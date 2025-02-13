Your guide to combining credit card rewards

The Citi Prestige® Card, Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card and U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Card are no longer accepting new applicants, although existing cardholders can still use these cards. Those interested in similar cards can check out our top picks for travel rewards credit cards.

Key takeaways Individual issuers have different rules regarding whether or not you can combine credit card points with your other accounts (or with the accounts of your spouse or family member).

Popular reasons to combine credit card rewards include keeping your account active and making larger or more valuable redemptions.

Before combining your points, be sure you’re familiar with your card issuer’s terms, as you may not be able to reverse your changes.

Combining credit card points can be a great way to add to your or your family members’ points stash to make large redemptions. You may also have accrued points across multiple cards with one issuer, but want to combine them into a single account for better tracking.

Whatever your reason is for wanting to move your points from one place to another, you’ll need to know what’s possible and how to do it. Here’s how to combine credit card points, by issuer.

Why you may want to combine points from different credit cards

When you spread your spending across multiple credit cards, your rewards are probably spread, too. For example, you might have $100 in cash back on one card and $200 worth of travel on the other — but it doesn’t always mean you can turn them into $300. That is, unless you combine the rewards. This can help you reach your redemption goals faster and sometimes even boost the value of your rewards (if you convert cash back into travel rewards, for example).

You might also want to combine rewards with family or friends. Such an option can come in handy if you shop or book trips together.

Is it possible to combine your credit card points?

Whether or not you can combine your credit card points, and how, differs from issuer to issuer. Be sure to read your cards’ terms of membership before attempting to transfer points. Better yet, consider what’s possible even before applying for a new card if you’re hoping to combine points with other cards or members of your household.

How to combine credit card points for each issuer

The following are a few rules to keep in mind for each bank when it comes to combining credit card points.

Pros to combining credit card points

Is combining credit card points the right move for you? The following are a few advantages to consider.

You’ll have more points to redeem

The ability to combine credit card points is a great way to top off your rewards account when you don’t have enough points for a redemption. Sometimes you just need a few more points to put you over the top, and combining points is a great way to do that without having to earn more points.

I regularly convert my cash back from the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card to my Venture X. The process takes seconds and allows me to use my cash back toward my travel goals. — Ana Staples, Lead Credit Cards Writer at Bankrate

You can keep your points in an active account

You may carry two or more cards that earn the same type of points; for example, by holding both personal and business versions of credit cards that earn Membership Rewards. If you ever want to close an account that still has a points balance, transferring those points to another card is the best way to keep your points before making a change.

You can redeem points at a higher value

Sometimes, combining rewards allows you to get better value for your points. Most notably, Chase Ultimate Rewards points are worth 1.5 cents per point when redeemed from the Sapphire Reserve, but only 1.25 cents per point with the Sapphire Preferred.

You cannot be the primary cardholder on both a Sapphire Preferred and a Reserve credit card. However, you can transfer Ultimate Rewards earned with your Sapphire Preferred card to a Sapphire Reserve held by another member of your household to redeem them at the higher value.

Similarly, only Sapphire Preferred, Sapphire Reserve and Chase Ink Business PreferredⓇ Credit Card cardholders can redeem their points with Chase’s travel partners (increasing their value from 1.25-1.5 cents per point to up to 2.0 cents per point, according to Bankrate’s valuations). If you hold the Chase Freedom Flex®* or the Chase Freedom UnlimitedⓇ, combining points from these cards with one of Chase’s premium cards opens up access to new redemption options and better value.

Cons to combining credit card points

That said, there are also a few caveats to be aware of when combining credit card points. You might decide against combining your credit card points because:

Your points might expire

Citi ThankYou points expire just 90 days after transferring them between accounts. If you forget to redeem those points within that time frame, you’ll lose your points.

Transfers can’t be reversed

Transfers like those between Capital One accounts cannot be reversed. For example, you can transfer cash back rewards to miles accounts, but not vice versa. This means that if you later decide that you want cash back returned to your original account for a statement credit, you’re out of luck.

The bottom line

Combining credit card points can give you additional flexibility in how you can use your rewards. Topping off your accounts for an upcoming redemption or sharing them with friends and family are two great reasons to combine credit card points.

But keep in mind that each issuer has their own rules for combining points — and that, once you’ve combined them, you may not be able to get them back to their original form. So, before you transfer any points, make sure you understand your issuer’s rules and check that you have the right rewards credit card combo to help you maximize your value.

