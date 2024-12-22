Best hotel credit cards for free nights
The best hotel credit cards offer perks for frequent travelers, such as automatic elite status, points for hotel stays and other spending and the potential to earn free hotel nights and elite status. Some hotel credit cards offer a free night as either an annual membership benefit or through spending milestones, which helps make those cards more valuable and offset a card’s annual fee.
In this guide, we cover the best hotel credit cards that offer a free night award, plus other important details you should know about each one.
Comparing the best hotel credit cards for free nights
Hotel credit cards offer free night incentives in different ways, some more valuable than others. Here are our top picks for hotel credit cards offering free night perks.
|Card Name
|Best for
|Free night perk
|Annual fee
|Bankrate Score
|The World of Hyatt Credit Card*
|Point value
|Get a free night at a Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel or resort every year on your cardmember anniversary. Earn an extra free night at a Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel or resort if you spend $15,000 in a calendar year
|$95
|4.4
|Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card*
|Mid-level free nights
|Get a free night on your account anniversary with a redemption level of up to 35,000 Marriott Bonvoy points
|$95
|4.7
|IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card*
|International value
|Get a free night on your account anniversary with a redemption level of up to 40,000 IHG One Rewards points
|$99
|4.7
|Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card*
|Luxury resorts
|Get an annual free night reward for any Hilton property every year upon card renewal. Earn an additional free night reward if you spend $30,000 in a calendar year. Earn an additional free night reward if you spend $60,000 in a calendar year
|$550
|4.2
|Choice Privileges® Select Mastercard®
|Anniversary points
|Earn 30,000 bonus points each account anniversary, enough for up to 3 reward nights at Choice hotels
|$95
|3.5
Top hotel credit cards for free nights
Best for point value
Bankrate score
Intro offer
Up to 60,000 Bonus Points
Rewards Rate
2X – 9X
Annual fee
$95
Regular APR
20.74% – 27.74% Variable
Best for mid-level free nights
Intro offer
Earn 3 Free Night Awards
Rewards Rate
2X – 17X
Annual fee
$95
Regular APR
20.74% – 27.74% Variable
Best for international value
Intro offer
Earn 140,000 Bonus Points
Rewards Rate
3X – 26X
Annual fee
$99
Regular APR
20.74% – 27.74% Variable
Best for luxury resorts
Bankrate score
Intro offer
Earn 175,000 points
Rewards Rate
3X – 14X
Annual fee
$550
APR
19.99% – 28.99% Variable
Best for anniversary points
Bankrate score
See Rates & Fees
Intro offer
60,000 bonus points
Rewards Rate
1X points – 10X points
Annual fee
$95
Regular APR
20.24%, 24.49%, or 29.49% Variable APR
How to choose the best hotel credit cards for free nights
The best hotel credit card for free nights is subjective based on your needs. Consider the following factors when deciding which hotel credit card is best for you.
Choose your favorite hotel brand
If you frequently stay with the same hotel brand or prefer specific luxury resorts, picking up one of their co-branded credit cards makes sense. If multiple cards are available, decide which offers you the best value for your money and spending needs.
Evaluate the annual fee
While many hotel credit cards charge annual fees, some charge as little as $75, while others charge as high as $650. These premium hotel credit cards can be worth the fee if you use all their perks, but it still helps to decide what kind of annual fee you’re willing to pay and whether it’s worth it. Weigh the value of the perks and the free night certificate to ensure you’re coming out ahead.
Decide on additional perks
You’ll also want to consider which benefits will give you proper value. Must-have perks for frequent travelers might include automatic elite status, property credits, airport lounge access or statement credits for expedited security screening. When evaluating the value of free night certificates, you could shop around to see the cash rates at properties where you might consider using them. If you choose a card with a high annual fee, you’ll want to make sure the perks you get help offset the cost.
Maximize welcome offers
The initial welcome offer you can earn can significantly boost your point balance, which can work well with the new features your card offers. Just make sure you can meet the minimum spending requirement. Since hotel points are worth different amounts, look over hotel redemption options to see how you might use the points you earn and what they are logistically worth.
Alternatives to hotel credit cards
You might think that free night certificates have too many restrictions, such as an expiration date or limitations on which properties they can be used for. You might also not want to be tied down or loyal to a specific brand and prefer added flexibility. If so, consider flexible travel cards, particularly those that offer hotel programs as transfer partners. Here are the hotel partners that each major issuer allows you to transfer points to:
|Issuer
|Hotel partners
|Transfer ratio
|Chase
|
|
|American Express
|
|
|Citi
|
|
|Capital One
|
|
|Wells Fargo
|
|
|Bilt Rewards
|
|
Frequently asked questions
What’s next?
Check out the resources below to find a card that matches your travel needs and can help you budget for your next trip.
The bottom line
The best hotel credit cards for free nights offer incentives for free night awards, whether on your cardmember anniversary or through spending incentives, as well as perks like automatic elite status and elevated on-property earnings.
Most cards that offer this perk set a limit on the number of points a free night can be redeemed for. Make sure to read the fine print regarding how you can use your free night award to help you stay at the properties you aspire towards or will get the best use from.
*The information about the World of Hyatt Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card, IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card and Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
