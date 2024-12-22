Skip to Main Content

Best hotel credit cards for free nights

Ryan Flanigan Madison Hoehn
Written by
Ryan Flanigan,
Edited by
Madison Hoehn
Published on December 21, 2024 | 4 min read

Bankrate is always editorially independent. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer. Our is to ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Cheerful young women celebrating with champagne in a bedroom.
AzmanL/ E+/ Getty Images

The best hotel credit cards offer perks for frequent travelers, such as automatic elite status, points for hotel stays and other spending and the potential to earn free hotel nights and elite status. Some hotel credit cards offer a free night as either an annual membership benefit or through spending milestones, which helps make those cards more valuable and offset a card’s annual fee.

In this guide, we cover the best hotel credit cards that offer a free night award, plus other important details you should know about each one.

Comparing the best hotel credit cards for free nights

Hotel credit cards offer free night incentives in different ways, some more valuable than others. Here are our top picks for hotel credit cards offering free night perks.

Card Name Best for Free night perk Annual fee Bankrate Score
The World of Hyatt Credit Card* Point value Get a free night at a Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel or resort every year on your cardmember anniversary. Earn an extra free night at a Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel or resort if you spend $15,000 in a calendar year  $95 4.4
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card* Mid-level free nights Get a free night on your account anniversary with a redemption level of up to 35,000 Marriott Bonvoy points $95

4.7
IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card* International value Get a free night on your account anniversary with a redemption level of up to 40,000 IHG One Rewards points $99

 4.7
Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card* Luxury resorts Get an annual free night reward for any Hilton property every year upon card renewal. Earn an additional free night reward if you spend $30,000 in a calendar year. Earn an additional free night reward if you spend $60,000 in a calendar year $550

 4.2
Choice Privileges® Select Mastercard® Anniversary points Earn 30,000 bonus points each account anniversary, enough for up to 3 reward nights at Choice hotels $95

 3.5

Top hotel credit cards for free nights

Best for point value

The World of Hyatt Credit Card

The World of Hyatt Credit Card

Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.4
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:(670850)

Intro offer

Up to 60,000 Bonus Points

Rewards Rate

2X – 9X

Annual fee

$95

Regular APR

20.74% – 27.74% Variable

Best for mid-level free nights

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card

Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.7
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:(670850)

Intro offer

Earn 3 Free Night Awards

Rewards Rate

2X – 17X

Annual fee

$95

Regular APR

20.74% – 27.74% Variable

Best for international value

IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card

IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card

Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.7
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:(670850)

Intro offer

Earn 140,000 Bonus Points

Rewards Rate

3X – 26X

Annual fee

$99

Regular APR

20.74% – 27.74% Variable

Best for luxury resorts

Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card

Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card

Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
4.2
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:(670850)

Intro offer

Earn 175,000 points

Rewards Rate

3X – 14X

Annual fee

$550

APR

19.99% – 28.99% Variable

Best for anniversary points

Choice Privileges&reg; Select Mastercard&reg;

Choice Privileges® Select Mastercard®

Bankrate score

star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
star icon star icon star icon star icon star icon
3.5
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:(670850)
Apply nowLock

on Wells Fargo's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

60,000 bonus points

Rewards Rate

1X points – 10X points

Annual fee

$95

Regular APR

20.24%, 24.49%, or 29.49% Variable APR

compare
Compare

How to choose the best hotel credit cards for free nights

The best hotel credit card for free nights is subjective based on your needs. Consider the following factors when deciding which hotel credit card is best for you.

Choose your favorite hotel brand

If you frequently stay with the same hotel brand or prefer specific luxury resorts, picking up one of their co-branded credit cards makes sense. If multiple cards are available, decide which offers you the best value for your money and spending needs.

Evaluate the annual fee

While many hotel credit cards charge annual fees, some charge as little as $75, while others charge as high as $650. These premium hotel credit cards can be worth the fee if you use all their perks, but it still helps to decide what kind of annual fee you’re willing to pay and whether it’s worth it. Weigh the value of the perks and the free night certificate to ensure you’re coming out ahead.

Decide on additional perks

You’ll also want to consider which benefits will give you proper value. Must-have perks for frequent travelers might include automatic elite status, property credits, airport lounge access or statement credits for expedited security screening. When evaluating the value of free night certificates, you could shop around to see the cash rates at properties where you might consider using them. If you choose a card with a high annual fee, you’ll want to make sure the perks you get help offset the cost.

Maximize welcome offers

The initial welcome offer you can earn can significantly boost your point balance, which can work well with the new features your card offers. Just make sure you can meet the minimum spending requirement. Since hotel points are worth different amounts, look over hotel redemption options to see how you might use the points you earn and what they are logistically worth. 

Learn more: Are travel credit cards worth it?

Alternatives to hotel credit cards

You might think that free night certificates have too many restrictions, such as an expiration date or limitations on which properties they can be used for. You might also not want to be tied down or loyal to a specific brand and prefer added flexibility. If so, consider flexible travel cards, particularly those that offer hotel programs as transfer partners. Here are the hotel partners that each major issuer allows you to transfer points to:

Issuer Hotel partners Transfer ratio
Chase
  • IHG One Rewards
  • Marriott Bonvoy®
  • World of Hyatt®
  • 1,000:1,000
  • 1,000:1,000
  • 1,000:1,000
American Express
  • Choice Privileges
  • Hilton Honors
  • Marriott Bonvoy®
  • 1,000:1,000
  • 1,000:2,000
  • 1,000:1,500
    		•
    Citi
    • Accor Live Limitless
    • Choice Privileges
    • Leaders Club
    • Wyndham Rewards
  • 1,000:500
  • 1,000:2,000
  • 1,000:200
  • 1,000:1,200
    		•
    Capital One
    • Accor Live Limitless
    • Choice Privileges
    • Wyndham Rewards
    • 1,000:500
    • 1,000:1,000
    • 1,000:1,000
    Wells Fargo
    • Choice Privileges
    • 1,000:2,000
    Bilt Rewards
    • Accor Live Limitless
    • Hilton Honors
    • IHG One Rewards
    • Marriott Bonvoy®
    • World of Hyatt®
  • 3,000:2,000
  • 1,000:1,000
  • 1,000:1,000
  • 1,000:1,000
  • 1,000:1,000
    		•
    Learn more: The pros and cons of travel credit cards

    Frequently asked questions

    What’s next? 

    Check out the resources below to find a card that matches your travel needs and can help you budget for your next trip. 

    CardMatch™

    Find your credit card match

    Caret Right Icon

    Travel Toolkit

    Financially prepare for travel

    Caret Right Icon

    The bottom line

    The best hotel credit cards for free nights offer incentives for free night awards, whether on your cardmember anniversary or through spending incentives, as well as perks like automatic elite status and elevated on-property earnings.

    Most cards that offer this perk set a limit on the number of points a free night can be redeemed for. Make sure to read the fine print regarding how you can use your free night award to help you stay at the properties you aspire towards or will get the best use from.

    *The information about the World of Hyatt Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card, IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card and Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

    Written by
    Ryan Flanigan Arrow Right Icon
    Writer, Credit cards
    Ryan Flanigan is a Bankrate credit cards writer with more than 10 years of experience using credit cards to help people reach their travel goals.

    Explore our top credit card picks

    Select a category:

    Balance transfer Cash back 0% Intro APR Business Best credit cards