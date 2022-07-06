Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card
*The information about the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
Intro offer
N/A
Offer valuation
Offer valuation is not available for this credit card.
1X - 3X
Rewards rate
Earn 3X points for eating out and ordering in Earn 3X points on popular streaming services Earn 3X points on gas stations, rideshares and transit Earn 3X points on travel including flights, hotels, homestays and car rentals Earn 1X points on other purchases
Annual fee
APR