty annual fee.

Luxury travelers and rewards strategist who want a card with one of the highest point values and most flexible redemption options available.

The Platinum Card® from American Express has even more annual credits and perks than the Sapphire Reserve — just be ready to pay the price.

Read our full Chase Sapphire Reserve card review or jump back to offer details.

Discover it® Chrome

Best for low interest

Despite low rewards rates for good to excellent credit, Discover’s low interest rate and fees can be worth it if you need to carry a balance occasionally. There’s no penalty APR, no fee on your first late payment, (then up to $41), and its APR can be well below the current average interest rate.
On-the-go people who spend a fair amount of money at gas stations and restaurants, but may need to carry a balance once in a while.
The Capital One SavorOne card is a much more rewarding card for groceries (excluding superstores), and various everyday staples, if you have excellent credit and can’t justify an annual fee (See Rates & Fees) . If cash back is your priority but you still want to benefit from low interest, the Discover it® Cash Back card offers high cash back rates and an interest rate that’s identical to the Discover it® Chrome’s rate.
Read our full Discover it® Chrome review
Citi Double Cash® Card

Best for flat-rate cash back

Its up to 2 percent unlimited cash back on every purchase (1 percent cash back when you buy, plus another 1 percent after paying it off) is one of the highest flat rewards rates available. This card’s intro balance transfer offer can seal the deal if you’re bringing over a balance from another card.
Diligent cardholders who prefer a simple rewards program and may transfer a balance. Additionally, cardholders who already have the Citi Premier® Card can make good use of the cash back they earn with the Double Cash by pooling their basic ThankYou points with the Premier card’s ThankYou points. This will open the gate to more travel redemptions.
If you want a bonus category card’s boosted rewards, the Citi Custom Cash℠ Card may earn you more cash back based on your top eligible spending category each billing cycle. 
American Express® Green Card

Best for transit

This card earns rewards for more types of travel purchases than normal. Whether you prefer to travel by air, car or boat, you’ll likely be able to squeeze some earnings out of the Amex Green.
City dwellers or people who often take public transit.

The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card offers a competitive flat rewards rate on all purchases, allowing it to cover many of the types of purchases the Amex green covers at a slightly more affordable $95 annual fee (See Rates & Fees).

All information about the American Express® Green Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com and has not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Best starter rewards card

The Chase Freedom Unlimited offers the same 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases as many flat-rate cards, but sets itself apart by stacking on additional, everyday bonus categories. Its well-rounded intro offers, rich perks and lucrative pairing opportunities with Chase travel cards are also impressive elements that solidify this option for people with excellent credit.
Anyone looking for a one-size-fits-all rewards card they can pair with other Chase Ultimate Rewards cards to pool and maximize rewards.
Staying in the Chase portfolio, the Chase Freedom Flex℠ is remarkably similar to the Freedom Unlimited but trades flat-rate cash back for quarterly rotating categories that can potentially be more valuable. But if flat-rate rewards are the main appeal, the Citi Double Cash Card earns up to 2 percent cash back on all purchases (1 percent when you purchase and another 1 percent once you pay it off).

The information about the Chase Freedom Unlimited and Chase Freedom Flex℠ has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

What you need to know about cards for excellent credit

The main benefit of an excellent credit score is access to some of the most valuable and rewarding credit cards on the market. The two major credit measurements are VantageScore and FICO, which both incorporate data from credit bureaus, but they calculate scores using different mathematical models. An excellent credit score is 800 to 850 on the FICO scale, and VantageScore’s excellent tier is between 750 and 850. Despite their differences, if you have excellent credit, both FICO and VantageScore will generally reflect it.

Bankrate Insight

Is having excellent credit today a reliable indicator of your finances tomorrow? According to Experian, less than 1 percent of people who have Exceptional FICO Scores (800 to 850) are likely to become seriously delinquent in the future.

Benefits of having excellent credit

Having excellent credit has many benefits, and these benefits aren’t limited to credit cards.

  • You can earn better rewards. Whether it's a rotating or tiered cash back, points or miles card, most credit cards for excellent credit provide better rewards rates and broader spending categories compared to cards for fair or average credit
  • You can access more exclusive card perks. You may be able to enjoy better travel incentives, protections and warranties with luxury travel or premium rewards cards. However, these cards may also carry higher annual fees. 
  • You could have a higher credit limit. If your credit history demonstrates that you are responsible with credit, issuers may feel comfortable offering you higher credit limits on cards.
  • You could qualify for a lower APR. If you have an excellent credit score, you may receive the lowest APR available on a card. However, Bankrate recommends you always pay your statement balance in full each month to avoid interest.
  • Lenders may offer you more. An excellent credit score means that other types of lenders are more willing to work with you and offer you better deals on products like car loans and mortgages. 

