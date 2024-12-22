The best hotel credit cards offer perks for frequent travelers, such as automatic elite status, points for hotel stays and other spending and the potential to earn free hotel nights and elite status. Some hotel credit cards offer a free night as either an annual membership benefit or through spending milestones, which helps make those cards more valuable and offset a card’s annual fee.

In this guide, we cover the best hotel credit cards that offer a free night award, plus other important details you should know about each one.

Comparing the best hotel credit cards for free nights

Hotel credit cards offer free night incentives in different ways, some more valuable than others. Here are our top picks for hotel credit cards offering free night perks.

Card Name Best for Free night perk Annual fee Bankrate Score The World of Hyatt Credit Card* Point value Get a free night at a Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel or resort every year on your cardmember anniversary. Earn an extra free night at a Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel or resort if you spend $15,000 in a calendar year $95 4.4 Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card* Mid-level free nights Get a free night on your account anniversary with a redemption level of up to 35,000 Marriott Bonvoy points $95



4.7 IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card* International value Get a free night on your account anniversary with a redemption level of up to 40,000 IHG One Rewards points $99



4.7 Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card* Luxury resorts Get an annual free night reward for any Hilton property every year upon card renewal. Earn an additional free night reward if you spend $30,000 in a calendar year. Earn an additional free night reward if you spend $60,000 in a calendar year $550



4.2 Choice Privileges® Select Mastercard® Anniversary points Earn 30,000 bonus points each account anniversary, enough for up to 3 reward nights at Choice hotels $95



Top hotel credit cards for free nights

The World of Hyatt Credit Card
Bankrate score 4.4
Recommended credit score: ( 670 – 850 )
Intro offer: Earn up to 60,000 Bonus Points. Earn 30,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Plus, up to 30,000 More Bonus Points by earning 2 Bonus Points total per $1 spent in the first 6 months from account opening on purchases that normally earn 1 Bonus Point, on up to $15,000 spent. Up to 60,000 Bonus Points
Rewards Rate: Earn up to 9 points total for Hyatt stays – 4 Bonus Points per $1 spent on qualified purchases at Hyatt hotels & up to 5 Base Points per $1 from Hyatt as a World of Hyatt member, Earn 2 Bonus Points per $1 spent at restaurants, on airline tickets purchased directly from the airlines, on local transit and commuting and on fitness club and gym memberships 2X – 9X
Annual fee $95
Regular APR 20.74% – 27.74% Variable Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card
Bankrate score 4.7 Recommended credit score: ( 670 – 850 )
Intro offer: Earn 3 Free Night Awards (each night valued up to 50,000 points) after spending $3,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card! Earn 3 Free Night Awards
Rewards Rate: Earn up to 17X total points per $1 spent at thousands of hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Card. Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $6,000 spent in combined purchases each year on grocery stores, gas stations, and dining. 2X points for every $1 spent on all other purchases. 2X – 17X
Annual fee $95
Regular APR 20.74% – 27.74% Variable
IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card
Bankrate score 4.7 Recommended credit score: ( 670 – 850 )
Intro offer: Earn 140,000 Bonus Points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening Earn 140,000 Bonus Points
Rewards Rate: Earn up to 26 total points per $1 spent when you stay at IHG Hotels & Resorts. Earn 5 points per $1 spent on purchases on travel, at gas stations, and restaurants. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on all other purchases. 3X – 26X
Annual fee $99
Regular APR 20.74% – 27.74% Variable
Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card
Bankrate score 4.2 Recommended credit score: ( 670 – 850 )
Intro offer: Earn 175,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points with the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card after you spend $6,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer ends 1/8/2025. Earn 175,000 points Rewards Rate: 14X points on hotels and resorts For eligible purchases at hotels and resorts in the Hilton portfolio. 7X points on select travel Including flights booked directly with airlines or AmexTravel.com and car rentals booked directly with select car rental companies. 7X points on dining at U.S. restaurants, including takeout and delivery. 3X points for each dollar spent on other eligible purchases. 3X – 14X
Annual fee $550
APR 19.99% – 28.99% Variable
Choice Privileges® Select Mastercard®
Bankrate score 3.5 Recommended credit score: ( 670 – 850 )
Intro offer: Earn 60,000 bonus points when you spend $3,000 in purchases in the first 3 months – enough to redeem for up to 7 reward nights at select Choice Hotels® properties. Additional fees may apply.
60,000 bonus points
Rewards Rate: Earn 10X points on stays at participating Choice Hotels® properties. Earn 5X points on purchases at gas stations, grocery stores, home improvement stores and phone plan services. Earn 1X points on other purchases. 1X points – 10X points
Annual fee $95
Regular APR 20.24%, 24.49%, or 29.49% Variable APR

How to choose the best hotel credit cards for free nights

The best hotel credit card for free nights is subjective based on your needs. Consider the following factors when deciding which hotel credit card is best for you.

