How the United Business Card compares to other business cards

There are many business credit cards available, and some are great all-around choices. However, the right card for you will depend on variables like how much you’re willing to spend on an annual fee, your travel habits, your biggest spending categories and your preferred airlines, hotels or credit card issuers.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases – with no limit to the amount you can earn

Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 cash back or $1,250 toward travel when redeemed through Chase Travel℠

Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the 2 categories where your business spends the most each billing cycle from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap. Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com using your Business Gold Card. 1X is earned for other purchases. **

Welcome Offer: Earn 70,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $10,000 on eligible purchases with the Business Gold Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership.*

Earn 2 miles per $1 spent on United® purchases, dining, at gas stations, office supply stores and on local transit and commuting. Earn 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases.

Earn 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.

The United Business Card vs. the American Express® Business Gold Card

The American Express® Business Gold Card is a popular business card that offers 70,000 points after you spend $10,000 on eligible purchases in your first three months of card membership (terms apply). Although this is a hefty spending requirement compared to the United card, American Express points carry a potentially higher value than United Miles.

You’ll also earn 4X points on up to $150,000 per calendar year (then 1X thereafter) in combined purchases in two categories where your business spends the most each billing cycle (from 6 eligible categories). You could also earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com using your Business Gold Card.

Unlike the United Business Card, the Amex Business Gold offers a customized rewards program that adapts to your spending. Although you’ll only earn boosted rewards in two choice categories, rewards rates in those categories are twice as high as the rates you’ll earn with the United Business Card.

Assuming you can spend enough to offset the card’s $295 ($375 if application is received on or after 2/1/24) with rewards earnings, the Amex Business Gold could be a great choice if your expenses consistently fall into two of the card’s bonus categories. Plus, you can transfer Amex Membership Rewards points to several different domestic and international airlines, giving them potentially more value than United miles if you pick the right Amex transfer partner.

United Business Card vs. The Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

Another business card that doesn’t have foreign transaction fees is the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card. Although there is a $95 annual fee, it’s hard to beat the initial 100,000 reward points in Chase Ultimate Rewards you earn if you spend $8,000 in the first three months. You’ll also earn 3X points for the first $150,000 you spend annually on travel and select business purchases.

You can also redeem points for travel through the Chase Travel℠ portal at a 25 percent higher value (1.25 cents per point), beating out both the estimated average value of United miles and the base value of Amex points.

Best cards to pair with the United Business Card

If you want a separate United card for your personal travel, the United Gateway Card would be a great choice for pairing with this card. Along with similar rewards rates, the card offers a 0 percent introductory APR period for 12 months on new purchases (21.99 percent to 28.99 percent after), which could help you chip away at the cost of a large purchase while avoiding interest.

You’ll also benefit from a unique United offer: Combining a personal and business United credit card qualifies you to earn an extra 5,000 bonus miles per year. The United Gateway Card comes with no annual fee, so you won’t need to spend another dime out of pocket to be eligible for this benefit, which is worth an average of $45 each year (based on a valuation of 0.9 cents per point).