Tips on choosing the best credit card for you with excellent credit

When you have excellent credit, so many options become available to you when choosing a credit card that it might be difficult to narrow your choices. Determining what’s important to you will help you make the right choice when choosing a credit card. Ask yourself these questions:

What are my approval odds?

Excellent credit won’t always be enough when you apply for a credit card. Factors like income and existing debt play a big part in how likely you are to qualify for any credit card. If you want to increase your chances of approval for the credit card you want, you should work on improving your finances overall.

What are the costs?

Cards that have premium rewards and benefits usually come at a cost — and the annual fee could cost you hundreds. But paying an annual fee or a foreign transaction fee might be worth it if you find value from your card in other places. Most credit cards for people with excellent credit come with premium perks and lucrative rewards, so you can wind up saving money despite any fees.

What rewards structure does the card have?

When choosing a credit card, you should consider how it earns rewards on your spending. Most people can find value in a cash back card with elevated rewards in a bonus category they spend heavily in like gas or groceries. But if you are a frequent flyer, you may also want to stock up on travel rewards with a travel credit card.

Learn More Points vs. Cash Back vs. Miles
What extra benefits are there?

Many cards available for excellent credit have terrific cardholder perks in addition to standard security protections and card benefits, such as airport lounge access, credit toward TSA PreCheck® and Global Entry and lost luggage or travel accident insurance. 

Aside from cardholder benefits, some cards feature a welcome bonus or an intro APR period for purchases and balance transfers, which can add to a card's first-year value. 

Will it provide long-term value?

While you might choose a card with a solid sign-up bonus and an intro APR offer, a card that's worth keeping after the first year should have the whole package — meaning a robust list of perks as well as decent rewards. That way, after the intro APR period ends, you can still benefit from using the card. 

Expert advice on credit cards for excellent credit

If you have excellent credit, give yourself a hand: it’s a great achievement that can deliver a lot of value over time. Now that you’re sitting on an excellent score, here are some tips to keep in mind for your credit cards.

    Keep up with the positive credit habits you’ve established

    If you have excellent credit, odds are you’re already paying your credit card bills on time and in full and keeping your credit utilization low. Continue with these and other positive credit habits to maintain your excellent score.

    Dive into a credit card strategy

    Having excellent credit affords you access to some of the best credit cards on the market. Put your responsibility to good use and develop a strategy to reap the highest returns on your most popular purchases while staying on top of your good credit habits. The Chase trifecta is a popular example of such a strategy: it uses three Chase cards to maximize your earnings and point values. 

    Upgrade any older credit cards

    When you have excellent credit, your choice of great credit cards expands significantly. If you have any older credit cards you opened when you had a lower credit score, call your issuer and see if you can upgrade any of those cards.

    Focus on long-term maintenance over short-term fluctuations

    As you continue to build your credit portfolio, you may find yourself applying for new cards or upgrading to better versions of the ones you already have. New credit inquiries of any kind may cause small score dips here and there, but as long as you continue to make responsible credit choices, you should be able to maintain your excellent score.

    Use your credit card perks

    Credit cards for excellent credit often sport some of the most valuable credit card perks available, such as statement credits for travel or retail purchases. Make sure to use these perks whenever possible to generate the most value from your credit cards and hard-earned credit score.

    Add an authorized user

    Adding an authorized user to your credit cards for excellent credit does two things. First, it can help build the credit score of the authorized user so long as you use the card responsibly. And second, some credit card perks may also extend to the authorized user. Cards that offer Priority Pass Membership sometimes grant membership to authorized users.

How we assess the best cards for excellent credit

250+
cards rated
50+
rewards programs valued
5000
data points analyzed
40+
perks evaluated

When evaluating the best credit cards for excellent credit, we take into account several factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether they offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from earning rewards to scoring a large sign-up bonus to saving on interest.

We analyzed over 250 of the most popular credit cards and selected standouts that require excellent credit. We scored each card based on the factors most relevant to its primary category, including its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, intro APR period, ongoing APR, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup.

Here are some of the key factors that we considered:

Have more questions for our credit cards editors? Feel free to send us an email, find us on Facebook, or Tweet us @Bankrate.

Frequently asked questions about credit cards for excellent credit scores

Steve Dashiell Arrow Right Editor, Credit cards
Steven Dashiell is an editor for Bankrate and CreditCards.com with expertise in rewards credit cards, financial literacy, and helping consumers build and maintain their credit.
Courtney Mihocik Arrow Right Senior Editor, Credit Cards
Courtney Mihocik is an editor at Bankrate Credit Cards and CreditCards.com specializing in credit card news and personal finance advice. Previously, she led insurance content at

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.