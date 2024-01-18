A deeper look into the current card offer

Rewards rate : 6X points at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels (up to 18.5X points through the Bonvoy loyalty program with Gold Elite status) and 4X points on worldwide restaurant, U.S. gas station, U.S. shipping and U.S. provider wireless telephone service purchases; 2X points on all other purchases

Welcome offer : Earn three Free Night Awards after you use your new Card to make $6,000 in eligible purchases within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Redemption level up to 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy® points for each bonus Free Night Award, at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy®. Certain hotels have resort fees.

Annual fee : $125

Purchase intro APR : N/A

Balance transfer intro APR : N/A

: N/A Regular APR: 20.99 percent to 29.99 percent (variable)

Current welcome offer

This hotel card comes with a solid welcome offer, given its modest annual fee. You can earn three Free Night Awards after you make $6,000 in purchases within the first six months of card membership. Each night carries a redemption value of up to 50,000 points, giving this bonus a potential value of 150,000 points (at least on paper). This is a different type of bonus than we've previously seen on the card, with the last offer giving you a chance at 125,000 points after an $8,000 spend in six months. While the new offer carries more potential redemption value, it's also much less flexible since you're limited to only three nights. With the previous offer, you could use your points more freely and book as few or as many stays as you could manage based on your preferences.

Rewards rate

Provided you do some planning, you can make your Marriott Bonvoy rewards go a long way. What’s great about the Marriott Bonvoy® program is that you can earn unlimited points, though you will need to either earn or redeem points at least once every 24 months to ensure your points don’t expire.

The Bonvoy Business’ unlimited rewards are an excellent value considering the only other Marriott card to offer complimentary Gold Elite status and similar rewards rates is the consumer Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card. That card has a $250 annual fee and a yearly rewards rate spending cap on certain categories.

How you earn

You’ll earn the most points by staying at participating Marriott Bonvoy locations — 6X Marriott Bonvoy Points. You also receive Gold Elite status, a perk that could help you earn 25 percent more points than regular members on every eligible hotel purchase. This means you’ll earn 18.5X points at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels (the 6X base rate plus 10X points as a Bonvoy member and another 2.5X points with Gold Elite status), making the Bonvoy Business one of the most rewarding credit cards for Marriott hotel stays.

The Marriott card also offers 4X points on purchases in popular spending categories such as restaurants worldwide, U.S. gas stations, wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers and U.S. shipping purchases. All other purchases earn 2X points, so the Bonvoy Business can be a fantastic option for small business owners who want to build points quickly.

How to redeem

Points can be redeemed in several ways, though award nights at one of Marriott Bonvoy’s hotels could get you the best value, especially if you can take advantage of your elite status and get a room upgrade.

Marriott uses a dynamic pricing model, so the number of points you’ll need for a free one-night stay will vary based on a variety of factors, including where and when you book. If you have flexibility about when you travel, you can use Marriott’s PointSavers program to stretch your rewards. Just choose “flexible dates” when searching for a stay, and Marriott will show you discounted rates if available. If you don’t have enough points when booking a room, you can take advantage of the Points + Cash redemption option.

The Marriott Bonvoy Business card also comes with an extensive transfer program. This program allows points redemption for flights and car rentals across a global network of travel partners, giving you more options and flexibility that you’ll struggle to find with other hotel rewards cards.

But the overall value of your rewards will likely drop with these options. For example, your points transfer at a 3:1 ratio for most of Marriott Bonvoy’s airline transfer partners. This means 3 points earned with the Marriott Bonvoy business card are only worth a single airline point/mile when transferred to these loyalty programs. On the bright side, Marriott Bonvoy will add 5,000 bonus miles for every 60,000 points you transfer to select partners (excluding some partners, such as American Airlines, Avianca and Delta), which can make for a somewhat better transfer ratio of 2.4:1.