Choose your favorite hotel brand

If you frequently stay with the same hotel brand or prefer specific luxury resorts, picking up one of their co-branded credit cards makes sense. If multiple cards are available, decide which offers you the best value for your money and spending needs.

Evaluate the annual fee

While many hotel credit cards charge annual fees, some charge as little as $75, while others charge as high as $650. These premium hotel credit cards can be worth the fee if you use all their perks, but it still helps to decide what kind of annual fee you’re willing to pay and whether it’s worth it. Weigh the value of the perks and the free night certificate to ensure you’re coming out ahead.

Decide on additional perks

You’ll also want to consider which benefits will give you proper value. Must-have perks for frequent travelers might include automatic elite status, property credits, airport lounge access or statement credits for expedited security screening. When evaluating the value of free night certificates, you could shop around to see the cash rates at properties where you might consider using them. If you choose a card with a high annual fee, you’ll want to make sure the perks you get help offset the cost.

Maximize welcome offers

The initial welcome offer you can earn can significantly boost your point balance, which can work well with the new features your card offers. Just make sure you can meet the minimum spending requirement. Since hotel points are worth different amounts, look over hotel redemption options to see how you might use the points you earn and what they are logistically worth.

Alternatives to hotel credit cards

You might think that free night certificates have too many restrictions, such as an expiration date or limitations on which properties they can be used for. You might also not want to be tied down or loyal to a specific brand and prefer added flexibility. If so, consider flexible travel cards, particularly those that offer hotel programs as transfer partners. Here are the hotel partners that each major issuer allows you to transfer points to:

Issuer Hotel partners Transfer ratio Chase IHG One Rewards

Marriott Bonvoy®

World of Hyatt® 1,000:1,000

1,000:1,000

1,000:1,000 American Express Choice Privileges

Hilton Honors

Marriott Bonvoy® 1,000:1,000 1,000:2,000 1,000:1,500 Citi Accor Live Limitless

Choice Privileges

Leaders Club

Wyndham Rewards 1,000:500 1,000:2,000 1,000:200 1,000:1,200 Capital One Accor Live Limitless

Choice Privileges

Wyndham Rewards 1,000:500

1,000:1,000

1,000:1,000 Wells Fargo Choice Privileges 1,000:2,000 Bilt Rewards Accor Live Limitless

Hilton Honors

IHG One Rewards

Marriott Bonvoy®

World of Hyatt® 3,000:2,000 1,000:1,000 1,000:1,000 1,000:1,000 1,000:1,000

Frequently asked questions

How many hotel points do you need for a free night? Caret Down Icon The number of points you need for a free hotel stay varies dramatically based on the program. For example, free nights with the World of Hyatt program start as low as 3,500 points over off-peak dates. On the other end of the spectrum, booking a top-tier luxury resort with Hilton can easily set you back 100,000 points or more per night.

How do free hotel night certificates work? Caret Down Icon Free hotel night certificates typically let you book a free night up to a certain amount of points with a specific hotel brand. Depending on the program and card, you can also top up the value by a certain amount. For example, Marriott allows you to pay up to 15,000 additional points for a room exceeding the value of your certificate, meaning you can use a 35,000-point certificate to book a night worth 50,000 points if you have the additional points available.

Are free hotel night certificates worth it? Caret Down Icon Free hotel night certificates can be well worth it if you use them. If the cash value of the night you use your certificate exceeds what you paid for the annual fee, you come out ahead.

What’s next?

Check out the resources below to find a card that matches your travel needs and can help you budget for your next trip.

The bottom line

The best hotel credit cards for free nights offer incentives for free night awards, whether on your cardmember anniversary or through spending incentives, as well as perks like automatic elite status and elevated on-property earnings.

Most cards that offer this perk set a limit on the number of points a free night can be redeemed for. Make sure to read the fine print regarding how you can use your free night award to help you stay at the properties you aspire towards or will get the best use from.

*The information about the World of Hyatt Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card, IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card and Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.